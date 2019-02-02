More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Wild on NBC

By Sean LeahyFeb 2, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks. Regionalized coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Since the calendar turned to 2019, the Wild have gone 8-4-0 and jumped from fifth to third in the Central Division. Friday’s 3-1 defeat against the Stars marked their first game back since their bye week and the All-Star Break. While the team was optimistic that they can hold on to their current playoff spot, general manager Paul Fenton was more ominous as the trade deadline approaches.

“I’m just going to watch here the next couple weeks and then make a decision as to which direction we’re going,” he said.

Chicago’s matchup with Buffalo on Friday — a 7-3 victory — marked their first game since their bye week and the All-Star Break as well. They’ve now won three straight after losing five consecutive games before that (0-3-2). They remain in the basement of the Central Division and near the bottom of the NHL standings, but are only five points out of a playoff spot.

The last time the Blackhawks finished dead last in the NHL was 1956-57, when the NHL was composed of just the Original Six franchises.

“Crazier things have happened,” said captain Jonathan Toews. “So we’ve got to have that belief in ourselves that if we start putting some wins together and really building some confidence and have that belief that our best hockey this year is yet to be played. I think it’s exciting when you have purpose and you have a reason for playing. Every team believes they can make the playoffs, so why not us?”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Drake Caggiula — Jonathan Toews — Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeDominik Kahun

Brandon SaadDavid KampfMarcus Kruger

Chris KunitzArtem AnisimovJohn Hayden

Duncan KeithBrent Seabrook

Gustav ForslingConnor Murphy

Carl DahlstromErik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Collin Delia

WILD

Jason ZuckerMikko KoivuMikael Granlund

Jordan GreenwayEric StaalCharlie Coyle

Zach PariseVictor RaskMatt Hendricks

Marcus FolignoEric FehrJ.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon

Jonas BrodinGreg Pateryn

Nick SeelerBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Alex Stalock

Lightning survive Rangers’ rally for tight win

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2019, 10:52 PM EST
For much of Saturday’s game, it seemed like the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers would stick to the script. The Lightning were stomping around as the NHL’s top team, while the Rangers were slotting in as a team with more focus on the draft lottery.

Instead, the Lightning saw a 3-0 lead shrink to just a 3-2 win, with the Rangers pressing for the tying goal into the final moments.

Really, the Bolts were breathing quite a few sighs of relief. Beyond that narrow victory, it also seems like Nikita Kucherov dodged an injury scare late in the second period.

But, again, the Rangers signaled that they could be an upset threat thanks to the red-hot play of Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello, most sensationally when Zibanejad and Henrik Lundqvist set up Kevin Hayes via this scintillating set of passes:

(Lundqvist is now the Rangers’ franchise goalie assists leader with 26.)

Hank also made a dazzling save against former Rangers captain Ryan Callahan to keep things close:

In an interesting wrinkle, Kucherov became the first player to hit 80 points this season, while the Lightning became the first NHL team to reach 80 standings points in 2018-19.

The Rangers put up quite the fight, but the Lightning stand far ahead of the rest of the league in part because they can win every type of game, even with Brayden Point on the shelf.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ducks fans call for Carlyle’s firing after 9-3 debacle

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
This isn’t the first time people have wondered if Anaheim Ducks coach Randy Carlyle might get fired, but fans are being pretty loud about it on Saturday.

And, really, can you blame them? The Winnipeg Jets had more goals (six) than the Ducks managed shots on goal (four) during a disastrous first period, and it didn’t get a lot better from there, as the Jets humiliated the Ducks to the tune of a 9-3 drubbing.

To put things mildly, fans are unhappy, and the Ducks might be reaching a point of no return. Consider this the “PG” version of a lot of the calls for Carlyle’s head:

The “bright sides” of this game were basically limited to “not allowing double-digits in goals” and “not getting shut out.”

If you want more insight on how dire things are for the Ducks, consider this: I’m not totally certain that this ranks as the worst moment of 2018-19.

It’s an epic, flat-out historic beatdown, there’s no denying that. Yet Ducks GM Bob Murray has already stood by Carlyle through some downright dark times. As you likely remember, Murray released a statement asserting his support for Carlyle on Jan. 13, even though Anaheim was mired in a bruising 11-game losing streak.

“At this time, I am not considering a coaching change,” Murray said in that Jan. 13 statement. “I am more focused on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation. The way we played tonight was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group, and they should expect more from themselves.”

That wasn’t the only time Carlyle was put under the microscope. PHT made the argument that Anaheim should part ways with the embattled coach in November, and also posited that 2018-19 might have been an ideal “soft rebuild” season with injuries stacking up during training camp. So this isn’t exactly a new thing.

Sometimes an especially embarrassing loss can erode that support.

While they claim the decision was made long before it, the Oilers fired GM Peter Chiarelli during a dispiriting loss to the Detroit Red Wings. An ugly performance seemed to push Dave Hakstol out of Philly faster than truly planned. And even players sometimes have those last straw moments in blowout losses, most famously when Patrick Roy whispered his way out of Montreal.

(Carlyle, himself, was fired as head coach of the Maple Leafs after a 5-1 loss to [wait for it] the Winnipeg Jets.)

So, will the sheer rubbernecking nature of this debacle end up being the end for Carlyle?

Murray’s in an awkward situation either way. If he continues to put these failures on the players, then isn’t that an indictment of his team-building? On the other hand, firing Carlyle again wouldn’t be the greatest look for the long-time Ducks executive.

One way or another, the Ducks need to change course, and fast. Anaheim’s now on a three-game losing streak, and have only won two games since Dec. 17 (2-11-5). As weak as the competition is amid the Western Conference’s playoff bubble teams, the Ducks are risking even falling behind that sad-sack pack.

Oh yeah, and Corey Perry made his season debut on Saturday. Yeah, that might get lost in the shuffle just a bit.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Good and bad of Flyers’ remarkable winning streak

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2019, 8:44 PM EST
By rattling off their seventh win in a row on Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers are now “at .500.”

That thought really paints a picture for their broader situation, as increasingly impressive as this run is becoming.

The Flyers improved to 23-23-6 by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in overtime. They now have 52 points in exactly 52 regular-season games. As of this writing, the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets hold a nine-point lead on the Flyers for the East’s final playoff spot, and Columbus also has two games in hand, although that will go down to one after the Blue Jackets’ Saturday game against the St. Louis Blues wraps up.

Considering games in hand and other factors, it’s not even clear that the Flyers will finish ahead of the Hurricanes or Rangers, let alone be able to leapfrog the other teams hoping to climb the ladder:

A lot of negative thoughts bubble up, at least for those zooming out to the future.

  • Are the Flyers just messing up their draft lottery odds? They simply don’t stand a very good chance of closing this gap with 30 games remaining; not in a league brimming with “three-point games.”
  • Would a hot finish discourage more necessary chances?

This thought hinges on how fans feel about interim head coach Scott Gordon.

If you like the way he thinks and leads, then it would be great for Philly to be pushed to remove that “interim” tag.

If you’re not so sold, or simply would rather the Flyers justify those rumors by bringing in Joel Quenneville, then there’s a rough purgatory scenario where Philly doesn’t get as good of a draft pick and settles for a coach who might not be as effective.

(Personally, the sample size is just too small to know for sure.)

***

On the other hand, there are some nice benefits from this hot streak that don’t inspire such mixed feelings.

For one thing, if this is a true breakthrough for Carter Hart, then perhaps he’s accelerating his growth as a goalie of the future. He’s certainly doing everything he can to help Philly win games, as the young netminder is now on a six-game winning streak of his own.

(Waits for ” … And they probably won’t trade this goalie like they traded Sergei Bobrovsky” jokes.)

Also, the Flyers’ power play has generated a league-leading eight goals during this streak, and those rising tides could raise all trade deadline boats.

As painful as it would likely be to part ways with Wayne Simmonds, it would probably be the right thing to do, as he’s already 30, and thus would already be a risky extension, even before you get into the thorny details of James van Riemsdyk making him a bit redundant. It’s been mentioned that the Flyers haven’t been bowled over with the offers they’ve received so far for Simmonds, but GMs are often guilty of recency bias, so what if Simmonds goes on fire?

Beyond Simmonds, there are other potential trade targets who could bump their value up significantly, whether they get their points on the man advantage or even-strength.

Of course, the most obvious plus side is that life is short, and winning is a lot more fun than losing, so we’ll see how long the Flyers can keep this streak going.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

