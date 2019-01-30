PHT Morning Skate: Gretzky’s unbreakable record; Blues need to be buyers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Take a deeper look at the arrival of player and data tracking in the NHL and how it’s going to work. (ESPN)

• All this new available data is changing the way the NHL does business. (Front Office Sports)

• Now that they’ve added Jake Muzzin to their roster, the Leafs have nine defenders on their team. What happens next? (Maple Leafs Nation)

• Jim Nill was once seen as a future star in the GM ranks, but things have fallen apart for him. (Defending Big D)

• Families that lost loved ones in the Humboldt bus crash can’t change what happened in the past, but they can help change the future. (The Hockey News)

• This Capitals fan lost his wife to cancer, but he decided to finish off the 36 hockey venue tour he began with her. (Washington Post)

• Sports Illustrated took a look back at Wayne Gretzky’s incredible 51-game point streak. (Sports Illustrated)

• Chapel has allowed several members of the Boston Bruins to keep their faith on and off the ice. (WEEI)

• The St. Louis Blues absolutely have to be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline. (Bleedin’ Blue)

• Find out how Red Wings fans can stay interested in their team even though they’re not going to make the playoffs. (Wingin’ it in Motown)

• Is the San Jose Sharks’ goaltending going to hold them back this year? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Sportsnet’s Paul Campbell breaks down new data that we can use to come up with the rightful Vezina Trophy nominees. (Sportsnet)

• Joel Quenneville still hasn’t been employed by an NHL team since he was let go by the Blackhawks earlier this season. Where will he end up next? (Puck Prose)

• The fact that the Arizona Coyotes have managed to stay in the race for a playoff spot has many people in the hockey world buzzing. (AZ Central)

• How aggressive should the Devils be with their development of goalie MacKenzie Blackwood. (Pucks and Pitchforks)

• Finally, here’s Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and comedian Kevin Hart’s chatting it in as they bathe in ice:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.