Watch episode three of The P.K. Project: Inside look at All-Star Special

Jan 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
In episode three of THE P.K. PROJECT, cameras follow Subban as he travels to San Jose, Calif., for NHL All-Star Weekend, and prepares for his debut as a late night talk show host and the premiere of P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special on NBCSN. Subban brings fans inside the rehearsals and taping of the late-night show, and his one-on-one interviews with stand-up comic and award-winning television host W. Kamau Bell, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, and 13-year old hockey player Ty Cornett.

THE P.K. PROJECT, a multi-episode original series produced by NBC Sports Digital, takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of three-time NHL All-Star and Music City superstar P.K. Subban.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.

Episode 1: There’s no mercy at the Subban house
Episode 2: Subban shows off culinary scene
• P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special

Hayes, Zuccarello part of Rangers’ ‘retool’ or saying goodbye to Broadway?

Jan 31, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
There’s a 10-point hill to climb for the New York Rangers to try and get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But even a run over the next month won’t mean much if the teams ahead of them continue picking up points.

On that note, it’ll be an interesting few weeks for general manager Jeff Gorton, who a year ago raised the white flag on the 2018-19 NHL season and signaled that the team was heading in a new direction. Changes came and will continue to come, especially with three key players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

Forwards Kevin Hayes (10-23–33,  40GP) and Mats Zuccarello (8-16–24, 35GP), along with defenseman Adam McQuaid find themselves dubbed as trade bait with the Feb. 25 3 p.m. ET deadline approaching. Hayes, whose name has been linked with the Colorado Avalanche for some time, is back in the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Zuccarello missed time last month with a groin injury and has been dealing with an infected foot but should be back Thursday versus New Jersey. McQuaid was acquired in September from the Boston Bruins, but it seemed clear at the time he would eventually be flipped for future assets.

The Rangers want to continue to get younger and faster in preparation for an off-season where they can use cap space to their advantage with a free agent market that could be littlered with big names like Artemi Panarin, Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, and Jeff Skinner. Moving the 26-year-old Hayes, whose agent has spoke with Gorton but no negotiations have taken place yet about an extension, would free up future room and bring back assets in return. Same for the 31-year-old Zuccarello. Draft picks brought back can either restock the prospect cupboard or used in future trades to get immediate help.

Both have expressed their desire to stay, but Hayes and Zuccarello understand the nature of the business.

“At the same time, everybody knows how I feel about wanting to stay. I’ve loved my five years here,” Hayes told the New York Post over the weekend. “I love the organization, the guys, the staff, the city, the fans. I really can’t see myself anywhere else. But it’s also kind of out of my hands.”

“You know what, I think everyone knows my opinion about everything. I love it here,” Zuccarello earlier this season about the trade talk. “This is my ninth season. This is where I grew up to become — hopefully — an adult. Maybe half [an adult]. But this is home for me, my second home.”

In Hayes’ case, when he settled with the team on a one-year deal and avoided arbitration last summer, it set up this exact scenario. Gorton was given a period of time to take a look at the Rangers’ youth down the middle — Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Brett Howden — and decide whether keeping the 26-year-old center fit his plans. A long-term extension is in the player’s plans, but the GM will have to weigh if locking him up for five years or beyond at somewhere between $5-6M a season is ideal, or if there’s another plan of attack to strengthed the position in the off-season.

Henrik Lundqvist is still playing at an elite level, and with two more years left on his contract after this season, this “retool” by Gorton shouldn’t continue into next season. Two down years and plenty of roster reshaping should have the Rangers back to playoff contenders for the 2019-20 season.

Jan 31, 2019, 9:20 AM EST
Laine’s cold streak isn’t only warning sign for Jets

Getty
Jan 30, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
Search Patrik Laine‘s name and you’ll see a lot of pessimism lately, and that makes sense.

After all, the Finnish winger is ice-cold, to the point that you can slice and dice his numbers in a wide variety of unflattering ways, at least if you make sure to skate past the whole “18 goals in November” thing.

The takes really hit a boiling point after possibly Laine’s lowest point as an NHL player. While the Winnipeg Jets managed a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Laine only logged 10:55 of ice time, and again — that’s in a game that included a full five-minute overtime of 3-on-3 action. (That “free hockey” accounted for 52 seconds of Laine’s ice time.)

That ice time marks the second-lowest of Laine’s career, but his worst was a game cut short by injuries, so this was the harshest “coach’s decision” the sniper’s faced yet.

The Winnipeg Sun’s Ted Wyman wonders if that tough game was a “wakeup call,” one that might even merit a healthy scratch, and he’s far from the only person cringing at Laine’s numbers.

No doubt about it, the Jets need to make sure that Laine is focused and confident with the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs not much more than two months away.

Is it possible, though, that Laine’s struggles distract from some issues for the Jets? Winnipeg isn’t necessarily in a crisis, but there are some things to consider.

While that trio is dominant, Laine isn’t exactly riding with high-end scorers. During the last month or so, he’s mostly been skating with Bryan Little (a decent but unspectacular center) and Jack Roslovic (an intriguing but unfinished talent). It’s perfectly reasonable to wonder if the Jets would be wise to move Little or Roslovic off that combination in favor of Mathieu Perreault, a long-underrated play driver who has played at center in the past.

Either way, it’s clear that injured winger Nikolaj Ehlers is missed, whether Ehlers would line up with Wheeler and Scheifele (allowing Connor to boost Laine), or if Ehlers could join up with Laine.

  • The Jets aren’t lighting opponents up possession-wise.

Perhaps Winnipeg is coasting through the season while saving that “extra gear” for the postseason, but they’re not necessarily dominant by certain measures.

Before that Bruins game, Money Puck tweeted that the Jets have been looking like an “average team” at times in 2018-19, and that they were stronger according to the same expected goals metrics last season. Looking at Natural Stat Trick, Winnipeg is middle-of-the-pack by a variety of standards, including Corsi and Fenwick. They can’t explain it away by “shot quality” alone, as they’re middling in high-danger scoring chances, too.

Again, this isn’t to say that the Jets are a “paper tiger.” There’s plenty of talent on hand, and this team’s also dealt with substantial injuries to the likes of Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien.

That said …

  • They might indeed want to spend at the trade deadline.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun postulated that there might be something of an arms race between the Jets and the Nashville Predators during the deadline (sub required).

Winnipeg was happy with the addition of Paul Stastny last season, and there have been murmurs about Derick Brassard, but this could be a time for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to gamble a bit.

For one thing, this team may very well need a bigger boost than you’d think, at least considering some of the struggles depicted in their underlying numbers.

Really, though, this might be the Jets’ best chance. Both Laine and Connor are due significant raises with their rookie contracts set to expire after this season, and Jacob Trouba needs a new deal as an RFA, too. Much like the Maple Leafs, things could really start to get tight for the Jets once they pay some of their brilliant young players — and they might lose some key ones in the process.

Cap Friendly projects the Jets’ deadline cap space at about $26.45 million. They should spend as much of it as ownership will allow.

Again, this situation is far from “doom and gloom,” as the Jets are set to be a competitive team for some time. Maybe some of their sneaky (possession stats) and headline-grabbing (Laine slump) issues could actually inspire this patient franchise to go bold, and possibly win big in the process?

Ultimately, Winnipeg’s challenges – and ambitions – could really spice things up during the trade deadline. Again.

The Buzzer: Bishop blanks, Murray maintains, Ullmark unlucky

Jan 30, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
Three stars

1. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

Sometimes one goal is enough, with the Stars proving that.

But without Ben Bishop, that lone goal likely wouldn’t have stood as the game’s only. Bishop was solid, stopping all 27 pucks sent his way for his third shutout of the season, tying him for second in the NHL in that category. Bishop improved his season save percentage to .924.

Who needs run support when you have that level of goaltending? Keep reading.

2. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

Murray was 10-2-0 entering Wednesday dating back to his return from injury on Dec. 15. And despite getting lit up in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Murray bounced back to make 33 saves to knock off the NHL’s top team in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Murray’s save percentage prior to his current run wasn’t great, but he’s chipping away at bringing it back to a respectable level, now at .910.

3. Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres

On a night where he stopped 26-of-27 shots, all Ullmark needed, it seemed, was some help at the other end.

Bishop is the first star because of his shutout, but Ullmark rightly deserves a star of his own after keeping Buffalo in this one to the very end. The Sabres needed their goaltending to be better coming out of the all-star break, and Ullmark provided that.

It’s a shame then that he received no help.

Highlights of the night

Kendall Coyne Schofield was tremendous in her NBC debut:

Letang ties Coffey with this beauty:

Poor Ullmark:

Factoids

Scores

Penguins 4, Lightning 2
Stars 1, Sabres 0

