Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs agree to five-year, $58.17M extension

By Sean LeahyFeb 5, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
One big name down for Kyle Dubas, one more to go.

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a five-year, $58.17M extension ($11.634M cap hit), which will go a long way in the general manager keeping his young core together for multiple runs at the Stanley Cup. Per Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, 93 percent of money coming the forward’s way will be paid in signing bonuses.

The 21-year-old Matthews, who was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1, could have signed a contract for eight years, the maximum term allowed for teams signing their own players, but a shorter deal allows for cap flexibility going forward.

It’s an extension that buys one unrestricted free agent year and will make him a UFA in the summer of 2024.

In 182 games with the Maple Leafs Matthews has scored 97 times and recorded 178 points. He’s sixth in goals scored and second in even strength goals scored (76) since his rookie year of 2016-17

Now that Matthews is taken care of, next on Dubas’ plate is Mitch Marner, who can also hit the restricted free agent market in the summer. One contract done means the GM has a better view into how to piece things together financially that makes the most sense for the organization and to help keep them a strong Cup contender going forward.

Marner’s agent stated in September that they were fine waiting until the off-season if an extension couldn’t be hammered out by the start of the 2018-19 NHL season. Nothing got done, and the 21-year-old forward has done his part to increase his price with a great season. Through 52 games he’s going to set career highs in goals, assists and points with a stat line of 20 goals and 63 points this season, and an average of 1.21 points per game.

But he’s also a winger and not a primary goalscoring center, which means his next deal won’t be nearly as rich as Matthews’. Could the Maple Leafs try a bridge deal to ensure cap flexibility going forward and allow Marner to still cash in but with a shorter term?

While his agent wants his client to focus on the season, the agent’s job is to do the negotiating for Marner, allowing him to concentrate on playing for the Maple Leafs. Matthews is done and you know Dubas will want to get Marner tied down before the summer.

Will Marner and his agent change their minds if the team puts out an offer now that’s feasible for both sides?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ilya Kovalchuk ready for cold reception in return to New Jersey

By Sean LeahyFeb 5, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
“I wanted to go to the place where I have a chance to win the Cup, and the Kings are definitely one of the teams.”

Year One of Ilya Kovalchuk’s return to the NHL isn’t going as planned, with the Los Angeles Kings selling off pieces as they contemplate the future while eyeing the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery.

The NHL comeback continues on Tuesday as Kovalchuk returns to New Jersey for the first time since his shock 2013 retirement announcement. Only two players remain from that Devils team — captain Andy Green and Travis Zajac. They might have some friendly exchanges on the ice, but the Prudential Center crowd will probably have different feelings, ones still with them nearly six years later.

“I am pretty sure there will be a lot of booing,” Kovalchuk said, via NHL.com’s Dan Rosen, after LA’s overtime win against the New York Rangers Monday night, “but I love that, so it’s all good.”

Of course, it was only “retiring” from the NHL so he could go to the KHL for five seasons and also represent Russia (a.k.a. Olympic Athletes of Russia) during the 2018 Winter Olympics and win gold.

The controversial decision, which came three years after he signed a 15-year, $100M extension with the Devils, worked for both sides. Kovalchuk got to go home and New Jersey freed up cap space. The league did fine the team $3M and docked them a 2011 third-round pick and a future first-round choice, but the NHL then decided in 2014 to give New Jersey back the first-rounder and forgave part of the fine.

(Kovalchuk’s original 17-year, $102M contract signed in 2010 was deemed salary cap circumvention and the NHL and NHLPA went to arbitration where the deal was nullified.)

In 222 regular season games with the Devils Kovalchuk scored 89 goals and recorded 201 points. His production continued into the postseason where he scored 10 goals and recorded 25 points in 28 playoff games, which included New Jersey’s 2012 appearance in the Stanley Cup Final against the Russian forward’s new team in LA.

After years of speculation about a return, Kovalchuk was free to come back to the NHL after turning 35 last April. The Devils had held his rights since his “retirement.” With the Kings ponying up a third year, he signed in LA for $18.75M and there was plenty of excitement and intrigue about how he would play after so long away from the NHL.

Well, through 42 games, Kovalchuk has 10 goals and 25 points. Despite claiming he’s a “young 35,” the offense has been serviceable on a famously slow Kings roster, even as he missed a time with an ankle injury. His ice time is only at 16:40, not like the 20-plus minutes a night he played during his prime years. He’s been benched, put on the third line and played a net-front presence on the power play.

It’s been a weird year all around in LA.

Given the state of the Kings and Kovalchuk still showing he can be of service with the right useage, his name has popped up in the trade rumor mill ahead of the Feb. 25 deadline. But two more years with a $6.25M cap hit will probably dissuade teams from heavily pursuing such a move.

For now, Kovalchuk is focused on Tuesday night’s game against the Devils and the memories of his years in New Jersey.

“We had a great team,” he said. “We went to the Final. It was a lot of fun. I played with some great players there, a few Hall of Famers and some guys have their jersey retired. It was a great experience for sure.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S. sports leagues split on how to monetize sports betting

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
By Wayne Parry (Associated Press)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s major professional sports leagues are split on how to get a piece of the action from legal sports betting after failing to get early adopting states to cut them in.

But they are back in the game this year with several state legislatures considering granting them fees from sports bets.

The National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League uniformly fought to stop the spread of sports gambling for years, but retrenched in their positions after a key loss – a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that granted New Jersey and other states the option to allow wagering.

That shift from the courts to statehouses, Congress and the open market has revealed divisions among the leagues in how to approach the inevitability of expanded legal betting.

Some are lobbying individual states to include a 0.25 percent cut of all sports bets placed in their states. Others are concentrating on making free-market deals with individual gambling companies. Some are doing both those things and others say they don’t want or need payments from sportsbooks.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last May that all states are free to legalize sports betting. Eight states currently accept bets with many more expected to follow suit – some soon, others in future years. None of the laws passed in 2018 gave leagues what they’d hoped for.

But at least six states have included fees for the leagues in sports betting bills they are considering this year, with more bills expected.

The NBA, MLB and golf’s PGA Tour began lobbying individual states for direct payments, an idea widely known among legislators and lobbyists as an ”integrity fee” but that the leagues prefer to call a royalty. The leagues say they deserve to be reimbursed for costs to make sure their games are free from scandal and manipulation. They also feel that outside companies making money from games should share profits with those organizing the sports.

”It obviously helps the leagues in providing compensation to us for our product,” said Bryan Seeley, a senior vice president of Major League Baseball. ”It also helps defray the costs for us for integrity and regulatory costs.”

Those costs include hiring additional people to monitor games and betting activity, training players, referees and other league employees on integrity measures, developing special software and hiring outside consultants, said Dan Spillane, an NBA senior vice president. But neither of those leagues would quantify exactly how much integrity measures are costing them or how much is new spending, given that illegal sports betting has been popular in America for a long time and other countries offer legal wagering on their games.

Seeley said gambling companies need to partner with leagues so both sides have incentives to grow appeal and profitability, he said.

”I can’t think of another industry where a class of people is able to make hundreds of millions of dollars off someone else’s product, put risk on that party, and pay them nothing,” Seeley said. ”Some of the revenue that’s going to be made by the gambling companies needs to be shared.”

The NFL – even with the most popular betting sport in the United States – says it never sought such payments.

”Rather, we are focused on game integrity and consumer protection,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The National Hockey League has put most of its energy into reaching direct deals with gambling companies, including gambling giant MGM Resorts International, one of a flurry of deals the leagues made last year. These pacts have included sportsbooks licensing official league data as well as using league and team logos in marketing and advertising.

”Instead of seeking legislation at the federal level or even at the state level, our approach has been to work directly with the industry,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. ”We believe that, whether it’s our intellectual property, our data, whether it’s video of our game, we have important assets, and if somebody is going to avail themselves or want to avail themselves of those assets in order to conduct their business, then we’re going to need to have a negotiation.”

MLB and the NBA say they are pursuing state-by-state fees and deals with private companies as parallel but independent efforts. David Schwartz, director of the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, sees that as ”an adjustment by the leagues to the political reality of the situation.”

”I imagine that as the market grows, they will seek various ways to monetize public interest in sports betting, perhaps even some they haven’t thought of yet,” Schwartz said.

At least five states considered royalties to leagues last year before deciding against paying them. The leagues think they’ll do better this year with more lobbying. So far this year, Missouri, New York, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa and Massachusetts have introduced bills providing fees of between 0.2 percent and 1 percent for the leagues.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there’s strong support for the fees in those states. Lawmakers in several of those jurisdictions say they included the fee in bills for the purposes of discussion, but say they’re not convinced it should be adopted.

New York state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said the bill he sponsored is basically a reintroduction of last year’s unsuccessful bill. He’s not sold on the 0.2 percent fee it would provide to the leagues, noting that Nevada, where sports betting has been legal for years, does not share its revenue with the leagues.

”Somebody is going to have to justify an integrity fee, credibly,” he said. ”The leagues say there’s more work involved in ensuring the integrity of their games; I get it. But I need to maximize the funding for our state. There’s a pie, and everyone wants their little slice. And the state wants the biggest slice.”

Iowa state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann included a 0.25 percent fee in one of his state’s bills because, ”I wanted to give every one of the stakeholders – the casinos, the leagues, the lottery and the horsemen – their ‘dream bill.’ But I don’t believe right now (the fee) has the votes.

”Iowa doesn’t have any pro sports leagues, but our casinos are in 19 different locations,” he said. ”An integrity fee would just direct money away from Iowa to out-of-state entities.”

Missouri state Sen. Paul Wieland opposes such fees, which are in one of his state’s bills.

”I don’t think that the leagues have any rights to fees,” he said. ”The leagues are in the sports and entertainment business, and the casinos are in the gaming business. If the leagues feel they should get something, they should work out individual deals with casinos to be the ‘official sports book of,’ just like beer companies do.”

Illinois state Rep. Mike Zalewski won’t commit to supporting an integrity fee, but is sympathetic to the position of the leagues.

”It’s their product,” Zalewski said. ”They want to have a say in this.”

Some state lawmakers and gambling companies object to the proposed fee taking the form of a percentage of all bets made, as opposed to a percentage of gambling companies’ profits, which is a far smaller number.

One thing the leagues have agreed on with one another is the idea of federal regulation, preferring a single set of uniform rules than different laws in each state. A bill introduced late last year that would have the U.S. Justice Department set minimum standards for states to meet in offering sports betting does not include royalties. But it does not explicitly forbid them, either, and whether such payments are ultimately added is expected to be a central focus or negotiations as it makes its way through Congress.

Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Crazy intro over, Pens newcomers McCann, Bjugstad settle in

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
By Will Graves (AP Sports Writer)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It wasn’t the hastily arranged private plane ride from Miami to Pittsburgh. Or the police escort from the airport to PPG Paints Arena. It wasn’t the sight of a black-and-gold jersey with his name on the back hanging in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room. It wasn’t even racing to the bench and jumping over the wall and onto the ice with his new teammates without exchanging so much as an introductory handshake.

No, Jared McCann‘s ”whoa” moment from the most exhilarating and surreal weekend of his professional life came Sunday, when the newly acquired forward arrived at Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby‘s house to watch the Super Bowl with the rest of the gang.

”There’s like an area to the side there, and it’s Hart Trophy, Hart Trophy, Hart Trophy,” McCann said, referring to Crosby’s three NHL MVP awards.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, where the climate isn’t the only thing that’s a shock to the system.

On Friday morning, McCann and Nick Bjugstad thought they were part of the long-term plans for the Florida Panthers. By Sunday night, they were hanging out in the home of one of the game’s biggest stars while playing for a team where anything less than a Stanley Cup parade through downtown in mid-June is considered a disappointment.

No pressure or anything.

”As soon as I walked in the rink here, they have the (championships) banners hanging everywhere,” McCann said. ”It’s like: ‘You know what? We win here.’ You get that feeling. You just have confidence. You know you have guys that are going to show up every night and play well, and I want to be a positive influence for this team.”

The Penguins are counting on that from both the 22-year-old McCann and the 26-year-old Bjugstad, brought over in a trade with Florida for veteran forwards Riley Sheahan, Derick Brassard and three 2019 draft picks.

The early returns have been promising. Both players hardly looked overwhelmed while playing a back-to-back against Ottawa and Toronto in their first 27 hours with their new club. Bjugstad joined the second line and picked up an assist in a victory over the Senators while McCann played solidly centering the third line between forwards Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist.

”I thought they handled it great coming into a new dressing room 10 minutes before the game, getting thrown in there right into a game, playing some pretty good minutes, too,” Crosby said. ”There’s a lot to be said about that. Sometimes that’s the best way, get thrown into it like that.”

McCann credited Hornqvist for helping put him in the right spots on the ice over the weekend while the 6-foot-6 Bjugstad tried not to overdo it while centering the second line in place of injured Evgeni Malkin.

”It’s almost better not having time to think,” Bjugstad said.

That came on Monday when they went through their first practice in Pittsburgh. If Bjugstad wasn’t getting pulled away for a private moment with assistant coach Mark Recchi, then McCann was peppering anyone who would listen with questions.

While they want to catch up quickly for a team that heads into Tuesday’s game against Carolina tied with Washington for second in the Metropolitan Division with 30 games to go, they also have the benefit of time. Neither player is a rental. Bjugstad is signed through 2021 while McCann’s contract runs through the end of the 2019-20 season.

Coach Mike Sullivan still hasn’t settled on who will play where once Malkin – who is day to day with an upper-body injury – returns. Bjugstad could be effective as a third-line center, a spot the Penguins have been struggling to fill since Nick Bonino left following the team’s second straight Stanley Cup in 2017.

Bjugstad also has size (6-foot-6) and a skillset that includes a 20-goal season, making him a candidate to find a spot in the top six. McCann, meanwhile, is an effective penalty killer who believes he is prepared for whatever the Penguins might throw his way. He already is taking pointers from 42-year-old Matt Cullen, who had made a career out of finding ways to do all the little things coaches love. It’s not a bad blueprint to follow.

”I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to become the player I know I can be,” McCann said.

First things first, however. McCann acknowledged he might have to stop at a shopping mall to pick up some pants. Seems he was in such a rush to get to Pittsburgh he mostly packed shorts for the trip north, not exactly ideal in a city where the sun is more rumor than fact between November and May. If that’s his lone misstep after the craziness surrounding his arrival, he’ll take it.

”I had a great time in Florida,” McCann said. ”But I feel like this is the next stepping stone in my career.”

PHT Morning Skate: Bergeron set for game No. 1,000; Seabrook on no-trade clause

By Sean LeahyFeb 5, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Congrats to Patrice Bergeron, who on Tuesday night will become the sixth player in Boston Bruins history to play 1,000 NHL games. [Bruins Daily]

Brent Seabrook on reports that the Chicago Blackhawks asked him to waive his no-trade clause: “I haven’t been approached by anybody. So I don’t know where the reports came from. … I haven’t been approached or talked to about anything, so it’s news to me.” [NBC Chicago]

• On the Blackhawks: “This is a club in accidental-tank mode, meaning they can’t go out and load up on picks and prospects, but they’re still one of the worst teams in the league. Barring a draft lottery win, which is narrowly possible (they currently have about a 19 percent chance to pick first or second overall and get a borderline-elite prospect), it doesn’t seem like anyone’s coming to make Bowman look smart again.” [Yahoo]

• The San Jose Sharks are becoming the team we thought they’d be, thanks to their blue line. [TSN]

Jake Muzzin has lived up to his end of the bargain so far for the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• It’s not been a typical Evgeny Kuznetsov season in Washington. [Japers’ Rink]

• Would the Dallas Stars use their first-round pick to bolster their playoff chances this season? [Dallas Morning News]

• “League sources told Postmedia on the weekend mediation involving Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and partner John Ruddy of the Trinity Development Group is heating up with several days of meetings scheduled to start Monday in Toronto in an attempt to try to the save RendezVous LeBreton’s deal with the National Capital Commission.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to use practice to create better working habits. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Scoring first and winning used to be the Vegas Golden Knights’ thing. Those days are over. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Dave Hakstol has gone to Sweden in order to search for new coaching techniques. [NBC Philadelphia]

• Could Wayne Simmonds fit perfectly in Boston? [The Point]

• “Elias Pettersson doesn’t have a personality problem; hockey has a personality problem.” [Vancouver Courier]

• Who are the top 100 hockey players of the 1990s? [Greatest Hockey Legends]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.