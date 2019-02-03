More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Rask’s milestone; former ‘Canes lift Flames over Carolina

By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
Three Stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins. When you move to the No. 1 spot on an Original Six team’s all-time wins list with a shutout over the defending Stanley Cup champions you get the No. 1 star for the day. Read more about Tuukka Rask and the Bruins’ big day here.

2. Elias Lindholm, Noan Hanifin and Derek Ryan, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames continued to build on their incredible climb to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. It was a trio of former Hurricanes that were leading the way as Elias Lindholm, Derek Ryan, and Noah Hanifin all scored goals in the win. Lindholm and Hanifin were traded to Calgary over the summer in the big Dougie Hamilton trade (Hamilton, for what it is worth, also scored against his former team on Sunday for the Hurricanes) and have played a big role in the Flames’ resurgence. Lindholm has had a career year and been one of the single biggest individual surprises in the league. All three of them get to share a star for their role in the win. Lindholm gets a special star for, well, taking a page out of the Hurricanes’ celebration book.

It is great when the Hurricanes do it, and this is great, too. The NHL needs more personality from its players. More celebrations!

3. Jonathan Drouin, Montreal Canadiens. He completed the Canadiens’ come-from-behind win with an outstanding end-to-end rush in overtime to score his 15th goal of the season. The Canadiens trailed by a goal heading into the third period and sent the game to overtime on a late tally from rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi, setting the stage for Drouin’s goal. It is a big goal for Drouin not only because it helped the Canadiens win, but because they could use more production of him this season. Entering play on Sunday he had scored just three goals in his past 19 games but has started to show some signs of snapping out of it with five points, including a pair of goals, in his past eight games. The Canadiens are now 6-1-1 during that stretch following Sunday’s win.

Highlights of the Day

It did not result in a win, but the Carolina Hurricanes opened up the scoring on Sunday with a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play that was completed by Teuvo Teravainen.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, their Storm Surge celebrations may not be embraced by people like Brian Burke but they are definitely having an impact on the young hockey players in the city.

Some of Rask’s biggest saves on his big day for the Bruins.

Here is Jonathan Drouin’s overtime winner.

Factoids

  • Garnet Hathaway scored the Calgary Flames’ 16th shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. That total leads the league, is the fourth most in franchise history, and is just seven away from tying the team record for a season. They have a real shot at matching it at this paceP. [NHL PR]
  • Shea Weber‘s goal for the Montreal Canadies on Sunday was the 197th of his career, moving him into a tie with Mark Howe for 22nd on the NHL’s all-time list for goals scored among defenders. [NHL PR]
  • Elias Lindholm’s goal extended his current point streak to 10 consecutive games. [NHL PR]

Scores

Boston Bruins 1, Washington Capitals 0

Calgary Flames 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Montreal Canadiens 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rask blanks Caps, becomes Bruins’ all-time wins leader

By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
From an outsiders perspective the city of Boston always seems to have an intense love-hate relationship with Tuukka Rask.

Objectively speaking, he has mostly been a top-tier goalie ever since he started getting the bulk of the playing time for the Bruins, and the team has been extremely successful during his tenure. But because that play hasn’t resulted in him backstopping the team to a championship he always seems to be one of the scape goats for when things go wrong.

In the end, though, no matter what anybody thinks of him or his career he is still one of the most successful goalies the team has ever had, and with his 24-save shutout against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon he recorded his 253rd career win.

That win moves into sole possession of first place on the franchise’s all-time wins list, passing Hall of Famer Tiny Thompson who played with the team between the 1928 and 1939 seasons.

Along with the historical significance for Rask, it was also a huge win for the Bruins who had won just one of their previous six games entering the day as they look to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The win also snapped what had been a 14-game losing streak against the Capitals, a streak that went all the way back to the 2014 season.

Overall it was a strong effort by the Bruins as they peppered Capitals goalie Braden Holtby with 39 shots and were constantly swarming around the net. They still have some questions and issues when it comes to their depth scoring, but if they can play like they did on Sunday they are going to be a tough team to beat moving forward. Had it not been for Holtby’s brilliance in the Washington net this game probably could have gotten out of hand in the Bruins’ favor.

Holtby was so good for the Capitals that it took a perfect passing play and a perfect shot from David Krejci to finally beat him mid-way through the second period.

As for the Capitals, well, they are still stuck in this midseason lull that has now seen them drop eight out of their past nine games.

While it looks like a positive step forward to hold a team to only a single goal after some of their recent performances defensively this was not a particularly strong effort. The play of Holtby was the only reason this game remained as close as it did, and at one point the Bruins held a commanding 30-12 edge in shots on goal and were just controlling the game in all phases. So they still have a long way to go to get back to the level they have played at in recent years, and especially a year ago when they won the Stanley Cup.

Still, even with this latest slump they still sit only four points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division (they are currently tied for the second spot with the Pittsburgh Penguins) but definitely missed an opportunity to gain some ground on Sunday.

More: Cause for concern with Capitals’ recent slide

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

From Anisimov to Seabrook, exploring Blackhawks’ trade deadline options

By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
Brent Seabrook has been a significant part of Chicago Blackhawks history.

After arriving in the NHL back in 2005-06, he has spent 14 seasons as a part of their blue line, playing in more than 1,000 games and being a cornerstone piece of a team that won three Stanley Cups in a six-year stretch between 2010 and 2015. He is undoubtedly on the short list of most important players to ever play for the team.

Eventually, though, father time comes calling for everybody and Seabrook has simply not been that same player and the Blackhawks have not been that same team for a couple of years now. With the team headed toward what looks to be its second straight non-playoff season and saddled with large contracts for aging players, there is no doubt that general manager Stan Bowman is exploring all of his options, including the possible trades of players like Seabrook that were a key part of the most successful era in franchise history.

One thing is certain up front: You can probably safely assume that Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are on the team’s “untouchable” list, as is Alex DeBrincat, the best young player in the organization and an emerging star.

Everybody else, however, should probably be sitting in the team’s front yard next to the “for sale” sign as they attempt to get out of this rut they have fallen into over the past two seasons.

At the top of that for sale list has to be the blue line duo of Seabrook and Duncan Keith, both of whom are over the age of 33 and still signed to long-term contracts beyond this season.

If the Blackhawks are going to turn the page and move forward as an organization into a new era, it would be in their best interest to find a way to move one — if not both — of those contracts, with Seabrook’s probably being the most pressing given that his play seems to have slowed down the most between the two players.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that the Blackhawks may approach (or have already approached) both players about waiving their no-movement clauses. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Saturday night that the Blackhawks have already approached Seabrook about waiving his and that as of this moment he has declined to waive it, which is well within his right to do. Both sides negotiated that clause in the contract, he earned it, and it’s not up to him to help out the Blackhawks out of their current jam.

If he is happy being in Chicago and being a Blackhawk, he can say no to anything they offer him.

The same is true for Keith.

That doesn’t mean the Blackhawks shouldn’t try, because they absolutely should.

Both players still have at least four more years after this one remaining on their deals (Seabrook actually has five more years remaining) at a combined salary cap hit of more than $11 million per season. While Keith is still a good player and still probably a bargain based on what he provides, there is going to come a point where both players are going to have their careers take a cliff dive. There’s an objective argument to be made that is already happening in Seabrook’s case, which would make his contract extremely difficult (though not impossible) to move even if he was willing to move on.

If they can’t move on from the defenders, there are options at forward.

Artem Anisimov (limited no-trade clause) is another veteran on the other side of that 30 that still has multiple years remaining (two more after this one) on his current contract and has also seen his production plummet over the past two years.

Then there is Brandon Saad, whose return to Chicago has simply not worked the way anyone with the Blackhawks thought it would, and only looks worse given the way Artemi Panarin has continued to be one of the league’s elite offensive players and playmakers.

Saad is still owed $12 million over the next two years after this one.

All of that means Blackhawks have more than $22 million in cap space tied up in the quartet of Keith, Seabrook, Saad, and Anisimov over the next few years, and other than Keith they are not getting anywhere near close to that level of production out of the group. Given the ages of those players and their current career trajectories that is only going to get worse before those deals expire.

That means it should be a priority — and a necessity — for the Blackhawks to unload as many of those contracts as they can, as soon as they can.

It may not bring back a ton of of value in terms of assets (draft picks or players), and it may even require some retained salary or some creative cap maneuvering.

But it is not even necessarily about the assets they could or would get back in return that is important.

It is the salary cap space they could create that matters.

The Blackhawks’ top players are still playing like their top players. Kane is still one of the league’s most productive forwards, and even Toews has seen his career bounce back a little bit offensively after a couple of declining years. DeBrincat is, again, becoming a star and they may have found something in Dylan Strome. There is still a core of players at the top of the roster they can compete with. But everything else around them has fallen off so much that they are once again near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They are still the Chicago Blackhawks. They are still a destination team in the NHL with star players at the top of the lineup. They just need to be able to create the necessary space that will allow them to fit the necessary complementary pieces on the roster.

That has to start with some significant trades, even if they involve players that have been a significant part of making the Blackhawks what they have been during this era.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins take on Capitals

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Washington has won 14 straight games against Boston. That represents four straight season sweeps (this game would make five), with the Bruins’ last win over the Capitals coming on March 29, 2014. Braden Holtby has been in net for 12 of the wins during the current streak, and is 16-2-0 in his regular season career vs. the B’s.

Without Alex Ovechkin (served 1-game suspension for skipping All-Star Game), the Capitals came up with a much-needed win on Friday, defeating the West-leading Flames 4-3 to snap their seven-game losing streak. It was their first win since beating Boston on Jan. 10.

On Thursday, the Bruins surrendered 1-0 and 2-1 leads before losing to the Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Boston has now lost both of its games since the All-Star break, three in a row, and five of its last six overall (1-2-3 record). Head coach Bruce Cassidy was critical of his defensive group, and his captain in particular, after the most recent defeat:

“Listen, he’s the captain of the hockey club. He won a Stanley Cup here by being a defensive stalwart, one of the best penalty killers in the league, so yes, he’s part of that group, and the biggest part of it. He’s a terrific leader. The next game, he [needs to] understand what makes us successful. We’ll have a conversation about it. But he is the leader back there. [Chara has] got to get Charlie [McAvoy] to buy in, got to get [Brandon] Carlo, he has, and that has to continue. Kevan Miller, I put him in that group too. They have to lead back there and understand what it takes to be successful right now for us. Right now for us [that] is team defense.”

This will be the 999th game of Patrice Bergeron’s career. Number 1,000 will come on Tuesday at home against the Islanders. At age 33, the four-time Selke Trophy winner is having the best offensive season of his career, averaging 1.26 points/game (44 points in 35 games). If Bergeron stays healthy (already missed 16 game so far), he could top his career high of 73 points, set in 2005-06 at age 20.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik – David KrejciJake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom – Trent Frederic – David Backes
Sean KuralyNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Dmitrij JaskinTravis BoydBrett Connolly
Andre BurakovskyChandler StephensonDevante Smith-Pelly

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikJonas Siegenthaler

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

John Forslund, Mike Milbury, and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage alongside Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones.

NHL on NBC: Cause for concern with Capitals’ recent slide?

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
3 Comments

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

SEAN: Beating a good Calgary team to stop their seven-game skid was a good start to putting a tough end to January in the rear-view mirror. If this Capitals team hadn’t won the Stanley Cup last June, think of how much concern there might be. But they’re the defending champions, and every team is going to have swoons at some point in the season. The bye week/All-Star break couldn’t have come for a better time for them.

And while one win doesn’t turn a slide around entirely, you’d like to see better goaltending the rest of the way. Braden Holtby and Pheonix Copley have posted sub .900 even strength save percentages since Jan. 1. That could see an uptick over with their first six games out of the break at home and with the remaining five games coming against teams going through their own struggles.

Concern? These next few weeks could show a better picture, especially as they try and chase the red-hot New York Islanders, who have taken over control of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

JAMES: On one hand, I’m not concerned about the Capitals making the playoffs.

But when it comes to hanging with the  best of the best? That’s when I start to worry.

This is a team that has some red flags from a wide variety of possession standpoints. While Washington checks the major “blueprint” boxes – not one, but two great centers, superhuman sniper, top defenseman, proven goalie – I wonder if they’d get exposed against one of the Atlantic powerhouses.

Pro tip: make sure you stay in the Metro bracket, Caps.

ADAM: I’m not going to be too concerned here.

I think it is entirely possible that the Capitals were probably not as good as their record was before this recent slide. I also know for a fact they are not as bad as they looked on their recent slide. Balance it all out and their overall record for the season is probably about exactly right where it should be — a team in contention for the division title but maybe not, at this point, one of the NHL’s elites. Is that something to be terribly concerned about? I’m just not there yet. The talent is still there and, ultimately, that is what wins.

Braden Holtby still has a higher level he can get to (and he showed in the playoffs a year ago he can get there at any time, even if his regular season is not great) and if/when that happens that is going to mask a lot of the flaws that seem to exist right now.
The Capitals have been so good and so dominant during the regular season for so long that when a team like this hits a lull it is easy to overreact and think there is something broken. But if I had to wager I would say by the end of this season they are back in the triple-digits for points, probably in first or second place in the Metropolitan Division, and a strong contender to win the Eastern Conference again.

JOEY: I’m not too worried about the way the Capitals have been playing of late. Braden Holtby has been struggling, which isn’t new. As dominant as he’s been at times, we’ve seen him go through difficult periods over the years. Last season was just one example of that. Holtby was so bad that he nearly lost the starting job to Philip Grubauer only to gain it back in the playoffs.

Evgeni Kuznetsov is coming off a stretch that saw him pick up four points in 10 games, but over his last three contests he’s already accumulated five points. There’s no way his production was going to keep dipping, either. The same goes for Nicklas Backstrom. He had two points in eight games and he’s already six points in his last four outings.

This team is still really good. It’s important that the hockey world doesn’t forget that.

SCOTT: The Capitals lost seven of their first 12 games last season and went on to win the Stanley Cup. That’s not giving them a pass for losing seven straight prior to Friday night’s win, but I think when you lose seven straight, things become a little overblown than they need to be. At the end of the day, they’re two points back of top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

With that being said, there were a few red flags during that seven-game losing streak. Blown leads instead of having a killer instinct, poor play from Braden Holtby at times, and a large reliance on Alex Ovechkin to do a lot of the heavy lifting (Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals during the skid; secondary scoring wasn’t coming). Nicklas Backstrom cooled off for a bit during that streak, too.

In the end, I think Washington is as well-equipped as any to deal with adversity. There are a lot of battle-hardened guys on that team who have dealt with losing in the past. It was important to end the losing streak. Now it’s important to re-group down the stretch.

John Forslund, Mike Milbury, and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage alongside Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones.