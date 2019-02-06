WATCH LIVE: Bruins face Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
On the same day the Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl championship parade and spiked the opening puck, Patrice Bergeron played in his 1,000th career game and scored two goals to help the Bruins defeat the Islanders 3-1 in Boston.
Bergeron became the sixth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in his 1,000th game, joining Chris Phillips (Feb. 9, 2012 w/Ottawa), Teemu Selanne (Dec. 31, 2006 w/Anaheim), Mike Gartner (March 20, 1992 w/Rangers), Gilbert Perreault (Jan 29, 1984 w/Buffalo) and Johnny Bucyk (Dec. 10, 1970 w/Boston).
Tuukka Rask made 28 saves vs. the Islanders to improve to 8-0-2 in his last 10 decisions dating to Dec. 29. It marked the third time in the past two seasons that he has gone at least 10 consecutive decisions without a reg. loss (also 19-0-2 from Nov. 29 – Feb. 6, 2018 and 10-0-1 from Feb. 27 – March 31, 2018).
The Rangers top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello has been one of the hottest trios in the league. Since January 12, they have combined for 39 points (18G, 21A) in the last nine games (Zuccarello missed one game during that span).
Perhaps the most likely asset to be traded by the Rangers this season is Zuccarello, who is in the final year of his contract ($4.5 million cap hit). Zuccarello has led the Rangers in points in each of the last three seasons, but is 31 years old. It is unlikely the Rangers offer him a long-term deal, thus making him trade bait.
Another candidate to be moved at the trade deadline is Kevin Hayes, who is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end after signing a one-year, $5.175 million deal in July. He’s is third on the team with 36 points (11G, 25A). Nineteen of those points (6G, 13A) have come in his last 15 games, though Hayes missed nine games with an upper-body injury during that span.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik – David Krejci – Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom – Trent Frederic – Danton Heinen
Sean Kuraly – Noel Acciari – Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara – Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug – Kevan Miller
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Pavel Buchnevich – Kevin Hayes – Jesper Fast
Filip Chytil – Ryan Strome – Vladislav Namestnikov
Vinni Lettieri – Boo Nieves – Jimmy Vesey
Brady Skjei – Adam McQuaid
Marc Staal – Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Smith – Kevin Shattenkirk
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
