The Buzzer: Hart continues impressive run; Zajac runs wild on Penguins

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 10:53 PM EST
Three stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart has four straight wins, so now, too, do the Flyers.

The future has arrived in Philly’s crease and it’s looking good so far. Hart stopped 31 shots against a potent Winnipeg Jets offense that was rather stymied by the rookie netminder.

Hart isn’t just beating up on poor teams, either. He’s got wins against the Wild, the Bruins, the Canadiens and now the Jets during his streak.

Unsolicited advice for the Flyers: give this kid what he needs to shine.

2. Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils 

A four-point night by Zajac helped get the Devils past the Penguins in a 6-3 win.

Zajac opened the scoring in the game and assisted on three of the next four New Jersey goals, including the eventual game-winner.

The Penguins have lost two in a row now and sit in the second wild-card spot in the East. The Devils, despite the win, are 13 points adrift.

3. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart needed some run support to beat the Jets and Konecny made sure he got it, scoring the game-winner in the second period and then assisting on the James van Riemsdyk‘s insurance marker in the third.

It’s back-to-back two point games for the 21-year-old, who has 13 goals and 28 points now in 49 games in his third NHL season.

Highlights of the night

Passing so good:

Shorty:

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 3, Jets 1
Devils 6, Penguins 3

Penguins’ Brassard ejected for elbowing Devils’ Vatanen

Sportsnet
By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
We have another questionable hit in the National Hockey League.

This one came at the hands… err… elbow of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Derick Brassard, who drilled New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen from behind during the third period of their game on Monday.

Here’s the tape:

Brassard was given five minutes for elbowing and was bounced from the game, too.

The Devils scored twice on the ensuing power play but also gave up a shorty.

As far as the hit, there are arguments both ways here.

Brassard didn’t appear to hit Vatanen in the head (or at least it wasn’t the principal point of contact), rather the hit to the back of Vatanen ended up propelling his face into the glass, causing his blood to flow.

On the other hand, Vatanen’s numbers were showing and, well, hitting a guy like that with his numbers showing isn’t the best course of action. And the elbow was high, and it never looks good when the victim of one of these hits crumbles to the ice and is visibly injured.

Whether or not it gets a second look from the league won’t be known until Tuesday.

The Devils ended up winning the game 6-3.

Hart shines again as Flyers win fourth straight

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers are certainly embracing their role of spoiler.

Four wins on the trot, all against teams either firmly entrenched in either a playoff spot or at least in the hunt. Not bad for a team that’s 12 points away from the promised land themselves, with the slimmest of hopes of crawling back at this point.

Still, the Flyers proved to be giant killers once again on Monday, edging out the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on NBCSN.

The Flyers have now beaten the Minnesota Wild (7-4), the Boston Bruins (4-3), the Montreal Canadiens (5-2) and now the top team in the Central Division.

The mantra for the Jets heading into Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was to do everything different than they did coming out of the Christmas Break.

It was then, after some time off, that the Jets dropped a 4-1 decision in a less than stellar game against the Calgary Flames. The idea, after the Jets mandated week off plus the all-star break, was not to repeat that performance.

The Jets elected to run out Laurent Brossoit, their exceptional backup goalie that came into the game with a 10-1-1 record with a .943 save percentage.

The only real way to beat him, it seems, has been to find a second or third chance. Such was the case on Philly’s opening goal.

Carter Hart is reportedly staying with the Flyers for the rest of the season. And there’s a good reason for it. He’s a good goalie playing in Philly — a rarity.

Hart has been in goal for each of Philly’s last four wins and has five Ws in his past six starts. If the Flyers play their cards right and build around Hart, they might just have something.

For now, they’ll take his 31-save performance.

The Jets, meanwhile, have three goals in their past two games. Their loss to the Dallas Stars prior to their week off came after wins against Nashville and Vegas, so it wasn’t all that surprising there was a bit of a let off. Ditto for this one, where the Jets hadn’t played in over a week and it showed.

Maple Leafs bolster back end, trade for Muzzin

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 7:53 PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a move to bolster their defensive core, acquiring Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The move sends prospect left wing Carl Grundstrom, the rights to defenseman Sean Durzi and Toronto’s first-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft out to the west coast.

The trade immediately makes Toronto’s defense better, for the rest of this season and next, too, as Muzzin has one year left on a deal that’s paying him an annual average value of $4 million.

Toronto has all the offense in the world and a goaltender in Frederik Andersen who will be in the Vezina conversation this year. Muzzin brings with him a wealth of playoff experience — 50 games — including a Stanley Cup win in 2014 and a player that can play big minutes in every situation on the ice.

And he will fit right in alongside Morgan Rielly, which in turn will allow the Leafs to move Ron Hainsey down to the third pairing to work with young d-man Travis Dermott in a mentor role while still providing a solid third pairing (where Hainsey belongs).

TSN’s Darren Dreger said both Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and Kings GM Rob Blake had been discussing the deal for a couple weeks.

“I just thought it was a great fit for us,” Dubas said. “When he joined Los Angeles coming out of junior [in 2010], they were kind of at the same stage we’re in now, so he has that experience of seeing a team mature from being a team that wanted to contend to contending and ultimately winning, and he was a big part of their championship team in 2014.

“He’s going to be here for at least the next year and a half and two runs at the spring.”

Muzzin shared in the excitement.

“I was a little shocked to get the phone call,” he said. “You hear rumblings and rumors and stuff like that, and you just continue on your way until it actually happens.

“I was just thinking about it. Just playing them, how we got beat [4-1 and 5-1 this season], I was like, ‘Damn.’ And now I’m part of that team, so I’m real excited for the opportunity.”

For Los Angeles, they receive two top prospects in Grundstrom and Durzi, shed salary and, most importantly, get younger. The days of the Kings being Stanley Cup contenders are over with and the view ahead now has to be on the future and dismantling Jurassic Park.

Grundstrom, 21, was a second-round pick in 2016 and played with Frolunda of the Swedish Elite League last season. In 42 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League this season, Grundstrom has 13 goals and 29 points.

Durzi, 20, was taken in the second round in 2018 after not being selected in 2017. He is unsigned. Durzi has split time with the Owen Sound Attack and the Guelph Storm in the Ontario hockey league this season. He has eight goals and 28 points in 26 games.

The immediate reaction is that the Leafs won this trade. It’s a fair point, given they bolstered their blue line with a quality player. But don’t write off the Kings, who grabbed two quality prospects, including one in Grundstrom who could turn into a legit NHL player. These are two teams going in opposite directions, As far as the Kings adding to their stable of prospects and grabbing a first-round pick, they did what they set out to do (even if they didn’t get the roster player they wanted).

“We feel this trade was necessary for the future of the organization,” Blake said in a statement from the team. “Moving Jake was not easy as he has been a key player for us and a significant part of our most historic and memorable achievements. We are grateful for his contributions to the Kings and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

The Kings are still right up against the cap, with $77.5 million devoted to their current lineup. This only appears to be the start for Los Angeles, however. Dropping cap space, trading some of the older pieces and snatching up prospects and draft picks is on the only direction the Kings need to head in.

Credit to Dubas, too, for getting in before the rest of the pack. Muzzin was reportedly on several teams’ shopping lists, including fellow Cup contenders in the Winnipeg Jets. The plucky, young GM isn’t afraid to throw his weight around.

Figuring out how to get all these contract’s under next year’s cap should be fun.

Panarin won’t discuss future with Blue Jackets until after season

By Adam GretzJan 28, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
In what seems like it is almost certainly discouraging news for the long-term outlook of the Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans, the agent for free-agent-to-be forward Artemi Panarin released a statement on Monday evening saying they will only be willing to discuss his future after the season concludes.

Said Panarin’s agent, Dan Millstein in a Tweet: “‘We have informed the team that we are willing to discuss Artemi’s future after the season. Our priority now is to focus on the rest of the season, trying to win a Stanley Cup for the CBJ & their fans”. No additional comments will be made.”

While the focus being on the rest of the season and the Stanley Cup sounds good, the fact they will seemingly not be having any more contract discussions makes it seem likely, if not a given, that Panarin is determined to get to free agency and test the open market where he will be one of the top players available. If not the top player.

This all leaves the Blue Jackets in a tough spot.

With Panarin on their roster they are a definite playoff team and are could be good enough to potentially make some noise once they get there. Especially in a metropolitan Division where the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins seem to have taken a bit of a step back this season.

If your goal is to win a championship, or at least compete for one this season, you absolutely can not trade a player like Artemi Panarin. You just can’t do it.

But you also never want to see a player as good and dynamic as him walk out the door for nothing in return, which is now a very real possibility that the Blue Jackets have to face. As if they were not already facing it before this announcement was made on Monday evening.

The other option, of course, is to take one more run at it this season and load up at the trade deadline.

Along with Panarin, starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is also a free agent after this season, leaving general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in what seems to be a no-win situation.

Panarin is the Blue Jackets’ leading scorer this season with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 46 games. Since entering the NHL at the start of the 2015-16 season his 286 points (in 289 games) are the seventh most in the NHL, placing him behind only Nikita Kucherov, Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Blake Wheeler, and Johnny Gaudreau. He is an elite player and a game-changer, and one of the best ones the Blue Jackets franchise has ever had. This is not the type of situation you want to be in with such a player.

