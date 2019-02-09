More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Trade: Fletcher's Flyers retooling continues by sending Weise to Canadiens

By Adam Gretz Feb 9, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
Chuck Fletcher hasn’t yet made a big trade as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers but he has continued to make some minor tweaks to the roster. He continued that on Saturday morning by sending Dale Weise back to the Montreal Canadiens, along with Christian Folin, in exchange for defenseman Dave Schlemko and forward Byron Froese.

Weise had been placed on waivers earlier this season.

The 30-year-old winger has been a disappointment in Philadelphia since signing a four-year contract in free agency prior to the 2016-17 season. He signed that contract after a pretty successful stint with the Canadiens that saw him play some of the best hockey of his career. Unfortunately for Weise he will not immediately get the opportunity to recapture that magic as the team is, at least for now, assigning him to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Folin will remain with the Canadiens.

As for Schlemko and Froese, the Flyers are also sending them to their AHL team, Lehigh Valley, so it’s pretty much a minor league trade and moving around a couple of contracts (Weise and Schlemko) that neither team no longer wants to deal with.

Weise has appeared in 42 games this season for the Flyers, scoring five goals to go with six assists. Folin had appeared in 26 games for the Flyers with just two assists.

The Flyers host a struggling Anaheim Ducks team on Saturday, entering the day having won eight of their past nine games and collecting at least a point in each of them.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

The Buzzer: Mrazek shutout spoils Rangers 25th Stanley Cup anniversary

By Scott Billeck Feb 8, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
Three stars

1. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes

Curtis McElhinney has a heck of a night against the Buffalo Sabres, so it was Mrazek’s turn to step into the crease in the second half of a back to back. And boy, did he fill in and then some.

Mrazek made 27 saves in the game to hand the Rangers an eventual 3-0 loss. It was his second shutout of the season, slightly bumping his .894 save percentage coming into the game to .898.

More importantly, the Hurricanes grabbed two points and are now just one back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wildcard in the East.

The win also snapped an ugly record for the Hurricanes, who hadn’t won at Madison Square Garden in their past 16 attempts dating back to Oct. 29, 2010.

2. Warren Foegele, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes top guns put in work on Thursday, so Friday’s game was going to be about secondary scoring.

Step up Warren Foegele, the Hurricanes’ fourth line left wing, who broke a 0-0 tie in the third period, scoring the game-winner.

Here’s the goal:

3. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

The 3-0 scoreline might suggest Lundqvist had a worse night, but two of the goals allowed slid into the empty net.

Lundqvist gave his team a chance to win, like most nights. He stopped 30 of 31 in the game and got some help (like Mrazek) from a couple of shots that went off posts.

The problem was the lack of run support, due in large part to Mrazek.

Highlights of the night

The Rangers celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 on Friday. There weren’t many games on the schedule tonight — exactly one — so here’s some highlights of the night that was at MSG.

The Moose:

And more Messier:

This is here solely for the cute factor:

Factoids

Scores

Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers celebrate 25-year anniversary of 1994 championship

Associated Press Feb 8, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
NEW YORK — From the moment Mark Messier came to the New York Rangers in 1991, he knew he was expected to lead the team to its first Stanley Cup championship in more than 50 years.

”There was no escaping the pressure of 1940,” Messier said about the last year the Rangers had won the Cup. ”Coming here and understanding what the Original Six franchise was and this history, there was no escaping it. The pressure was real, from the fans, the organization.”

Messier accomplished the task in 1994 as the Rangers ended their 54-year title drought by outlasting the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. Honored with a parade in the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan that June, the players from that team were back at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to celebrate the 25-year anniversary.

”When you are in New York, not a day goes by that you don’t run into someone that you get reminded, get smiles,” Adam Graves said before the ceremony that preceded the Rangers’ game against Carolina. ”Back then you never thought you’d be impacting the way we have been, it is very special.”

From general manager Neil Smith, coach Mike Keenan, to stars Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter, Craig MacTavish and Stephane Matteau, each were introduced one by one to a rousing ovation. The only absences from the group were Alexander Karpovtsev, who was killed along with most of the KHL Lokomotiv team in a plane crash in 2011, and Brian Noonan, who was said to have a prior commitment.

Messier said he’s been approached by countless people over since who thanked him and claimed to have witnessed the Game 7 win in New York.

”I didn’t realize Madison Square Garden holds 2 million people,” he joked, ”because I’ve talked to 2 million people over 25 years that were here that night. That’s been interesting. It never gets old … never get tired of speaking with people on the street or in the subway or trains, or taxi drivers that recognize the guys or myself and thank us for the Cup.”

Messier is also remembered for his famous for his declaration before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against New Jersey when, with the Rangers trailing 3-2 in the series, he guaranteed the team would win Game 6.

Messier said he was simply trying to let his teammates know he believed in the team.

”I really felt we could go into New Jersey and win, and I wanted the guys to know it,” he said. ”The papers the next day were what they were. It wasn’t going to motivate New Jersey any more.”

Leetch said the team chuckled when they saw Messier’s Game 6 guarantee in the papers, and it didn’t change anything about their preparation for that game.

”Just was kind of a light-hearted thing to remember that we’re in New York, everything gets magnified,” Leetch said. ”One comment gets turned into a guarantee. It was something for a little bit that we had a laugh about”.

Messier then backed up his words with a hat trick in the third period to rally the Rangers to a 4-2 win.

”He’s always done things his whole career,” Leetch said. ”He’s been a part of a lot of big moments and rises to occasions in big games, but the fact he did that here in New York when it was on the front and back pages, we still shake our heads at it that he was the guy to do it in that game.”

The Rangers then won Game 7 on Matteau’s goal in double-overtime.

They lost the opening game in the championship series against the Canucks despite having a big advantage on shots, then won three straight to get to the cusp of ending their long drought before being forced to the deciding game.

”I remember saying we should have won this series four straight,” Messier said. ”Coming back and losing Game 5 and 6 and then we’re back in another Game 7.”

Then, Messier came through again, giving the Rangers a two-goal lead that stood as the winner to deliver the franchise and the city the long-awaited title he had been brought in to get.

”When Mark came across the ice to celebrate the Stanley Cup victory and handed it to me and I looked it over, the first thing that came to my mind is I can’t believe how difficult this trophy is to win,” said Keenan, who said he is doing well after his treatment for prostate cancer last year. ”As now time passes, 25 years later, that endorsement of how difficult it is stands even more in my mind.”

Difficult indeed, as the championship in 1994 remains the Rangers’ only title in the last 79 years.

Flyers' van Riemsdyk fined $5,000 for high-sticking

Associated Press Feb 8, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during Los Angeles’ 3-2 shootout win at Philadelphia.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine on Friday. Van Riemsdyk was docked the maximum amount under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The high-sticking occurred just over one minute into the first period of Thursday night’s game. Van Riemsdyk was not penalized.

The David Puddy face painter Devils bobblehead is coming

By Sean Leahy Feb 8, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
8 Comments

The relationship between the New Jersey Devils and David Puddy goes back 24 years when Seinfeld aired the legendary “The Face Painter” episode, with Puddy supporting the team through the red, white and green art on his face.

On Feb. 19, you can take the face-painted Puddy home in bobblehead form when the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the team’s ‘90s Night.

Puddy’s kept close tabs on his favorite team over the years. During last spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, actor Patrick Warburton attended Game 4 of the Devils’ series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, face painted, bare-chested and all.

Earlier last season, then-Devils forward Adam Henrique, who was later gifted the George Costanza tribute of “The Pads of Seduction” after he was dealt to Anaheim, had shirts made with Puddy’s face on them. There was also goaltender Scott Wedgewood featuring the actor on his mask back in 2016.

The Devils, currently 15 points out of a playoff spot, could use some of Puddy’s energy and support the rest of the way. You gotta let them know you’re out there, this is the NHL after all.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.