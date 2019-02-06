PHT Morning Skate: Critical three weeks for Sens; Should Wild buy or sell?

• Mitch Marner‘s agent isn’t impressed with the offers the Maple Leafs have made to his client. (Toronto Star)
• Talks between Matt Duchene and the Ottawa Senators are picking up, but signing him before the trade deadline is still the priority. (Ottawa Citizen)
• Sticking with the Sens theme, their future might change in a big way if they’re forced to trade Duchene, Mark Stone and/or Ryan Dzingel. (Sportsnet)
• Last night, Paul Maurice became just the sixth head coach in NHL history to be behind the bench for 1,500 games. That’s an impressive number, but the journey hasn’t been easy. (TSN)
• Caps goalie Braden Holtby admitted that he’s already begun thinking about becoming a free agent in 2020. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)
• If they Islanders end up making the playoffs, they should play their home games at Nassau Coliseum. (The Sports Daily)
• Wild GM Paul Fenton hasn’t committed to being a buyer or a seller at this year’s trade deadline. (Twin Cities)
• The fine folks at Broad Street Hockey had a chat with former NHLer Daniel Carcillo, who admitted that he has “brain damage” and “brain injury symptoms”. (Broad Street Hockey)
• Katie Guay became the first woman to referee in the Beanpot Tournament. “There’s a lot of females that came before me that certainly had the skill to get out there, it’s just they didn’t get the chance. So I feel like I’m doing it for all of them that didn’t have the opportunity, and hoping to pave some more paths for the younger officials coming up the ranks.” (NHL.com)
• The Golden Knights should continue to give Valentin Zykov an opportunity to play on their top line. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• The Oilers will gladly welcome Andrej Sekera back into their lineup, but it will put them in a tough spot with the salary cap. (Oilers Nation)
• An easy schedule could help the Vancouver Canucks sneak into the postseason. (Nucks Misconduct)
• The St. Louis Blues should forget about being sellers at the trade deadline now that they’re so close to a Wild Card spot. (The Hockey News)
• The Tampa Bay Lightning will continue to get every team’s best shot, which is just fine with them (Tampa Times)
• Check out the trailer for the movie “Goalie,” which is based on Terry Sawchuk’s life:
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.