Getty Images

Senators’ Smith, Lightning’s Kucherov fined $5,000 each

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 each Saturday for rough play during separate games.

The NHL said Smith was disciplined for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson. The infraction came during the second period of Pittsburgh’s 5-3 home victory.

Kucherov was fined for a dangerous trip of New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the first period. Tampa Bay won 1-0 in a shootout.

Both players drew minor penalties during the Friday night games. The fines are the maximum allowed under the labor agreement, with the money going to a player assistance fund.

NHL on NBC: Lightning prepared for busy, challenging February schedule

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 2, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The Tampa Bay Lightning came out of their bye week/All-Star break quite flat during a 4-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday Night Hockey. It’s not the start they wanted, especially as they enter a busy February with 15 games on tap.

It won’t just be a busy second month of 2019 for the NHL-best Lightning, it will also be a challenging one. Of their 15 games this month, eight are against teams currrently in a playoff position, like Friday night’s 1-0 shootout win over the New York Islanders. After Saturday’s date with the Rangers, they play six of seven at home, but have to take on the likes of the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, a rebounding St. Louis Blues team, and the Calgary Flames.

It’s the kind of schedule that challenges a team like the Lightning to maintain the level they’ve played at all season long.

“It’s always fun to play in these kind of games,” said defenseman Victor Hedman after Friday’s morning skate on Long Island. “A lot of hockey to be played against some great teams. It’s a big month for us for we’ve got to make sure that we’re firing on all cylinders, really tuning up our game.”

What’ll help the Lightning in the second half as they pursue their first Presidents’ Trophy and prepare for what they hope is a Stanley Cup run in the spring is they’re a veteran group. Eleven players were on the roster during the 2015 Cup Final. It’s not a young team that has never experienced success and has had to keep up a level of play while carrying a target on their backs.

“We’ve been here before,” Hedman said. “We’re looking to improve every year, improve as a group, and as individuals. What’s stood out the most this year is just the consistency we’ve played with. You’re never satisfied until you win the whole thing. But there’s a lot of hockey to be played.”

Head coach Jon Cooper has been through this before with his team. They played 15 games in November as well and went 10-5-0 playing practically every other day. This busy month also features four back-to-backs. They have an ample cushion in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, but these games could serve them well come playoff time.

“This will be a test for us down the stretch here, especially with all these condensed games,” said Cooper. “This is probably something we’re going to need here.”

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) will have the call alongside Olczyk and McGuire from Madison Square Garden in New York. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage on Saturday night on NBC alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

NHL on NBC: Blackhawks still eyeing run for playoff spot

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 2, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday's matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks’ playoff dreams are hanging by a thread. Entering Saturday’s game against the Wild, Chicago sits five points out of a Western Conference wild card spot. It’s looking like a second straight spring without the postseason, which last happened in 2007 and 2008.

In 37 games under head coach Jeremy Colliton, the Blackhawks are 12-18-6, and while Patrick Kane is playing like he may threaten his career highs in a number of categories, defensively the team hasn’t been able to stop the goals from going in. With Corey Crawford out indefinitely, the duo of Cam Ward and Collin Delia haven’t been difference-makers. 

Offensively, they’ve been unable to get goals at the right times. Sixteen of Chicago’s 33 losses this year have been by one goal, with nine of them coming in overtime.

“We haven’t really found a way to win games this year,” said Kane during NHL All-Star Media Day. “We’ve been in a lot of games, especially lately. There was a point there where we were five, six points out of a playoff spot, we weren’t playing that well, then all of a sudden we’re in these close games and you can’t find ways to get points. It just kills you. By no means are we counting the season out yet, but we definitely have a lot of work to do, especially these last [30] games to try to put ourselves in a spot to make a run into the playoffs.”

Another playoff-less spring won’t sit well with the Blackhawks’ brass, who were fine with firing Joel Quenneville after the team’s tough start. General manager Stan Bowman managed to navigate choppy salary cap waters during their last three Stanley Cups victories, but a lack of cap space and impact from cheaper players has hindered them now. 

Come summer, it could be an interesting off-season if Bowman’s able to successful reshape a roster for a 2019-20 comeback.

“It’s a tough league to be good for a long time, especially with the salary cap,” said Kane. “Your younger players get better, everyone wants raises and it’s tough to keep teams together. We’ve seen that a few times with our team where we’ve had to kind of dismantle the team and make some changes. 

“It’s never really fun to see but that’s just the way it is with the league now. You see good teams get worse and teams that are drafting high they seem to get better. That’s just kind of the way it goes.”

Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play), AJ Mleczko (analyst) and Joe Micheletti (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

The Buzzer: Vasilevskiy, Greiss put on clinic; Kane hits 900 points

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 1, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Three stars

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Arguably, Thomas Greiss could be in this spot, but Vasilevskiy made every save he needed to in the game, compiling 36 in regulation and overtime and then stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Vasilevskiy was at his best, which always includes a save that could be considered one of the best of the season. Friday night was no exception as he stoned Valtteri Filppula on a shot he had no business saving.

But hey, that’s Vasilevskiy for ya.

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Two goals, two assists and his 900th point on a night that the Blackhawks smashed the Buffalo Sabres 7-3? Yeah, that’s deserving of some recognition.

Kane now has 31 goals and 75 points in 51 games this season and is just four points back of Nikita Kucherov for the league lead.

The thread below shows all the feats Kane reached on Friday.

3. Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders. 

Greiss was the other participant in the goaltending duel that was Friday’s game between the red-hot Islanders and the Lightning. Greiss only allowed on puck past him, a Victor Hedman shot in the first attempt the Lightning had in the shootout.

Otherwise, Greiss was perfect, stopping 41 shots in regulation and overtime to make sure the Islanders point streak extended to seven games. The Islanders are atop the Metropolitan Division.

Highlights of the night

Mesmerizing:

Red raised to where he belongs:

Talk about uncorking one for your first NHL goal:

Factoids

Scores

Blackhawks 7, Sabres 3
Predators 4, Panthers 1
Lightning 1, Islanders 0 (SO)
Penguins 5, Senators 3
Capitals 4, Flames 3
Hurricanes 5, Golden Knights 2
Stars 3, Wild 1
Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

After chaotic arrival, Penguins’ newcomers could provide key depth

AP
By Adam GretzFeb 1, 2019, 10:41 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Penguins took the ice for warmups on Friday night before their game against the Ottawa Senators they were not anywhere close to having a full NHL roster.

They were already shorthanded because superstar center Evgeni Malkin was out of the lineup due to an undisclosed upper-body injury, perhaps the result of his fight with Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos on Wednesday night.

Then there was the issue of Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Both players were acquired earlier in the day in a four-player, three-draft pick blockbuster with the Florida Panthers that saw Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan go the other way. With Brassard and Sheahan on their way to Florida, Bjugstad and McCann were desperately trying to get to Pittsburgh in time for puck drop.

If they didn’t make it on time the Penguins were only going to have 10 forwards at the start of the game.

They quite literally could not have cut it any closer.

At 6:56 p.m. ET, less than 10 minutes before game time, the scoreboard at PPG Paints Arena showed both players frantically running down the tunnel toward the Penguins’ locker room.

It was around that time the official game rosters and lineups were published with both players in the lineup. It did not matter what time they were dressed or when they got there, they were playing. Period.

It was not until the national anthems were wrapping up that both players finally emerged from the tunnel and joined their new team on the bench.

Then with no warmups, no pre-game meeting, and really no chance to even introduce themselves to their teammates they were thrown right into a game with their new team.

Bjugstad ended up playing 16 minutes and recorded two shots on goal and an assist in the Penguins’ 5-3 win, while McCann played 10 minutes.

“Usually I have my coffee and do some stretches, but I didn’t have any of that today,” laughed Bjugstad. “We got here around I think 6:50, ran out there, basically made it for the anthem. I have dreams every once in a while where I’m late to a game and that’s kind of what it felt like. Luckily, it worked out pretty good.”

McCann said their day began like any other. They took part in the morning skate in Florida in preparation for the Panthers’ game against the Nashville Predators and then returned home at lunch time. It was then that they got the phone call and were informed by the Panthers that they had been traded to the Penguins.

After briefly speaking to Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford they were on a jet headed to Pittsburgh.

Both players said they had little to no interaction with the coaching staff prior to the game.

“It was basically just say hi to the coaches and get on the ice,” said McCann when asked about their last-minute arrival to the building, while admitting he had no idea what time he actually entered the building, only recalling their sprint from the car to the locker room.

“They didn’t have time to say anything to us,” added Bjugstad. “There was the anthem, there were a few things said on the bench and that was it. I got a call earlier in the day from Jim [Rutherford] and Mike [Sullivan] and they said we’re going to try to play you tonight and it was kind of a whirlwind from there. Definitely excited to get that first one out of the way. This is going to be fun to be with these guys.

“We didn’t have much time. But we’ll always remember that, sitting on the plane wondering if we were going to make it on time. We need to thank our pilots for getting us here on time.”

Even after all of that chaos, they don’t really have any time to get settled in their new city before having to hit the road again. After their frantic day on Friday that included a trade, travel, and then playing in an NHL game they had to board another plane to Toronto for a 7 p.m. ET game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

It is about as hectic of a 24-hour period an NHL player can have.

“I thought they had strong games tonight under difficult circumstances,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “We’re really excited about both guys. They’re really good guys and I think they’re excited to be Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Now that they both are Pittsburgh Penguins, their new duty is to provide some depth and stability to the bottom half of a roster that has been constantly overhauled over the past couple of years.

Friday’s trade continued what has been a now two-year trend by the Penguins of undoing every transaction within a year of completing it.

Last offseason they added Ryan ReavesMatt Hunwick, and Antti Niemi.

Within a year all three were traded.

During the season they acquired Jamie Oleksiak, Sheahan, and Brassard in three separate trades in an effort to bolster the depth that had been lost after their second consecutive Stanley Cup win in 2017. Within a year all three of those acquisitions are also now gone, and it is again worth pointing out that the trade that saw them move Oleksiak was a literal re-do of the trade where they originally acquired him.

On one hand, it shows that general manager Jim Rutherford will work quickly to correct his mistakes when he makes them and isn’t stubborn enough to keep hoping they will work.

It also shows an incredible sense of urgency in doing whatever it takes to try and win another championship with the current core of Sidney Crosby, Malkin, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel. You only get players of that caliber for so long and you owe it to them, your franchise, and your fanbase to go all in on winning while you have them.

On the other hand, is this really a sustainable way to run a team with this much constant overhaul? Not only is it a sign that the moves you are making are not working, but it’s costing even more assets to correct them. Just think back to all of the assets they gave up to originally acquire Brassard before last year’s trade deadline. He was not cheap and not only cost them their 2018 first-round draft pick, but also one of their top prospects in goalie Filip Gustavsson as well as Reaves, who was originally acquired as part of a trade that saw them give up their 2017 first-round draft pick.

Then they had to give up three additional draft picks as part of the deal to get Bjugstad and McCann. That is a lot of roster movement to end up at this spot.

Time will tell if this latest trade works out as expected.

The Penguins obviously like that both players are younger than Brassard and Sheahan and have term remaining on their contracts beyond this season.

They also may be better fits in the roles the Penguins need them to play. Brassard just never seemed to work in Pittsburgh as a third-line center, a role that he had never played at any point in his career. No matter what they tried to do to get him going, it just never clicked.

Sheahan had his moments, but they just never came consistently enough.

Bjugstad’s career has been derailed by injuries at times over the past few seasons but he has shown the ability to be a 20-goal, 50-point forward, while McCann is reportedly a player the Penguins have had their eyes on for quite some time.

Their debut in Pittsburgh went about as well as could have been expected given the circumstances.

Now, they have a little under half a season to get up to speed with their new team and try to provide the essential depth they will need to help the Penguins make another run at the Stanley Cup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.