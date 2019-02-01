More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
‘Stale’ Avalanche split up MacKinnon, Rantanen

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
The Colorado Avalanche are struggling, so coach Jared Bednar decided to try to spread the wealth.

Bednar’s experimented before, but in the last instance, it just meant moving Gabriel Landeskog off of the team’s explosive first line, giving Tyson Jost and others opportunities to stick with stars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

This time around, Bednar is making a bolder move: Rantanen’s going with Landeskog to Carl Soderberg‘s line, with MacKinnon centering Alex Kerfoot and Colin Wilson. (The trio will still operate together on the power play, though.)

The Denver Post’s Mike Chambers reports that Bednar consulted with his top stars before making the tweaks, with MacKinnon explaining that “we’ve gotten stale.”

“The team hasn’t had a lot of success here recently so we’re trying something new,” Bednar said. “Talked to those guys about it and they’re really open to it. So we’re trying to put some combinations together that gives us a little bit of depth and see if we can get some of those top guys to drag some of our other guys along, get us moving in the right direction and get some guys excited about playing with them. So we’ll give it a try.”

The Avalanche organization should look at this as a great opportunity to collect some data about Rantanen in particular, as the 22-year-old is headed toward a huge raise, being that his rookie contract will expire after 2018-19.

Can Rantanen carry his own line? Chances are, the answer is likely “yes,” but he hasn’t really been asked to do so just yet.

According to Natural Stat Trick, he’s only spent 51:13 of even-strength time away from MacKinnon this season, versus 736:09 with the speedy center. Rantanen’s numbers with Landeskog are nearly identical, and things are just as lopsided when you add 2017-18 minutes.

The good news is that, even if Rantanen “breaks the bank,” the Avs are still sitting pretty compared to how other teams pay for elite talent. MacKinnon, 23, is probably the best non-rookie-contract bargain in the NHL, as his $6.3 million cap hit doesn’t expire until after the 2022-23 campaign. Landeskog, 26, costs a bit less than $5.56M per season, and he’s locked up through 2020-21.

Even so, the more values you pile up, the better you improve your chances to add better talent around that big three. That’s especially true if the Avs are working with an internal budget below the cap ceiling.

Splitting up those top players is about more than getting a better gauge on what Rantanen is worth.

How effective could the Avs’ attack be when they split Rantanen and MacKinnon on two lines, versus the current standard of loading up? Would Landeskog mix better with MacKinnon or Rantanen?

Getting more insight in that regard could help steer the Avalanche’s future moves. If Rantanen really clicks with Soderberg, or MacKinnon can prop up less dynamic linemates in a Connor McDavid-like way, then GM Joe Sakic might alter what kind of players he tries to acquire, whether that would be at the trade deadline or (more likely) during the summer.

So, while the Avalanche are likely frustrated right now, these challenges could inspire the sort of innovation that might help this team find another gear.

It might end up being wiser to go with that super line approach, particularly with plenty of other teams also loading up in that way, but maybe Colorado will stumble upon an even better solution with this approach?

The Avalanche return to NHL action when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Fallout from Stamkos fight? Malkin out at least a couple games

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2019, 5:54 PM EST
Fighting can earn you some respect from teammates. Sometimes it’s just one of those things that happens when tensions run high.

Throwing punches with the same hands that you make delicate, high-skill plays can also be highly risky, which is why fans sometimes cringe when star players drop the gloves. It’s difficult to avoid making such a leap upon hearing that Evgeni Malkin is expected to miss at least a couple of Pittsburgh Penguins games with an upper-body injury that might have happened thanks to his fight with another star, Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Right now he’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He will not play tonight or this weekend. We are hopeful that this is a short-term thing and he’ll be back in our lineup soon.”

Malkin had appeared in all 50 Penguins games this season, and such health luck hasn’t always been there for the fantastically skilled forward, as he played less than 70 games per season from 2013-14 to 2016-17 (and appeared in only 31 of 48 regular-season contests during that funky lockout season of 2012-13).

Playing with an edge likely benefits Malkin’s game – at his scariest, Malkin seemingly imposes his will on opponents, looking very much like the 6-foot-3 he’s listed at – but that rage can also result in taking risks like these, not to mention occasional reckless penalties.

Losing ground could really sting the Penguins, as they’re currently ranked second in the Metro, but only narrowly so.

Following the Nick BjugstadDerick Brassard trade, GM Jim Rutherford made a vague comment about the Penguins not having all of their centers healthy, so he likely was referring to Malkin there.

Interestingly, the Penguins noted that they’re hoping that Bjugstad and Jared McCann might actually play on Friday against the Ottawa Senators, on the same day that they were traded.

More on trade: Penguins lock in; Panthers prep Panarin pursuit?

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
In a previous post, PHT went over the elements of the fascinating trade between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers, noting the immediate cap concerns and some stats for the players involved. There’s more to chew on when you zoom out even further to the big picture for the teams — and to some extent, the entire league, considering potential trade deadline implications.

So, consider this peeling back another layer to this complex onion of a move. Let’s refresh your memory with the terms of the trade, and then get started.

Penguins receive: Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Panthers receive: Derick BrassardRiley Sheahan, one second-round pick in 2019, and two fourth-round picks (one from the Penguins, one from the Wild via the Jamie Oleksiak trade) in 2019.

Florida faces fascinating fork in the road

If you’re grading the Florida Panthers here, I’d advise you to write the letter grade with a pencil, not a permanent marker. There’s an undeniable air of “To be continued …” here.

You could turn into Charlie Kelly unearthing fictional conspiracy theories with all of the trade tree possibilities here, as the Panthers:

  • Gained about $5.25M in cap space for 2019-20 in shedding Bjugstad and McCann, being that Brassard ($3M) and Sheahan ($2.1M) will see their contracts expire after this season.

  • Replenished/supplemented draft picks by getting three from the Penguins. Not long ago, Florida was looking a bit stark for 2019; by getting a third for Alex Petrovic, a second back in this trade, and two extra fourth-rounders, the Panthers have ammo to make future moves.
  • They could flip Brassard (and maybe even Sheahan?) again for even more picks.

That additional cap space gives Florida room to work with if they want to shoot for Artemi Panarin, (and/or?) Sergei Bobrovsky, or other big-time free agent targets. If I were in the Panthers’ position, I’d be most aggressive in targeting Panarin, or someone like him (example: Mark Stone).

“We’ve freed up a lot of space for an aggressive summer in free agency,” GM Dale Tallon said after the trade, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

With Panarin in particular, the Panthers needs to really search their minds about trying to cut in line by essentially aiming for a sign-and-trade by the deadline, instead of the summer.

Going for a Panarin-type now would mean parting with assets, yet on the other hand, the Panthers would guarantee that they’d land that player if they agreed to an extension.

Such a scenario could very much be worth Florida’s while. After all, while the Panthers have some strengths for a would-be free agent (Florida tax breaks, Florida weather, maybe not Florida Man), they’ve also lacked success as a franchise. The Panthers could avoid losing out to a more established contender by simply bypassing the free agent process and getting a deal done by the deadline.

In the long run, this could be a lot like the NHL’s answer to the New York Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis in hopes of landing someone like Kevin Durant.

If it works, the Panthers could land a tide-changing talent. This team already has Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, and Mike Hoffman. Imagine that group with a Panarin-level difference-maker added to the mix?

On the other hand, there’s the risk that the Panthers would be left with little but cap space, possibly leaving them stuck in a familiar situation, much like the sad-sack Knicks.

Time will tell, but it sure seems like Florida is betting big on its future, and that will be an exciting situation to watch.

Penguins gain *and* lose flexibility

Intriguingly, the Penguins are more versatile on the ice after this trade — but also might box themselves into a corner.

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey notes, Pens GM Jim Rutherford values the forward balance this trade could strike, particularly since Bjugstad can play at RW but also at third-line center, where he’s currently slotted.

“It gives us guys who can play in the top-nine, in Nick’s case, the top-six,” Rutherford said. “It makes our top-12 stronger. Now we have guys who will play on our fourth line that can move up into the top-nine on any given night. We have more balance in our forwards than we’ve had all year.”

The Penguins are making calculated risks when it comes to shooting for short and mid-term competitiveness, but like some other aging contenders, you have to wonder if something will have to give.

Alone, spending $5.35M in cap space on Bjugstad and McCann won’t wreck the Penguins’ cap situation. It really wouldn’t be surprising if they end up being fantastic bargains for a team that is perpetually strapped for cash.

But GM Jim Rutherford is continuing to commit this team to moves beyond next season, rather than taking “rentals.”

Tanner Pearson‘s $3.75M cap hit runs through 2020-21. Jack Johnson‘s still-baffling $3.25M won’t run out until 2022-23. McCann’s deal expires after next season, but Bjugstad runs through 2020-21.

That money starts to add up. Via Cap Friendly, the Penguins are slated to allot $78.83M to just 16 players in 2019-20.

They’ve also been bleeding draft picks. Look at Brassard alone and you’ll see that they gave up a first-rounder in 2018 and third-rounder in 2019 (plus a package including Ian Cole and Filip Gustavsson) to land him, and then sent out three picks in this latest trade.

A lot of these moves look pretty positive for the Penguins. After all, they’re getting more than one shot to reap rewards from Bjugstad, as they did with Brassard before him.

On the other hand, if the Penguins are wrong – or if market forces dictate that certain free agents become cheaper than expected, like in the odd MLB situation – then they’ll have less agility to zig and zag. There’s a risk of not having quite enough talent to beat other contenders, while also draining your prospect pool so shallow that you’re stuck in limbo for an extended period of time.

Then again, maybe that’s just the price of doing business in the salary cap era.

In a vacuum, this is already a highly interesting trade, and one where the impact changes based on when you’re looking back in hindsight.

It gets even bigger if the Penguins strike the perfect balance for another Stanley Cup run, the Panthers maneuver to land a big fish in free agency or … maybe both?

How do you think this will play out, and what would you do next, particularly if you were running the Panthers? The 2019 trade deadline could end up being endlessly fascinating, and the summer of free agency might be even better. It’s a great time to sizzle on the hockey hot stove.

Trade: Penguins land Bjugstad; Panthers receive picks, Brassard

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2019, 12:41 PM EST
The Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins made a significant trade on Friday.

Pittsburgh confirmed these terms:

Penguins receive: Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Panthers receive: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, one second-round pick in 2019, and two fourth-round picks (one from the Penguins, one from the Wild via the Jamie Oleksiak trade) in 2019.

This is a fascinating decision for both sides.

Penguins perspective

One thing that jumps out for Pittsburgh is that they’re taking on contracts that extend beyond next season, while giving up players who were on expiring deals.

Bjugstad, 26, carries a $4.1 million cap hit through 2020-21. He’s a big body (listed at 6-foot-6), and possesses a right-handed shot, two things the Penguins likely coveted.

Much like with Tanner Pearson, you could label Bjugstad as a “buy-low” candidate. After scoring 19 goals and 49 points last season, Bjugstad only has five goals and 12 points in 32 contests in 2018-19.

In line with Bjugstad, Jared McCann, 22, has a contract that extends beyond this season, as his $1.25M cap hit expires after 2019-20. After scoring nine goals and 28 points in 68 games in 2017-18, McCann has eight goals and 18 points in 46 games this season.

Bjugstad’s the bigger body, but both are former first-rounders (Bjugstad -19th in 2010; McCann – 24th in 2014), and McCann’s enjoying a slightly more effective season, so it will be interesting to see how this works out for the Pens. Bjugstad excelled when placed with Aleksander Barkov for a stretch last season, so maybe he’d flourish if he landed with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin?

(Bjugstad could also slot in as a 3C, so there’s at least versatility there.)

Panthers eye the future?

One interesting element here is that, while the Panthers received three 2019 picks in this trade, they could very well spin this into more assets. After all, it’s difficult to imagine Florida making enough of a surge to land in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

The Winnipeg Jets and other teams have been connected to Brassard in trade rumors, so Florida could very logically have decided that they will merely serve as a temporary home for the center. As of right now, he would likely slot in as the Panthers’ third center behind Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck, which wouldn’t feel that different from looking up at Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at the higher center positions.

(Considering that Brassard could gain or lose a lot of money with how the next few months turn out, he’d probably want a better shot at landing a 2C role somewhere else.)

The juiciest possibility for Florida wouldn’t be merely flipping Brassard for more picks, though. It’s also plausible that the Panthers may make a bid for a big-ticket item like Artemi Panarin and/or Sergei Bobrovsky before the trade deadline, with the hopes of locking someone up long-term.

Despite the excitement generated by Brassard’s arrival in Pittsburgh, things never really worked out. So far in 2018-19, Brassard generated nine goals and 15 points in 40 games.

Sheahan, 27, carries a $2.1M cap hit that expires after 2018-19. He’s been limited to nine points in 49 games this season, and Sheahan’s seen his TOI dip to 12:39 this season after averaging 15:17 (near his career-best) in 2017-18.

***

Personally, this trade has me going back and forth, which makes it one of the best types of trades. Who do you think came out on top, if you had to pick either the Penguins or Panthers?

Defending champion Capitals eager to stop losing streak

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
1 Comment

By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin thinks the Washington Capitals were tired.

Tired after losing seven consecutive games and tired in the middle of another long slog after winning the Stanley Cup last season. By the time they got back on the ice Thursday for their first practice after the All-Star break and league-mandated bye week, the Russian superstar captain saw something completely different.

”Maybe it was too much hockey,” Ovechkin said Thursday. ”Today I look at the guys and I can see everybody is missing the hockey and everybody flying, everybody laughing, everybody don’t think about what happened a week ago or how many games we lose in a row.”

The seven straight losses are the Capitals’ most since the 2013-14 season that led to the firing of general manager George McPhee and coach Adam Oates. Even though they never lost more than three consecutive games last year before lifting the Cup for the first time in franchise history, the Capitals hope their woeful ways are a thing of the past and will help them on the way to a repeat bid.

”In a way, it’s a good thing for us right now because we were going to have to have something like this to push us in the right direction,” goaltender Braden Holtby said. ”It’s almost one of those reality checks to move on and stay in the moment instead of in the past or relying on the past. Now we’re focused on our team and where it is right now and getting better and being the best we can.”

The dreaded ”Stanley Cup hangover” can have many effects, including the defending champion wearing down come playoff time. The Pittsburgh Penguins never dropped more than four in a row during either of their reigns as defending champions the past two years but did lose nine of 14 during one stretch last season.

Holtby wonders if Washington’s talent and experience masked some flaws even before this 0-5-2 stretch when all the good fortune wore off. Suddenly, defensive-zone coverage broke down, and the Capitals have allowed 36 goals during their skid.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen said before the break, ”Obviously there’s a few things that feel like a mess right now.” After some time away, the Capitals were able to get back to basics on cleaning up that mess.

”We started to address some of those today and start moving forward with doing a better job of playing to our team identity: eliminating the chance-for-chance opportunities that we were giving up and just defensive breakdowns,” coach Todd Reirden said. ”It’s been a really good time for our players to reset mentally and get some rest physically and get ready for these final 32 games here.”

No team could’ve used a break more than the Capitals, who looked nothing like the dominant champs over the past several weeks. They gave up eight goals at Chicago, coughed up a two-goal, third-period lead to San Jose that included the Sharks scoring with 1 second left and followed those up with a lackluster loss at Toronto before dispersing to locations tropic and otherwise.

Center Nicklas Backstrom, one of the few Capitals players still around from the 2013-14 days, chalks it up to things snowballing on a losing streak just like they can in a positive way on a winning streak. He thinks the break came at the perfect time for a mentally fatigued group that’s ready to recoup what it’s lost in the standings.

”You’ve got to make sure you’re collecting some points every night,” Backstrom said. ”I think this part is probably most important. This is where you come together as a team and really play your best hockey.”

The Capitals will play first game after their break Friday against the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames without Ovechkin, who has to sit out because he skipped All-Star Weekend. Perhaps after abandoning some structure in recent losses, Ovechkin’s absence will force his teammates to lock down defensively and play the brand of hockey that won them a championship.

”Definitely we’ll miss him, especially coming back here after a break,” Reirden said. ”In this situation, it’s about guys figuring out how to play within themselves and simplify our game and not give them any free offense, which is something we’re trying to rectify.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports