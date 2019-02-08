More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flyers’ van Riemsdyk fined $5,000 for high-sticking

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during Los Angeles’ 3-2 shootout win at Philadelphia.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine on Friday. Van Riemsdyk was docked the maximum amount under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The high-sticking occurred just over one minute into the first period of Thursday night’s game. Van Riemsdyk was not penalized.

Rangers celebrate 25-year anniversary of 1994 championship

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
By Vin A. Cherwoo (AP Sports Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) — From the moment Mark Messier came to the New York Rangers in 1991, he knew he was expected to lead the team to its first Stanley Cup championship in more than 50 years.

”There was no escaping the pressure of 1940,” Messier said about the last year the Rangers had won the Cup. ”Coming here and understanding what the Original Six franchise was and this history, there was no escaping it. The pressure was real, from the fans, the organization.”

Messier accomplished the task in 1994 as the Rangers ended their 54-year title drought by outlasting the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. Honored with a parade in the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan that June, the players from that team were back at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to celebrate the 25-year anniversary.

”When you are in New York, not a day goes by that you don’t run into someone that you get reminded, get smiles,” Adam Graves said before the ceremony that preceded the Rangers’ game against Carolina. ”Back then you never thought you’d be impacting the way we have been, it is very special.”

From general manager Neil Smith, coach Mike Keenan, to stars Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter, Craig MacTavish and Stephane Matteau, each were introduced one by one to a rousing ovation. The only absences from the group were Alexander Karpovtsev, who was killed along with most of the KHL Lokomotiv team in a plane crash in 2011, and Brian Noonan, who was said to have a prior commitment.

Messier said he’s been approached by countless people over since who thanked him and claimed to have witnessed the Game 7 win in New York.

”I didn’t realize Madison Square Garden holds 2 million people,” he joked, ”because I’ve talked to 2 million people over 25 years that were here that night. That’s been interesting. It never gets old … never get tired of speaking with people on the street or in the subway or trains, or taxi drivers that recognize the guys or myself and thank us for the Cup.”

Messier is also remembered for his famous for his declaration before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against New Jersey when, with the Rangers trailing 3-2 in the series, he guaranteed the team would win Game 6.

Messier said he was simply trying to let his teammates know he believed in the team.

”I really felt we could go into New Jersey and win, and I wanted the guys to know it,” he said. ”The papers the next day were what they were. It wasn’t going to motivate New Jersey any more.”

Leetch said the team chuckled when they saw Messier’s Game 6 guarantee in the papers, and it didn’t change anything about their preparation for that game.

”Just was kind of a light-hearted thing to remember that we’re in New York, everything gets magnified,” Leetch said. ”One comment gets turned into a guarantee. It was something for a little bit that we had a laugh about”.

Messier then backed up his words with a hat trick in the third period to rally the Rangers to a 4-2 win.

”He’s always done things his whole career,” Leetch said. ”He’s been a part of a lot of big moments and rises to occasions in big games, but the fact he did that here in New York when it was on the front and back pages, we still shake our heads at it that he was the guy to do it in that game.”

The Rangers then won Game 7 on Matteau’s goal in double-overtime.

They lost the opening game in the championship series against the Canucks despite having a big advantage on shots, then won three straight to get to the cusp of ending their long drought before being forced to the deciding game.

”I remember saying we should have won this series four straight,” Messier said. ”Coming back and losing Game 5 and 6 and then we’re back in another Game 7.”

Then, Messier came through again, giving the Rangers a two-goal lead that stood as the winner to deliver the franchise and the city the long-awaited title he had been brought in to get.

”When Mark came across the ice to celebrate the Stanley Cup victory and handed it to me and I looked it over, the first thing that came to my mind is I can’t believe how difficult this trophy is to win,” said Keenan, who said he is doing well after his treatment for prostate cancer last year. ”As now time passes, 25 years later, that endorsement of how difficult it is stands even more in my mind.”

Difficult indeed, as the championship in 1994 remains the Rangers’ only title in the last 79 years.

The David Puddy face painter Devils bobblehead is coming

NJ Devils
By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
The relationship between the New Jersey Devils and David Puddy goes back 24 years when Seinfeld aired the legendary “The Face Painter” episode, with Puddy supporting the team through the red, white and green art on his face.

On Feb. 19, you can take the face-painted Puddy home in bobblehead form when the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the team’s ‘90s Night.

Puddy’s kept close tabs on his favorite team over the years. During last spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, actor Patrick Warburton attended Game 4 of the Devils’ series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, face painted, bare-chested and all.

Earlier last season, then-Devils forward Adam Henrique, who was later gifted the George Costanza tribute of “The Pads of Seduction” after he was dealt to Anaheim, had shirts made with Puddy’s face on them. There was also goaltender Scott Wedgewood featuring the actor on his mask back in 2016.

The Devils, currently 15 points out of a playoff spot, could use some of Puddy’s energy and support the rest of the way. You gotta let them know you’re out there, this is the NHL after all.

Off the Ice: Joe Pavelski talks golf, fear of karaoke with Kathryn Tappen

By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
This week’s edition of Off the Ice with Kathryn Tappen features San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski.

The two talked about participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in Lake Tahoe this past summer and his desire to stay away from the karaoke machine.

“I really do not want to sing karaoke. It just never goes out how I picture it,” Pavelski explained.

Check out the episode above as Tappen and Pavelski also talk about the pressure of playing for the Stanley Cup, his relationship with Brent Burns, and more. Episodes will premiere exclusively on NBCSports.com/OffTheIce and YouTube each week.

Off the Ice with Kathryn Tappen takes viewers away from the rink and behind the scenes with some of the NHL’s most intriguing players, as they share their personal lives and unique hobbies with NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-Winning host and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen.

Here come the St. Louis Blues

AP Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
The rollercoaster of a season for the St. Louis Blues saw them sitting in 31st place in the NHL on Jan. 3. There were some games in-hand, and a sign things could be improving, but the results just weren’t coming consistently.

Those early days of 2019 are currently referred to in St. Louis as the pre-Jordan Binnington Era. The 25-year-old rookie netminder had appeared in two games in relief this season but had yet to make his first career start. He would get that chance four days later and kick it off with a shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers.

One month later the Blues have jumped up the standings and reside in the second Western Conference wild card spot, six points behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division with two games in-hand and tied for the fewest games played in the league. They are tied for the third-most points in the NHL since Jan. 3 with 21 points (10-4-1), which includes Thursday night’s fantastic 1-0 overtime win against the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

That win featured 32 saves by Binnington, who has overtaken Jake Allen for the No. 1 job in net and been one of the main factors in the Blues’ ascent. The netminder had only one taste of the NHL before this season, a relief appearance during the 2015-16 season, and has spent majority of his professional career in the AHL.

In 10 starts, Binnington has helped the Blues win eight of them, and since that shutout against Philadelphia on Jan. 7, he’s third in the NHL in even-strength save percentage (.954) and, per Natural Stat Trick, has posted a .885 high-danger save percentage — compared to the .796 HDSV% that Allen has recorded this season.

Then there’s the head coach.

This isn’t the first time Craig Berube has led a turnaround. While he had a longer runway to do it with the Flyers in 2013-14, he took over for Peter Laviolette after three games in that season and led them to a win away from the second round. The Blues are 17-13-2 since he replaced Mike Yeo in November and the win over the Lightning encapsulated what he’s tried to instill in his players since taking over.

“The composure that our team’s found, I think more than anything the frustration doesn’t creep in anymore,” Berube said via the Post-Dispatch. “I shouldn’t say anymore, but not as much. We had the three power plays in a row, we could’ve got real frustrated after that but we didn’t. And that’s important. Just stay with it and stay playing.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround considering just two months ago Berube and Brayden Schenn labeled the team as “fragile” after they were booed off home ice following a 6-1 defeat by the Vancouver Canucks. Vladimir Tarasenko apologized to the fans for the team’s poor play, and emotions boiled over in practice when Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford scuffled. Then you had trade rumors putting Tarasenko, Colton Parayko and captain Alex Pietrangelo on the next flights out of town.

General manager Doug Armstrong said after firing Yeo that his team was just “not good enough” and that their core “have to get us out of this.” The Blues’ turnaround can’t all be credited to Binnington. That core has been dependable with some assistance. Tarasenko, Pietrangelo, Schenn, and Ryan O'Reilly have led the way, with Parayko and Oskar Sundqvist chipping in as well. This success has also come with David Perron out since mid-January and Jaden Schwarz goalless since Dec. 18.

This run is coming at a good time for the Blues in a wild West playoff race. The last place Los Angeles Kings are five points out of a wild card spot, so things are tight. But outside of the Chicago Blackhawks, the teams around St. Louis are struggling, especially Central foes the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. The games in-hand are valuable at this point, but are useless if they are unable to take points from them.

Considering the bottom half of the West playoff picture changes nightly, the Blues are in a good place and trending upward at the right time.

“It’s fun to be a part of this group right now, and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Binnington. “We’re just going to continue on this path and keep going to make our push.”

