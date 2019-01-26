More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Game on NBC

By Scott BilleckJan 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday night on NBC, with four teams vying to share a $1 million prize.

Coverage gets underway at 8 p.m ET, with puck drop between the Central Division all-stars and the Pacific Division all-stars set for 8:15 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the Metropolitan Division all-stars battling the Atlantic Division all-stars.

The winners of both games will square off for a deciding third game, with a cool $1 million on the line.

[WATCH LIVE – NHL ALL-STAR GAME 8 P.M. ET – NBC]

Atlantic Division

F Jack Eichel, BUF
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL
F Auston Matthews, TOR
F Jeff Skinner, BUF
F David Pastrnak, BOS
F Steven Stamkos, TBL
F John Tavares, TOR
D Thomas Chabot, OTT
D Keith Yandle, FLA
G Jimmy Howard, DET
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Coach: Jon Cooper, TBL

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, CAR
F Cam Atkinson, CBJ
F Mathew Barzal, NYI
F Sidney Crosby, PIT
F Claude Giroux, PHI
F Kyle Palmieri, NJD
D John Carlson, WSH
D Seth Jones, CBJ
D Kris Letang, PIT
G Braden Holtby, WSH
G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR
Coach: Todd Reirden, WSH

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, CHI
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL
F Ryan O'Reilly, STL
F Mikko Rantanen, COL
F Mark Scheifele, WPG
F Blake Wheeler, WPG
F Gabriel Landeskog, COL
D Miro Heiskanen, DAL
D Roman Josi, NSH
G Devan Dubnyk, MIN
G Pekka Rinne, NSH
Coach: Paul Maurice, WPG

Pacific Division

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
F Clayton Keller, ARI
F Connor McDavid, EDM
F Joe Pavelski, SJS
F Elias Pettersson, VAN
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM
D Brent Burns, SJS
D Drew Doughty, LAK
D Erik Karlsson, SJS
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK
G John Gibson, ANA
Coach: Bill Peters, CGY

The NHL All-Star Skills event took place on Friday.

McDavid was one against crowned the winner of the fastest skater, clocking a time of 13.378 seconds for his third consecutive triumph in the event.

Gaudreau retained his title in the puck control contest, finishing with a time of 27.045 seconds to edge out Kane.

Lundqvist is the oldest all-star among this year’s cast, but the “King” would take his throne, recording 12 straight saves in the Save Streak contest.

Draisaitl showed his peers how it was done in the Premier Passer event with a time of 1:09:088.

Carlson took home the hardest shot, blasting a puck 102.8 MPH.

Pastrnak was first up in the Accuracy Shooting event and his time of 11.309 seconds went unmatched.

[RELATED: 2019 NHL All-Star Skills: Winners, funny moments, Gritty]

If you haven’t yet, take some time today to watch P.K. Subban’s excellent All-Star Special that air after Friday’s All-Star Skills. Subban had several guests appear on his show, including 13-year-old Ty Cornett, who reached out to Subban earlier this month after experiencing racism while playing youth hockey.

And if you’re looking for more ASG coverage, don’t forget to read these stories from PHT’s Sean Leahy, who is on the ground in San Jose and has been providing top-notch coverage from the event.

John Gibson’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad All-Star Game period

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE — Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson was given the nod to start the first half of the opening game of the 2019 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament against the Central Division. He didn’t enjoy his 10 minutes of action in the defense-optional game, however.

The Pacific Division featured three hometown San Jose Sharks — Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski, and Brent Burns — so the SAP Center was revved up and ready to cheer. Well, about that. The Ducks netminder had a first half to forget allowing seven goals on nine shots faced. Patrick Kane and Mikko Rantanen would score twice.

The Sharks fans in attendance didn’t appreciate his performance and not only started an anti-Ducks chant, but also directed a Bronx cheer his way after he made one of his two saves.

According to the NHL, the seven goals scored in the first half tied a record under this All-Star formate set by the Metropolitan Division in 2017.

The crowd did have one thing to cheer for during that forgettable period: Karlsson scoring on a breakaway for the Pacific’s only goal.

The Central would advance to the final game with a 10-4 victory.

————

WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Game enhanced broadcast

By NBC SportsJan 26, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
NBC Sports will stream a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation of the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, showcasing new puck and player tracking technology that will deliver data and information in real time as the NHL’s top players compete for $1 million.

The new puck and player tracking technology will be emphasized prominently throughout the digital broadcast, highlighting elements such as skating speed, shot speed, skating distance and shift times. In addition, graphic identifiers for players and the puck will be utilized as they move on the ice.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET]

NBC Sports will employ a number of graphic layouts to illustrate the real-time information alongside the game action, including which players are on the ice and iso camera shots to hone in on a specific player’s data.

“We’re always looking to innovate our NHL coverage and create the most enjoyable viewing experience possible,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC & NBCSN. “The All-Star Game provides us with a perfect opportunity to try all of these new elements and evaluate how we can utilize this real-time puck and player tracking data to enhance our coverage going forward.”

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Keith Jones (analyst) will provide commentary for the digital-only presentation.

Mike Tirico will host NBC Sports’ television coverage of the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night. Six-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and analyst Eddie Olczyk, and Emmy Award-winning ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will call the game on NBC. Both television and digital coverage begin at 8 p.m. ET.

U.S. captain Brianna Decker to be paid $25K from CCM for All-Star Skills success

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 7:14 PM EST
Kendall Coyne Schofield wasn’t the only U.S. women’s national team player to make an impact during Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills event.

U.S. captain Brianna Decker showed off her passing talents during the Premier Passer demonstration before the NHL players took part. Her time of 1:06 beat out the event’s winner, Leon Draisaitl (1:09) of the Edmonton Oilers, but she was ineligible for the $25,000 prize.

“She beat me?” Draisaitl said afterward. “Wow. That is impressive. That’s really impressive. Good for her.”

Hockey fans rallied around Decker’s result and started the #PayDecker hashtag on social media. On Saturday afternoon, hockey equipment manufacturer CCM announced it would pay out the money to the Calgary Inferno (CWHL) forward.

 

Decker responded in a Tweet writing, “Sincerely thankful @CCMHockey You have been nothing but 1st class the last 5 years I have been a part of your family! Thank you for supporting the men’s and women’s game equally!”

After her demo, Decker had no idea how good her time was.

“[Erik] Karlsson went after me, so I was like, ‘OK, I think I might have beaten him,’ but I didn’t know how long it took me,” said Decker via The Hockey News. “I was just casually going through the demo. That passing was pretty tough. But I had no idea, actually.”

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reports that the NHL is going to join the CCM in doing something for the four women — Decker, Coyne Schofield, Renata Fast, and Rebecca Johnston — who helped with the All-Star Skills event demonstrations. Coyne Schofield, of course, made a big splash on the night when she replaced Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche in the Faster Skater event and clocked a time of 14.346, beating out Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

UPDATE: There was some uncertainty with the clock during Decker’s demo, and the NHL has apparently reviewed it and determined her time was around 1:12-13, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

————

Do Blues really have a shot at making the playoffs?

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Players are almost always going to be overly optimistic about their teams’ chances of digging out of a hole and earning a playoff spot, but when everyone gets together for All-Star game weekend, you’re likely to see even more glass-half-full talk.

So, yes, you can take Ryan O'Reilly‘s positive St. Louis Blues vibes with a grain of salt.

“We haven’t been perfect, but we are starting to get back into this fight and I am confident that we are going to play in the playoffs because of the way we work,” O’Reilly said on Thursday, via NHL.com’s Shawn P. Roarke.

Take a look at the crowded Western Conference bubble races and you can see some reasons for optimism, but also the considerable hurdles the Blues must clear.

That’s quite the motley group of contestants, right?

So, do the Blues really have a chance? Let’s consider some of the factors involved.

  • The projection models give them mixed results.

Interestingly, the Blues have better than 50-percent odds at Money Puck (52.93-percent) and Corsica (57.5), but are at just 24 percent according to projections from Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (sub required). One would guess that some of the models are especially kind to the Blues for being a top-10 possession team in many of the major measures like Corsi For and Fenwick For, as you can see at Natural Stat Trick.

  • In a league (and wild-card races) with this much parity, the Blues split of remaining home/away games provides some concern.

The Blues have played in 27 home games already, the most of any NHL team, which leaves them with 14 remaining. Meanwhile, they’ve played on the road 22 times, so they’ll play 19 of their final 33 games on the road. So far in 2018-19, they’ve actually been more effective on the road (10-9-3) than at home (12-13-2), so maybe that won’t be such a bad thing?

(I’d still generally want five more home games than five on the road, though.)

Being at 49 games played means that they either have a game or two in hand on their rivals, or the same number of contests remaining, so that diffuses some of that home/road pessimism.

  • How will their goaltending shake out for the rest of this season?

Jordan Binnington has been fantastic so far, posting a .924 save percentage in nine games, but his track record is sparse. He had only played in one NHL game before this season. If it all goes back to Jake Allen, will he be able to break recent trends and come through for the Blues?

One area of comfort is that, while Binnington’s doesn’t have much of an NHL resume, he’s performed nicely in the AHL over the past few years. Obviously, you’ll face a different caliber of shooters at the highest level, but success in the AHL and ECHL sure beat getting lit up or just being average in those leagues.

  • There are some reasons to believe that the Blues will continue to play better than they were performing when Mike Yeo got fired.

The acquisition of ROR was exciting because it felt like it could bring the Blues to another level because they already had some nice talent. Unfortunately, that talent hasn’t always come through for St. Louis – because of injuries, inconsistent play, or both – leaving ROR to be one of the few bright spots during the darkest moments.

But, again, there’s some intriguing talent that at least allows the Blues to theoretically have more than just a strong first line.

Vladimir Tarasenko‘s getting back on track, and it seems like Jaden Schwartz might be healthy, rounding out the top line (or at least the high-end portion) of the team with ROR. David Perron and Brayden Schenn give some supporting cast pop, while things may also get better for Patrick Maroon and Alex Steen. Combine some nice assets at forward with some decent defensemen (particularly Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo), and this team becomes increasingly formidable on paper.

  • Sell or stand pat?

In recent seasons, Blues GM Doug Armstrong has elected to punt during fork-in-the-road trade deadline moments. He gained assets for Kevin Shattenkirk, and did the same with Paul Stastny.

Armstrong will need to make similar, tough calls this time around. Pietrangelo’s been a frequent trade rumor magnet, and you’d think that contenders would give up considerable assets to land such a strong right-handed defenseman, particularly since he’s cost-controlled through 2019-20 at a $6.5 million cap hit. Schenn’s deal also extends through next season ($5.125M) so a would-be buyer would be getting a “rental” for two potential playoff runs.

Of course, the flip side is that Armstrong could survey his roster and determine that the smarter move is to go for it in both 2018-19, and maybe especially next season.

***

The West’s bubble races are sort of an Island of Misfit Toys. The Oilers are in crisis, the Coyotes are unpredictable, the Ducks are struggling, the Avs are fading, and the Stars are getting buried by their own management. For all we know, the Blues may simply end up standing simply by making fewer mistakes. They could also plummet to the depths of the West cellar. It’s tough to tell, and it’s not surprising that their projections are all over the place.

But, yeah, at least O’Reilly isn’t totally out of sync with reality when he says that the Blues have a shot at making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.