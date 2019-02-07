More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Vasilevskiy uses his noggin for latest impressive save

By James O'BrienFeb 7, 2019, 9:10 PM EST
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s new third jerseys weren’t the only eye-popping thing on the ice against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy took care of that, as he needed to use his mask/head to make a save on a sprawling sequence. If you needed video evidence that Brayden Schenn hasn’t been getting many bounces so far in 2018-19, you could do worse than to witness that save.

(Watch it in the video above this post’s headline.)

Entertaining stuff, although I’d wager the Lightning would prefer that fewer pucks hit their franchise goalie in the head.

This stop happened only hours after Joe Smith of The Athletic posted a story asking Vasilevskiy’s teammates about their favorite saves from the acrobatic goalie (sub required).

“He’s like an octopus out there,” Anthony Cirelli said.

Maybe it’s just as difficult to most accurately describe Vasilevskiy’s style, at least compared to a creature. Is he an octopus? The more traditional cat? Gumby?

If there’s a “signature” Vasilevskiy save, it’s probably the behind-the-back one, though.

Vasilevskiy seems to do this all the time, so maybe he’ll do something even more amazing soon?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers’ winning streak ends in dramatic fashion

By James O'BrienFeb 7, 2019, 10:41 PM EST
With a minute remaining in Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings, it seemed like the Philadelphia Flyers would finally see their eight-game winning streak end.

It ultimately did, but not in regulation. Jakub Voracek scored the tying goal with just 17.6 seconds left, sending the contest into overtime. The overtime period featured plenty of drama, including a tremendous save by Anthony Stolarz, but the game required a shootout.

And even the shootout was pretty exciting.

For one thing, Claude Giroux made some beautiful moves to score in the shootout, and Philly held a brief lead. It looked like the Flyers would extend the streak to nine games, but then an Adrian Kempe shot that at first seemed to hit the post actually was a goal. Ultimately, Los Angeles won the shootout, earning a 3-2 (SO) victory, with Drew Doughty jawing at the Flyers.

Maybe it feels a little silly for a Kings team that is destined to hit the links by April, yet considering all that late drama, it was pretty understandable.

Here are some of the big moments.

1. Voracek’s goal. Jonathan Quick didn’t really stand a chance.

2. Stolarz save, even without his stick.

3. Tyler Toffoli‘s shootout-winner.

The Kings don’t have much to look forward to beyond getting answers around the trade deadline, and the Flyers still face such a steep climb that it’s tough to imagine a full run to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this was an exciting way for Philly to see its exhilarating run end.

And, hey, the point streak is still going.

Ducks don’t just lose, they also lose Gibson to injury

By James O'BrienFeb 7, 2019, 10:39 PM EST
The symbolism was, honestly, a little on the nose, and almost literally so.

For much of this season, John Gibson‘s Anaheim Ducks teammates have made life more difficult for him. He was able to handle the strain early on (almost heroically) but even Gibson has buckled lately. What better way to tell that story – and the story of the Ducks’ plight – than for Gibson to get injured by his own teammate?

The Ducks seem to continue to find new, agonizing ways to lose, and Thursday brought some new wrinkles.

The Ducks lost to the lowly Ottawa Senators by a score of 4-0 on Thursday, ending a five-game losing streak for the lowest-ranked team in the NHL. Anaheim was outscored 23-5 on a disastrous four-game road trip through Canada, and you can really slice and dice the ineptitude up in a ton of different ways.

The simplest, possibly most damning thing way: the Ducks still have only won two games since Dec. 17. It’s almost as if the players/universe are asking, “What will it take to get someone fired?”

Here’s the next thing to ponder: could they risk not only running Gibson into the ground with a ridiculous workload, but maybe risking re-injury after being hit hard (accidentally) by Jayson Megna?

Yikes. There’s no word yet on Gibson’s condition, aside from the fact that he didn’t return against Ottawa.

Here’s a bit of advice to Ducks fans: maybe don’t ask if things can get any worse.

Pass or Fail: Lightning go ‘stealth mode’ with third jerseys

By James O'BrienFeb 7, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
6 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled their new third jersey in conjunction with Adidas on Thursday, and if I had to describe them in a glib way, I’d call them the unofficial hockey sweaters of the DC Comics’ Extended Cinematic Universe.

As the amusingly descriptive rollout notes, the Lightning’s new third jersey includes three “colors,” with marketing buzzword-y names: “midnight black, storm grey, and flash silver.”

This breakdown with Brayden Point looks like it should be happening in “The Batcave.”

But, hey, some people really dig them, and maybe you’ll become one of those people. Here’s a look at different components of the sweater.

This introductory video is so “Batman” it might as well be titled “The Dark Light.”

If you prefer it in written form, they introduced the third jersey with this paragraph, with the hashtag #DisruptTheNight.

Lightning is a brilliant collision of a million forces. Particles crash, then unite as one, to create a luminous whole with electrified might. Its transformative pattern reveals itself within the deepest of blacks, echoing the union of our thunderous fans, each a singular element, who fuse together in the shared ritual of Lightning Hockey. A bold, modern design influenced by speed, innovation and a new interpretation of the past, this is the new Lightning Third Jersey.

Well, alrighty then. Finally, here they are in motion:

What do you think of them?

Flames, Sharks meet as battle for Pacific heats up

By Jake AbrahamsFeb 7, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
1 Comment

Thursday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks offers plenty of intrigue. They are the top two teams in the Pacific Division, and they are also the two highest scoring teams in the Western Conference. And after their most recent meeting on December 31 – an 8-5 Flames win – the scoreboard might not be the only place we see fireworks this evening.

In the final 41 seconds of that game, the two teams combined for 66 penalty minutes, including a match penalty for Sam Bennett after he concussed Sharks defenseman Radim Simek with a questionable hit. There was no supplemental discipline for the play, which the Sharks called “gutless” and “predatory” afterwards, so one wonders whether there will be any retribution sought by the Sharks on Bennett.

Close watch should also be kept on Evander Kane and Matthew Tkachuk, who each picked up 10-minute misconducts in a brawl just prior to the Bennett hit. There are fewer Kanes and Tkachuks in today’s NHL – both in terms of their style on the ice and their unfiltered remarks off the ice – which makes the build up to this game even more interesting. However, neither would fully take the bait when asked about things carrying over from December:

“I know what you’re asking, I know what you’re trying to get me to say. We’ll see,” Kane said via The Mercury News. “It’s something that, hopefully, everybody in this room remembers because it doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re a skill guy, a big guy, a tough guy or a small guy, it’s on each and every person in this room to stick up for one another. We’ll see.”

Said Tkachuk: “I’m don’t think I’m going to be the guy who’s going to give you what you want on that quote. Those games are fun to play in. I love those games. Our whole team’s thriving in those games this year. We have guys that can play that style, too. (Kane) is a good player. They’re a really good team. It’s going to be a great game.”

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer was much more definitive in downplaying the revenge factor, telling reporters yesterday, “We know where everybody is in the standings, so that’s first and foremost. This isn’t about settling scores. This is about trying to close the gap on these guys in the division. There’s going to be a lot of emotion. It’s going to be physical. That stuff takes care of itself.”

He is right about the importance of this game in the standings. Since that New Year’s Eve meeting, the Flames have not lost to a Western Conference opponent, and they now have an opportunity to create a six-point cushion over the Sharks. Considering these teams play only once more during the regular season – and not until March 31 – this may be San Jose’s best opportunity to chip away at that deficit.

It would be an even bigger boost for the Sharks considering they will be without Erik Karlsson (lower body) for a sixth straight game, however he could return on the team’s current road trip. It should be noted that in the middle of this absence, Karlsson did participate in the NHL All-Star Game.

Regardless of the outcome tonight though, it is safe to say these are two of the most complete teams in the conference. Bill Peters is a Jack Adams candidate in his first year behind the bench for the Flames, and fellow former Hurricane Elias Lindholm has joined with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau to form one of the most potent lines in hockey. The Sharks are dangerous up and down their lineup, with a pair of Norris Trophy caliber defensemen, as well as five different forwards with 19+ goals – the most such players in the league.

San Jose and Calgary have not faced each other in the playoffs since 2008, but if they keep up their play from the first four months of the season, this could wind up being a high-scoring, hard-hitting, and headline-grabbing second round Stanley Cup playoff matchup.