Claude Julien has Canadiens playing fast, aggressive

By Joey AlfieriJan 30, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Raise your hand if you expected the Montreal Canadiens to be sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division after 51 games this season. Anybody? I didn’t think so.

After finishing 28th in 2017-18, expectations for the Habs this year were fairly low. They traded away their two best scorers in Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk, and they were without Shea Weber for the first two months of the season. So you can understand why no one thought they’d be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The acquisitions of Max Domi and Tomas Tatar have really helped. Carey Price‘s performances in December and January have also propelled the Habs up the standings and career year’s from Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and a few others haven’t hurt, either.

But one of the biggest reasons the Canadiens have had so much success, is because head coach Claude Julien has them playing faster than ever. They’re at their best when they’re aggressive on the puck and on the forecheck. Julien has admitted that this edition of the Canadiens isn’t the most talented or skilled, but when they work hard, they know they can go head-to-head against anybody.

“We’re a team that came into this season with the intention of changing the perception of our hockey club and what’s expected of us,” Julien told the Montreal Gazette after his team dropped an ugly home decision to the Boston Bruins in December. “And the only way we could do that was to go out and compete hard and that was the No. 1 thing we wanted to do and that’s the No. 1 thing I think people appreciated from our team. We’re a fun team to watch, we competed hard, and lately it’s just been on and off. We can’t think that all of a sudden we’re a skilled team and we can get away with just half efforts because this is too good of a league. With the parity, you’re not going to survive that way.”

And that consistently aggressive forecheck might not be easy to maintain, but they know that when they’re able to execute on that part of their game, they can force their opponents into making mistakes.

“We put a lot of pressure on teams and when you can close on a player, you force him to make decisions quickly,” Paul Byron said back in October, per the Gazette. “When you have the forwards we have — Max (Domi), myself, Artturi (Lehkonen) — pressuring the other teams it forces them to make mistakes and cough up pucks. We want to get on them fast. The more we can take time and space away from the them the more advantageous it is for us.”

Adding Luke Richardson to the coaching staff has also helped change the identity of the Canadiens. Richardson has found a way to get his group of defensemen into the rush to help create offense.

Here’s an example of Petry not being shy about handling the puck deep in the offensive zone:

The defense has also just played faster in the way they skate with the puck and move the puck, which has led to an increase in puck possession and quality scoring chances.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Canadiens are the fourth best possession team in the league behind San Jose, Carolina and Vegas. They’re also fifth in FF%, sixth in SF%, sixth in GF%, and sixth in SCF%. Those are impressive numbers considering they don’t have a superstar forward like a lot of the other teams around them in the standings. Julien has put his team in a position to succeed and he’s done it by using all five skaters on the ice.

Even though there isn’t one specific way to measure this, it’s become increasingly clear that they’ve found a way to shoot from more dangerous areas on the ice. Last season, the Canadiens outshot their opponents fairly regularly, but a lot of those pucks came from the perimeter, where you just won’t score often enough. Now, they aren’t shy about getting to the dirty areas to make life more difficult for the opposing goaltender.

If Julien’s team can continue to hold on to the puck as much as they do, while getting incredible goaltending from Price, the Habs will continue to have success.

Are they legitimate Stanley Cup contenders? No. But they’re way ahead of where many expected them to be at this point in their re-tool project.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning, Penguins trending to the OVER on Wednesday Night Hockey

OddsSharkJan 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Scoring is up in the NHL this season, but the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins have been combining for plenty of offense for years.

The Lightning, led by Nikita Kucherov, are a slim -115 away favorite against the -105 underdog Penguins with a 6.5-goal total on the NHL odds for Wednesday night at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark NHL Database shows that not only has the total gone OVER in 19 of the last 20 games in this matchup, but the last 12 matchups have all had at least seven goals. Tampa Bay, thanks to a bye week and the NHL all-star break, is playing for the first time in 11 days and is 7-2 in its last nine away games. The Penguins are 1-4 at home this season against Atlantic Division teams that are currently in a playoff position.

Tampa Bay is 37-10-2 this season, including a 17-5-2 away record. The NHL schedule-maker has affording the Lightning, with their dynamic forward group that includes leading scorer Kucherov and centers Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point, the luxury of not having to jump right back into action upon reconvening following the all-star weekend.

On paper, a well-rested team facing an opponent that has allowed 13 goals over its last two games seems like an excellent matchup for the Lightning, who also boast the NHL’s No. 1 power play (29.5 per cent) and have the fifth-ranked penalty kill (83.6 per cent).

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who should get the start, is 5-3-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in eight games in January.

One factor in favor of the Penguins, whose 26-17-6 record includes being 13-8-4 at the PPG Paints Arena, is the embarrassment factor. Any team whose leadership includes captain Sidney Crosby, fellow center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang can be expected to give a peak effort the next time out after a loss such as Monday’s 6-3 setback against the New Jersey Devils.

Both Pittsburgh’s power play (24.8 per cent) and penalty kill (83.1) rank sixth in the NHL, making them the only team other than the Lightning with both special teams units ranked in the top 10, but they were 0-for-5 with the extra skater against New Jersey.

Matt Murray gave up all six goals against New Jersey, but still has a 5-2-0 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and .913 save percentage so far this month. It can be reasonably expected that the Penguins would have Murray get back in net right away after a rough night.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Lightning’s last 10 away games. The total has also gone OVER in seven of the Penguins’ last 11 home games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Coyne will join the broadcast team of John Forslund (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) for the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday night.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Sidney Crosby’s Selke Trophy push

By Adam GretzJan 30, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

When he took home All-Star Game MVP honors this past Saturday Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby managed to win one of the few awards in professional hockey that he had yet to claim in his ongoing Hall of Fame career.

It is definitely not the most important or relevant award he has won, and it will ultimately just be a footnote on his career when he hangs up his skates for good, but it’s still something to add to the collection that already includes three Stanley Cups, two Conn Smythe Trophies, two MVP awards, two Rocket Richard awards, two scoring titles, and a couple of Olympic gold medals.

There is however still one fairly significant award out there that he has yet to win, or even be close to winning.

That award would be the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

There is an argument to be made that he should at least get some consideration for it this season.

Will he actually end up winning it? Probably not, because the voting for the Selke Trophy tends to be more based on reputation than anything else. Largely because defense is such a subjective thing to measure, which is why the same handful of players end up in the top-three of the voting every season. It’s not that Patrice Bergeron, and Anze Kopitar, and Jonathan Toews aren’t great defensive players and deserving of the recognition (they are), but it’s long been decided that they are the best and they are always going to keep getting the attention because dominant defensive play from anyone else can be difficult to pick out unless you happen to watch them every single night.

When it comes to a player like Crosby, his career has been defined by offense and highlight reel plays with the puck.

His defensive game, no matter how good it has been, always gets overshadowed by that. When you are one of the best offensive players ever, that is certainly understandable.

Still, as his career has progressed he has started to get a little more recognition for his defensive game and has even finished in the top-10 in the Selke voting in each of the past three seasons.

Now, this isn’t going to be some argument that he is willingly sacrificing offense to improve his defense, because we hear that all the time with players like Crosby when they reach this point in their career. Nobody willingly gives up offense at any point in their careers. If a player can score goals, they are going to do it. Rather, a player’s all-around game tends to evolve more and their defensive game tends to improve because they can no longer score the way they did when they were in the early-mid 20s or in the offensive prime of their careers.

It is an adaptation to what their skills are at this point in their careers.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning Crosby is playing some of the most dominant two-way hockey in the NHL and has all of the numbers to back it up.

“I’d like to be in the conversation, for sure,” Crosby said of the Selke conversation during All-Star Weekend. “I think your play has to earn that. But I definitely want to be known as a player that’s responsible defensively. I want to be good offensively, but do it the right way. For the most part this year that’s been the case. I think you leave that up to others to watch and decide, but I take a lot of pride in being good defensively.”

Among the 240 forwards that have already logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season, Crosby is in the top-15 in shot attempt differential, scoring chance differential, and high-danger scoring chance differential. He is dominating play all over the ice and dictating the pace of just about every game he plays. All of that domination shows up on the scoreboard where the Penguins are outscoring teams by a 53-22 margin when he is on the ice during even-strength of player.

All of these numbers and rankings are among the best of his career.

Along with all of that he’s also been given an extended role on the penalty kill this season where he and his regular linemate Jake Guentzel have been called on to give the Penguins’ PK a different, more dangerous look.

He is doing pretty much everything you would want a Selke Trophy forward to do.

He plays big minutes against other team’s top players. He outplays them by a significant margin and not only outshoots, outchances, and outscores them, but also completely shuts them down. And now he is getting more time on the penalty kill which always seems to be a prerequisite for players to get any attentio in the Selke voting.

He has gradually climbed the ladder in this discussion in recent years, and given the way he has played this season in all phases and completely dominated a 200-foot game he might get even closer to snagging that one big individual award that has so far eluded him

Coyne will join the broadcast team of John Forslund (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) for the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday night.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Gretzky’s unbreakable record; Blues need to be buyers

By Joey AlfieriJan 30, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Take a deeper look at the arrival of player and data tracking in the NHL and how it’s going to work. (ESPN)

• All this new available data is changing the way the NHL does business. (Front Office Sports)

• Now that they’ve added Jake Muzzin to their roster, the Leafs have nine defenders on their team. What happens next? (Maple Leafs Nation)

• Jim Nill was once seen as a future star in the GM ranks, but things have fallen apart for him. (Defending Big D)

• Families that lost loved ones in the Humboldt bus crash can’t change what happened in the past, but they can help change the future. (The Hockey News)

• This Capitals fan lost his wife to cancer, but he decided to finish off the 36 hockey venue tour he began with her. (Washington Post)

• Sports Illustrated took a look back at Wayne Gretzky’s incredible 51-game point streak. (Sports Illustrated)

• Chapel has allowed several members of the Boston Bruins to keep their faith on and off the ice. (WEEI)

• The St. Louis Blues absolutely have to be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline. (Bleedin’ Blue)

• Find out how Red Wings fans can stay interested in their team even though they’re not going to make the playoffs. (Wingin’ it in Motown)

• Is the San Jose Sharks’ goaltending going to hold them back this year? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Sportsnet’s Paul Campbell breaks down new data that we can use to come up with the rightful Vezina Trophy nominees. (Sportsnet)

• Joel Quenneville still hasn’t been employed by an NHL team since he was let go by the Blackhawks earlier this season. Where will he end up next? (Puck Prose)

• The fact that the Arizona Coyotes have managed to stay in the race for a playoff spot has many people in the hockey world buzzing. (AZ Central)

• How aggressive should the Devils be with their development of goalie MacKenzie Blackwood. (Pucks and Pitchforks)

• Finally, here’s Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and comedian Kevin Hart’s chatting it up as they bathe in ice:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Limited Laine; Dazzling Dahlin

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 30, 2019, 12:17 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Anthony Stolarz

The Flyers scored just one goal on Tuesday, and it came 1:40 into their game. The Rangers had plenty of time to at least tie things up, and they certainly tried, firing 38 shots on Stolarz. None of them resulted in a goal, as Stolarz nabbed an impressive shutout.

This marks the second shutout of Stolarz’s career, and the second of this season. He came into Tuesday’s game with just an .880 save percentage in 2018-19, so while the Flyers are generally trending up in net lately, Stolarz needed this.

For more on the Flyers’ win, click here.

2. David Pastrnak/the Bruins’ top line

You can really take your pick from Boston’s tremendous trio.

Pastrnak scored a goal and two assists while firing an impressive six shots on goal. Brad Marchand also generated three points in this one, all of which were assists. Patrice Bergeron didn’t have as many points, yet his two were goals, and they were pretty impressive.

As strong as the performances were from the Boston’s top line, they could only manage a standings point from Tuesday’s game, thanks in part to this guy:

3. Kyle Connor

Last season was Connor’s early-career breakthrough, as he generated 31 goals and 57 points.

He’s on track to generate an even better year in 2018-19. Connor scored two goals on Tuesday, remarkably pushing him to 21 goals (and 40 points) already in 50 games.

One thing that seperates Connor from the other players who managed two points on Tuesday is that Connor also scored the only shootout goal between the Bruins and Jets, so he essentially added the game-winner to his two goals.

Highlight of the Night

That wasn’t necessarily the most impressive moment of that Jets – Bruins shootout, though, as Connor Hellebuyck made a sweet “toe” save.

More from that game:

Factoids

Over the last seven games, Laine’s generated only one goal and one assist, and has just three points (one goal, two assists) during the last 11.

Things aren’t going great for Laine, and there are some warning signs here and there for the Jets … but hey, they won. Maybe some early struggles will be worth it in the long run?

  • Rasmus Dahlin continues to climb the “How is he just 18?” ranks.

With two assists on Tuesday, Dahlin enjoyed his sixth multi-point game, becoming only the third player to collect at least six before they turned 19. Ahead of him: Bobby Orr at eight and Dahlin’s own coach, Phil Housley … at 13(!). That’s just one of the more impressive numbers he’s accumulated.

Scores

BUF 5 – CBJ 4
WPG 4 – BOS 3 (SO)
PHI 1 – NYR 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.