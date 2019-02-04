More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Canucks’ Edler stretchered off after crashing face-first onto ice

By Scott BilleckFeb 4, 2019, 10:18 PM EST
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in Philadelphia on Monday night.

The incident happened nearing the mid-way point of the third period. Edler’s stick got caught in the skate of Flyers forward Jakub Voracek as he was shadowing him in the Canucks zone.

Edler got twisted around and hit his face violently on the ice, appearing to knock him unconscious.

Here’s the tape:

Blood was pouring out of Edler’s face as the referee immediately called for the trainers. Eventually, Edler was stretchered off the ice.

After the game, Canucks coach Travis Green said Edler had gone to get an x-ray on the injury and did not have any further update.

The Flyers held on to win 2-1, winning their eighth straight game.

Stars’ Ritchie ejected after ugly hit from behind on Coyotes’ Goligoski

By Scott BilleckFeb 4, 2019, 11:11 PM EST
It’s hard to imagine what Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie was thinking here.

Chasing after a puck in deep in the Arizona Coyotes zone with a little over two minutes left in the second period, Ritchie decided to not let up on Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski, whose numbers were the only thing former saw as he drove the latter dangerously into the end boards.

The video isn’t kind to Ritchie, and there appears to be no room for debate on how dumb and unsafe this hit was.

Goligoski was at the mercy of Ritchie, and the latter failed to show him any.

Ritchie, unsurprisingly, was given five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct for the hit.

It would be quite surprised if that’s all he got, too. This sort of thing is bound to pique the interest of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Let’s review:

  • The hit was dangerous;
  • It was unnecessary;
  • Goligoski was in a vulnerable state;
  • It left a player injured, one who did not return to the game (the Coyotes announced he has an upper-body injury)

The NHL is trying to get a couple hits out of the game, and this is certainly one of them.

Copley latest young, promising goalie to sign team-friendly deal

By Scott BilleckFeb 4, 2019, 10:07 PM EST
It’s been a subtle but important trend in the NHL over the last year — highly-rated, young backup goalies signing very team-friendly deals on teams that are (or will be) up against the salary cap.

The latest came on Monday when Washington Capitals backup Pheonix Copley inked a new three-year pact with the club to the tune of $1.1 million annual average value.

He became another promising netminder to sign a deal dating back to the summer.

Here’s the list:

  • Pheonix Copley, WSH – three-year, $3.3 million deal
  • Casey DeSmith, PIT – three-year, $3.75 million deal
  • Juuse Saros, NSH – three-year, $4.5 million deal

Copley has proved he is on the right track as a full-time NHL backup this season. His .903 save percentage in all situations isn’t pretty, sure, but consider his five-on-five is sitting at .921.

DeSmith, by comparison, is a .925 and Saros is just behind and a .924 in 5v5 situations. All three goalies are backups with great upside and signed to deals that aren’t forcing the team to choose between them and another roster player.

All three are in the Top 30 among goalies in goals saved above average, too, with each of them on the positive side of that category.

Both Copley and Saros are future signings. Saros is the heir to Pekka Rinne’s’ throne and Copley could be the competent backup behind Ilya Samsonov if the Capitals decide to move from Braden Holtby after next season. DeSmith is an excellent insurance policy for the oft-injured Matt Murray in Pittsburgh.

We can throw and another guy like Minnesota Wild puckstopper Alex Stalock into this mix, too.

There could be others following this path, too. The Winnipeg Jets would likely love to sign Laurent Brossoit to similar terms, for example. Los Angeles has decisions to make with Jack Campbell and Cal Petersen, both who have shown some promise this season spelling for Jonathan Quick.

There’s also a more on-the-horizon-reason for all of this: they represent expansion draft protection, allowing these teams to expose the mandatory one goalie without having to expose the team’s No. 1 (Saros will be the exception here).

Defense should top Capitals’ trade deadline shopping list

By Adam GretzFeb 4, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
With losses in nine of their past 10 games the Washington Capitals have hit a wall. That is probably to be expected at some point during an 82-game season, and especially one that followed up a deep Stanley Cup run. But it is still somewhat jarring to see a consistently great team playing like … this. 

As long as Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Braden Holtby are on the roster and even somewhat reasonably close to their prime you know the Capitals are going to be all in on winning and maximizing what is left of their productive years. They have to, and this, of course, is still one of those years.

And as the Capitals try to gear up for their title defense and play their way out of this slump you know general manager Brian MacLellan is going to be shopping for help.

It’s just a matter of what help he is looking for. The biggest area of need should be pretty obvious — goal prevention.

When it comes to what the Capitals need to accomplish that the easy answer is, quite simply, better goaltending from the duo of Holtby and Pheonix Copley.

Neither way has been great this season, and it should be a bit of a concern that for the second regular season in a row Holtby’s save percentage has dipped below the .910 mark. That is well below what the Capitals have come to expect from their franchise goalie and a potential red flag for a goalie that is nearing his 30th birthday.

He was able to get it together at the right time a year ago and return to form in the playoffs, and that would certainly fix a lot of what currently ails the Capitals. But there is no guarantee that happens again, and even if does, they still have some issues they need to work out. Especially when it comes to their defense.

[Related: PHT's 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker]

Objectively speaking, the numbers are not good.

The only team in the league that gives up more shot attempts during 5-on-5 play is an Ottawa Senators team that has been stripped down to its bare bones. The team just ahead of them is an Anaheim Ducks team that is just … well … the less we say about the Ducks right now, the better it will be for everyone because they might be the worst team in the league at the moment.

So that is not an ideal position to be in defensively.

At the top of the defense John Carlson has been outstanding individually and his pairing, which usually involves Michal Kempny, has been pretty good. Not great, but certainly not hurting them and definitely good enough to win with at the top of your roster.

After that, things start to take a dive. A big dive.

The biggest problem pairing, just due to its importance and the minutes it gets, might be the Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov duo whose play has just fallen apart after last year’s Stanley Cup run.

The table below takes a quick look at the year-to-year tumble that duo has experienced in shot attempt percentage (CF%), goal differential, scoring chances against per 60 minutes and scoring chance differential, as well high-danger scoring chances against and high-danger scoring chance percentage.

 

All of that is bad. Very bad. Very, very, very bad.

The Capitals are creating fewer shots, scoring chances, and high danger chances with this duo on the ice and giving up way more than they were a year ago. And it is burning them. They have really struggled over the past 10 games where they have been outscored by a 9-2 margin and their high-danger scoring chance percentage drops all the way down to a ghastly 30.5 percent (11 high danger chances for, 25 against).

It is really difficult to win when your second defense pairing is getting dominated to that degree.

They have to find a fix because there really isn’t anybody else on the roster that can help fix this.

Brooks Orpik isn’t a player at this stage of his career that you want to rely on for top-four minutes, and the rest of the blue line after Carlson and Kempny is probably best suited for third-pairing duty on a championship team.

The obvious trade chip at this point is forward Andre Burakovsky, whose name has been in trade rumors for much of the season. But given how much his play has regressed this season and the fact he has seemingly taken up permanent residence in coach Todd Reirden’s doghouse his value is probably at its lowest possible point. That is always a risky sell, and it probably will not bring a significant return. At least not enough of a return that can fix the second-pairing on defense. There is always the option of flipping him for picks and then using those picks, in addition to the picks the Capitals already own, and trying to fill the need that way, but again, that carries some risk.

They are still a playoff team and with the talent they have at the top of the roster are always going to be capable of putting it all together at any moment. ut the more this season goes on the more it is becoming clear their defense is not playing up to the level it did a season ago.

The lack of assets to deal from and the fact they are already pushed against the salary cap doesn’t give MacLellan a lot of options at the moment.

If he can’t find a fix, the Capitals’ only hope for a repeat party on the National Mall is that Holtby goes on another one of his postseason superman runs.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

More trade deadline: From Anisimov to Seabrook, examining Blackhawks' options

Sabres shuffle lines looking for spark

By Stephen LorenzoFeb 4, 2019, 3:20 PM EST
What a difference two months makes.

The Buffalo Sabres were the darlings of the NHL back in November when they tied a franchise record with 10 straight wins and sat atop the NHL standings at 17-6-2. But since that 10-game winning streak, the Sabres are just 8-14-4 with 20 points, which is tied for the fewest in the league during that span.

During Monday’s practice head coach Phil Housley drastically shuffled his lineup and placed his top three scorers – Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart – on three separate lines. Eichel centered the top line between Conor Sheary and Kyle Okposo, Skinner skated alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Jason Pominville, and Reinhart moved to the third line beside Evan Rodrigues and C.J. Smith.

At 1.13 points per game, Eichel is without question Buffalo’s best player. The captain’s playmaking ability could help spark Sheary and Okposo, who have both had down seasons, but have shown promise in the past, especially when playing next to superstars. Sheary was extremely productive when skating alongside Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh. He tallied 53 points and 23 goals in just 61 games during the 2016-17 season with the Penguins. Okposo’s best years came in his final three seasons with the New York Islanders, when he registered 69, 51 and 64 points respectively before signing a 7-year, $42 million deal with Buffalo in July of 2016. A significant portion of those Islander years were spent alongside John Tavares. Both Sheary and Okposo have struggled to find the same consistency since joining the Sabres. Perhaps this is the catalyst to get them going.

Skinner’s 31 goals are tied for second in the NHL, trailing only Alex Ovechkin. The pending unrestricted free agent has been a perfect match with Eichel all year and is seemingly in line for a big pay day. He’ll now look to find the same chemistry with the 20-year-old Mittelstadt and 36-year-old Pominville. Mittelstadt has struggled mightily with just two goals and six points in his last 19 games. The veteran Pominville has been even less productive, with four points and two goals over his past 25 games.

Meanwhile, Reinhart has 45 points and is on pace for 72, which would shatter his previous career-high of 50 set last season. The rookie Smith has played in just four games this season and six in his young career. He scored his first NHL goal in his last game back on January 8 against New Jersey. Rodrigues has started to pick up the pace with seven points and four goals in his last nine games.

Despite their struggles over the last two months, the Sabres are only three points out of a playoff spot. Now would be an ideal time for them to make a push, as they are in the middle of a season-long seven-game homestand that continues Tuesday night against Minnesota.

MORE: Sabres goalies need to shake off tough month