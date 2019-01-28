More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Maple Leafs bolster back end, trade for Muzzin

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 7:53 PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a move to bolster their defensive core, acquiring Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The move sends prospect left wing Carl Grundstrom, the rights to defenseman Sean Durzi and their first-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The trade immediately makes Toronto’s defense better. They have all the offense in the world and a goaltender in Frederik Andersen who will be in the Vezina conversation this year.

Muzzin brings with him a wealth of playoff experience — 50 games — including a Stanley Cup win in 2014. He has one year left on a deal that’s paying him an annual average value of $4 million.

Now, Toronto has a solid top pairing with Morgan Rielly and Muzzin, allowing them to move Ron Hainsey down to the third pairing to work with young d-man Travis McDermott.

For Los Angeles, they receive two top prospects in Grundstrom and Durzi.

Grundstrom, 21, was a second-round pick in 2016 and played with Frolunda of the Swedish Elite League last season. In 42 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League this season, Grundstrom has 13 goals and 29 points.

Durzi, 20, was taken in the second round in 2018 after not being selected in 2017. He is unsigned. Durzi has split time with the Owen Sound Attack and the Guelph Storm in the Ontario hockey league this season. He has eight goals and 28 points in 26 games.

“We feel this trade was necessary for the future of the organization,” Kings GM Rob Blake said in a statement from the team. “Moving Jake was not easy as he has been a key player for us and a significant part of our most historic and memorable achievements. We are grateful for his contributions to the Kings and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

TSN’s Darren Dreger said both Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and Blake had been discussing the deal for a couple weeks.

Dubas is expected to speak with the media later on Monday.

Panarin won’t discuss future with Blue Jackets until after season

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 28, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
In what seems like it is almost certainly discouraging news for the long-term outlook of the Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans, the agent for free-agent-to-be forward Artemi Panarin released a statement on Monday evening saying they will only be willing to discuss his future after the season concludes.

Said Panarin’s agent, Dan Millstein in a Tweet: “‘We have informed the team that we are willing to discuss Artemi’s future after the season. Our priority now is to focus on the rest of the season, trying to win a Stanley Cup for the CBJ & their fans”. No additional comments will be made.”

While the focus being on the rest of the season and the Stanley Cup sounds good, the fact they will seemingly not be having any more contract discussions makes it seem likely, if not a given, that Panarin is determined to get to free agency and test the open market where he will be one of the top players available. If not the top player.

This all leaves the Blue Jackets in a tough spot.

With Panarin on their roster they are a definite playoff team and are could be good enough to potentially make some noise once they get there. Especially in a metropolitan Division where the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins seem to have taken a bit of a step back this season.

If your goal is to win a championship, or at least compete for one this season, you absolutely can not trade a player like Artemi Panarin. You just can’t do it.

But you also never want to see a player as good and dynamic as him walk out the door for nothing in return, which is now a very real possibility that the Blue Jackets have to face. As if they were not already facing it before this announcement was made on Monday evening.

The other option, of course, is to take one more run at it this season and load up at the trade deadline.

Along with Panarin, starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is also a free agent after this season, leaving general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in what seems to be a no-win situation.

Panarin is the Blue Jackets’ leading scorer this season with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 46 games. Since entering the NHL at the start of the 2015-16 season his 286 points (in 289 games) are the seventh most in the NHL, placing him behind only Nikita Kucherov, Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Blake Wheeler, and Johnny Gaudreau. He is an elite player and a game-changer, and one of the best ones the Blue Jackets franchise has ever had. This is not the type of situation you want to be in with such a player.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers host Jets on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

While the Tampa Bay Lightning lead the NHL with 76 points, the Western Conference has a tighter race at the top, especially in the Central Division, where Winnipeg currently owns the top spot and has four games in hand on the second-place Nashville Predators.

The Jets are currently on pace for 109 points and 52 wins. Last season, the team set franchise records in both wins (52) and points (114), but they still didn’t win the division (Nashville did w/ NHL-best 117 pts).

All-Stars Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele are top two on the team in points at 61 and 59, respectively. Kyle Connor is next with 38. Wheeler, tied for ninth in the NHL in points, is second in the league in assists (52) and although his streak of 20-goal seasons may end at five given he has only nine goals, he’s on pace for 104 points, which would be a career high and break Marian Hossa’s franchise record of 100.

In addition to the All-Star break, both teams are coming off their bye weeks, each having last played on Saturday, Jan. 19.

One of the bottom-dwellers of the Eastern Conference, the Flyers sit 14 points back of a playoff spot and are on track to continue their trend of missing the postseason the year after making it. From 1995-2012, the Flyers made the playoffs 16 times in a 17-season span. Since then, Philly has made just three postseasons in the last six years and each in alternating years.

Wayne Simmonds, a popular name in trade talks ahead of the Feb. 25 deadline, has played in all 48 games this season and put up 15 goals but just 23 points. He’s on track for his sixth straight season with 24-plus goals but only 39 points, which would be his fewest in a full season since 2011.

The Flyers are 7-8-2 since interim coach Scott Gordon took over for Dave Hakstol. The coaching change was one of several moves in what has been a tumultuous season for the team that has also included letting go of GM Ron Hextall and replacing him with Chuck Fletcher.

What: Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers
Where: Wells Fargo Center
When: Monday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Jets-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

JETS
Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Patrik LaineBryan LittleJack Roslovic
Mathieu PerreaultAdam LowryBrandon Tanev
Brendan LemieuxAndrew CoppMason Appleton

Josh MorrisseyJacob Trouba
Dmitry KulikovTyler Myers
Joe Morrow – Sami Niku

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

FLYERS
James van RiemsdykClaude GirouxTravis Konecny
Oskar LindblomSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonNolan Patrick – Wayne Simmonds
Phil Varone – Mikhail Vorobyev – Michael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovTravis Sanheim
Shayne GostisbehereAndrew MacDonald
Robert HaggRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Trade: Penguins, Stars reverse last year’s Jamie Oleksiak deal

By Adam GretzJan 28, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
On Dec. 19, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Jamie Oleksiak in an effort to strengthen what was at the time a very shorthanded defense. It was not a trade that moved mountains or shook the NHL to its core, and unless you are a fan of either team you probably forgot that it ever happened. Maybe you didn’t even realize that it happened.

It is worth noting today, just a little more than one year later, because those same two teams got together on Monday and decided to call a do-over on the whole thing.

It was then that the Penguins sent Oleksiak back to the Stars in exchange for … a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

The same pick they sent Dallas a year ago.

For all intents and purposes the Penguins rented Oleksiak for one year and then sent him right back where they got him from as if the whole thing never happened.

Let’s break this down to figure out just what everybody is getting out of this, starting with Dallas.

Oleksiak, a first-round pick by the team in 2011, was once a promising prospect in the Stars’ farm system but never really developed as hoped and he certainly never seemed to fit with former coach Ken Hitchcock last season. So they shipped him away last year and gave him a fresh start with a Penguins team that desperately needed some additional defensive depth.

He returns to the Stars after a year away in almost exactly the same manner, hoping to help fill some depth on a blue line that has been without Marc Methot and Stephen Johns all season. General manager Jim Nill said on Monday after the trade, via The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro, that he wanted to add a “weight guy” to bring some size and big-minute ability to the Stars’ blue line. Oleksiak is one of the biggest players in the league so he definitely fixes the size issue that Nill was looking to address, but that ignores one really important question: Is Oleksiak going to actually improve the Stars’ defense when it comes to scoring and preventing goals, which should be the number one question that gets asked anytime you add or subtract a player from your roster.

That is a question that will be answered over the coming weeks and months.

After arriving in Pittsburgh Oleksiak’s game definitely seemed to take a step forward, and he played well enough in the eyes of the Penguins that they were willing to sign him to a three-year contract that pays him more than $2.1 million per season. Despite that promising development, and the brand new contract, he wasn’t always a regular in the Pittsburgh lineup this season and didn’t really log a ton of big minutes when he was. He showed flashes of putting all of his skills together, but it was never consistent.

So now he goes back to the team where it all started getting yet another fresh start.

In 36 games this season Oleksiak scored four goals to go with seven assists for the Penguins.

As for the Penguins, they now shed that salary and create some additional salary cap space for themselves for both this season and in the future. That will probably proved to be important once general manager Jim Rutherford really starts working the trade lines in an effort to complete his roster for a playoff run. The return of the draft pick also gives them eight draft picks in 2019, including three fourth-round selections, to use as trade capital.

It also helps ease the log-jam they were set to have on defense whenever Justin Schultz returns in the coming weeks. When that happens the Penguins would have had as many as nine NHL defenders on their roster (Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta, Schultz, Marcus Pettersson, Jack Johnson, Jusso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, and Oleksiak) without making any additional moves. A trade seemed likely at some point.

With Oleksiak now back in Dallas and Schultz not quite ready to return it seems likely that Riikola will get a more extended look in the short-term, likely on the second pairing alongside Maatta.

Flyers may ‘both buy and sell’ at NHL trade deadline

By Sean LeahyJan 28, 2019, 3:22 PM EST
3 Comments

Their playoff hopes are incredibly slim, and while a prolonged win streak could have them flirt with an Eastern Conference wild card spot or even the No. 3 seed in Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Flyers are eyeing 2019-20, which will have an affect on the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline.

General manager Chuck Fletcher has decisions to make over the next four weeks about not only who’s staying and who’s going, but also who may be brought into the fold for the future.

Speaking to the media ahead of Monday’s meeting with the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), Fletcher indicated that he won’t just sell at the trade deadline and will also be looking to bring in players to help the Flyers for next season and beyond. He won’t be shipping out the team’s 2019 first-round pick to acquire a rental, but if there’s a player with term available and the right deal can be struck, he’s all for going that route to improve.

“We can both buy and sell,” Fletcher said. “Every decision we make, if we’re going to try to improve our team going forward and we can get that player now — great. There’s always opportunities. To me, it’s not the next eight games or even the rest of the year. From this point forward we’ve got to get better. To be better next year we may have to try to get better this year. That’s what we’re trying to do, whether it’s the coaches on the ice or adding players, I can see us buying and selling. But the bigger focus is we’d like to get some pieces in here that can be a part of this for a few years. That’s really where my focus has been.”

The Flyers entered their bye week winners of three straight, so some things have gone well of late. But their special teams units, which Fletcher described as “atrocious,” currently features a 28th-ranked penalty kill (76.3 percent) and a, per the GM, “historically unlucky” 29th-ranked power play (13.3 percent).

“We’re not good enough right now. We’re playing better,” Fletcher said. “The odds aren’t great for this year, but with this group you never count them out. This group’s had some tremendous runs. … But we’re at a stage where we need a big run here. We finished well before the break and we’ve got an opportunity here [with six of next eight games at home]. Clearly we need to get a lot of points here.”

One player who likely won’t be part of that future is Wayne Simmonds, who can be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old forward, who has a 12-team no-trade list per Cap Friendly, has 15 goals and 23 points on the season and is one of the names in the rumor mill given his contract status. Fletcher has had dialogue with his agent, but wouldn’t say if any offers have been made. The situation, he says, will be resolved by the trade deadline one way or another.

Simmonds may not be the only Flyer gone within the next month. Fletcher only dubbed captain Claude Giroux as an untouchable given his status on the team as well as the no-movement clause in his contract. And while he added the typical GM-speak of “you can’t say never,” you could probably also add Carter Hart, Jakub Voracek, James van Riemdsyk, Ivan Provorov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Sean Couturier, and a few others to the list of those players who will be staying as part of a core the GM wants to build with moving forward.

“To me, it’s not the next eight games or even the rest of the year. From this point forward, we have to get better,” Fletcher said. “To be better next year we may have to try to get better this year. That’s what we’re trying to do, whether it’s the choices on the ice, adding players, whatever we have to do. I could see us buying and selling to use those terms.

“The bigger focus is we’d like to get some pieces in here that could be a part of this for the next few years. That’s where my focus has been.”

