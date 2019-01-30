More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Penguins score early, Murray saves often to dispatch Lightning

By Scott BilleckJan 30, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
Few have bested the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, but if you’re going to do it, building up a quick lead and then keeping them at bay seems like an effective blueprint to get the job done.

The Pittsburgh Penguins followed that plan in a 4-2 win on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Three goals inside the first 8:21 — one each from Riley Sheahan, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby — had Pittsburgh cruising, and from there it was the Matt Murray show, despite giving up a couple late in the game.

Bend, just don’t break.

The effort was a welcomed relief for the Pens, who had lost four-of-five coming into Wednesday and have found themselves in a battle with the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Murray returned to his recent self after dropping his last outing. Even with their 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Murray’s numbers since returning from injury in the middle of December have been some of the best in the NHL. The 24-year-old entered the day with a 10-2-0 record with a .933 save percentage, so a bounce-back seemed inevitable.

And it was.

Murray turned aside 33-of-35 shots sent his way by the league’s most potent offense, losing the shutout bid on a one-timer by J.T. Miller late in the third period before surrendering a second to Steven Stamkos on the power play with little over two minutes remaining.

Pittsburgh settled this one much earlier, and Tampa’s frustration (and perhaps the Penguins’ own frustration as of late) boiled over at points, including a surprise fight between Steven Stamkos and Evgeni Malkin.

Malkin needed one assist coming into the game to become the fourth player in Pens history to reach 600. He got two, for good measure, to join Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby in the Penguins’ pantheon. He also joined Russian royalty with his first assist of the game on Kessel’s goal, becoming the fourth Russian player to the mark after Sergei Fedorov, Sergei Zubov and Pavel Datsyuk.

Keeping with the records, Letang’s 12th in the second period was his 108th as a Penguin, tying Paul Coffey for most by a Pens defender.

With the win, Pittsburgh jumped from that second wild-card spot to second in the Metropolitan, three points back of the division-leading New York Islanders.

[MORE: Kendall Coyne Schofield talks All-Star Skills, bubble hockey with Penguins' Dumoulin]

The Buzzer: Bishop blanks, Murray maintains, Ullmark unlucky

By Scott BilleckJan 30, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
Three stars

1. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

Sometimes one goal is enough, with the Stars proving that.

But without Ben Bishop, that lone goal likely wouldn’t have stood as the game’s only. Bishop was solid, stopping all 27 pucks sent his way for his third shutout of the season, tying him for second in the NHL in that category. Bishop improved his season save percentage to .924.

Who needs run support when you have that level of goaltending? Keep reading.

2. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

Murray was 10-2-0 entering Wednesday dating back to his return from injury on Dec. 15. And despite getting lit up in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Murray bounced back to make 33 saves to knock off the NHL’s top team in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Murray’s save percentage prior to his current run wasn’t great, but he’s chipping away at bringing it back to a respectable level, now at .910.

3. Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres

On a night where he stopped 26-of-27 shots, all Ullmark needed, it seemed, was some help at the other end.

Bishop is the first star because of his shutout, but Ullmark rightly deserves a star of his own after keeping Buffalo in this one to the very end. The Sabres needed their goaltending to be better coming out of the all-star break, and Ullmark provided that.

It’s a shame then that he received no help.

Highlights of the night

Kendall Coyne Schofield was tremendous in her NBC debut:

Letang ties Coffey with this beauty:

Poor Ullmark:

Factoids

Scores

Penguins 4, Lightning 2
Stars 1, Sabres 0

Kendall Coyne Schofield talks All-Star Skills, bubble hockey with Penguins’ Dumoulin

By Scott BilleckJan 30, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
Prior to setting a blistering time around the rink at the NHL All-Star Skills this past weekend, Kendall Coyne Schofield made sure Connor McDavid was in the same boat as she was.

“I asked him if he was nervous,” Coyne Schofield told the broadcast team on NBCSN prior to Wednesday Night Hockey. “He said he was, so that made me feel a little better. I got to the starting line and the crowd just erupted.”

The chants of ‘USA, USA’ and the rest of the yelling and screaming help propel Coyne around the rink, and then it came: a 14.346-second lap, just a second off McDavid’s time and faster that Arizona’s Clayton Keller, who also participated.

“It was go time,” she said.

McDavid may have won the event, but Coyne Schofield won the hearts of the hockey community.

Coyne, who currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), became the first woman to compete in an NHL All-Star Skills and along with fellow U.S. National team member Briana Decker who participated in the Premier Passer event, stole the show.

In fact, it was so inspiring that NBC hired Coyne Schofield to be an analyst on Wednesday night during the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“This past weekend has just been incredible,” she said. “Just to see the barriers that have been broken, the historic moment that was made and the response… just seeing all of those messages, young girls picking up skates for the first time, young boys saying I want to be as fast as her. It changed the way society views women and specifically women and girl’s hockey. It’s just been tremendous.”

Part of Coyne Schofield’s assignment on Wednesday was playing a little bubble hockey with Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

She won, of course.

The two have a little in common. Coyne Schofield attended Northeastern while Dumoulin attended rival Boston College. Both played in the Beanpot Tournament, which pits Boston University, Boston College, Harvard University and Northeastern in a two-round tournament for state bragging rights.

Dumoulin is a three-time winner of the tourney, while Coyne Schofield won it twice.

Coyne Schofield will go between the glass with Pierre McGuire during Wednesday’s game, along with providing analysis during both intermissions with play-by-play man, John Forslund.

Her chance to shine isn’t too far off, either.

Coyne Schofield and the rest of her USA teammates are gearing up for the 2019 Rivalry Series against Canada. The three-game series takes place in Toronto and London, Ont., with the final in taking place at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 17 as part of Hockey Week Across America.

Laine’s cold streak isn’t only warning sign for Jets

By James O'BrienJan 30, 2019, 7:13 PM EST
Search Patrik Laine‘s name and you’ll see a lot of pessimism lately, and that makes sense.

After all, the Finnish winger is ice-cold, to the point that you can slice and dice his numbers in a wide variety of unflattering ways, at least if you make sure to skate past the whole “18 goals in November” thing.

The takes really hit a boiling point after possibly Laine’s lowest point as an NHL player. While the Winnipeg Jets managed a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Laine only logged 10:55 of ice time, and again — that’s in a game that included a full five-minute overtime of 3-on-3 action. (That “free hockey” accounted for 52 seconds of Laine’s ice time.)

That ice time marks the second-lowest of Laine’s career, but his worst was a game cut short by injuries, so this was the harshest “coach’s decision” the sniper’s faced yet.

The Winnipeg Sun’s Ted Wyman wonders if that tough game was a “wakeup call,” one that might even merit a healthy scratch, and he’s far from the only person cringing at Laine’s numbers.

No doubt about it, the Jets need to make sure that Laine is focused and confident with the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs not much more than two months away.

Is it possible, though, that Laine’s struggles distract from some issues for the Jets? Winnipeg isn’t necessarily in a crisis, but there are some things to consider.

While that trio is dominant, Laine isn’t exactly riding with high-end scorers. During the last month or so, he’s mostly been skating with Bryan Little (a decent but unspectacular center) and Jack Roslovic (an intriguing but unfinished talent). It’s perfectly reasonable to wonder if the Jets would be wise to move Little or Roslovic off that combination in favor of Mathieu Perreault, a long-underrated play driver who has played at center in the past.

Either way, it’s clear that injured winger Nikolaj Ehlers is missed, whether Ehlers would line up with Wheeler and Scheifele (allowing Connor to boost Laine), or if Ehlers could join up with Laine.

  • The Jets aren’t lighting opponents up possession-wise.

Perhaps Winnipeg is coasting through the season while saving that “extra gear” for the postseason, but they’re not necessarily dominant by certain measures.

Before that Bruins game, Money Puck tweeted that the Jets have been looking like an “average team” at times in 2018-19, and that they were stronger according to the same expected goals metrics last season. Looking at Natural Stat Trick, Winnipeg is middle-of-the-pack by a variety of standards, including Corsi and Fenwick. They can’t explain it away by “shot quality” alone, as they’re middling in high-danger scoring chances, too.

Again, this isn’t to say that the Jets are a “paper tiger.” There’s plenty of talent on hand, and this team’s also dealt with substantial injuries to the likes of Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien.

That said …

  • They might indeed want to spend at the trade deadline.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun postulated that there might be something of an arms race between the Jets and the Nashville Predators during the deadline (sub required).

Winnipeg was happy with the addition of Paul Stastny last season, and there have been murmurs about Derick Brassard, but this could be a time for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to gamble a bit.

For one thing, this team may very well need a bigger boost than you’d think, at least considering some of the struggles depicted in their underlying numbers.

Really, though, this might be the Jets’ best chance. Both Laine and Connor are due significant raises with their rookie contracts set to expire after this season, and Jacob Trouba needs a new deal as an RFA, too. Much like the Maple Leafs, things could really start to get tight for the Jets once they pay some of their brilliant young players — and they might lose some key ones in the process.

Cap Friendly projects the Jets’ deadline cap space at about $26.45 million. They should spend as much of it as ownership will allow.

***

Again, this situation is far from “doom and gloom,” as the Jets are set to be a competitive team for some time. Maybe some of their sneaky (possession stats) and headline-grabbing (Laine slump) issues could actually inspire this patient franchise to go bold, and possibly win big in the process?

Ultimately, Winnipeg’s challenges – and ambitions – could really spice things up during the trade deadline. Again.

WATCH LIVE: Penguins host Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyJan 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa Bay, which last played on Jan. 19, comes out of the All- Star break with the best record in the NHL at 37-10-2. With 76 points, the Lightning occupy first place in the NHL, and are five points ahead of the Calgary Flames for most in the league entering Wednesday night’s action.

Tampa Bay has been in first place in the NHL since Nov. 29 – just more than two months – and are looking to capture the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history. They are currently on pace to win 62 games this season, which would tie NHL record (set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings – 62 wins).

The last team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and win the Stanley Cup was the Blackhawks in 2013, and before that was the Red Wings in 2008.

[WNH: Sidney Crosby's Selke Trophy push]

On Monday, the Penguins lost at home to the New Jersey Devils, 6-3, its fourth loss in the last five games (all in regulation – 1-4-0 record since Jan. 12). Pittsburgh has allowed five-plus goals in all four of those losses. This recent stretch of struggles follows Pittsburgh’s hottest streak of the season, when they won 10 of 11 games from Dec. 19 – Jan. 11.

One thing the Penguins need to improve is on the power play. They are just 2-for-13 (15.4%) on the power play in their last four games, and have allowed three shorthanded goals in the last six games. In fact, Pittsburgh leads the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals allowed this season. Last year they were tied with Tampa Bay and San Jose for the fewest shorthanded goals allowed (3).

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosYanni Gourde
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliJ.T. Miller
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteMathieu Joseph

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevAnton Stralman

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyDominik Simon
Bryan RustEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Tanner PearsonMatt CullenPatric Hornqvist
Riley Sheahan – Teddy Blueger – Garrett Wilson

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Olli MaattaJuuso Riikola
Marcus PetterssonJack Johnson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

MORE: Kendall Coyne Schofield to serve as NBC Sports analyst on Wednesday Night Hockey

Coyne will join the broadcast team of John Forslund (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) for the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday night.