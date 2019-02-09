More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Carter Hart makes history as Flyers stay hot

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2019, 9:07 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers’ winning streak ended at eight games recently, but now Carter Hart‘s own run is at eight.

Hart joined Jocelyn Thibault as the only two goalies who’ve managed personal winning streaks of eight games before age 21. Hart’s tremendous (if specific) personal achievement might have gotten lost in the shuffle a bit on Saturday, what with how often the Anaheim Ducks are getting humiliated, with the latest score being 6-2.

The Flyers are now 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, as the only thing that ended their winning streak was a (narrow) shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Anthony Stolarz was the goalie who absorbed that loss, though not before making some impressive saves.

During Hart’s own eight-game winning streak, he’s managed an impressive .934 save percentage. There have been other red-hot goalies during that spanJordan Binnington, Carey Price, and Robin Lehner also stand out – but only Hart has eight wins since Jan. 14.

Hart has been impressive when you zoom out to the full 2018-19 season too, at least when you keep things to the NHL. In 17 games, Hart’s record is 11-5-1, and his save percentage is at .926.

(You wonder if his AHL struggles might have come from a place of frustration with his development, as much as anything else.)

It sounds like life will be getting better for Hart … although what about superstitions?

With this win, the Flyers now have 57 points in 55 games played (25-23-7). The longer this surge goes, the less ridiculous a playoff push sounds. Hart’s been a big part of this run, and chances are, he’ll be key if it continues.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Hart won’t turn 21 until August.

More on the Ducks’ side.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Carlyle out, Murray in as Ducks finally make coaching change

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Everyone saw this coming — we just didn’t know when.

After losing their seventh straight game on Saturday and 19th in their past 21, the Anaheim Ducks finally made the choice to remove Randy Carlyle from his post as head coach on Sunday.

The team’s executive vice-president and general manager Bob Murray will assume the controls behind the bench with an interim title attached. Murray said the team will begin its search for Carlyle’s successor after their season is put out of its misery in April.

“We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization,” Murray said in a release from the club on Sunday. “Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

The Ducks got dusted by the surging Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday, just another link in a chain of embarrassing losses during their recent seven-game skid.

Just look at some of these scores:

  • 4-0 loss to Ottawa
  • 4-1 loss to Montreal
  • 6-1 loss to Toronto
  • 9-3 loss to Winnipeg
  • 5-1 loss to St. Louis
  • 3-0 loss to New York Islanders

And this doesn’t even begin to delve into the team’s franchise record 12-game losing streak earlier this season. The Ducks managed a brief reprieve with back to back wins against the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils before returning to regular, losing proceedings.

Carlyle was given a vote of confidence during that 12-game losing streak after showing signs of life in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in January.

As LeBrun notes in the tweet above, former Edmonton Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins is considered the frontrunner to replace Carlyle. He’s already coaching the team’s future with San Diego of the American Hockey League, so the move makes sense from that angle.

Eakins wasn’t a world beater in Edmonton, however, and you wonder if Murray wouldn’t rather kick the tires with Joel Quenneville first than hand an unproven NHL head coach the reins.

Anaheim’s season only got worse last week when John Gibson got injured, forcing him to not dress in Saturday’s laugher.

Gibson has been the sole bright spot in Anaheim, despite all of the losing and deserves to be in the conversation for the Vezina.

But his grip on that trophy has lessened over the past couple of months, but it hasn’t really been any fault of his own. He has given the Ducks plenty of opportunities to win, only to watch the team in front of him fall apart on most nights. He got lit up for six goals in the first period last week against the Winnipeg Jets. The team in front of him did little to stop the onslaught. And that’s just one example of many during this horrid stretch.

The Ducks have just 127 goals for this season, lowest amongst NHL teams. They’ve given up the third-most number of shots and tied for the third-most goals allowed. And yet the Ducks are somehow still only six points out of a playoff spot. Given their current play, however, that six points is akin to scaling Mount Everest without crampons. It just isn’t happening.

Carlyle leaves the Ducks (for the second time) as their winningest coach with 384 wins and led the team to the playoffs in seven of eight full seasons with the team, including the 2007 Stanley Cup. In his second tour of duty as bench boss in Orange County, Carlyle was 111-74-35. He’s bound to find a new home eventually.

You have to believe that Murray’s job will be in the crosshairs as the team moves forward. He’s been in his role for over a decade now and the Ducks have only reached the Western Conference Final since winning the Cup under Brian Burke.

The team still has two more seasons of Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry making a combined $17-million-plus and another three years of Ryan Kesler making close to $7 million. That’s a quarter of their salary cap and they need to find money for Jakob Silfverberg this offseason (unless he’s shipped out at the trade deadline). Gibson’s new contract kicks in next year, too, with another $4 million being added to his AAV.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Maple Leafs go for fifth straight win against Rangers

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers.

Despite the distractions of Auston Matthews signing his big money deal and Mitch Marner (and his agent) doing their thing when it comes to his contract demands recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs keep chugging along and piling up the wins.

John Tavares‘ overtime winner help the Leafs to their fourth straight win and sixth straight game with at least a point (5-0-1). Tavares reached the 60-point mark and now has 33 goals on the year, putting him on pace for 50. If he can find twine a few extra times given that current pace, he might just tie or set the team’s franchise record, which stands at 54. Tavares has done well against the Rangers, a team he faced 44 times as a member of the New York Islanders, posting 14 goals and 26 assists in those games.

While Matthews’ contract fades into the annals of hockey history, it’s Marner’s that is now taking center stage. Marner made the sweet dish to Tavares on Saturday’s winner, showing once again why he’s on par in terms of importance going forward as Matthews.

Both Marner and his agent walked back on initial comments that the Leafs were low-balling the 21-year-old. who leads the lead with 66 points and 46 assists. Leafs coach Mike Babcock appears not worried about that situation seeping into the team’s fabric this season.

“What he’s done is make clear that they’re not doing anything about it until the end of the season,” Babcock said last week. “So how can that be in the way of anything? Just get in there, play and not worry about it, you’ll deal with it later. I think that they’ve done that because they don’t want it to be a distraction…Mitch is going to be a lifetime Leaf.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Rangers aren’t worried about big money contracts this season, nor are they worried about how it might affect their looming playoff run. The Rangers likely won’t be in the postseason.

They failed to use the inspiration of the 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team to their full advantage on Friday, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes in a dismal effort from the Blue Shirts. Carolina was playing the second half of a back to back and New York couldn’t muster a single goal.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for our guys to be around something we’re all inspired to do, win a Cup here in New York,” Rangers coach Dave Quinn said. “It’s disappointing in a lot of ways… there was definitely a lack of urgency, which is surprising. It certainly set up to be a special night, we just didn’t capitalize on it.”

Despite being shut out on Friday, the Rangers top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello has been one of the hottest trios in the league. Since January 12, they have combined for 41 points (19G, 22A) in the last 11 games (Zuccarello missed one game during that span).

Zibanejad has been most impressive during the current run, scoring 10 goals in those 11 games, which is more than any other player in the NHL. His 18 points in that span are second only to Patrick Kane‘s 21.

The line might not last past the end of the month, however, as Zuccarello’s name is once again in trade speculation this season. He’s in the final year of his current contract but would be a solid depth add for any contender.

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher ('Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Predators finish home-and-home on NBC

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

The Predators host the Blues at Bridgestone Arena less than 24 hours after the two clubs met at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the Blues prevailed 3-2. Ryan Johansen gave Nashville some life by scoring with just over a minute to play in regulation moments after St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz missed an empty net. But the Blues managed to close things out to continue their hot streak. Rookie Mackenzie MacEachern’s second goal of the season stood up as the game-winner.

Once left for dead in last place in the NHL as recently as the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues are now one of the hottest teams in the NHL, riding a season-high five-game winning streak. They enter today in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and just four points behind the Dallas Stars for third in the Central.

In the expansion era, only six teams have made the playoffs after occupying last place in the League after their 20th game of the season: the 1976-77 North Stars, 1979-80 Oilers, 1982-83 Maple Leafs, 1987-88 Kings, 1987-88 Maple Leafs and 1996-97 Senators.

Johansen has been red hot of late for the Predators with 12 points (3G, 9A) in the last 11 games. He also on pace for 69 points this season, which would be his highest point total as a Predator (his career-best was 71 points in 2014-15 with Columbus).

Nashville made two moves this week, acquiring Brian Boyle from the Devils for a second-round pick and Cody McLeod from the Rangers for a seventh-round pick. Both seem to be moves of foresight for the playoffs, as the Predators appear to be on a collision course with the physical Winnipeg Jets for the second straight year.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Predators stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Brayden Schenn – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Jaden Schwartz – Tyler BozakAlex Steen
Zach SanfordOskar SundqvistPatrick Maroon
MacKenzie MacEachern – Ivan BarbashevRobert Thomas

Joel EdmundsonAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Vince DunnRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin FialaNick BoninoCraig Smith
Colton SissonsKyle TurrisCalle Jarnkrok
Cody McLeod – Brian Boyle – Ryan Hartman

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Dan HamhuisMatt Irwin

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

John Forslund (play-by-play), Joe Micheletti (analyst) and McGuire ('Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Oilers’ Hitchcock left dumbfounded after latest loss

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
If we’re talking about National Hockey League coaches that have seen it all, Ken Hitchcock is in that upper echelon.

He’s orchestrated five different teams in his 22 years as a bench boss — some 1,571 regular-season games. And in those 1,571 games, he’s won around 60 percent of them — 838 wins under his belt, third-most all-time.

He’s fifth in total games coached (third among active coaches) and has a Stanley Cup ring to back up those credentials.

And yet when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers, the man who could pen a coaching encyclopedia has been reduced to dumbfoundedness in Northern Alberta.

“At this time of year the coaches can’t want it more than the players,” Hitchcock said after another lackluster performance in a 5-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be decided whether we want to play the right way because it’s successful or whether we just want to do our thing. To me, today was a day we just wanted to do our thing and we paid dearly for it.

The only reason the Oilers can even sniff the playoffs this year is Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and a log jam of teams who appear to unwilling to want to separate themselves from each other.

But even a guy like Draisaitl seemed uninterested on Saturday.

In Hitchcock’s post-game presser, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector asked Hitch about the play, when Evander Kane, who eventually scored the 2-0, skated past Draisaitl, who was basically standing still.

“That’s a good question,” Hitchcock responded. “I think it’s a symptom of something much bigger. It’s priorities and what’s important. It just can’t be acceptable.”

The goal in question is here:

The Oilers sit four points back of the St. Louis Blues for the second and final wild card in the Western Conference. They’ve benefitted from the turtle derby (great phrase) around them, so even though they’ve only won three of their past 10, they’re still somehow relevant.

Of course, that won’t be the case for much longer. With 27 games to go, a couple teams around them are starting to figure it out. The Blues, for instance, have won five in a row. The Chicago Blackhawks have strung together six victories on the trot. And with efforts like Saturday’s — the status quo, it seems — their chances, despite their close proximity to a postseason spot, appear to be fading quickly.

“We can’t do the things we are doing and expect to be a playoff team,” Hitchcock said. “When you put skill ahead of work, you get burnt. And there’s too much of it going on.”

Hitchcock’s job is akin to Mission Impossible. But there’s no movie script here or no inevitable save-the-day-moment. There’s no Tom Cruise, either. It’s just a man who figured he might be able to make a difference on a doomed team but has begun to realize he most likely can’t.

And it’s no fault of his own.

He inherited a tire fire with seemingly unlimited rubber to burn. He took charge of a team that has been crippled by bad trades and handcuffed by horrible contracts. Reinforcements aren’t coming.

The table of contents in Hitchcock’s nearly 1,600-game coaching career doesn’t list a section for this.

There’s no manual. No Coaching the Edmonton Oilers for Dummies.

The problems run much deeper and God only knows when they’ll be solved.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.