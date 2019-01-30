More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Limited Laine; Dazzling Dahlin

By James O'BrienJan 30, 2019, 12:17 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Anthony Stolarz

The Flyers scored just one goal on Tuesday, and it came 1:40 into their game. The Rangers had plenty of time to at least tie things up, and they certainly tried, firing 38 shots on Stolarz. None of them resulted in a goal, as Stolarz nabbed an impressive shutout.

This marks the second shutout of Stolarz’s career, and the second of this season. He came into Tuesday’s game with just an .880 save percentage in 2018-19, so while the Flyers are generally trending up in net lately, Stolarz needed this.

2. David Pastrnak/the Bruins’ top line

You can really take your pick from Boston’s tremendous trio.

Pastrnak scored a goal and two assists while firing an impressive six shots on goal. Brad Marchand also generated three points in this one, all of which were assists. Patrice Bergeron didn’t have as many points, yet his two were goals, and they were pretty impressive.

As strong as the performances were from the Boston’s top line, they could only manage a standings point from Tuesday’s game, thanks in part to this guy:

3. Kyle Connor

Last season was Connor’s early-career breakthrough, as he generated 31 goals and 57 points.

He’s on track to generate an even better year in 2018-19. Connor scored two goals on Tuesday, remarkably pushing him to 21 goals (and 40 points) already in 50 games.

One thing that seperates Connor from the other players who managed two points on Tuesday is that Connor also scored the only shootout goal between the Bruins and Jets, so he essentially added the game-winner to his two goals.

Highlight of the Night

That wasn’t necessarily the most impressive moment of that Jets – Bruins shootout, though, as Connor Hellebuyck made a sweet “toe” save.

More from that game:

Factoids

Over the last seven games, Laine’s generated only one goal and one assist, and has just three points (one goal, two assists) during the last 11.

Things aren’t going great for Laine, and there are some warning signs here and there for the Jets … but hey, they won. Maybe some early struggles will be worth it in the long run?

  • Rasmus Dahlin continues to climb the “How is he just 18?” ranks.

With two assists on Tuesday, Dahlin enjoyed his sixth multi-point game, becoming only the third player to collect at least six before they turned 19. Ahead of him: Bobby Orr at eight and Dahlin’s own coach, Phil Housley … at 13(!). That’s just one of the more impressive numbers he’s accumulated.

Scores

BUF 5 – CBJ 4
WPG 4 – BOS 3 (SO)
PHI 1 – NYR 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stellar Stolarz shuts out Rangers, extends Flyers’ streak

By James O'BrienJan 29, 2019, 10:23 PM EST
For much of this season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ goalies have done little beyond tying dubious NHL records.

That story’s been different lately, as the Flyers’ netminders have gone from holding the team back to propping them up.

Tuesday certainly fit into that pattern, as Philly only needed one Oskar Lindblom goal to beat the New York Rangers 1-0. That goal happened just 1:40 into the game, yet Anthony Stolarz authored a 38-save shutout.

Stolarz clearly made the difference in that contest, as the Rangers doubled up the Flyers with 38 shots on goal to 19.

Both teams are far removed from playoff contention right now, yet there were still some emotional and nasty moments, especially after Brady Skjei was hit hard during the third period. Skjei was able to return to the contest:

With this performance, the Flyers are now on a five-game winning streak. Even with this run, Philly is 10 points behind the Penguins for the East’s second wild-card spot, and Pittsburgh has a game in hand. So even with more Stolarz shutouts, the Flyers are unlikely to fight for more than pride.

Then again, considering the talent on hand, maybe a strong finish to 2018-19 would help keep more of a still-seemingly-promising core together? That’s pretty decent motivation for this fledgling Flyers group.

Bruins’ Frederic gets in furious fight in first NHL game

By James O'BrienJan 29, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
Sometimes you introduce yourself to new teammates with a hilarious joke. Maybe you’re lucky and/or skilled enough to score a goal.

In the case of Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins, he raised some eyebrows – and left his parents hooting and hollering – by dropping the gloves for a furious fight with Brandon Tanev of the Winnipeg Jets.

Quite a way to make a name for yourself in your first NHL game, huh?

The Bruins selected Frederic with the 29th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old generated 10 goals and 17 points in 37 games in 2018-19 for the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Looking at Hockey Fights’ listings, this marked Tanev’s fourth NHL fight (while he’s also had one bout in the AHL).

Tough night for Tanev overall:

The Jets ended up beating the Bruins 4-3 via a shootout.

Panarin received ‘smattering’ of boos in Columbus

By James O'BrienJan 29, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
A “smattering” of Columbus Blue Jackets fans booed Artemi Panarin during Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reports that there was such a smattering of boos when Panarin’s name was mentioned during starting lineup announcements, and also often when he touched the puck. Such rumblings were also audible to the Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger when Panarin’s name was mentioned after Columbus goals, with things being a bit louder on his first assist of the game than his second.

It’s easy to realize why the boos are coming, whether they’re only a “smattering” or not. This is Panarin’s first game with the Blue Jackets since his agent Dan Millstein announced that Panarin will not discuss “Artemi’s future during the season.”

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen hasn’t totally ignored the questions about how he should approach the trade deadline regarding Panarin (and Sergei Bobrovsky), considering the fact that both high-level players could leave via unrestricted free agency, with the Blue Jackets getting nothing after the 2018-19 season concludes. In fact, Kekalainen even teased a will-they or won’t-they scenario to Portzline earlier on Tuesday (sub required).

“My phone has been ringing off the hook today,” Kekalainen said. “I can only answer one at a time, but I’m pretty good at returning phone calls.”

In the video above this post’s headline, you can see a Monday segment where Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter discuss the tough situation Columbus is in.

Carter argues in favor of Columbus keeping Panarin, even if that means losing him for nothing in free agency after a run in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He then adds that the Blue Jackets didn’t sell off Jack Johnson during the 2018 trade deadline, which seems like an unequal comparison – sorry Jack, but Panarin and Bob are basically another planet from a value perspective – but Kekalainen provided similar thoughts to Portzline, so maybe that’s indeed the way to go?

But then again, there are other, human elements to consider. What if things get weird for Panarin and/or Bob in front of home fans? Could these questions provide too many distractions for the Blue Jackets? How hard should the Blue Jackets chase that first-ever playoff series win? How far could they go with Joonas Korpisalo?

This is indeed a tough situation, and nights like Tuesday remind you that fans are often plugged in to these situations. For all we know, things could get awfully awkward.

Then again, losing is awkward too, right?

The Blue Jackets fought back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game 4-4, but the Sabres ended up winning 5-4 in regulation on Tuesday. So a tough night overall for Columbus.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers take on Rangers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Prior to the All-Star Break, the Rangers were playing some of their best hockey of the season, winning four of five games, including victories over the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. New York last played on Jan. 19, beating Boston 3-2 at TD Garden. They enter this game on a three-game winning streak and look to make it four straight wins, which would tie their longest winning streak of the season.

Head coach David Quinn stressed the importance of starting this game fast and “making sure we have a good effort” because the Flyers will have a game under their belt having played on Monday night. This game starts a furious stretch of games for the Rangers, who will play exactly every other night through Feb. 12 – 8 games over a 15-day stretch.

Last night, the Flyers beat the Jets 3-1 for their season-high fourth straight win. Rookie netminder Carter Hart made 31 saves; he’s started every game during the team’s current win streak. Of the team’s record-tying seven goalies used this season, Hart leads in goals against average (2.52) and save percentage (.922).

James van Riemsdyk scored a goal – his seventh in the past six games. Up until this current run, van Riemsdyk had struggled, with just six goals over his first 27 games of the year.

Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) left warmups early last night and was a late scratch. He will miss tonight’s game, but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play Thursday against Boston.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Claude GirouxTravis Konecny
Oskar LindblomSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonNolan PatrickWayne Simmonds
Phil Varone – Mikhail Vorobyov – Michael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovTravis Sanheim
Andrew MacDonaldRadko Gudas
Robert HaggChristian Folin

Starting goalie: Anthony Stolarz

RANGERS
Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadBrett Howden
Jimmy VeseyKevin HayesVladislav Namestnikov
Filip ChytilRyan StromeJesper Fast
Cody McLeodBoo NievesBrendan Smith

Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Brady SkjeiAdam McQuaid
Neal PionkKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.