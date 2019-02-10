More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Darling getting leave of absence is reminder of human element of hockey

By James O'BrienFeb 10, 2019, 7:58 PM EST
The Carolina Hurricanes granted Scott Darling a leave of absence without a stated timeline for his return. Darling, 30, had been playing for the Charlotte Checkers, the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell confirmed as much to Chip Alexander of The News & Observer, going into detail on why Darling decided to take that personal leave.

“Since he’s been down there he’s had some good games and some bad games,” Waddell said. “He had a tough game the other night and his agent called me and said he would like to take a personal leave of absence and would we allow that to get his mind back together. That night he got rocked for about five (goals) and before he had a shutout (in regulation) before we lost in overtime 1-0. So we gave him the leave of absence.”

It’s easy to get wrapped up in numbers when you’re talking about hockey, whether you’re talking about losing streaks, records, cap hits, or who won head-to-head in fantasy that week. It’s almost inevitable, then, to forget that human beings are involved.

[PHT Q&A with Darling from January 2018]

Darling is in a situation that makes him especially vulnerable to becoming discouraged by numbers.

There’s no denying that he’s struggled since signing a four-year, $16.6 million contract (through 2020-21) with the Hurricanes. After putting together a sterling run as a Blackhawks backup (.923 save percentage in 75 games over three seasons), Darling’s seen his play plummet. His save percentage has been at an unsightly .887 save percentage in 51 games with Carolina, and things have been just as rocky in the AHL.

The big goalie is far from the only netminder who hasn’t been able to get it done for the Hurricanes, but he undoubtedly must have felt like he had been letting his team down, and not living up to his contract.

And don’t forget, this is a goalie who had to scratch and claw for opportunities.

Darling was barely drafted (a sixth-rounder, 153rd overall, by the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2007), climbing from the SPHL to the ECHL to the AHL and finally the NHL. It must be a real shock to Darling’s system to hit this snag, and perhaps it doesn’t help that the sport has become so fast and skilled for a towering goalie.

There’s also the nature of the goaltending position.

It’s bad enough for Milan Lucic, a winger whose struggles and beefy contract make it tough to slip under the radar. But when a goalie is fighting it, there’s really no hiding.

With that in mind, allowing Darling to take a leave of absence doesn’t just need to inspire inevitable cynicism about him frankly not playing that well. Taking a break from beating himself up could really help Darling rebound, even if he’s never the goalie the Hurricanes rolled the dice with.

Waddell backed up such thoughts, merely saying that the Hurricanes will check in with Darling in about a week, and that the goalie will receive “100-percent support” from the team.

“We all know he’s had ups and downs in his career, and we’ll be supportive,” Waddell said. “He’s still under contract for two more years and we’ve got to see if we can get this thing back together.”

Darling’s struggled before, as he discussed in detail when saying goodbye to the Blackhawks in The Players’ Tribune back in June 2017.

The thing about alcoholism is that you never think you have a problem. That’s how it gets you. Because it always starts small. For me, it started as a way to cope with social anxiety. Ever since I was a kid, I kind of lived inside my own brain. I was an introvert, and I was so worried about what everyone thought about me at all times. Like if I walked into a room of 100 people, I wanted to make sure all 100 people thought I was cool. I was obsessed with being the best version of myself at all times.

Darling was able to get his career back on track despite those struggles, so perhaps he can do it again? Most importantly, here’s hoping that Darling finds peace of mind, because there are more important things than how many pucks he can stop.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Maple Leafs won a pivotal division clash Saturday with a 4-3 overtime victory in Montreal to remain in second place in the Atlantic Division. John Tavares scored his team-leading 33rd goal (also T-second in NHL) in OT with a beautiful backhand past Carey Price.

With two points yesterday (goal, assist), Tavares has three straight multi-point games and reached the 60-point mark (33G, 27A in 54 GP), two games shy of his fastest season to 60 points (52 GP in 2013-14 w/ New York Islanders).

Toronto has won four straight games and has a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

On Friday night when the 1993-94 Stanley Cup champion Rangers team was honored for the 25th anniversary of their title, the current Blueshirts fell 3-0 to the Hurricanes. It was scoreless entering the third period before Warren Foegele scored the eventual game-winner and Carolina tallied two empty- netters. Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for Carolina in the shutout, though defenseman Jaccob Slavin also rescued two would-be goals on the doorstep.

The Rangers were shut out for the 5th time this season, tied for second most in the league.

Despite being shut out on Friday, the Rangers top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello has been one of the hottest trios in the league. Since January 12, they have combined for 41 points (19G, 22A) in the last 11 games.

Zibanejad has already set career highs with 53 pts and 31 assists this season. His previous career marks were 51 pts and 30 assists, both in 2015-16 with Ottawa. He is on pace for 80 pts, which would be the highest tally by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik had 86 in 2009-10.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Maple Leafs-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MAPLE LEAFS
Zach Hyman – John Tavares – Mitch Marner
Patrick MarleauAuston MatthewsKasperi Kapanen
Connor BrownNazem KadriWilliam Nylander
Par LindholmFrederik GauthierAndreas Johnsson

Jake MuzzinMorgan Rielly
Jake GardinerNikita Zaitsev
Travis DermottRon Hainsey

Starting goalie: Garret Sparks

RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Pavel BuchnevichKevin HayesJesper Fast
Filip ChytilRyan StromeVladislav Namestnikov
Jimmy VeseyBoo Nieves – Vinni Lettieri

Brady SkjeiAdam McQuaid
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

Tarasenko hat trick leads Blues to season-high sixth straight win

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
3 Comments

Every lengthy winning streak has a special performance or two that contributes to its extension. Vladimir Tarasenko provided just that on Sunday afternoon.

Tarasenko’s hat trick was highlighted by an overtime winner just 16 seconds into the extra frame, this after helping the Blues open up a 2-0 lead in the second period and then putting St. Louis up 4-3 in the third after they blew a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The win, a 5-4 final result, was St. Louis’ sixth straight win — a season-high — and their second straight against the Nashville Predators, whom they triumphed over 3-2 on Saturday in the first game of their weekend home-and-home series.

At one point, not long ago, the Blues were the floor mat in the Western Conference. That’s remarkable, given they’re now one of the hottest teams in the NHL and sitting pretty in a playoff spot.

The Blues look refreshed these days, a team motivated to turn around a season that once looked lost. The coaching change from Mike Yeo to Craig Berube didn’t begin well, but it’s paid off over the course of the past few weeks and, combined with the log jam of lackluster teams in the Western Conference, the Blues have begun to distance themselves with great goaltending and equally as good team play.

And that’s why the Blues have strung together six wins in a row.

Sunday’s game wasn’t without its drama. The Blues watched as Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson, who finished with two goals in the game, wiped out their two-goal advantage in the third. After Tarasenko’s goal, Filip Forsberg put on an individual clinic to tie the game right back 4-4.

Jake Allen got his first start since Jan. 17 and looked solid through two periods. Some gaffes defensively allowed the Predators back into the game, but Allen made 40 saves in the end to grab the win.

The net is firmly Jordan Binnington‘s these days given his impressive run, but the Blues will need Allen to play — and play well — down the stretch.

The Predators, meanwhile, aren’t in trouble despite dropping both weekend games to the Blues. The point they picked up help put them level with the Winnipeg Jets on 71 points for top spot in the Central Divison, but they’ve missed an opportunity to regain top spot in the Central Division.

The Jets (who are in Buffalo Sunday) have lost two straight and have two games in hand on the Preds. A couple of different results against the Blues would have erased a big chunk of that advantage.

The Blues moved into the first wildcard, leapfrogging the Minnesota Wild with both teams level on 59 points. The Blues get some breathing room, with a two-point advantage over the Vancouver Canucks, who are on 57 points but have played two more games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Carlyle out, Murray in as Ducks finally make coaching change

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
10 Comments

Everyone saw this coming — we just didn’t know when.

After losing their seventh straight game on Saturday and 19th in their past 21, the Anaheim Ducks finally made the choice to remove Randy Carlyle from his post as head coach on Sunday.

The team’s executive vice-president and general manager Bob Murray will assume the controls behind the bench with an interim title attached. Murray said the team will begin its search for Carlyle’s successor after their season is put out of its misery in April.

“We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization,” Murray said in a release from the club on Sunday. “Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

The Ducks got dusted by the surging Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday, just another link in a chain of embarrassing losses during their recent seven-game skid.

Just look at some of these scores:

  • 4-0 loss to Ottawa
  • 4-1 loss to Montreal
  • 6-1 loss to Toronto
  • 9-3 loss to Winnipeg
  • 5-1 loss to St. Louis
  • 3-0 loss to New York Islanders

And this doesn’t even begin to delve into the team’s franchise record 12-game losing streak earlier this season. The Ducks managed a brief reprieve with back to back wins against the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils before returning to regular, losing proceedings.

Carlyle was given a vote of confidence during that 12-game slide after showing signs of life in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in January.

As LeBrun notes in the tweet above, former Edmonton Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins is considered the frontrunner to replace Carlyle. He’s already coaching the team’s future with San Diego of the American Hockey League, so the move makes sense from that angle.

Eakins wasn’t a world beater in Edmonton, however, and you wonder if Murray wouldn’t rather kick the tires with Joel Quenneville first than hand an unproven NHL head coach the reins.

Anaheim’s season only got worse last week when John Gibson got injured, forcing him to not dress in Saturday’s laugher.

Gibson has been the sole bright spot in Anaheim, despite all of the losing and deserves to be in the conversation for the Vezina.

But his grip on that trophy has lessened over the past couple of months, but it hasn’t really been any fault of his own. He has given the Ducks plenty of opportunities to win, only to watch the team in front of him fall apart on most nights. He got lit up for six goals in the first period last week against the Winnipeg Jets. The team in front of him did little to stop the onslaught. And that’s just one example of many during this horrid stretch.

The Ducks have just 127 goals for this season, lowest amongst NHL teams. They’ve given up the third-most number of shots and tied for the third-most goals allowed. And yet the Ducks are somehow still only six points out of a playoff spot.

Given their current play, however, that six points is akin to scaling Mount Everest without crampons. It just isn’t happening.

Carlyle leaves the Ducks (for the second time) as their winningest coach with 384 wins and led the team to the playoffs in seven of eight full seasons with the team, including the 2007 Stanley Cup. In his second tour of duty as bench boss in Orange County, Carlyle was 111-74-35. He’s bound to find a new home eventually.

You have to believe that Murray’s job will be in the crosshairs as the team moves forward. He’s been in his role for over a decade now and the Ducks have only reached the Western Conference Final under Murray’s guidance since winning the Cup under Brian Burke.

The team still has two more seasons of Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry making a combined $17-million-plus and another three years of Ryan Kesler making close to $7 million. That’s a quarter of their salary cap and they need to find money for Jakob Silfverberg this offseason (unless he’s shipped out at the trade deadline). Gibson’s new contract kicks in next year, too, with another $4 million being added to his AAV.

All of this has happened while other teams in the Pacific Division have strengthened their rosters. From Erik Karlsson going to the San Jose Sharks to Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny heading to Vegas. The emergence of the Calgary Flames has also taken the Ducks down a notch and it’s looking like the Central Division will be sending five teams to the playoffs to the Pacific’s three. It’s a tough conference as it is, and having a few contracts handcuffing the additions of better talent isn’t helping.

And the problem is you can’t really blow it up. Who’s going to want any of those contracts?

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

NHL on NBCSN: Maple Leafs go for fifth straight win against Rangers

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Despite the distractions of Auston Matthews signing his big money deal and Mitch Marner (and his agent) doing their thing when it comes to his contract demands recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs keep chugging along and piling up the wins.

John Tavares‘ overtime winner help the Leafs to their fourth straight win and sixth straight game with at least a point (5-0-1). Tavares reached the 60-point mark and now has 33 goals on the year, putting him on pace for 50. If he can find twine a few extra times given that current pace, he might just tie or set the team’s franchise record, which stands at 54. Tavares has done well against the Rangers, a team he faced 44 times as a member of the New York Islanders, posting 14 goals and 26 assists in those games.

While Matthews’ contract fades into the annals of hockey history, it’s Marner’s that is now taking center stage. Marner made the sweet dish to Tavares on Saturday’s winner, showing once again why he’s on par in terms of importance going forward as Matthews.

Both Marner and his agent walked back on initial comments that the Leafs were low-balling the 21-year-old. who leads the lead with 66 points and 46 assists. Leafs coach Mike Babcock appears not worried about that situation seeping into the team’s fabric this season.

“What he’s done is make clear that they’re not doing anything about it until the end of the season,” Babcock said last week. “So how can that be in the way of anything? Just get in there, play and not worry about it, you’ll deal with it later. I think that they’ve done that because they don’t want it to be a distraction…Mitch is going to be a lifetime Leaf.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Rangers aren’t worried about big money contracts this season, nor are they worried about how it might affect their looming playoff run. The Rangers likely won’t be in the postseason.

They failed to use the inspiration of the 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team to their full advantage on Friday, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes in a dismal effort from the Blue Shirts. Carolina was playing the second half of a back to back and New York couldn’t muster a single goal.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for our guys to be around something we’re all inspired to do, win a Cup here in New York,” Rangers coach Dave Quinn said. “It’s disappointing in a lot of ways… there was definitely a lack of urgency, which is surprising. It certainly set up to be a special night, we just didn’t capitalize on it.”

Despite being shut out on Friday, the Rangers top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello has been one of the hottest trios in the league. Since January 12, they have combined for 41 points (19G, 22A) in the last 11 games (Zuccarello missed one game during that span).

Zibanejad has been most impressive during the current run, scoring 10 goals in those 11 games, which is more than any other player in the NHL. His 18 points in that span are second only to Patrick Kane‘s 21.

The line might not last past the end of the month, however, as Zuccarello’s name is once again in trade speculation this season. He’s in the final year of his current contract but would be a solid depth add for any contender.

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher ('Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.