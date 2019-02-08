More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Mrazek shutout spoils Rangers 25th Stanley Cup anniversary

By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes

Curtis McElhinney has a heck of a night against the Buffalo Sabres, so it was Mrazek’s turn to step into the crease in the second half of a back to back. And boy, did he fill in and then some.

Mrazek made 27 saves in the game to hand the Rangers an eventual 3-0 loss. It was his second shutout of the season, slightly bumping his .894 save percentage coming into the game to .898.

More importantly, the Hurricanes grabbed two points and are now just one back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wildcard in the East.

The win also snapped an ugly record for the Hurricanes, who hadn’t won at Madison Square Garden in their past 16 attempts dating back to Oct. 29, 2010.

2. Warren Foegele, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes top guns put in work on Thursday, so Friday’s game was going to be about secondary scoring.

Step up Warren Foegele, the Hurricanes’ fourth line left wing, who broke a 0-0 tie in the third period, scoring the game-winner.

Here’s the goal:

3. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

The 3-0 scoreline might suggest Lundqvist had a worse night, but two of the goals allowed slid into the empty net.

Lundqvist gave his team a chance to win, like most nights. He stopped 30 of 31 in the game and got some help (like Mrazek) from a couple of shots that went off posts.

The problem was the lack of run support, due in large part to Mrazek.

Highlights of the night

The Rangers celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 on Friday. There weren’t many games on the schedule tonight — exactly one — so here’s some highlights of the night that was at MSG.

The Moose:

And more Messier:

This is here solely for the cute factor:

Factoids

Scores

Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Rangers celebrate 25-year anniversary of 1994 championship

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
4 Comments

By Vin A. Cherwoo (AP Sports Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) — From the moment Mark Messier came to the New York Rangers in 1991, he knew he was expected to lead the team to its first Stanley Cup championship in more than 50 years.

”There was no escaping the pressure of 1940,” Messier said about the last year the Rangers had won the Cup. ”Coming here and understanding what the Original Six franchise was and this history, there was no escaping it. The pressure was real, from the fans, the organization.”

Messier accomplished the task in 1994 as the Rangers ended their 54-year title drought by outlasting the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. Honored with a parade in the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan that June, the players from that team were back at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to celebrate the 25-year anniversary.

”When you are in New York, not a day goes by that you don’t run into someone that you get reminded, get smiles,” Adam Graves said before the ceremony that preceded the Rangers’ game against Carolina. ”Back then you never thought you’d be impacting the way we have been, it is very special.”

From general manager Neil Smith, coach Mike Keenan, to stars Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter, Craig MacTavish and Stephane Matteau, each were introduced one by one to a rousing ovation. The only absences from the group were Alexander Karpovtsev, who was killed along with most of the KHL Lokomotiv team in a plane crash in 2011, and Brian Noonan, who was said to have a prior commitment.

Messier said he’s been approached by countless people over since who thanked him and claimed to have witnessed the Game 7 win in New York.

”I didn’t realize Madison Square Garden holds 2 million people,” he joked, ”because I’ve talked to 2 million people over 25 years that were here that night. That’s been interesting. It never gets old … never get tired of speaking with people on the street or in the subway or trains, or taxi drivers that recognize the guys or myself and thank us for the Cup.”

Messier is also remembered for his famous for his declaration before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against New Jersey when, with the Rangers trailing 3-2 in the series, he guaranteed the team would win Game 6.

Messier said he was simply trying to let his teammates know he believed in the team.

”I really felt we could go into New Jersey and win, and I wanted the guys to know it,” he said. ”The papers the next day were what they were. It wasn’t going to motivate New Jersey any more.”

Leetch said the team chuckled when they saw Messier’s Game 6 guarantee in the papers, and it didn’t change anything about their preparation for that game.

”Just was kind of a light-hearted thing to remember that we’re in New York, everything gets magnified,” Leetch said. ”One comment gets turned into a guarantee. It was something for a little bit that we had a laugh about”.

Messier then backed up his words with a hat trick in the third period to rally the Rangers to a 4-2 win.

”He’s always done things his whole career,” Leetch said. ”He’s been a part of a lot of big moments and rises to occasions in big games, but the fact he did that here in New York when it was on the front and back pages, we still shake our heads at it that he was the guy to do it in that game.”

The Rangers then won Game 7 on Matteau’s goal in double-overtime.

They lost the opening game in the championship series against the Canucks despite having a big advantage on shots, then won three straight to get to the cusp of ending their long drought before being forced to the deciding game.

”I remember saying we should have won this series four straight,” Messier said. ”Coming back and losing Game 5 and 6 and then we’re back in another Game 7.”

Then, Messier came through again, giving the Rangers a two-goal lead that stood as the winner to deliver the franchise and the city the long-awaited title he had been brought in to get.

”When Mark came across the ice to celebrate the Stanley Cup victory and handed it to me and I looked it over, the first thing that came to my mind is I can’t believe how difficult this trophy is to win,” said Keenan, who said he is doing well after his treatment for prostate cancer last year. ”As now time passes, 25 years later, that endorsement of how difficult it is stands even more in my mind.”

Difficult indeed, as the championship in 1994 remains the Rangers’ only title in the last 79 years.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Flyers’ van Riemsdyk fined $5,000 for high-sticking

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during Los Angeles’ 3-2 shootout win at Philadelphia.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine on Friday. Van Riemsdyk was docked the maximum amount under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The high-sticking occurred just over one minute into the first period of Thursday night’s game. Van Riemsdyk was not penalized.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The David Puddy face painter Devils bobblehead is coming

NJ Devils
By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
5 Comments

The relationship between the New Jersey Devils and David Puddy goes back 24 years when Seinfeld aired the legendary “The Face Painter” episode, with Puddy supporting the team through the red, white and green art on his face.

On Feb. 19, you can take the face-painted Puddy home in bobblehead form when the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the team’s ‘90s Night.

Puddy’s kept close tabs on his favorite team over the years. During last spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, actor Patrick Warburton attended Game 4 of the Devils’ series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, face painted, bare-chested and all.

Earlier last season, then-Devils forward Adam Henrique, who was later gifted the George Costanza tribute of “The Pads of Seduction” after he was dealt to Anaheim, had shirts made with Puddy’s face on them. There was also goaltender Scott Wedgewood featuring the actor on his mask back in 2016.

The Devils, currently 15 points out of a playoff spot, could use some of Puddy’s energy and support the rest of the way. You gotta let them know you’re out there, this is the NHL after all.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Off the Ice: Joe Pavelski talks golf, fear of karaoke with Kathryn Tappen

By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

This week’s edition of Off the Ice with Kathryn Tappen features San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski.

The two talked about participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in Lake Tahoe this past summer and his desire to stay away from the karaoke machine.

“I really do not want to sing karaoke. It just never goes out how I picture it,” Pavelski explained.

Check out the episode above as Tappen and Pavelski also talk about the pressure of playing for the Stanley Cup, his relationship with Brent Burns, and more. Episodes will premiere exclusively on NBCSports.com/OffTheIce and YouTube each week.

Previous Off the Ice episodes:
Duncan Keith
Mika Zibanejad
Brad Marchand
Nate Schmidt
Anders Lee

Off the Ice with Kathryn Tappen takes viewers away from the rink and behind the scenes with some of the NHL’s most intriguing players, as they share their personal lives and unique hobbies with NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-Winning host and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen.