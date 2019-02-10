James Neal loses (fake?) teeth thanks to high stick

Sometimes, it feels kind of arbitrary that drawing blood serves as the difference between a single and double-minor for high-sticking. When you lose teeth (fake or not) from such an infraction, though? That seems pretty fair.
In a striking moment between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, an Alex Biega stick caught James Neal up high, and sent his teeth flying. Actually, it sounds like they were fake teeth, so there’s the remote possibility that a different wayward stick got his real ones.
(Probably just a fist, though.)
The Flames did, indeed, receive four minutes of power-play time for that high-sticking infraction, but Calgary was unable to make Biega pay for such amateur (albeit efficient) dentistry.
This continues a tough first season for Neal in Calgary, as he came into this contest with only five goals and 14 points in 52 games. The jokes? They’ve been pretty good.
James Neal lost more teeth tonight than he's scored goals in 2019.
Things are starting to look a little dicey for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Penguins showed gumption in forcing a 3-3 tie after going down 3-1 on Saturday, but the Tampa Bay Lightning beat them nonetheless, and earned that 5-4 decision in regulation. Pittsburgh’s now on a troubling four-game losing streak, and they’ve only won three of their last 11 games (3-7-1).
It was a nasty game, with Sidney Crosby getting involved in some of the physical stuff.
The good news is that, as of this writing, the Penguins are still ranked as the second wild-card team in the East. The bad news is that a healthy buffer has now transformed into a tiny margin for error.
Here’s an update regarding the most relevant teams next to the Penguins in the standings: the Blue Jackets (currently holding the third seed in the Metro), and nearest bubble teams.
Blue Jackets, third in Metro: 30-20-3, 63 points, 53 games played, 30 regulation/overtime wins
Seeing Columbus also at 63 points might bolster some hope, but that can be deceptive considering the Blue Jackets’ two additional games in hand. When you look at the Hurricanes, the margin is slim considering their matching ROW totals and one-point difference, while the Sabres could match Pittsburgh’s 63 points by winning their next game. Buffalo would still trail from a tiebreaker standpoint, but it all really highlights the notion that the Penguins could fall all the way out of the East’s top eight if they don’t stop the bleeding.
There’s also the quite-relevant point that the Penguins have struggled to make the playoffs more than a few times during the Malkin – Sidney Crosby years, and yet they’ve typically been a legitimate threat if the big names can get healthy by April.
The Penguins play five of their next seven games at home, so there are opportunities to get back on track.
Still, for a team that was creating some distance from the pack from December through mid-January, the Penguins must feel a little weary about a real battle against some viable opponents in the Sabres and Hurricanes. Both of those teams are hungry to finally break playoff droughts and take the next steps toward contending, while the Penguins are straining to stay where they’ve been for so long.
It won’t be easy, and you can’t totally dismiss those who are getting worried.
The Flyers are now 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, as the only thing that ended their winning streak was a (narrow) shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Anthony Stolarz was the goalie who absorbed that loss, though not before making some impressive saves.
With this win, the Flyers now have 57 points in 55 games played (25-23-7). The longer this surge goes, the less ridiculous a playoff push sounds. Hart’s been a big part of this run, and chances are, he’ll be key if it continues.
Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Hart won’t turn 21 until August.
The fading Colorado Avalanche continued their second half slide on Saturday afternoon by blowing an early two-goal lead against the New York Islanders and dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to lose for the 20th time in their past 25 games.
What stands out about Saturday’s game isn’t just the fact they are dropping games at a rapid rate, or that they squandered an early lead, it is that their record in games that have gone beyond regulation dropped to an almost unimaginable 1-10 on the season.
While it is easy to look at the 10 OT losses as “collecting” loser points and keeping them in the race, it is also a lot of points that they have left on the table that could ultimately keep them out of the playoffs.
Even though Avalanche are not exactly the deepest team in the league and have their flaws defensively and in net, you would have to think that a roster with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog at the top of it could have a little more success during 3-on-3 play. It seems built for players of that caliber. Granted they can not play the entire five minutes, but you would think even a couple of minutes out there would result in them making a play or two.
If they had managed to win just three of those games they would still be tied for a playoff position right now.
It has to be maddening for the Avalanche because there is such a fine line in those games between winning and losing, and a lot of times it can come down more to luck or the right break at the right time more than anything else. Keep in mind this same team was a much more reasonable 8-8 in such games a year ago.
It’s not like they suddenly forgot how to play 3-on-3 hockey.
Whatever the source of their struggles — bad luck, a change in the way they’re playing that situation, whatever it may be — their inability to win such games is one of the many reasons this team went from looking like a playoff lock two months ago to on the outside of the playoff picture today.
At this point it almost feels like it’s piling on to keep pointing out every single time the Anaheim Ducks get blown out, but when it keeps happening game after game there really isn’t much else you can do.
They continued what has been a nearly unprecedented run of futility in recent NHL history by losing for the 19th time in their past 21 games on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The current losing streak now sits at seven games and has seen the Ducks get outscored by a 37-8 margin.
Dating back to Dec. 18 when this run started, the Ducks are just 2-15-4 (by far the worst mark in the league) with a now minus-48 goal differential during that stretch.
Their goal differential for the season now sits at a league-worst minus-55. The next worst team in the league is only at minus-32.
Putting all of this together and it remains absolutely astonishing that they have not made some sort of a change behind the bench. The Randy Carlyle system is clearly not working, they have taken what could have been a Vezina caliber season from John Gibson and thrown it in the dumpster, and the team is not only losing every single night, it getting its doors blown off in the process.
Had it not been for the way Gibson played in the first half of the season we might be looking at one of the worst teams in the modern era here. Heck, they still might be that bad because all of their underlying numbers (shot attempts, scoring chances for and against, etc.) are at the level you would expect to see from a team that is actively tanking or going through a massive rebuild. The injuries have hurt at times this season, but there should still be enough talent on the roster to be better than this.
The schedule does not get much easier after Saturday as their next five games are against the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames. All of those teams are in a playoff position right now.
Even if the Ducks see this as a lost season and realize a mid-season coaching change won’t really impact their place in the standings, you still have to wonder how long ownership and the front office is going to allow the team to keep getting embarrassed the way it has before it does something.