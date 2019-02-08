PHT Morning Skate: Leafs take subway to practice; Pens’ biggest weakness

These two Montreal Canadiens forwards were Thursday’s two four-point producers. Drouin scored two goals and two assists, while Danault generated a goal and three helpers.
If you had to pick one for the top spot, it would probably be Drouin, as it really stands out how emphatic and confident he was. The once-maligned forward fired a whopping nine shot on goal, helping Montreal overwhelm Winnipeg.
Yes, the Ducks are terrible right now. On many nights, Anaheim’s been out-shot, even when the Ducks have fallen behind by quite a bit early on. Teams likely eased off the gas a bit, and the Ducks still didn’t put much pressure on opponents.
Thursday was a little different.
Nilsson needed to make 45 saves in this one, including a 1-0 first period where the Ducks generated a 17-8 SOG advantage. That’s quite the shutout, even against a team that’s basically in crisis mode.
OK, Vasilevskiy had this save and made 38 overall, but Binnington generated a 32-save shutout. The Blues needed every one of those in a 1-0 OT win, and Binnington delivered.
It’s also something of a “week-time” achievement award. Binnington’s been a huge part of the Blues’ bold surge back into the West postseason picture, and this win really highlighted that. Binnington’s only allowed four goals during a four-game winning streak, and his save percentage is now at .931 over 12 games.
Feel free to make other arguments in the comments, as Thursday was just brimming with great performances.
Things are tense, and Bruce Boudreau has already been trying to squeeze every point out of a so-so roster. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that he’s losing his cool, but he really let players like Mikael Granlund have it after Minnesota fell 4-1 to the also-struggling Edmonton Oilers.
” … There’s some players there that are just a shell of the players I’ve known for the last two-and-a-half years,” Boudreau said during a grim presser.
Boudreau on Granlund: "I can’t go out there and hang on his back and follow him like a close-talker and say, ‘Hey, shoot the puck!’ He’s a smart enough player. The last two years he was one of the, I thought, top 10 players in the league. And now he’s got two goals in (37) games”
Speaking of records, the Blackhawks are suddenly looking more viable thanks to a six-game winning streak. The standings don’t look that promising yet, but Chicago’s chances have at least risen above laughable all of a sudden.
Considering how dire things looked at times this season, being two points back of the second wild-card team (St. Louis) is impressive. The caveats are crucial and obvious: there are teams ahead, and most have games in hand advantages. But ask those Blues and they’ll tell you that things can turn around quickly, at least considering how lousy the West bubble teams have often been.
Some say revenge is a dish best served cold. Others say living well is the best revenge. What about “beating someone in a fight, then doing an obnoxious-brilliant eagle goal celebration?”
OK, that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but that last route was the one the Washington Capitals chose in a 4-3 OT win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
The most memorable span began in the third period. First, Avs defenseman Ian Cole delivered a highly questionable hit on star Caps center Evgeny Kuznetsov. Tom Wilson did not take kindly to that hit, so he “rained rights” on Cole. Like, a lot of rights.
NBC Sports Washington has footage of the hit and the one-sided fight.
Kuznetsov went through concussion protocol, and at the moment, seems to be fine. He was certainly feeling good when he not only returned to the contest, but scored the OT-winner, and did his trademark cele:
(In case you’re wondering, the Avs actually generally won the possession battle, and Cole only looked bad relative to his teammates, at least going by Natural Stat Trick’s numbers. But, come on, a saucy zinger doesn’t always need to be accurate, right?)
This was Wilson’s fifth fight of 2018-19, by the way. Cole … should probably avoid fighting people like Wilson, if possible. Just a friendly suggestion.
With a minute remaining in Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings, it seemed like the Philadelphia Flyers would finally see their eight-game winning streak end.
It ultimately did, but not in regulation. Jakub Voracek scored the tying goal with just 17.6 seconds left, sending the contest into overtime. The overtime period featured plenty of drama, including a tremendous save by Anthony Stolarz, but the game required a shootout.
And even the shootout was pretty exciting.
For one thing, Claude Giroux made some beautiful moves to score in the shootout, and Philly held a brief lead. It looked like the Flyers would extend the streak to nine games, but then an Adrian Kempe shot that at first seemed to hit the post actually was a goal. Ultimately, Los Angeles won the shootout, earning a 3-2 (SO) victory, with Drew Doughty jawing at the Flyers.
Maybe it feels a little silly for a Kings team that is destined to hit the links by April, yet considering all that late drama, it was pretty understandable.
The Kings don’t have much to look forward to beyond getting answers around the trade deadline, and the Flyers still face such a steep climb that it’s tough to imagine a full run to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this was an exciting way for Philly to see its exhilarating run end.
The symbolism was, honestly, a little on the nose, and almost literally so.
For much of this season, John Gibson‘s Anaheim Ducks teammates have made life more difficult for him. He was able to handle the strain early on (almost heroically) but even Gibson has buckled lately. What better way to tell that story – and the story of the Ducks’ plight – than for Gibson to get injured by his own teammate?
The Ducks seem to continue to find new, agonizing ways to lose, and Thursday brought some new wrinkles.
The Ducks lost to the lowly Ottawa Senators by a score of 4-0 on Thursday, ending a five-game losing streak for the lowest-ranked team in the NHL. Anaheim was outscored 23-5 on a disastrous four-game road trip through Canada, and you can really slice and dice the ineptitude up in a ton of different ways.
The simplest, possibly most damning thing way: the Ducks still have only won two games since Dec. 17. It’s almost as if the players/universe are asking, “What will it take to get someone fired?”
Here’s the next thing to ponder: could they risk not only running Gibson into the ground with a ridiculous workload, but maybe risking re-injury after being hit hard (accidentally) by Jayson Megna?
Yikes. There’s no word yet on Gibson’s condition, aside from the fact that he didn’t return against Ottawa.
Here’s a bit of advice to Ducks fans: maybe don’t ask if things can get any worse.