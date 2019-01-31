Carter Hart, Flyers overcome Rask’s return to stay hot

A playoff berth still looks pretty far-off for the Philadelphia Flyers, but there’s no denying that they’re on a hot streak right now.
Despite David Pastrnak giving the Boston Bruins leads of 1-0 and 2-1, the Flyers ended up rallying for a 3-2 overtime win on Thursday, giving them six straight victories. They’ve also won seven of eight games.
Both goalies deserve a mention tonight.
Carter Hart will get most of the headlines, and with good reason. The 20-year-old is now on a five-game winning streak, becoming just the 10th goalie in NHL history to go on such a run before turning 21, and the first since Carey Price did so in 2008. (Hot take: it’s almost always promising to be mentioned in the same breath as Price, especially younger Price.)
Hart’s win was notable, but it’s also worth knowing that Tuukka Rask did, indeed, play for the Bruins on Thursday.
While he couldn’t grab a W, it was still a pretty impressive showing from Rask, who made 38 saves. The Flyers generated a 41-25 shots on goal advantage, so the B’s are probably lucky to escape this one with a standings point.
Speaking of standings points, this leaves the Flyers with 50 in 51 games (22-23-6, 20 regulation/overtime wins), nine points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the East’s second wild-card spot. (Columbus can add to that on Thursday, as they’re facing the Jets in Winnipeg.)
So, as hot as Hart and the Flyers might be, it’s still tough to imagine the Flyers playing for much more than pride in 2018-19. Building some confidence for next season wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, however, and this stretch provides some fuel for optimism.
When you take a step back, just about everything is painful about Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, which extends the Blue Jackets’ losing streak to four games (all in regulation).
For one thing, you have the more literal pain.
During warm-ups, All-Star forward Cam Atkinson was struck with a wayward puck off of a crossbar, the kind of freak accident that might inspire someone to gripe about players warming up without helmets (looks at Patric Hornqvist), but Atkinson had his lid on. If there are hockey gods, perhaps they simply determined that Atkinson would not play against the Jets.
Those hockey gods must also have a sick sense of humor during another sequence. With the game tied 3-3, the Blue Jackets received a key power-play opportunity after Mark Scheifele put a puck over the glass and into the safety netting. Lucky break, right? Maybe, but an unlucky moment came when the play was whistled dead when Brandon Tanev was struck by a Zach Werenski shot.
As you may remember, the Blue Jackets suffered from a power-play goal scored by the Pittsburgh Penguins during one of Columbus’ ill-fated playoff runs, even though Werenski was injured by a shot in a similar way.
Do you think this gross image of Werenski’s face popped up in Tortorella’s mind as he raged about the play being called dead? It’s certainly possible.
That would probably have left Torts & Co. grumbling even if they won the game in overtime, or at least took a point out of this.
Instead, Kyle Connor scored what would be the game-winning goal with just 1:14 remaining in the third period, and the Blue Jackets were unable to respond.
So, losing in regulation, with such little time remaining, is one reason why there was also some serious figurative pain on Thursday.
It may also sting to see Columbus fall short, even as both of their trade targets/free agent conundrums Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky made some big plays.
Panarin was especially impressive, scoring his 20th goal of the season with authority, and also setting up Atkinson’s replacement Josh Anderson for a nice power-play tally. Panarin played almost 26 minutes (25:52) and generally reminded the hockey world why he’s such a big deal, as if he hadn’t already done so by inspiring free vodka for life.
Bobrovsky’s had a tougher time this season, yet he’s still had his moments, including making this save.
Panarin’s points, Bob’s stops, and Torts rants were not enough, at least not on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets now sit at 59 points in 50 games, three ahead of the Buffalo Sabres (also 50 GP) for the East’s second wild card. While it’s not extraordinarily difficult, their stretch heading into the trade deadline may be challenging enough to increase the strain on everyone involved:
Feb. 2: vs. St. Louis
Feb. 5: at Colorado
Feb. 7: at Arizona
Feb. 9: at Vegas
Feb. 12: vs. Washington
Feb. 14: vs. Islanders
Feb. 16: at Chicago
Feb. 18: vs. Tampa Bay
Feb. 19: at Montreal
Feb. 22: at Ottawa
Feb. 22: vs. San Jose
While there are a decent number of home games sprinkled in there, quite a few of them are against dangerous opponents (possibly all if the Blues continue to trend upward).
To Columbus’ credit, they’ve battled through a lot this season. Thursday was a microcosm of that, as they gave the Jets a good fight despite unexpectedly losing Atkinson. And the Blue Jackets deserve at least a mention that they nearly fought back from a significant deficit before losing to the Sabres in the very game that enraged Tortorella.
Then again, this is also the sort of talk that the Blue Jackets are fighting against. A franchise that’s never won a playoff series likely isn’t soothed by the word “close.”
After a terribly disappointing start to the 2018-19 season the St. Louis Blues have been trying to play their way back into playoff contention in the wide open Western Conference. They went 7-4-1 in the month of January and because of that have climbed back to within three points of a Wild Card spot.
They are one of the log-jam of teams fighting for those two spots in an incredibly crowded field.
One of the driving forces behind that recent surge has been the play of veteran forward David Perron, currently back for his third different stint with the team after signing in St. Louis in free agency.
Unfortunately for the Blues, they announced on Thursday that Perron has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after missing each of the team’s past three games.
This is a tough break for the Blues because Perron has been on a white-hot tear for more than a month now having recorded at least a point in each of his past 13 games, and 14 out of his past 15. That stretch also helped him turn his season around after being one of the many players on the roster that slumped out of the gate.
As of Thursday he is the Blues’ second-leading scorer, tied for second in goals, and is one of only three players on the team that has eclipsed even the 30-point mark this season (Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are the other two). So he’s not only one of the team’s leading producers, he is one of the few players on the team that is doing anything offensively.
Offense was a huge problem for the Blues a year ago as they finished 24th in the league in goals score. That was the single biggest reason they fell short of the playoffs by just a single point and their response was to go all in on adding offense over the summer. They traded for O’reilly and went big in free agency by signing Perron, Tyler Bozak, Patrick Maroon.
The results have been mixed at this point.
On one hand, O’Reilly and Perron have given the Blues exactly what they needed and expected. But the rest of the team — including some of their top returning players like Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn — has badly regressed and as of Thursday the team is in a similar position offensively (21st in the league in goals per game).
At this point it is not yet known how long Perron will be sidelined, but their upcoming schedule is especially difficult. After playing Columbus on Saturday, the Blues at Florida, at Tampa Bay, and then have a back-to-back situation with the Nashville Predators all over the next week.
An already offensively starved team having to go through that stretch without one of the few productive players on the roster this season is going to have its hands full when it comes to staying in that playoff race.
When it comes to publicly putting his team on blast and calling them out for their performance, Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has kind of calmed down a little bit in recent years. It definitely still happens on occasion, just not as regularly as it once did and not always with the same ferocity that it had during his time with the New York Rangers.
On Thursday a little bit of that fire and brimstone approach made a return in advance of the Blue Jackets’ game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The frustration was a carryover from the Blue Jackets’ loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night when team came out of its bye week and the All-Star break with a sloppy performance in a 5-4 loss. Now they have to play one of the league’s best teams and Tortorella knows exactly what will happen if he gets a repeat performance.
“It’s a good team we’re playing,” said Tortorella of the Jets when asked about the challenge his team was playing. “It was a God-awful team that I coached the other night. Hopefully we’re answer the right way.”
When asked if the team felt the same, he simply responded with: “They better or they’ll get their ass kicked.”
Tuesday’s game was the Blue Jackets’ first in nine days and saw them give up three goals in the first 10 minutes. They rallied to tie the game late in the second period, but immediately fell back behind just two minutes into the third period. They never responded to tie the game and extended their current losing streak to three games.
“I expected sloppiness,” said Tortorella when asked if any of it caught him off guard. “Who knows what the hell they’re doing on this break. We can’t touch them, we can’t do anything with them during the break. But I think when you come back as a pro you have to give. We gave nothing. It’s not surprising, it’s just terribly disappointing in what I think this team is. I think we have good people. We were no-shows.”
It was not just any one area where they were no-shows, either. In Tortorella’s mind, it was everything and he didn’t really grasp just how bad it was until re-watching the film on Thursday.
“It was mental, it was physical, anything you want to name it was that,” he said. “It was a team that threw their uniforms out to play. I didn’t realize how poorly we thought the game, playing with just absolutely no balls at all in the game, until I really broke down the video. The team needs to be reset here pretty quickly. For us to be who we’re supposed to be we need to reset pretty quickly.”
When asked what the first step would be in that reset he simply doubled down on his point about the team no-showing and had no interest in using the time off as an excuse for the performance.
“It’s a loaded question right now with me, judging from last game, I’m not going to buy into the break and all this,” he said. “Buffalo actually had an extra day break than we did. We were absolute no shows in every facet of the game. We watched the tape this morning as a group, and I hope that resets them because it was embarrassing.”
This seems like it is a delicate time for the Blue Jackets and a potential turning point in their season.
On paper, this team is pretty good and could be even better if it had received even average goaltending so far this season. But they have lost three in a row and are now dealing with the sidebar story that is their best player, Artemi Panarin, potentially being on the trading block because he is not willing to discuss his future with the team until after the season. That development of course means that he is going to be looking at the unrestricted free agent market and likely moving on the first chance he gets this summer.
All of that currently leaves the Blue Jackets in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday’s game with a three-point lead over the Sabres. A win against the Jets would jump them back up into second place in the Metropolitan Division and back to within two points of the first-place New York Islanders. So again, they are at a point right now where their season could go in any direction. How they respond on Thursday night against the Jets might give us a look as to which path it follows.
After spending 14 seasons as one of the NHL’s best players in the faceoff circle and a perennial hired gun at the trade deadline, Antoine Vermette officially announced his retirement from the league on Thursday.
Vermette last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season with the Anaheim Ducks, appearing in 64 goals and tallying 16 total points.
He finishes his career with 228 goals, 515 total points, 1,046 games played, and a Stanley Cup ring as a member of the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks.
“I am immensely grateful for all these incredible years punctuated by memorable moments that I will cherish forever. For me, hockey has been an outstanding vehicle for teaching the right values such as perseverance, discipline and respect,” wrote Vermette in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association.
“I would like to outline the importance of the people who believed in me in the organizations of Ottawa, Columbus, Arizona/Phoenix, Chicago and Anaheim for making this unforgettable journey possible. I wish to thank my agent, all of my coaches and assistant coaches, the support staff of the teams that I had a chance to play for and the others that I crossed paths with around the league. I want to thank my fitness trainer, my special summer training group in Quebec City and the members of the media. Also, I want to thank the fans who by their support, contributed to making my dream a reality. It was from their passion that we experienced some magical moments together.”
After starting his career with the Senators, Vermette found himself on the move at the trade deadline every couple of years to be a role player on a hopeful contender. His versatility, two-way play, and expertise in the faceoff circle made him the type of player that general managers always wanted to have on their roster come playoff time. It was the latter skill that he is perhaps best known for as he finished his career with the 14th most faceoff wins in NHL history (at least since the league has tracked faceoff wins since the start of the 1997 season). Along with that he also had the 15th best faceoff winning percentage (better than 56 percent) between the 2003-04 and 2017-18 seasons, the span of his career. What is most amazing about all of that is that he never really practiced the skill.
The highpoint of Vermette’s career was almost certainly the 2014-15 season when he was a deadline acquisition by the Blackhawks. After a tough end to the regular season where he was held without a goal in his first 19 games with the team, he ended up making a huge impact in the playoffs by scoring four goals, including three game-winning goals for the eventual Stanley Cup Champions.
Two of those game-winning goals came in the Stanley Cup Final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he scored late third period goals to help lift the Blackhawks to 2-1 wins in Games 1 and 5 of the series. The Blackhawks went on to win the series in six games.
He also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes during his career, playing a significant role in the latter’s run to the 2012 Western Conference Final after he was, again, a late-season trade deadline acquisition by scoring five goals in the team’s 16 playoff games.