NHL on NBCSN: Rangers look to keep good times rolling

By Scott BilleckJan 29, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Sometimes a team needs an old swift kick in the behind.

When the New York Rangers lost 7-5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 13, head coach David Quinn referred to his team’s performance that night as a “freaking joke,” and said they “failed miserably.”

The team had lost six of its previous seven and the rookie NHL coach needed a response. Since that date, the Rangers have won three straight, including wins against the Boston Bruins and the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

On Tuesday, the Rangers will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games as they play their out of their bye week.

The formula to winning recently has defense. The Rangers have conceded just seven goals during their current heater, matching the total they allowed in the loss to Columbus. For Quinn, the Rangers need to produce more of the same.

“Looking at the Bruins game, I thought we had a good night, did a lot of good things, we defended well,” Quinn said. “One thing I like, we’ve really defended much better over the last few games, and when we have given up a chance, that’s been it. At our level, when you can minimize your chances and not have two or three quickly follow the one, you’ve got a chance, and I think that’s what we’ve done a good job of.”

Good defense has translated to the penalty kill, too. The Rangers are operating at 90.9 percent (20-of-22) over their past five games. They were just 61.9 percent in the five games before that.

In terms of offense, New York will be hoping Mika Zibanejad can extend his five-game point streak. In his past seven games, the Rangers forward has six goals and four assists and leads the team with 44 points.

The Rangers will turn to Alexandar Georgiev, who will start in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who took part in NHL All-Star Weekend. Georgiev is 6-8-0 in 16 games this season (13 starts) with .895 save percentage and 3.43 goals against average.

[RELATED: Hart shines as Flyers win fourth straight]

The Flyers will be looking to make it five wins on the trot after another impressive performance against the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Philadelphia, who are 12 points adrift for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, have adapted to life as spoilers quite well as of late. Wins over Minnesota, Montreal, Boston and Winnipeg have seen the Flyers playing some of their best hockey of the year as the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline approaches.

A lot of that is due to the play of Carter Hart, who has started in all four of those wins, including a 31-save effort against Winnipeg on Monday. Hart became the first goalie to win four straight starts before turning 21 since Steve Mason did it with the Blue Jackets in 2008-09.

The Flyers will hope to have Shayne Gostisbehere back in the lineup after he was made a late scratch prior to the Winnipeg game.

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

The Buzzer: Hart continues impressive run; Zajac runs wild on Penguins

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 10:53 PM EST
Three stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart has four straight wins, so now, too, do the Flyers.

The future has arrived in Philly’s crease and it’s looking good so far. Hart stopped 31 shots against a potent Winnipeg Jets offense that was rather stymied by the rookie netminder.

Hart isn’t just beating up on poor teams, either. He’s got wins against the Wild, the Bruins, the Canadiens and now the Jets during his streak.

Unsolicited advice for the Flyers: give this kid what he needs to shine.

2. Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils 

A four-point night by Zajac helped get the Devils past the Penguins in a 6-3 win.

Zajac opened the scoring in the game and assisted on three of the next four New Jersey goals, including the eventual game-winner.

The Penguins have lost two in a row now and sit in the second wild-card spot in the East. The Devils, despite the win, are 13 points adrift.

3. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart needed some run support to beat the Jets and Konecny made sure he got it, scoring the game-winner in the second period and then assisting on the James van Riemsdyk‘s insurance marker in the third.

It’s back-to-back two point games for the 21-year-old, who has 13 goals and 28 points now in 49 games in his third NHL season.

Highlights of the night

Passing so good:

Shorty:

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 3, Jets 1
Devils 6, Penguins 3

Penguins’ Brassard ejected for elbowing Devils’ Vatanen

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
We have another questionable hit in the National Hockey League.

This one came at the hands… err… elbow of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Derick Brassard, who drilled New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen from behind during the third period of their game on Monday.

Here’s the tape:

Brassard was given five minutes for elbowing and was bounced from the game, too.

The Devils scored twice on the ensuing power play but also gave up a shorty.

As far as the hit, there are arguments both ways here.

Brassard didn’t appear to hit Vatanen in the head (or at least it wasn’t the principal point of contact), rather the hit to the back of Vatanen ended up propelling his face into the glass, causing his blood to flow.

On the other hand, Vatanen’s numbers were showing and, well, hitting a guy like that with his numbers showing isn’t the best course of action. And the elbow was high, and it never looks good when the victim of one of these hits crumbles to the ice and is visibly injured.

Whether or not it gets a second look from the league won’t be known until Tuesday.

The Devils ended up winning the game 6-3.

Hart shines again as Flyers win fourth straight

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers are certainly embracing their role of spoiler.

Four wins on the trot, all against teams either firmly entrenched in either a playoff spot or at least in the hunt. Not bad for a team that’s 12 points away from the promised land themselves, with the slimmest of hopes of crawling back at this point.

Still, the Flyers proved to be giant killers once again on Monday, edging out the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on NBCSN.

The Flyers have now beaten the Minnesota Wild (7-4), the Boston Bruins (4-3), the Montreal Canadiens (5-2) and now the top team in the Central Division.

The mantra for the Jets heading into Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was to do everything different than they did coming out of the Christmas Break.

It was then, after some time off, that the Jets dropped a 4-1 decision in a less than stellar game against the Calgary Flames. The idea, after the Jets mandated week off plus the all-star break, was not to repeat that performance.

The Jets elected to run out Laurent Brossoit, their exceptional backup goalie that came into the game with a 10-1-1 record with a .943 save percentage.

The only real way to beat him, it seems, has been to find a second or third chance. Such was the case on Philly’s opening goal.

Carter Hart is reportedly staying with the Flyers for the rest of the season. And there’s a good reason for it. He’s a good goalie playing in Philly — a rarity.

Hart has been in goal for each of Philly’s last four wins and has five Ws in his past six starts. If the Flyers play their cards right and build around Hart, they might just have something.

For now, they’ll take his 31-save performance.

The Jets, meanwhile, have three goals in their past two games. Their loss to the Dallas Stars prior to their week off came after wins against Nashville and Vegas, so it wasn’t all that surprising there was a bit of a let off. Ditto for this one, where the Jets hadn’t played in over a week and it showed.

