WATCH LIVE: Flyers take on Rangers on NBCSN

Tuesday's matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.
Prior to the All-Star Break, the Rangers were playing some of their best hockey of the season, winning four of five games, including victories over the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. New York last played on Jan. 19, beating Boston 3-2 at TD Garden. They enter this game on a three-game winning streak and look to make it four straight wins, which would tie their longest winning streak of the season.
Head coach David Quinn stressed the importance of starting this game fast and “making sure we have a good effort” because the Flyers will have a game under their belt having played on Monday night. This game starts a furious stretch of games for the Rangers, who will play exactly every other night through Feb. 12 – 8 games over a 15-day stretch.
Last night, the Flyers beat the Jets 3-1 for their season-high fourth straight win. Rookie netminder Carter Hart made 31 saves; he’s started every game during the team’s current win streak. Of the team’s record-tying seven goalies used this season, Hart leads in goals against average (2.52) and save percentage (.922).
James van Riemsdyk scored a goal – his seventh in the past six games. Up until this current run, van Riemsdyk had struggled, with just six goals over his first 27 games of the year.
Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) left warmups early last night and was a late scratch. He will miss tonight’s game, but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play Thursday against Boston.
What: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Claude Giroux – Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton – Nolan Patrick – Wayne Simmonds
Phil Varone – Mikhail Vorobyov – Michael Raffl
Ivan Provorov – Travis Sanheim
Andrew MacDonald – Radko Gudas
Robert Hagg – Christian Folin
Starting goalie: Anthony Stolarz
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Brett Howden
Jimmy Vesey – Kevin Hayes – Vladislav Namestnikov
Filip Chytil – Ryan Strome – Jesper Fast
Cody McLeod – Boo Nieves – Brendan Smith
Marc Staal – Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei – Adam McQuaid
Neal Pionk – Kevin Shattenkirk
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.