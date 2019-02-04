More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Is it time for struggling Blue Jackets to make a move?

By Joey AlfieriFeb 4, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
1 Comment

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in an incredibly awkward spot right now. They’re a playoff team, but they have two stars that are pending unrestricted free agents that almost definitely won’t be back next season. Even though the Jackets are talented, it appears as though these peculiar situations with Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky are starting to wear them down.

Columbus hasn’t won a game since Jan. 15. They’ve dropped five games in a row and they’re about to head out on a three-game road trip out west, as they’ll take on Colorado, Arizona and Vegas. Are the Panarin and Bobrovsky situations a distraction? Is it time for GM Jarmo Kekalainen to make a move?

The simple answer is yes.

The level of tension seems to be rising by the day. By now, we’ve all seen John Tortorella’s rants about only having one center at his disposal and about his team failing to show up for a game.

Finding a taker for Panarin shouldn’t be too hard for Kekalainen. Even on an expiring contract, the Jackets would be able to bring in a significant return for the Russian forward. The 27-year-old has put up three multi-point games in a row and he’s up to 20 goals and 59 points in just 49 games this season.

So if they decide to put him on the market, there’s no reason to think that they won’t be able to get a great package for him. The issue, is that they won’t be getting one player as good as Panarin back. But at this point, it’s something they might have to do based on the fact that they’ve fallen apart over the last few weeks. That’s not to say they can’t get things back on track with their current lineup, but they’ll be losing Panarin for nothing in a few months, so they might as well make a change.

[Panarin won’t discuss future with Blue Jackets until after season]

“We’ve said all along we’re going to make hard decisions if we have to, but our focus is on getting our team better and making it as competitive as possible for this spring but also into the future obviously,” Kekalainen said last week. “If we have to make a hard decision, we will. We like Artemi and would like to keep him, and it’s his right to go into free agency. If he chooses to do so, we’ll be knocking on his door July 1, but we’re going to go about our business here and try to win hockey games and make the playoffs and go as deep as possible this spring, too.”

Moving on from Bobrovsky will be a little more difficult. The goalie market just isn’t there. They might be able to find a taker for their franchise netminder, but there will be less teams interested in him and the return probably won’t be as high.

Besides their position, the biggest difference between Panarin and Bobrovsky is their performances on the ice in 2018-19. As was mentioned above, Panarin has been terrific. On the flip side, Bobrovsky just hasn’t been himself. The 30-year-old has a 19-16-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage.

When both players are on their game, they’re dominant. The big question moving forward is whether or not they have to unload both players. The issue is that they have to figure all this stuff out in exactly three weeks (the NHL trade deadline is on Feb. 25).

If they do end up making a move, the other issue is whether or not they can remain competitive without their two Russians. Kekalainen is in a delicate position. There’s no right or wrong decision here. The Jackets GM will have to roll the dice and hope that whatever comes up is for the best.

It’s time.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Jose Mourinho checks out KHL game, takes a fall at center ice

By Sean LeahyFeb 4, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Longtime soccer manager Jose Mourinho was in Russia on Monday to do the ceremonial puck drop honors before a KHL game between Avangard Omsk, who are coached by former NHL bench boss Bob Hartley, and SKA St. Petersburg.

Before he did that he checked out the facilities, met the players, made sure the skates were sharp, and inspected some goalie equipment, which probably involved naming one piece “The Special Glove.”

When it came time to drop the puck all went well until Mourinho, who was fired by English Premier League side Manchester United in December, began walking back to shake hands with Evgeny Medvedev and Pavel Datsyuk.

Keen observers would say that slip could also represent his time at United and his second tenure at Chelsea. Also, maybe Paul Pogba had something to do with it.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

PHT Morning Skate: Ovi’s signature one-timer; Canadian university brawl

By Joey AlfieriFeb 4, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News gives us a list of five bargain-bin defensemen that could be interesting acquisitions for contending teams. (The Hockey News)

• Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones talks about how expensive hockey can be, the money that comes with being a pro and he also opens up about what it’s like to be a black player in the NHL. (Wealth Simple)

• Sportsnet’s Gare Joyce took a deeper look at how former OHLer Akim Aliu’s refusal to accept being part of a rookie hazing incident affected his hockey career. (Sportsnet)

• ESPN sat down for a Q & A with former Sharks forward Jonathan Cheechoo, who some may describe as a one-hit wonder. “I didn’t quite get to 60 goals, but I was close. And I got to share (the Rocket Richard Trophy) with the people that were there for me all the way up. My parents. My brother and sister. A few of my uncles that used to take me to hockey school when my parents couldn’t.” (ESPN)

• Find out how Alex Ovechkin‘s signature power-play one-timer became so unstoppable. (NHL.com)

• How will the next expansion draft affect the way the Los Angeles Kings make trades? (Mayors Manor)

• The solution to the Colorado Avalanche’s goalie troubles might be in the AHL. (Denver Post)

• Check out this brawl during a Canadian University Hockey game. 13 players and both head coaches were ejected. (CBC.ca)

• The Flyers would make NHL history if they were to sneak into the playoffs. (Philly.com)

• Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey isn’t exactly on his coach’s good side right now. (New York Post)

• The Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, but they lost forward Paul Byron in the process. Byron clearly showed his frustration as he skated off the ice. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• ICYMI on Saturday night, there was a touching family moment prior to the game between the Leafs and Penguins:

 

The Buzzer: Rask’s milestone; former ‘Canes lift Flames over Carolina

AP
By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
3 Comments

Three Stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins. When you move to the No. 1 spot on an Original Six team’s all-time wins list with a shutout over the defending Stanley Cup champions you get the No. 1 star for the day. Read more about Tuukka Rask and the Bruins’ big day here.

2. Elias Lindholm, Noan Hanifin and Derek Ryan, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames continued to build on their incredible climb to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. It was a trio of former Hurricanes that were leading the way as Elias Lindholm, Derek Ryan, and Noah Hanifin all scored goals in the win. Lindholm and Hanifin were traded to Calgary over the summer in the big Dougie Hamilton trade (Hamilton, for what it is worth, also scored against his former team on Sunday for the Hurricanes) and have played a big role in the Flames’ resurgence. Lindholm has had a career year and been one of the single biggest individual surprises in the league. All three of them get to share a star for their role in the win. Lindholm gets a special star for, well, taking a page out of the Hurricanes’ celebration book.

It is great when the Hurricanes do it, and this is great, too. The NHL needs more personality from its players. More celebrations!

3. Jonathan Drouin, Montreal Canadiens. He completed the Canadiens’ come-from-behind win with an outstanding end-to-end rush in overtime to score his 15th goal of the season. The Canadiens trailed by a goal heading into the third period and sent the game to overtime on a late tally from rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi, setting the stage for Drouin’s goal. It is a big goal for Drouin not only because it helped the Canadiens win, but because they could use more production of him this season. Entering play on Sunday he had scored just three goals in his past 19 games but has started to show some signs of snapping out of it with five points, including a pair of goals, in his past eight games. The Canadiens are now 6-1-1 during that stretch following Sunday’s win.

Highlights of the Day

It did not result in a win, but the Carolina Hurricanes opened up the scoring on Sunday with a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play that was completed by Teuvo Teravainen.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, their Storm Surge celebrations may not be embraced by people like Brian Burke but they are definitely having an impact on the young hockey players in the city.

Some of Rask’s biggest saves on his big day for the Bruins.

Here is Jonathan Drouin’s overtime winner.

Factoids

  • Garnet Hathaway scored the Calgary Flames’ 16th shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. That total leads the league, is the fourth most in franchise history, and is just seven away from tying the team record for a season. They have a real shot at matching it at this paceP. [NHL PR]
  • Shea Weber‘s goal for the Montreal Canadies on Sunday was the 197th of his career, moving him into a tie with Mark Howe for 22nd on the NHL’s all-time list for goals scored among defenders. [NHL PR]
  • Elias Lindholm’s goal extended his current point streak to 10 consecutive games. [NHL PR]

Scores

Boston Bruins 1, Washington Capitals 0

Calgary Flames 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Montreal Canadiens 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.