Tortorella rips Jackets’ ‘no-show’ performance, hopes team can reset

By Adam GretzJan 31, 2019, 3:04 PM EST
When it comes to publicly putting his team on blast and calling them out for their performance, Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has kind of calmed down a little bit in recent years. It definitely still happens on occasion, just not as regularly as it once did and not always with the same ferocity that it had during his time with the New York Rangers.

On Thursday a little bit of that fire and brimstone approach made a return in advance of the Blue Jackets’ game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The frustration was a carryover from the Blue Jackets’ loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night when team came out of its bye week and the All-Star break with a sloppy performance in a 5-4 loss. Now they have to play one of the league’s best teams and Tortorella knows exactly what will happen if he gets a repeat performance.

“It’s a good team we’re playing,” said Tortorella of the Jets when asked about the challenge his team was playing. “It was a God-awful team that I coached the other night. Hopefully we’re answer the right way.”

When asked if the team felt the same, he simply responded with: “They better or they’ll get their ass kicked.”

Tuesday’s game was the Blue Jackets’ first in nine days and saw them give up three goals in the first 10 minutes. They rallied to tie the game late in the second period, but immediately fell back behind just two minutes into the third period. They never responded to tie the game and extended their current losing streak to three games.

“I expected sloppiness,” said Tortorella when asked if any of it caught him off guard. “Who knows what the hell they’re doing on this break. We can’t touch them, we can’t do anything with them during the break. But I think when you come back as a pro you have to give. We gave nothing. It’s not surprising, it’s just terribly disappointing in what I think this team is. I think we have good people. We were no-shows.”

It was not just any one area where they were no-shows, either. In Tortorella’s mind, it was everything and he didn’t really grasp just how bad it was until re-watching the film on Thursday.

“It was mental, it was physical, anything you want to name it was that,” he said. “It was a team that threw their uniforms out to play. I didn’t realize how poorly we thought the game, playing with just absolutely no balls at all in the game, until I really broke down the video. The team needs to be reset here pretty quickly. For us to be who we’re supposed to be we need to reset pretty quickly.”

When asked what the first step would be in that reset he simply doubled down on his point about the team no-showing and had no interest in using the time off as an excuse for the performance.

“It’s a loaded question right now with me, judging from last game, I’m not going to buy into the break and all this,” he said. “Buffalo actually had an extra day break than we did. We were absolute no shows in every facet of the game. We watched the tape this morning as a group, and I hope that resets them because it was embarrassing.”

This seems like it is a delicate time for the Blue Jackets and a potential turning point in their season.

On paper, this team is pretty good and could be even better if it had received even average goaltending so far this season. But they have lost three in a row and are now dealing with the sidebar story that is their best player, Artemi Panarin, potentially being on the trading block because he is not willing to discuss his future with the team until after the season. That development of course means that he is going to be looking at the unrestricted free agent market and likely moving on the first chance he gets this summer.

All of that currently leaves the Blue Jackets in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday’s game with a three-point lead over the Sabres. A win against the Jets would jump them back up into second place in the Metropolitan Division and back to within two points of the first-place New York Islanders. So again, they are at a point right now where their season could go in any direction. How they respond on Thursday night against the Jets might give us a look as to which path it follows.

Faceoff master, Cup champion Vermette retires after 14 seasons

By Adam GretzJan 31, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
After spending 14 seasons as one of the NHL’s best players in the faceoff circle and a perennial hired gun at the trade deadline, Antoine Vermette officially announced his retirement from the league on Thursday.

Vermette last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season with the Anaheim Ducks, appearing in 64 goals and tallying 16 total points.

He finishes his career with 228 goals, 515 total points, 1,046 games played, and a Stanley Cup ring as a member of the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks.

“I am immensely grateful for all these incredible years punctuated by memorable moments that I will cherish forever. For me, hockey has been an outstanding vehicle for teaching the right values such as perseverance, discipline and respect,” wrote Vermette in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association.

“I would like to outline the importance of the people who believed in me in the organizations of Ottawa, Columbus, Arizona/Phoenix, Chicago and Anaheim for making this unforgettable journey possible. I wish to thank my agent, all of my coaches and assistant coaches, the support staff of the teams that I had a chance to play for and the others that I crossed paths with around the league. I want to thank my fitness trainer, my special summer training group in Quebec City and the members of the media. Also, I want to thank the fans who by their support, contributed to making my dream a reality. It was from their passion that we experienced some magical moments together.”

After starting his career with the Senators, Vermette found himself on the move at the trade deadline every couple of years to be a role player on a hopeful contender. His versatility, two-way play, and expertise in the faceoff circle made him the type of player that general managers always wanted to have on their roster come playoff time. It was the latter skill that he is perhaps best known for as he finished his career with the 14th most faceoff wins in NHL history (at least since the league has tracked faceoff wins since the start of the 1997 season). Along with that he also had the 15th best faceoff winning percentage (better than 56 percent) between the 2003-04 and 2017-18 seasons, the span of his career. What is most amazing about all of that is that he never really practiced the skill.

The highpoint of Vermette’s career was almost certainly the 2014-15 season when he was a deadline acquisition by the Blackhawks. After a tough end to the regular season where he was held without a goal in his first 19 games with the team, he ended up making a huge impact in the playoffs by scoring four goals, including three game-winning goals for the eventual Stanley Cup Champions.

Two of those game-winning goals came in the Stanley Cup Final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he scored late third period goals to help lift the Blackhawks to 2-1 wins in Games 1 and 5 of the series. The Blackhawks went on to win the series in six games.

He also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes during his career, playing a significant role in the latter’s run to the 2012 Western Conference Final after he was, again, a late-season trade deadline acquisition by scoring five goals in the team’s 16 playoff games.

Hayes, Zuccarello part of Rangers’ ‘retool’ or saying goodbye to Broadway?

By Sean LeahyJan 31, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
There’s a 10-point hill to climb for the New York Rangers to try and get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But even a run over the next month won’t mean much if the teams ahead of them continue picking up points.

On that note, it’ll be an interesting few weeks for general manager Jeff Gorton, who a year ago raised the white flag on the 2018-19 NHL season and signaled that the team was heading in a new direction. Changes came and will continue to come, especially with three key players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

Forwards Kevin Hayes (10-23–33,  40GP) and Mats Zuccarello (8-16–24, 35GP), along with defenseman Adam McQuaid find themselves dubbed as trade bait with the Feb. 25 3 p.m. ET deadline approaching. Hayes, whose name has been linked with the Colorado Avalanche for some time, is back in the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Zuccarello missed time last month with a groin injury and has been dealing with an infected foot but should be back Thursday versus New Jersey. McQuaid was acquired in September from the Boston Bruins, but it seemed clear at the time he would eventually be flipped for future assets.

The Rangers want to continue to get younger and faster in preparation for an off-season where they can use cap space to their advantage with a free agent market that could be littlered with big names like Artemi Panarin, Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, and Jeff Skinner. Moving the 26-year-old Hayes, whose agent has spoke with Gorton but no negotiations have taken place yet about an extension, would free up future room and bring back assets in return. Same for the 31-year-old Zuccarello. Draft picks brought back can either restock the prospect cupboard or used in future trades to get immediate help.

Both have expressed their desire to stay, but Hayes and Zuccarello understand the nature of the business.

“At the same time, everybody knows how I feel about wanting to stay. I’ve loved my five years here,” Hayes told the New York Post over the weekend. “I love the organization, the guys, the staff, the city, the fans. I really can’t see myself anywhere else. But it’s also kind of out of my hands.”

“You know what, I think everyone knows my opinion about everything. I love it here,” Zuccarello earlier this season about the trade talk. “This is my ninth season. This is where I grew up to become — hopefully — an adult. Maybe half [an adult]. But this is home for me, my second home.”

In Hayes’ case, when he settled with the team on a one-year deal and avoided arbitration last summer, it set up this exact scenario. Gorton was given a period of time to take a look at the Rangers’ youth down the middle — Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Brett Howden — and decide whether keeping the 26-year-old center fit his plans. A long-term extension is in the player’s plans, but the GM will have to weigh if locking him up for five years or beyond at somewhere between $5-6M a season is ideal, or if there’s another plan of attack to strengthed the position in the off-season.

Henrik Lundqvist is still playing at an elite level, and with two more years left on his contract after this season, this “retool” by Gorton shouldn’t continue into next season. Two down years and plenty of roster reshaping should have the Rangers back to playoff contenders for the 2019-20 season.

Watch episode three of The P.K. Project: Inside look at All-Star Special

By NBC SportsJan 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
In episode three of THE P.K. PROJECT, cameras follow Subban as he travels to San Jose, Calif., for NHL All-Star Weekend, and prepares for his debut as a late night talk show host and the premiere of P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special on NBCSN. Subban brings fans inside the rehearsals and taping of the late-night show, and his one-on-one interviews with stand-up comic and award-winning television host W. Kamau Bell, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, and 13-year old hockey player Ty Cornett.

THE P.K. PROJECT, a multi-episode original series produced by NBC Sports Digital, takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of three-time NHL All-Star and Music City superstar P.K. Subban.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.

PHT Morning Skate: Senators’ trade deadline plans; trading Panarin

By Sean LeahyJan 31, 2019, 9:20 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• This is one Claude Giroux photoshop insert away from being a variation of that “distracted boyfriend” meme.

• The clock is ticking. What will the Ottawa Senators do with pending unrestricted free agents Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel? [Ottawa Sun]

• Why the Jake Muzzin trade shows the problem for this year’s sellers. [Yahoo]

• Don’t expect Artemi Panarin to end up with the New York Islanders before the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline. [Islanders Insight]

• Why the Blue Jackets should trade Panarin now. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Finding long-term help should mean the Edmonton Oilers using their first-round pick as trade bait. [Sportsnet]

• Speaking of Alberta, the Calgary Flames should be in the market for more scoring. [TSN]

• For defensemen shooting the puck, why less is more. [ESPN]

• Poor play in the defensive zone has been a key factor in the Washington Capitals’ recent slide. [The Point]

• New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanan has been diagnosed with a concussion after being hit into the boards Monday by Derick Brassard of the Pittsburgh Penguins. [NJ.com]

• It’s been a really good year for Tomas Tatar in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]

• Explaining the unwritten rules and etiquette of a hockey fight. [NBC Washington]

• Good goaltending in Philadelphia? Can it be? [Broadstreet Buzz]

• “While almost every school in Minnesota canceled school on Tuesday due to the ridiculously cold temperatures, two high schools in Minnesota instead chose to brave the elements. Roseau and Warroad, two cities near the Minnesota-Manitoba border about a six hour drive north of the Minneapolis, held classes today so that they could add the 174th chapter to their storied hockey rivalry.” [KFAN]

• The WHL’s Kootnay Ice will be relocating to Winnipeg for the 2019-20 season. [WHL]

