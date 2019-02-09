More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Carter Hart made history as Flyers stayed hot

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2019, 9:07 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers’ winning streak ended at eight games recently, but now Carter Hart‘s own run is at eight.

Hart joined Jocelyn Thibault as the only two goalies who’ve managed personal winning streaks of eight games before age 21. Hart’s tremendous (if specific) personal achievement might have gotten lost in the shuffle a bit on Saturday, what with how often the Anaheim Ducks are getting humiliated, with the latest score being 6-2.

The Flyers are now 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, as the only thing that ended their winning streak was a (narrow) shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Anthony Stolarz was the goalie who absorbed that loss, though not before making some impressive saves.

During Hart’s own eight-game winning streak, he’s managed an impressive .934 save percentage. There have been other red-hot goalies during that spanJordan Binnington, Carey Price, and Robin Lehner also stand out – but only Hart has eight wins since Jan. 14.

Hart has been impressive when you zoom out to the full 2018-19 season too, at least when you keep things to the NHL. In 17 games, Hart’s record is 11-5-1, and his save percentage is at .926.

(You wonder if his AHL struggles might have come from a place of frustration with his development, as much as anything else.)

It sounds like life will be getting better for Hart … although what about superstitions?

With this win, the Flyers now have 57 points in 55 games played (25-23-7). The longer this surge goes, the less ridiculous a playoff push sounds. Hart’s been a big part of this run, and chances are, he’ll be key if it continues.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Hart won’t turn 21 until August.

More on the Ducks’ side.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche lose yet another OT game as collapse continues

By Adam GretzFeb 9, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
The fading Colorado Avalanche continued their second half slide on Saturday afternoon by blowing an early two-goal lead against the New York Islanders and dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to lose for the 20th time in their past 25 games.

What stands out about Saturday’s game isn’t just the fact they are dropping games at a rapid rate, or that they squandered an early lead, it is that their record in games that have gone beyond regulation dropped to an almost unimaginable 1-10 on the season.

While it is easy to look at the 10 OT losses as “collecting” loser points and keeping them in the race, it is also a lot of points that they have left on the table that could ultimately keep them out of the playoffs.

Even though Avalanche are not exactly the deepest team in the league and have their flaws defensively and in net, you would have to think that a roster with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog at the top of it could have a little more success during 3-on-3 play. It seems built for players of that caliber. Granted they can not play the entire five minutes, but you would think even a couple of minutes out there would result in them making a play or two.

If they had managed to win just three of those games they would still be tied for a playoff position right now.

It has to be maddening for the Avalanche because there is such a fine line in those games between winning and losing, and a lot of times it can come down more to luck or the right break at the right time more than anything else. Keep in mind this same team was a much more reasonable 8-8 in such games a year ago.

It’s not like they suddenly forgot how to play 3-on-3 hockey.

Whatever the source of their struggles — bad luck, a change in the way they’re playing that situation, whatever it may be — their inability to win such games is one of the many reasons this team went from looking like a playoff lock two months ago to on the outside of the playoff picture today.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

No stopping Ducks’ free fall as they get blown out again

By Adam GretzFeb 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
At this point it almost feels like it’s piling on to keep pointing out every single time the Anaheim Ducks get blown out, but when it keeps happening game after game there really isn’t much else you can do.

They continued what has been a nearly unprecedented run of futility in recent NHL history by losing for the 19th time in their past 21 games on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The current losing streak now sits at seven games and has seen the Ducks get outscored by a 37-8 margin.

Dating back to Dec. 18 when this run started, the Ducks are just 2-15-4 (by far the worst mark in the league) with a now minus-48 goal differential during that stretch.

Their goal differential for the season now sits at a league-worst minus-55. The next worst team in the league is only at minus-32.

Putting all of this together and it remains absolutely astonishing that they have not made some sort of a change behind the bench. The Randy Carlyle system is clearly not working, they have taken what could have been a Vezina caliber season from John Gibson and thrown it in the dumpster, and the team is not only losing every single night, it getting its doors blown off in the process.

Had it not been for the way Gibson played in the first half of the season we might be looking at one of the worst teams in the modern era here. Heck, they still might be that bad because all of their underlying numbers (shot attempts, scoring chances for and against, etc.) are at the level you would expect to see from a team that is actively tanking or going through a massive rebuild. The injuries have hurt at times this season, but there should still be enough talent on the roster to be better than this.

The schedule does not get much easier after Saturday as their next five games are against the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames. All of those teams are in a playoff position right now.

Even if the Ducks see this as a lost season and realize a mid-season coaching change won’t really impact their place in the standings, you still have to wonder how long ownership and the front office is going to allow the team to keep getting embarrassed the way it has before it does something.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Fletcher’s Flyers retooling continues by sending Weise to Canadiens

By Adam GretzFeb 9, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
Chuck Fletcher hasn’t yet made a big trade as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers but he has continued to make some minor tweaks to the roster. He continued that on Saturday morning by sending Dale Weise back to the Montreal Canadiens, along with Christian Folin, in exchange for defenseman Dave Schlemko and forward Byron Froese.

Weise had been placed on waivers earlier this season.

The 30-year-old winger has been a disappointment in Philadelphia since signing a four-year contract in free agency prior to the 2016-17 season. He signed that contract after a pretty successful stint with the Canadiens that saw him play some of the best hockey of his career. Unfortunately for Weise he will not immediately get the opportunity to recapture that magic as the team is, at least for now, assigning him to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Folin will remain with the Canadiens.

As for Schlemko and Froese, the Flyers are also sending them to their AHL team, Lehigh Valley, so it’s pretty much a minor league trade and moving around a couple of contracts (Weise and Schlemko) that neither team no longer wants to deal with.

Weise has appeared in 42 games this season for the Flyers, scoring five goals to go with six assists. Folin had appeared in 26 games for the Flyers with just two assists.

The Flyers host a struggling Anaheim Ducks team on Saturday, entering the day having won eight of their past nine games and collecting at least a point in each of them.

More: PHT’s 2019 Trade Deadline Tracker

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

The Buzzer: Mrazek shutout spoils Rangers 25th Stanley Cup anniversary

By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
Three stars

1. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes

Curtis McElhinney has a heck of a night against the Buffalo Sabres, so it was Mrazek’s turn to step into the crease in the second half of a back to back. And boy, did he fill in and then some.

Mrazek made 27 saves in the game to hand the Rangers an eventual 3-0 loss. It was his second shutout of the season, slightly bumping his .894 save percentage coming into the game to .898.

More importantly, the Hurricanes grabbed two points and are now just one back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wildcard in the East.

The win also snapped an ugly record for the Hurricanes, who hadn’t won at Madison Square Garden in their past 16 attempts dating back to Oct. 29, 2010.

2. Warren Foegele, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes top guns put in work on Thursday, so Friday’s game was going to be about secondary scoring.

Step up Warren Foegele, the Hurricanes’ fourth line left wing, who broke a 0-0 tie in the third period, scoring the game-winner.

Here’s the goal:

3. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

The 3-0 scoreline might suggest Lundqvist had a worse night, but two of the goals allowed slid into the empty net.

Lundqvist gave his team a chance to win, like most nights. He stopped 30 of 31 in the game and got some help (like Mrazek) from a couple of shots that went off posts.

The problem was the lack of run support, due in large part to Mrazek.

Highlights of the night

The Rangers celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 on Friday. There weren’t many games on the schedule tonight — exactly one — so here’s some highlights of the night that was at MSG.

The Moose:

And more Messier:

This is here solely for the cute factor:

Factoids

Scores

Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.