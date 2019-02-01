More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Gaudreau’s Hart Trophy case; Intriguing buy-low candidate

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin deserves a lot of credit for fixing the mess he made in Montreal. (Montreal Gazette)

• Caps owner Ted Leonsis expects to make an announcement about his team’s White House visit soon. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Is the Devils defense making their goaltending look even worse than it is? (All About the Jersey)

• Antoine Vermette has officially retired from the NHL. (NHLPA.com)

• The younger players on the Flyers roster have been excelling under interim head coach Scott Gordon. (Philly.com)

• If your team is going to be a buyer at the trade deadline and they don’t want to give up grade-A assets to land someone, here are five players they should look at. (The Hockey News)

• The Score looks at three teams that should push to land Artemi Panarin from Columbus. (The Score)

• The Detroit Red Wings will retire Red Kelly’s no. 4 on Friday night prior to their game against Toronto. (NHL.com)

Brayden Schenn could be the perfect buy-low candidate at this year’s trade deadline. (TSN)

• The Avs’ goalie situation has been messy, but what can they do about it? (Mile High Hockey)

Johnny Gaudreau has made a strong case for the Hart Trophy. (Flames Nation)

• The Nashville Predators have had a good season so far, but they can always get better. Here’s five players they should target ahead of the trade deadline. (On the Forecheck)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Predators return to work after bye looking for consistency

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
By Teresa M. Walker (AP Sports Writer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators are back at work feeling a little healthier after an eight-day break for their bye and ready to put together all the pieces for the stretch run to the postseason.

The Predators practiced Thursday before catching a plane to Florida for a game Friday night against the Panthers to kick off the final 30 games. They practiced without forward Austin Watson who was suspended Tuesday indefinitely without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

Center Kyle Turris has been on injured reserve since Jan. 1, but the Predators find themselves possibly as healthy as they’ve been in a couple months.

”The guys that were dinged up, it gives them a chance to even recuperate more and for their bodies to catch up,” coach Peter Laviolette said. ”The guys that are still out of the lineup, that’s days that are spent where we’re not playing games and where they might be getting close to return.”

The defending Presidents’ Trophy winners returned to work Thursday with 64 points, two back of Winnipeg in the Central Division with the Jets having two games in hand over Nashville. The Predators, who topped the overall league standings early this season, currently are fifth overall with three Western Conference teams ahead of them in Calgary (71), Winnipeg and San Jose (65).

All-Star goalie Pekka Rinne sees a need to build momentum by being consistent.

”Obviously, now it’s the clutch time of the season, and you want to be playing well,” Rinne said. ”I feel like those are the things that we’ve had at times, and then we’ve lost them at times. So I think those are the areas that we got to focus on and try to build that confidence that we had in the beginning of the season.

Nashville knows one area that should be easy to make a big jump: the man advantage. The Predators went into their bye week having failed to score in 25 straight power plays and haven’t scored a power-play goal since going 1 of 4 with the man advantage on Jan. 9 in a 4-3 win at Chicago. They rank 29th in the NHL converting just 13.1 percent after being 12th in the league last season with a 21.3 percent success rate.

Having key pieces back should help that production.

Center Ryan Johansen, who missed two of the final three games before the All-Star Game because of a suspension for high-sticking, is on target for his best scoring season in Nashville with a team-high 43 points. Forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg also missed time with injuries and Forsberg has seven points in nine games back while Arvidsson has 11 points in 12 games since returning from a broken thumb .

Defenseman P.K. Subban, another piece of the power-play, has played only 33 games because of his own injury that kept him out until Dec. 27.

Laviolette said they work on the power play as much as possible at every practice. He liked what he saw in a 2-1 win in Vegas just before the break.

Putting a unit back together I thought that Johansen unit with Forsberg and Arvidsson they really moved it around,” Laviolette said. ”They could’ve scored. They hit the post once or twice, a couple more rolled through the crease. There was a lot to like about it, and now we need to find some results with it.”

The schedule also could help. The Predators will play nine games in Nashville during February after just four in January. Subban, whose digital series debuted during the break along with his own TV special after the All-Star Skills competition last week, said he was ready to get back to his old job.

”We want to start the second half the right way just like everybody else does,” Subban said. ”The standings are close pretty much in every division, every conference. I think how guys start definitely after the break is definitely going to be a big difference.”

Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Pass or Fail: Penguins, Flyers 2019 Stadium Series jerseys

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will face off in the 2019 Stadium Series game on Feb. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (8 p.m. ET; NBC). On Friday, the NHL unveiled the jerseys that both teams will be wearing for the event.

Sure, there’s nothing radically different about these two new jerseys, but there are some added details that you probably won’t notice by just looking at the picture below.

According to a release by the league: “This year, adidas designers looked to make even more of a visual statement in the stadium by developing a completely new cresting material based on workwear duck canvas. High gauge yarns are woven into a thick textile so that it can stand on its own without a twill backing. Team crests were essentially cut out of sheets of this thick material, like machined plates of metal and fused together using triple needle stitch on the cresting.”

If you take a closer look, you’ll notice that the Flyers jersey includes the word “PHILLY” in block letter stencilling on the neckline, while the Penguins jersey has “A GREAT DAY FOR HOCKEY” written in the same place.

So, which jersey do you prefer?

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

Islanders enjoying success in Nassau Coliseum return

By Sean LeahyFeb 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — This season has played out beyond the dreams of New York Islanders fans through 49 games. The team sits in first place seven months to the day that John Tavares announced he would be leaving to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and they’ve added their old home, Nassau Coliseum, to 21 dates on the schedule, which has resulted in plenty of nostalgia and wins.

As the Islanders prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night on Long Island, they look to build off their 5-1-1 record at the renovated Coliseum, the place they left for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after the 2014-15 season. 

The atmosphere that made the Coliseum a beloved place to play for the franchise from 1972-2005 didn’t miss a beat when they played their first game of the season there in December, a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“The Coliseum is a big part of the identity of this team,” said forward Matt Martin. “A lot of history there. You can feel it when you’re in there.”

As the Islanders await the ceremony where they’ll break ground on a new rink near Belmont race track which is expected to be ready for the 2021-22 season, they’ll play 14 of their final 17 home games this season at the Coliseum. Where will they play should the Stanley Cup Playoffs become a reality in the spring? That’s still up in the air, but no one is getting ahead of themselves yet.

“I’d like to get in it before I worry about that,” said general manager Lou Lamoriello. “That’s not on anybody’s mind right now. That’ll come at the appropriate time. The NHL will be involved in that.”

The switch to the Coliseum has made life for players much easier. Their practice facility is less than a mile away and with most of the players living on Long Island, their gameday commute is cut down dramatically, allowing them extra time with their families or an extended pre-game nap.

The atmosphere is the trait of the Coliseum that is known league-wide. With a capacity of 13,917, which is cut down from its original 16,297 before the renovation, the volume is noticeable, and according to Martin, who played the first six seasons of his NHL career in the building, it still exists.

“It feels similar. That building’s always been really loud,” he said. “I don’t think you really notice that there’s less seats. It’s got a little bit of a makeover on it. It always felt like the fans were right on top of you. That’s the great thing about old buildings. 

“Everything’s being built bigger and wide and deeper and more expensive and for multi-purpose. To me, those old buildings, just that on-top-of-you feeling, you’ve got people right in your face all game and you hear the crowd and you feed off the crowd. It’s just a great environment for us to play.”

Barry Trotz knows all about the fans being on top of the opposition. The Islanders head coach was with the Washington Capitals when the two teams met in the first-round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals would win the series in seven games, closing the door on the Coliseum the first time around.

He’s happy to be on the other side of things this time around.

“You have a great tradition there. The fans are on top of you,” he said. “Trust me, you can hear them. They can hit you with the odd beer or two as you’re going off, get in your face, all those things. It’s a quaint building in a sense that it’s not overly big. The new buildings everybody’s so far away. They don’t feel like they’re on top of you. Some of the smaller buildings, like Winnipeg’s building, is designed where they’re on top of you a little bit. 

“Trust me, you feel it. You feel the energy from the other team and we get energy off our crowd. It’s a fun place to play.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins need to find secondary scoring in a hurry

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2019, 10:43 AM EST
There’s no denying that the Boston Bruins have one of the best lines in hockey. Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have been lights out for years now. Whenever they’re on, they’re incredibly difficult to stop.

But whenever they lose a game, there seems to be a pattern. Either, the opponent was able to keep the Bruins first line in check, or Boston just didn’t get enough scoring from their other lines.

Last night’s overtime defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers was the Bruins’ third consecutive loss and their fourth in five games. If we take a look at the last three games in particular, it’s evident that they need someone on lines two through four to step up.

In the loss to the Flyers, it was Pastrnak who scored both of Boston’s goals. In Tuesday’s 4-3 OT loss to Winnipeg, Bergeron scored twice and Pastrnak scored once. In the 3-2 defeat to the Rangers before their bye week, the Bruins got a goal from Marchand and Danton Heinen, which was a nice change or pace, but still not enough.

That means that their top three forwards have accounted for six of their seven goals during this three-game skid. No wonder the Bruins have been linked to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin. They need someone else that’s capable of contributing offense on a regular basis.

When looking at their scoring leaders, it’s no surprise to see Pastrnak (61 points), Marchand (57 points) and Bergeron (44 points in 35 games) at the top list. Veteran David Krejci has a respectable 40 points, while defeseman Torey Krug has 34. After Krug, the next best scorer is Jake DeBrusk, who has 18 points (!!!) in 42 games. Sean Kuraly, Danton Heinan and David Backes all have 14 points or fewer. That’s a significant drop off.

Another big issue, is that the Bruins have started getting into the habit of squandering leads. They’ve scored the first goal in in each of their last six games, but they’ve gone just 1-3-2 during that stretch. They simply can’t allow that to happen, especially when you consider how tight the standings are in the Eastern Conference and in the Atlantic Division, in particular.

As of right now, they’re sitting in third place in the Atlantic, but the Canadiens are tied with them in points, with 61. On a positive note, the Bruins are just one point back of Toronto for second place.

There’s still time for them to get back on track, but they’ll likely have to make a significant move if they want to make a long run in the playoffs. Someone like Panarin, Wayne Simmonds or Mark Stone would be a perfect fit.

Of all the teams currently in a playoff spot, only the Islanders, Wild and Stars have scored fewer goals than Boston’s 148 (17th in the NHL).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.