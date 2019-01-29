More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Penguins’ power play will always be high risk, high reward

By Adam GretzJan 29, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Whenever the Pittsburgh Penguins have had some sort of defensive breakdown, or danger zone turnover, or simply a “what the heck was that!?” kind of play with the puck this season coach Mike Sullivan has usually followed it up after the game by talking about the delicate balancing act he has to walk with his roster.

He talks about playmaking being a part of the team’s DNA and wanting to allow his players to use that to their advantage. And why wouldn’t he? When you have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Kris Letang on your roster you have an advantage over almost every other team in the league every single night.

You want them making plays.

But he also wants it happening in a controlled, measured way, where it’s not just a free-for-all where they start exchanging chances with other teams for 60 minutes because for as much fun as that would be for you and me to watch it is probably not something that is going to win on a consistent basis. Along with that, he talks about playing “the right way” and having the right “defensive conscious” and the right mindset.

Given the way the season has gone, with the Penguins going through equal stretches of dominance and sloppiness, he has had to hit these talking points a lot.

Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils was another one of those nights, and his team’s power play unit was one of his focal points after an 0-for-4 night on the man-advantage that saw them give up yet another shorthanded goal to put the game out of reach in the second period.

The Penguins’ power play unit is one of the more complicated and sometimes maddening groups in the league because it has the potential to change a game … for both teams.

For the Penguins, it can serve as their deterrent because teams know once that unit hits the ice it can be lethal in its precision to pick an opponent apart and light up the scoreboard. You simply can not take penalties against them because there is a very good chance they will make you pay for it. They are scoring on more than 26 percent of their chances this season and have been the absolute best unit in the league in terms of success rate (23.7 percent) since Sullivan took over behind the bench in the middle of the 2015-16 season.

That is the positive impact it can provide for the Penguins.

The negative impact is that can also be a ticking time bomb because of the chances they give up the other way, and this season that has burnt them one too many times.

The shorthanded goal they allowed on Monday night was already the league-leading 11th shorthanded goal they have allowed this season. Given the number of chances they give up that number could probably be significantly higher, and it has been a point of concern for Sullivan and the Penguins coaching staff all season.

Following Monday’s game he was asked if there ever comes a point where he thinks about making changes to the unit, whether it is personnel, system, or anything else he can do to stop the bleeding the way other way.

“I think we’re probably there,” said Sullivan, before hitting all of the talking points that he is probably tired of talking about this season.

“As a coach it’s always a fine line because you want to show faith and trust in your guys, and as I’ve said all along this year our first power play unit has been a difference-maker for this team for a long time. They are all really good players. But we have to take more responsibility for having a defensive conscious when guys are in trouble. And it doesn’t seem like we’re recognizing the danger, and we don’t take care of the puck. We’re careless with some of the decisions we make with the puck and it costs us. We’re trying to get out group to heed the lessons, and if we don’t heed the lessons then something needs to change.”

This is where the balancing act is going to become a challenge for the Penguins’ coaching staff.

Making changes that are too drastic and significant could needlessly weaken a group that has the potential to dominate, and for whatever flaws they have they still score a ton of goals. If the ultimate goal of your power play unit is to put the puck in the net, this group is still as good as it gets in the NHL and it has few peers on its level.

Part of the reason it is at that level is because of the talent it has, the plays they are capable of making, and just how … let’s say fearless they can be. It may border on reckless at times, but they definitely don’t live in their fears. Players like Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have the ability to make plays most other players in the league won’t (or can’t) even attempt.

When it all clicks, it makes magic. When it doesn’t … you get 11 shorthanded goals against in 49 games.

What probably stands out about that number is this same group, with the same players, only allowed three shorthanded goals all of last season. They only gave up seven the year before and only five the year before that. Only four teams in the league allowed fewer shorthanded goals than the Penguins’ 15 over that three-year stretch.

Now, they are on pace to give up more shorthanded goals this season than they did in the previous three years combined.

On the surface, you probably want to look at that and think something is different about this group or that they are suddenly being more careless.

But that is misleading because those same issues have always existed this group, they just haven’t always shown up in a way that is easily noticeable that you can point to on the stat sheet and say, “see … this is the problem! Fix this!”

Let’s just take a quick look at what the Penguins’ power play has given up over the past four seasons in terms of goals against, shots against, and scoring chances against. The number in parenthesis is where they rank in each category.

Despite being one of the best teams in the league at not allowing shorthanded goals the past three seasons they were still one of the worst (and more often than not) the absolute worst team in the league at giving up shots, scoring chances, and high-danger scoring chances with the man-advantage.

If anything, they have actually been a little bit better this season when it comes to preventing chances and have simply gotten worse goaltending in those spots.

Does that mean the problems didn’t exist before? Of course not.

One of our biggest failings in analyzing and watching hockey is that we only look at mistakes when they end up in the back of the net. If you turn the puck over at your own blue line and give up an odd-man rush or a breakaway and that player misses the net or gets stopped by your goalie does that mean the mistake didn’t happen? It happened, and just because it didn’t end up in the back of your net this time doesn’t it mean it won’t end up there next time.

As far as personnel changes. There is always the possibility that they could split up Crosby and Malkin, something that has happened on occasion over the past few years. But it doesn’t really work. The power play unit when Malkin is on the ice without Crosby gives up even more chances and shots the other way (which would be a problem), and neither unit scores as well or generates as many chances as when they are on the ice together.

Here are those numbers from 2015-16 through 2017-18.

Malkin definitely seems to be the common denominator in the chances and shots against numbers spiking, so putting him on his own unit doesn’t seem like the best approach for a power play that is trying to cut down the number of chances against. And you’re certainly not going to take him off the power play unit entirely because when he and Crosby are together they can still be so dangerous.

They are a couple of weeks away from getting Justin Schultz back and he has had success on the top unit in the past, so that is always the possibility.

Other than that, it comes down to X’s and O’s and trying to change the DNA of superstars that want to make plays. That is easier said than done, and if you happen to do it you run the risk of having more of a negative impact than a positive impact. You might give up less, but you also might score a lot less.

No matter how you look at it or analyze it this is just what the Penguins power play unit is going to do.

They are going to make skilled, risky plays that are sometimes going to work, and work at a rate that is better than almost any other team in the league.

That also carries a lot of risk, and that risk has always been there whether it has ended up in the back of their own net or not.

(Scoring chance, shot, and power play data via Natural Stat Trick)

Blue Jackets GM on trade deadline: ‘If we have to make a hard decision, we will’

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
The morning after Artemi Panarin’s agent announced that his client wants to focus on this season and will deal with his future in the summer, it was status quo for Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, the GM said that Panarin’s decision changes “nothing” about the organization’s decision-making process regarding the star forward’s future.

“We’ve said all along we’re going to make hard decisions if we have to, but our focus is on getting our team better and making it as competitive as possible for this spring but also into the future obviously,” said Kekalainen. “If we have to make a hard decision, we will. We like Artemi and would like to keep him, and it’s his right to go into free agency. If he chooses to do so, we’ll be knocking on his door July 1, but we’re going to go about our business here and try to win hockey games and make the playoffs and go as deep as possible this spring, too.”

Panarin’s agent, Dan Milstein, Tweeted out a statement Monday night saying the team had been notified of the decision.

Now the ball is in Kekalainen’s court.

It’d almost be easier for the Blue Jackets’ GM if the team was far out of the playoff picture. Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky can both become unrestricted free agents this summer and there’s been no indication that either player will re-sign in Columbus. If the playoffs weren’t a possibility, then no doubt both would be gone by the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the New York Islanders. Head coach John Tortorella said Tuesday there was a discussion about this topic with the players and he’s been proud of his team the way they’ve performed with all this hanging above the organization.

“We just go about our business,” Tortorella said. “As I’ve said all along, this has been around us all year long. We get ready to play Buffalo tonight. I know he’s going to be ready to play.”

So how does Kekalainen resolve this? That will depend on who’s calling and what they’re offering. Since both players would be possible rentals for an inquiring team, the return for Columbus likely wouldn’t include any players that could help them now as they chase a playoff spot and eye a deep run in the spring.

It will be a delicate balance for Kekalainen as his phone, which he said was ringing “off the hook” Tuesday, will keep him busy for the next four weeks.

“I think we’re going to have to weigh the decisions in front of us as far as what is out there in the marketplace,” said Kekalainen. “That’s the only answer that I’m going to be able to give you. I’ve made the example from last year when we had offers for Jack Johnson, a pending UFA, and Matt Calvert. We decided to keep them because we thought that was the best thing for our team in the short term, and the long-term benefits to trading them weren’t good enough. It’s the same way in these situations.”

Kendall Coyne Schofield to serve as NBC Sports analyst on Wednesday Night Hockey

By NBC SportsJan 29, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
STAMFORD, Conn. – January 29, 2019 – 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will join NBC Sports’ coverage for this week’s Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (watch live stream here).

Coyne, who currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), became the first woman to compete in an NHL All-Star Skills Competition event this past weekend when she participated in the fastest skater event.

Coyne will be featured on NBC Sports’ commentary team throughout the night, joining NHL Live pre-game coverage, providing reaction and analysis during intermissions, and serving as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst, and booth analyst.

“Kendall’s a gold-medal winning player who had a spectacular moment at the All-Star Game that had people talking about hockey,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “We saw the enormous reaction the players and fans had when she blazed that amazing speed, and want to celebrate her accomplishment. We think viewers will be very interested to hear her lean in and talk about hockey during a regular-season game.”

Coyne will join the broadcast team of John Forslund (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) for the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday night.

Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

NHL on NBCSN: Rangers look to keep good times rolling

By Scott BilleckJan 29, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Sometimes a team needs an old swift kick in the behind.

When the New York Rangers lost 7-5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 13, head coach David Quinn referred to his team’s performance that night as a “freaking joke,” and said they “failed miserably.”

The team had lost six of its previous seven and the rookie NHL coach needed a response. Since that date, the Rangers have won three straight, including wins against the Boston Bruins and the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

On Tuesday, the Rangers will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games as they play their out of their bye week.

The formula to winning recently has defense. The Rangers have conceded just seven goals during their current heater, matching the total they allowed in the loss to Columbus. For Quinn, the Rangers need to produce more of the same.

“Looking at the Bruins game, I thought we had a good night, did a lot of good things, we defended well,” Quinn said. “One thing I like, we’ve really defended much better over the last few games, and when we have given up a chance, that’s been it. At our level, when you can minimize your chances and not have two or three quickly follow the one, you’ve got a chance, and I think that’s what we’ve done a good job of.”

Good defense has translated to the penalty kill, too. The Rangers are operating at 90.9 percent (20-of-22) over their past five games. They were just 61.9 percent in the five games before that.

In terms of offense, New York will be hoping Mika Zibanejad can extend his five-game point streak. In his past seven games, the Rangers forward has six goals and four assists and leads the team with 44 points.

The Rangers will turn to Alexandar Georgiev, who will start in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who took part in NHL All-Star Weekend. Georgiev is 6-8-0 in 16 games this season (13 starts) with .895 save percentage and 3.43 goals against average.

The Flyers will be looking to make it five wins on the trot after another impressive performance against the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Philadelphia, who are 12 points adrift for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, have adapted to life as spoilers quite well as of late. Wins over Minnesota, Montreal, Boston and Winnipeg have seen the Flyers playing some of their best hockey of the year as the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline approaches.

A lot of that is due to the play of Carter Hart, who has started in all four of those wins, including a 31-save effort against Winnipeg on Monday. Hart became the first goalie to win four straight starts before turning 21 since Steve Mason did it with the Blue Jackets in 2008-09.

The Flyers will hope to have Shayne Gostisbehere back in the lineup after he was made a late scratch prior to the Winnipeg game.

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

PHT Morning Skate: Oilers’ CEO vows to get it right this time

By Scott BilleckJan 29, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
• Will Connor McDavid ever escape Edmonton and their perpetual rebuild? (The Ringer)

• The mess that the Edmonton Oilers have become starts at the top (Spector’s Hockey)

• Take it with however many grains of salt you want, but Bob Nicholson is promising to get it right this time in Edmonton (Edmonton Sun)

• A look at the longest losing streaks from recent back-to-back Stanley Cup champs (Nova Caps)

• Puck and player tracking is coming, and it’s going to transform how we understand the game (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• A look at the puck and player tracking trial run at the NHL All-Star Game this past weekend (NHL.com)

• More time on the overtime clock? Perhaps it’s time (TSN)

• Should the Arizona Coyotes push for Lord Stanley this season? (Five for Howling)

• The bargain bin: six players who could provide good value at the trade deadline (Sportsnet)

• An inside look at Jack Hughes, the top NHL draft prospect Flyers fans are craving (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Elias Pettersson has thrown a wrench in the Canucks’ rebuild plans. A good wrench (The Province)

• That Patrick Marleau jersey Auston Matthews donned for the All-Star Skills? Yeah, you could own it and help out a charity at the same time (NHL.com)

• The week off for the sliding Buffalo Sabres probably couldn’t have come at a better time. They now feel refreshed (Times-Herald)

• How Dylan Sikura is dealing with NHL growing pains and rediscovering his confidence (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Fresh of a 6-3 defeat on Monday to the New Jersey Devils, PHT’s Adam Gretz imagines the Penguins’ defense with a healthy Justin Schultz (Pensburgh)

• What do the stats say? Why, they say the Vegas Golden Knights have a top-5 defense of course (Sin.Bin Vegas)

• The Bruins return from their mandated week off on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets. Here are a few burning questions concerning the Bs (Bruins Daily)

• The decision to send Tyson Jost to the minors appears to be paying off (Mile High Hockey)

• Vincent Lecavalier taken to hospital after Florida pileup (Tampa Bay Times)

• Here’s a list of 10 venues that should host an NHL All-Star Game (Puck Prose)

• Barry Trotz is a good dude:

