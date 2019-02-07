More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

After healthy scratch, what is Phaneuf’s future with Kings?

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last season the Los Angeles Kings took what amounted to a desperation chance that Dion Phaneuf still had some productive hockey remaining in his career and acquired him from the Ottawa Senators, hoping he could help their blue line.

One year later, it is becoming painfully clear that his best days are long in the rear view mirror.

Kings coach Willie Desjardins confirmed on Thursday that the 33-year-old Phaneuf will be a healthy scratch for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was probably a long-time coming.

It has been, to say the least, a pretty a miserable year for Phaneuf as he enters Thursday with just a single goal, only two assists, a minus-16 rating, and a 46 percent Corsi rating in 46 games this season. His ice-time has also been reduced down to a career-low 14 minutes per night.

That alone is a concerning sign for his future with the Kings. Even more when you consider the Kings are clearly looking toward the future and looking to rebuild in what is now their fifth consecutive season of mediocrity.

The problem is they don’t really have any good options for what to actually do with Phaneuf as part of the rebuild.

If the Kings really are looking to the future they do not have much use for a mid-30s blue liner that isn’t even able to crack their current lineup.

He also still has two more years remaining on his current contract that pays him a salary cap hit of $7 million per season.

That contract, combined with his declining play, is going to make him nearly impossible to trade unless the Kings throw in a useful asset to get a team looking to reach the salary cap floor in future seasons to take his contract (oddly enough, one such team could be … Ottawa … not that it would ever happen).

The other option is a buyout.

With two years remaining on his deal that would leave the Kings on the hook for some dead money through the end of the 2022-23 season. According to the CapFriendly buyout calculator, the cap hit would be $2.9 million next season, $5.4 million the year after, and then down to $1.4 million the two seasons after that.

That’s a big chunk of salary cap space going to a roster spot that is, literally, giving you nothing. But right now they have significantly more going to a player that has been so unproductive this season that they are making him a healthy scratch. So it is probably something that is worth considering.

Either way, it has become obvious based on his play, the new direction of the team, and Thursday’s decision that his future with the Kings should very much be up for discussion.

Related: Muzzin trade should be start of Kings’ teardown

Streaking Flyers boosted by phenomenal Carter Hart

By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
3 Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers’ streaky nature shouldn’t come as much of a surprise in the City of Brotherly Love.

If anything, it’s only become natural over the past few seasons.

The NHL sends out daily emails filled with wonderful statistics for the media to sink its teeth into. On Thursday, they keyed in on the Flyers current eight-game winning streak (one they will look to push to nine against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night).

Streaky has been the name of the game for the Flyers, and they’ve had mixed success within that formula. For instance, last year the Flyers became the fourth team in NHL history to rebound from a winless streak of at least 10 games (0-5-5) to make the playoffs.

But the year before in 2016-17, the Flyers won 10 straight before ultimately missing out on the postseason, becoming the only team in league’s then 99-year history to do so.

What the future holds for the Flyers this season is anyone’s guess. Three weeks ago, no one would have been talking playoffs and Flyers in the same sentence, but their current heater has changed the conversation. They’ve gone from 15 points adrift to seven, passing five teams along the way as they began their ascent from the basement of the NHL.

The Flyers eight-game winning run comes after an eight-game slide, and a 10-game stretch where they won just one game. You don’t have to dig all that deep to figure out why the wins and losses have come in waves.

Looking at the eight-game block prior to the current one, they scored just 13 goals and allowed 27. Math is hard, but it’s easy to sort out this one. They scored less than half the goals they allowed. You don’t win like that.

Conversely, they’ve scored 30 during their current run and have allowed just 17.

A big part of that has been the play of Carter Hart.

He’s allowed three goals or fewer in five of his seven straight wins — a .934 save percentage. The 20-year-old’s fine play, coupled with the extra run support, has made Philly a dangerous team to contend with. They’ve knocked off Winnipeg, Boston, Montreal and Minnesota — all teams in playoff position — during their run. The string of wins could get a little longer, too, with their next two games coming against Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Can the streak reach 10 for the second straight year?

How many wins in a row would Hart need to put himself in the Calder Trophy conversation? (Or is he already there now?) He has to be, right?

Sure, Elias Pettersson is having a great season and still the runaway leader at this point. But let’s say Hart puts the Flyers into the playoffs… sprinkle in a little east-coast bias and some recency bias and Voilà, some first-place votes may head his way.

Hell, if that happens, Hart would surely have to be on the long list of Hart Trophy candidates, too.

Yes, we’re putting the cart before the horse here. The Flyers still have a mountain to climb. Their eight-game winning streak has only improved their lot in life by eight points when looking at the standings. They’re still eight points behind the third-place Penguins in the Metropolitan Division and seven out of a wild card spot. And they won 10 straight last year and still couldn’t walk in the back door to get to the playoffs.

But they’re heating up at the right time and they have a goalie who is playing with all sorts of confidence (with a team the following suit thanks to their netminder’s play).

There’s hope in Philly these days.

MORE: Good and bad of Flyers’ remarkable winning streak

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Brassard opens up; Duchene uncertain

By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Goodbye, dead-puck era. (FiveThirtyEight)

• Things didn’t go so well for Derick Brassard in Pittsburgh. Now that he’s been traded, he opens up about those challenges. (Post-Gazette)

• Despite talks going well, Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene appears unsure about what he wants. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Nashville Predators GM David Poile went out and grabbed some depth on Wednesday, but don’t bet on him being done adding other pieces. (Tennessean)

Alex Ovechkin‘s parents salute their son, Russia’s most productive NHLer. (NHL.com)

• The 2019 IIHF Hall of Fame inductees include Miro Satan, Mike Modano, Hayley Wickenheiser, and Ziggy Palffy. (IIHF)

• Beware: Dustin Byfuglien is back. (Winnipeg Sun)

• The Jori Lehtera Era appears to be over after the Philadelphia Flyers waived the forward. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Auston Matthews is evolving into a generational goal scorer. (Sportsnet)

• The biggest trade deadline deal the Canucks can swing is re-signing Alex Edler. (TSN)

Matthew Tkachuk‘s contract conundrum hasn’t gotten any easier for the Calgary Flames. (Flames Nation)

• Somehow, the St. Louis Blues are climbing back up the standings. (St. Louis Game Time)

• Who knows what to expect from Columbus at the deadline, so expect the unexpected. (Union and Blue)

• A Q&A with Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford, interim commissioner of the CWHL. (ESPN)

• Rebuilding the Rangers means building second and third scoring units. (Blue Seat Blog)

• 10 players from the Swedish Elite League that could be of interest for NHL teams. (EP Rinkside)

Here’s Ep. 4 of The P.K. Project:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Hyman opens, closes; Georgiev, Halak duke it out

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
1 Comment

Three stars

1. Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares had two points. Auston Matthews scored a goal after making bank yesterday.

But it was Hyman who stood out on Wednesday in a wild 5-4 win for the Maple Leafs against the Ottawa Senators.

Hyman initiated the goal scoring in the first period and then made a sweet pass across the ice — and out of the reach of Ryan Dzingel — to Morgan Rielly on the game-winner in the third.

2. Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers

Looking past the .900 save percentage here in Wednesday’s game…

Georgiev was handed a tough task on Wednesday. Even with the Boston Bruins coming into the Big Apple after a 3-1 win against the Islanders the night before, Boston would prove to be a valiant opponent.

Georgiev stood tall, however, and managed to shake off a three-goal outburst by the Bruins in the second to settle down in the third, overtime and then made six saves in the shootout to clinch two points for the Rangers.

3. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

Halak was cruising until the third period when the Rangers bit back and tied the game. Still, he finished the game with 36 saves through 65 minutes, including some ridiculous snags across six overtime shots to give a tired Bruins team a chance to win in the shootout.

Halak has proved to be a competent backup all season and continued to show that on Wednesday.

Highlights of the night

The legend:

$11.634 million goal:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 5, Senators 4
Rangers 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Rangers fight back in third, down Bruins in shootout

By Scott BilleckFeb 6, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
2 Comments

Well, that was certainly entertaining.

The Boston Bruins appeared to be running away with this one after scoring three quick goals in the second period to establish a 3-1 lead.

But those resilient New York Rangers had a trick up their own sleeve, scoring twice in the third to tie the game 3-3.

Then came overtime, a wild back and forth affair that put both Jaroslav Halak and Alexandar Georgiev on a pedestal — both making some ridiculous saves to send the game to a shootout.

Seven rounds later, the Rangers had a 4-3 win and two big points in the bag thanks to a slick goal by Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers might be sellers at the trade deadline and the Bruins might be buyers, but none of that mattered on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN.

Despite the gap in the standings, both teams appeared evenly matched.

Mika Zibanejad took advantage of a Bruins team that had played the night before in the first period.

The shifty forward did well to first make sure the puck remained in the Boston zone, then curled to the top of the slot and uncorked a one-timer past Halak.

The Bruins came alive in the second.

Danton Heinen tipped one home, David Pastrnak scored his 31st and then Bergeron made it 3-1 in a wild sequence for the 1,000-game man.

He took his second penalty of the night, which the Bruins were able to kill off. When he emerged from the box, he was sprung on a partial break that turned into an odd-man rush, where he drew a penalty. On the ensuing power play, he taps home his 19th of the season.

The third brought a Blueshirt resurgence.

Kevin Hayes pulled the Rangers to 3-2 and three minutes later, Filip Chytil notched his 10th of the season to tie the game.

The Rangers are now seven points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Bruins leapfrogged the Montreal Canadiens to move into third place in the Atlantic, with both teams level on 66 points.

Via the NHL:

  • This marked the 27th time in 2018-19 a team has rallied from a multi-goal deficit in the third period to win in any fashion – tied for the eighth highest total through 822 games of a season in NHL history and the highest such total since 2014-15 (29 in 822 GP).
  • In 2018-19, there have been 102 instances of a team rallying from a multi-goal deficit at any point to win. Only two other NHL campaigns have seen as many such comebacks through 822 games: 1985-86 (117) and 1987-88 (102).

[MORE: Boston Bruins looking to add offense at NHL trade deadline

[MORE: What to look for as New York Rangers approach NHL trade deadline]

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck