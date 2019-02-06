Boyle acquisition allows Predators to bolster center depth

Despite winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, the Nashville Predators were bounced from the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. As good as their regular season was, the year, as a whole, was a disappointment. Well, general manager David Poile wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
On Wednesday, the Predators acquired veteran forward Brian Boyle from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a second-round pick in 2019.
He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
Having quality depth down the middle is one of the keys to winning a Stanley Cup, and the Preds landing Boyle certainly gives them deeper at center. Once Kyle Turris returns from a lower-body injury, Nashville will be able to role out Ryan Johansen, Turris, Boyle and Nick Bonino. Colton Sissons can also play center if need be.
Boyle, 34, has 13 goals and 19 points in 47 games this season. He’s also able to play on the power play and penalty kill, which makes him even more valuable to a contending team like Nashville. Six of his goals were scored on the man-advantage and he’s added a goal and three points on the PK.
This isn’t the first time Boyle has been traded as a rental player. In 2017, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Byron Froese and a conditional second-round draft pick. He ended up finishing his short stint with the Leafs with just three assists in 21 regular season games. He then added two more helpers in six games during the postseason.
The Predators are hoping that he’ll be able to chip in a little more this time around.
After grabbing Boyle, Poile went out and brought back forward Cody McLeod from the New York Rangers, sending a 2020 seventh-round pick the other way.
In a Tuesday column for the Toronto Star, Dave Feschuk reported that Ferris claimed the Maple Leafs have been “trying to lowball” Marner, and described Matthews’ contract as not being a “team-friendly discount.”
“I’ll just be honest with you,” Paul Marner said. “It drives our family nuts when we hear you guys all talk about who should be the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch never hardly gets any consideration. It’s because he’s like this happy-go-lucky little kid. But he championed the London Knights to the Memorial Cup with that same happy (personality). I watched a guy like Doug Gilmour who had a lot of joy on and off the ice but was a real competitor.
“And that’s Mitch.”
It’s enough to make your head spin, but Marner and the Maple Leafs did their best not to pour extra gas on the fire when asked about the process on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock echoed those thoughts. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that Babcock said “Mitch is gonna be … Mitch is a lifetime Leaf.” So the messages seem to be aligned on-the-record, at least one day after things spiraled out of control.
(Or at least until Marner demanded that Ferris clean things up? We may or may not find that out once the smoke clears.)
Either way, if the goal of pushing contract extension negotiations to after the season was to “not be a distraction,” then Marner’s reps have failed in a big way.
Totally not a distraction for Marner, today. Only a game day where the only thing he’s asked about is the contract.
When the Maple Leafs sent a first-round pick and two prospects to the Kings for Jake Muzzin, it didn’t exactly open the flood gates a month before the trade deadline.
That is because the standings are slowing everything down.
With less than three weeks until the Feb. 25 deadline, there are nine teams within five points of a playoff berth behind the 16 currently holding a slot. The NHL appears to be in wait-and-see mode, even though some big-name players are out there in the trade market. There are far more buyers than sellers right now as general managers wait to see what unfolds and how close they can get to contending.
”We’ll know better by Feb. 25 where we’re at,” said Florida GM Dale Tallon, whose team is nine points out. ”We’ll go game by game and week by week and then we’ll decide before the deadline what we’re going to do. Performance will dictate what we do.”
A lack of true sellers could drive up the prices and delay the falling dominoes.
”Sometimes it drags out a little bit,” Washington GM Brian MacLellan said. ”I think people get frustrated with it, but people are trying to get full value for things they perceive need to be getting full value (for), and it takes it to the end to figure out what is the actual value.”
MacLellan said the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals are active in trade talks. Their championship window is wide open now. For teams like the Flyers, the window isn’t yet open without some changes.
”We could both buy and sell,” Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said. ”Every decision we make, if we’re going to try to improve our team going forward and we can get that player now, great. …. To be better next year, we may have to try to get better this year.”
Plenty of calls should be going to Los Angeles GM Rob Blake, who acknowledged the Kings are ”at the bottom of the league.” They have a potential rental in forward Carl Hagelin and some older players with years left on their deals like Jeff Carter and Alec Martinez. It is a team in transition after winning the Cup in 2012 and 2014.
”We’re looking at a lot of different options,” Blake said. ”I don’t want to get into specifics of players, but we are actively looking at making moves for the future of the organization.”
MATTHEWS CASHES IN
Toronto agreed to terms with franchise center Auston Matthews on a $58.17 million, five-year extension. Matthews will make much of his money in signing bonuses during the length of the contract that counts $11.634 million against the salary cap through 2023-24. Matthews and the Maple Leafs agreed on something shorter than the eight years Connor McDavid got in Edmonton to keep his salary under $12 million. It remains to be seen what that means for teammate Mitch Marner and Winnipeg winger Patrik Laine in upcoming contract negotiations, both on cap-strapped teams wanting to win now where perhaps a shorter contract is better.
GAME OF THE WEEK
The San Jose Sharks visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division.
On Tuesday night, Patrice Bergeron played his 1,000th game for the Boston Bruins. How did he celebrate? Well, he managed to find the back of the net twice in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.
“Did you really expect anything else? You know like that guy, he just steps up in every situation and you know he’s going to have a big game on a milestone night like tonight,” teammate Brad Marchand said after the game. “It was great to see. He’s one of the top players in the game for a reason. He steps up in big moments and did that again tonight.”
Now in his 15th season, the 33-year-old is as good as he’s ever been. He continues to be a positive example and a leader for his teammates. Bergeron doesn’t only dominate in the offensive zone but he’s been one of the better two-way forwards in the game for a decade.
Since the 2011-12 season, Bergeron has taken home the Selke Trophy four times in seven years. Former Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey is the only other player since 1977-78 to take home that award four times (he did it in four consecutive years).
He’s managed to accumulate 780 points in his career, he helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011, when he put up 20 points in 23 postseason contests, and he’s won everything there is to win at the international scene with Team Canada (he won gold at the World Championships in 2004 and 2005, and he won Olympic Gold in 2010 and 2014).
As impressive as his career has been, it could have easily not unfolded this way. Bergeron suffered a career-threatening injury after posting back-to-back 70-point seasons (the only two of his career). In October of 2007, Flyers defenseman Randy Jones levelled Bergeron into the boards. Bergeron was knocked unconscious and was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He suffered a broken nose on the play and a grade-three concussion. That could have been it. He played in just 10 games during that season. But thankfully, he managed to make a full comeback.
Since coming back from that injury, he’s found a way to one of the more consistent forwards in the game. If we put the lockout-shortened season aside, he’s picked up at least 19 goals and 52 points in every year since 2009-10. That’s remarkable. How much longer can he keep this up?
“I don’t even know myself,” the Bruins forward said when asked how long he’ll keep playing. “This is all I’ve been doing my whole life and that’s all I’ve been dreaming of, so it would be hard for me to sit here and (say how long I want to play). Right now I’m trying to enjoy the ride and see what happens. With kids and a family now it definitely puts things into perspective and you want to be with them and spend time with them, but that being said, I also love the game.”
He has three years remaining on a contract that pays him $6.875 million per season. He’ll be 36 years old when that deal expires, so there’s a chance that he could sign another contract. Even if his offensive production dries up in the next three years, his hockey IQ is high enough that he could continue playing in a depth role. But that’s still far away.
For now, Bergeron continues to be one of the few go-to forwards on his team’s roster. Despite missing 16 games, he’s still third on the team in scoring with 46 points in 37 games. His 1.24 points-per-game are tops on the Bruins.
If Boston is going to make another run at a Stanley Cup, it’s clear that Bergeron will have to be a big part of it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler avoided long-term injury from hitting his head on the ice but will be out at least a week with a concussion.
Coach Travis Green said Tuesday that X-rays revealed no facial fractures. Edler was released from the hospital and headed back to Vancouver.
Edler will miss at least three games, but the Canucks are glad it wasn’t worse.
”Obviously a scary incident,” Green said. ”Medical staff I thought did a great job getting out there as quick as they did, and we’re thankful that he’s going to be all right.”
Edler’s skate got caught in the stick of Flyers winger Jakub Voracek in the first period Monday night, causing him to lose his balance and slam into the ice. Edler lay motionless on the ice before being wheeled off on a stretcher.
The 32-year-old Swede leads the Canucks in ice time and has 20 points in 38 games this season.
”You don’t want to lose your top guys,” Green said before facing the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals. ”He’s a big part of our team. It’s what it is. Teams face injuries a lot. He’s one of our best players on our team. He’s a good player.”
Rookie goaltender Thatcher Demko was injured in warmups Monday, forcing Jacob Markstrom to make back-to-back starts. Green said Demko was returning to Vancouver to have an MRI on one of his knees.
The Canucks recalled defenseman Guillaume Brisebois and junior goalie Mike DiPietro before facing the Capitals. Green figures DiPietro will be with the team through its game at Chicago on Thursday.