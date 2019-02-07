More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Associated Press

The Buzzer: Hyman opens, closes; Georgiev, Halak duke it out

By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares had two points. Auston Matthews scored a goal after making bank yesterday.

But it was Hyman who stood out on Wednesday in a wild 5-4 win for the Maple Leafs against the Ottawa Senators.

Hyman initiated the goal scoring in the first period and then made a sweet pass across the ice — and out of the reach of Ryan Dzingel — to Morgan Rielly on the game-winner in the third.

2. Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers

Looking past the .900 save percentage here in Wednesday’s game…

Georgiev was handed a tough task on Wednesday. Even with the Boston Bruins coming into the Big Apple after a 3-1 win on Long Island the night before, Boston would prove to be a valiant opponent.

Georgiev stood tall, however, and managed to shake off a three-goal outburst by the Bruins in the second to settle down in the third, overtime and then made six saves in the shootout to clinch two points for the Rangers.

3. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

Halak was cruising until the third period when the Rangers bit back and tied the game. Still, he finished the game with 36 saves through 65 minutes, including some ridiculous snags across six overtime shots to give a tired Bruins team a chance to win in the shootout.

Halak has proved to be a competent backup all season and continued to show that on Wednesday.

Highlights of the night

The legend:

$11.634 million goal:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 5, Senators 4
Rangers 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Rangers fight back in third, down Bruins in shootout

By Scott BilleckFeb 6, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Well, that was certainly entertaining.

The Boston Bruins appeared to be running away with this one after scoring three quick goals in the third period to establish a 3-1 lead.

But those resilient New York Rangers had a trick up their own sleeve, scoring twice in the third to tie the game 3-3.

Then came overtime, a wild back and forth affair that put both Jaroslav Halak and Alexandar Georgiev on a pedestal — both making some ridiculous saves to send the game to a shootout.

Seven rounds later, the Rangers had a 4-3 win and two big points in the bag thanks to a slick goal by Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers might be sellers at the trade deadline and the Bruins might be buyers, but none of that mattered on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN.

Despite the gap in the standings, both teams appeared evenly matched.

Mika Zibanejad took advantage of a Bruins team that had played the night before in the first period.

The shifty forward did well to first make sure the puck remained in the Boston zone, then curled to the top of the slot and uncorked a one-timer past Halak.

The Bruins came alive in the second.

Danton Heinen tipped one home, David Pastrnak scored his 31st and then Bergeron made it 3-1 in a wild sequence for the 1,000-game man.

He took his second penalty of the night, which the Bruins were able to kill off. When he emerged from the box, he was sprung on a partial break that turned into an odd-man rush, where he drew a penalty. On the ensuing power play, he taps home his 19th of the season.

The third brought a Blueshirt resurgence.

Kevin Hayes pulled the Rangers to 3-2 and three minutes later, Filip Chytil notched his 10th of the season to tie the game.

The Rangers are now seven points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Bruins leapfrogged the Montreal Canadiens to move into third place in the Atlantic, with both teams level on 66 points.

Via the NHL:

  • This marked the 27th time in 2018-19 a team has rallied from a multi-goal deficit in the third period to win in any fashion – tied for the eighth highest total through 822 games of a season in NHL history and the highest such total since 2014-15 (29 in 822 GP).
  • In 2018-19, there have been 102 instances of a team rallying from a multi-goal deficit at any point to win. Only two other NHL campaigns have seen as many such comebacks through 822 games: 1985-86 (117) and 1987-88 (102).

[MORE: Boston Bruins looking to add offense at NHL trade deadline

[MORE: What to look for as New York Rangers approach NHL trade deadline]

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Should Koivu injury push Wild to be trade deadline sellers?

By James O'BrienFeb 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
2 Comments

Mikko Koivu‘s season-ending injury is a brutal blow to the Minnesota Wild in 2018-19. There’s no getting around that. But it also might provide the push this franchise needs to make lasting changes that might make their future brighter.

Up to this point, the Wild have been middling at best.

To Bruce Boudreau’s credit, they’re a team that essentially grinds opponents to paste, limiting chances against and playing suffocating defense, allowing them to overcome what’s been a low-key disappointing season for Devan Dubnyk. It hasn’t been pretty to watch (their -4 goal differential captures the small margin for error), but it’s worked — enough. It flies in the face of the golden era of Boudreau’s love of ice cream and offense with the Capitals, but the Wild look likely to squeak into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Is just making the playoffs good enough for the Wild any longer, though?

[Koivu suffers tear to MCL, ACL]

Sometimes a bad break can actually force a team to do some soul-searching, and the truth is that Koivu’s injury should inspire new GM Paul Fenton to perform some roster surgery. As it is constructed, this team had a decent run, but this might just be nature’s way of forcing change.

(Considering all his mileage at age 35, you could glumly argue this was bound to happen for Koivu.)

Things to remember

The Wild currently don’t have picks in the fourth or fifth rounds of the 2019 NHL Draft, while they have an extra sixth-rounder.

Former GM Chuck Fletcher (understandably) sold off picks here and there to try to compete. In cases like the Martin Hanzal trade, it cost the Wild picks as valuable as a 2017 first-rounder. They lacked a first or second-rounder in 2017, didn’t draft in the second or third round in 2016, and so on.

A younger version of this core group didn’t make a big surge despite that spending, and the returns seemed to be diminishing even before Koivu’s season abruptly ended. And, it’s early, but the Nino NiederreiterVictor Rask trade argues that the Wild might not be best served going for “lateral” trades.

It’s time to sell.

Trade targets both reasonable and bold

Let’s fire off some suggestions for Fenton, then.

  • Eric Staal (34 years old, $3.5 million cap hit expires after 2018-19): Considering that Staal scored 42(!) goals and 76 points last season, there’s a scenario where Fenton would have been bolder, and put his stamp on this team by trading him heading into this season.

That would have been riskier, but it also would have been an example of selling higher.

Now it’s tougher, because they’d likely get less for the veteran center, and they also “need” him that much more in the context of this season. But, considering his age, the Wild’s middling station, and his expiring contract, it would be foolish not to try to get something for Staal.

It might hurt, because he’s not far removed from honestly underrated work. Staal’s also still a hearty possession player. But if the Nashville Predators were willing to cough up a second-round pick for Brian Boyle, imagine what a scorer with Staal’s two-way abilities might fetch, even in what’s been described as a crowded market? And, hey, Staal’s budget-friendly at $3.5M, and could be even more appealing if Minny decided to retain part of that cap hit.

  • Zach Parise and Ryan Suter (both 34, both about $7.54M cap hits, both through 2024-25): I don’t think the Wild would do this, I’m not sure another team would fall for a sales pitch on either player, and both players sport no-movement clauses, in part to sign with a team close to home.

Still, if I’m Fenton, I’d at least float the idea as tactfully as possible. Those contracts have terms that are scarier than wondering through a dark hallway in “Resident Evil 2,” and there may never be a more palatable time to hit the reset button. Parise’s had a resurgent season (46 points in 52 games), and teams might be willing to look past Suter’s term in a desperate search for a minutes-eating defenseman.

Can’t hurt to ask/beg, particularly if they’re convinced they’d be able to contend elsewhere.

  • Younger players like Charlie Coyle (26, $3.2 million, expires after 2019-20)

The pressing question any rebuilding team needs to ask when it comes to prime-age players is, “How long will it take us to contend?”

It’s a question that demands a high level of self-awareness, so the good news is that Fenton isn’t tied to years of decisions like Fletcher was. Where Fletcher might think to himself “if I cut ties with this player, it means I was wrong,” Fenton won’t have that same crisis of confidence.

So, how important is a player like Coyle to the rebuild? The Wild only get him for cheap, for sure, for one more season after this one. If teams really covet his versatility, potential, and manageable cap hit, then the Wild might want to make another tough decision.

If Minnesota decides they want to move Coyle, they should do it by this deadline, so they could sell the “two playoff runs” argument that worked well with Derick Brassard, and was squandered with Erik Karlsson.

Other moves to consider

The Wild really shouldn’t leave any stone unturned.

If Devan Dubnyk wants out, maybe that would be for the best. He’s had a rough season, but less observant GMs might not have noticed, especially since Dubnyk had a great All-Star performance.

(Seriously, there are probably a few GMs who would just remember the All-Star thing and ignore his more troubling recent numbers, such as a considerable drop in even-strength save percentage.)

Boudreau’s one of the best coaches in the NHL, yet it might get to the point where this resembles someone gripping sand as hard as they can, only to lose more and more.

As much as Fletcher boxed the Wild in with bold moves that provided middling results (and serious problem contracts for Parise/Suter), Fenton still has some room to maneuver. That won’t mean it will be easy, but then again, didn’t Fenton wait all this time for a challenge?

The status quo hasn’t really worked for the Wild, so the potential sweetness from the bitter Koivu injury is that they might be forced to make some changes.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins face Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On the same day the Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl championship parade and spiked the opening puck, Patrice Bergeron played in his 1,000th career game and scored two goals to help the Bruins defeat the Islanders 3-1 in Boston.

Bergeron became the sixth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in his 1,000th game, joining Chris Phillips (Feb. 9, 2012 w/Ottawa), Teemu Selanne (Dec. 31, 2006 w/Anaheim), Mike Gartner (March 20, 1992 w/Rangers), Gilbert Perreault (Jan 29, 1984 w/Buffalo) and Johnny Bucyk (Dec. 10, 1970 w/Boston).

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves vs. the Islanders to improve to 8-0-2 in his last 10 decisions dating to Dec. 29. It marked the third time in the past two seasons that he has gone at least 10 consecutive decisions without a reg. loss (also 19-0-2 from Nov. 29 – Feb. 6, 2018 and 10-0-1 from Feb. 27 – March 31, 2018).

The Rangers top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello has been one of the hottest trios in the league. Since January 12, they have combined for 39 points (18G, 21A) in the last nine games (Zuccarello missed one game during that span).

Perhaps the most likely asset to be traded by the Rangers this season is Zuccarello, who is in the final year of his contract ($4.5 million cap hit). Zuccarello has led the Rangers in points in each of the last three seasons, but is 31 years old. It is unlikely the Rangers offer him a long-term deal, thus making him trade bait.

Another candidate to be moved at the trade deadline is Kevin Hayes, who is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end after signing a one-year, $5.175 million deal in July. He’s is third on the team with 36 points (11G, 25A). Nineteen of those points (6G, 13A) have come in his last 15 games, though Hayes missed nine games with an upper-body injury during that span.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik – David KrejciJake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom – Trent Frederic – Danton Heinen
Sean KuralyNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaBrandon Carlo
Torey KrugKevan Miller
Matt GrzelcykCharlie McAvoy

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Pavel Buchnevich – Kevin Hayes – Jesper Fast
Filip ChytilRyan StromeVladislav Namestnikov
Vinni Lettieri – Boo NievesJimmy Vesey

Brady SkjeiAdam McQuaid
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Wild lose Mikko Koivu for rest of season

By James O'BrienFeb 6, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
1 Comment

The Minnesota Wild didn’t just lose their third game in a row on Tuesday. Apparently, they also lost captain Mikko Koivu for the rest of the season.

The team announced that Koivu suffered tears to the MCL and ACL of his right knee during Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Koivu, 35, has been such a two-way presence that plenty have argued that he deserved more Selke hype over the years. The Finnish center has long been a strong presence in the faceoff circle, and the Wild will need to find a way to replace the 18:18 minutes per night he provided.

[Why this should push the Wild to sell at the trade deadline]

Charlie Coyle was thrust into some of those minutes during that Tuesday game, and might have been speaking about his longer future after the narrow loss.

“It’s not the greatest situation to be in,” Coyle said, via Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He’s such a huge part on the ice, in the locker room. He’s our leader – faceoff, defense, everything. He does it all, and you can’t really replace him.

Koivu had been been limited to eight goals and 29 points in 48 games this season, with a middling 9 shooting percentage. Like many other Minny players, offense hadn’t always come easily for him, but he still brings considerable value to the table thanks to his defensive work.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.