WATCH LIVE: Penguins host Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey

Tampa Bay, which last played on Jan. 19, comes out of the All- Star break with the best record in the NHL at 37-10-2. With 76 points, the Lightning occupy first place in the NHL, and are five points ahead of the Calgary Flames for most in the league entering Wednesday night’s action.
Tampa Bay has been in first place in the NHL since Nov. 29 – just more than two months – and are looking to capture the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history. They are currently on pace to win 62 games this season, which would tie NHL record (set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings – 62 wins).
The last team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and win the Stanley Cup was the Blackhawks in 2013, and before that was the Red Wings in 2008.
On Monday, the Penguins lost at home to the New Jersey Devils, 6-3, its fourth loss in the last five games (all in regulation – 1-4-0 record since Jan. 12). Pittsburgh has allowed five-plus goals in all four of those losses. This recent stretch of struggles follows Pittsburgh’s hottest streak of the season, when they won 10 of 11 games from Dec. 19 – Jan. 11.
One thing the Penguins need to improve is on the power play. They are just 2-for-13 (15.4%) on the power play in their last four games, and have allowed three shorthanded goals in the last six games. In fact, Pittsburgh leads the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals allowed this season. Last year they were tied with Tampa Bay and San Jose for the fewest shorthanded goals allowed (3).
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Steven Stamkos – Yanni Gourde
Tyler Johnson – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – J.T. Miller
Adam Erne – Cedric Paquette – Mathieu Joseph
Victor Hedman – Dan Girardi
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Anton Stralman
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon
Bryan Rust – Evgeni Malkin – Phil Kessel
Tanner Pearson – Matt Cullen – Patric Hornqvist
Riley Sheahan – Teddy Blueger – Garrett Wilson
Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang
Olli Maatta – Juuso Riikola
Marcus Pettersson – Jack Johnson
Starting goalie: Matt Murray
