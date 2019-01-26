More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro makes final by beating Atlantic

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
The Metropolitan Division beat the Atlantic 7-4 in their semifinal round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll face the Central Division in the final round on NBC.

After skipping the All-Star Skills on Friday, Sidney Crosby was productive for the Metro, scoring two goals and one assist.

Seth Jones had an impressive run of his own, with both goals being impressive, with this one being an especially nice display:

The Atlantic Division lost, but they provided some of the best goals of the night so far. Good luck to any player hoping to top Steven Stamkos‘ wicked bit of work:

It will be enjoyable to see other highlight-reel entries, though, including red-hot Jeff Skinner showing some fantastic touch.

Braden Holtby‘s numbers were the best of the four goalies in that game, as he managed to stop 11 out of 13 shots. Considering how many good looks players get during these events, that’s pretty impressive stuff. Here’s Holtby on the Capitals’ struggles heading into the break; maybe this fun weekend might help Holtby and the Caps turn things around?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro wins final, Crosby lands MVP

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
Sidney Crosby and the Metropolitan Division won the final round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, beating the Central Division 10-5.

Crosby ended up earning MVP honors one night after (*cough cough*) skipping the 2019 NHL Skills. Crosby joined Mathew Barzal in generating two goals and three assists for five points against the Central. Overall, Crosby had four goals and four assists for eight points in two 3-on-3 games.

He also busted out some And1 Mixtape-like moves, even when they didn’t directly translate to goals or assists.

The Metro built a commanding 5-0 lead through the first period, as Henrik Lundqvist enjoyed a rare shutout period by making all six stops. Lundqvist also won the save streak relay on Friday, so this had to be a refreshing weekend for the veteran goalie as he looks to close out a tough season with the Rangers.

Crosby and his Metro mates win the $1 million, while Sid gets a Honda minivan as the MVP winner.

While there weren’t many great moments of skin-tight defense, there were plenty of great highlights over Saturday’s three games, including a fantastic goal from Steven Stamkos.

And, of course, it was a lot of fun for everyone involved. Which moments will stick with you the most from this enjoyable weekend of low-pressure, high-skill hockey?

Ultimately, it was all about the fans. Even fans of your rivals.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Central throttles Pacific to advance to final

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
The Central Division beat the Pacific 10-4 in the first semifinal of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll await the winner of the Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Divisions on Saturday night.

With Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, and Joe Pavelski suiting up for the Pacific, the Sharks-heavy roster certainly stood as the hometown heroes. That made for a fun moment when Karlsson scored the first of his two goals:

Of course, the Pacific team also includes some of the Sharks’ most hated rivals, including the Anaheim Ducks. With that in mind, John Gibson‘s not-quite-Vezina-caliber period (seven goals allowed, just two saves) inspired jeers and Bronx cheers from the Sharks-loving crowd.

The Central Division’s goalies, meanwhile, were pretty fantastic. Pekka Rinne stopped eight of nine shots during his period of play, while Devan Dubnyk authored a ton of impressive stops, including this bit of glove greatness against Connor McDavid:

The Predators probably aren’t thrilled that Rinne had to make this save off of his mask, which opened the door for a Mark Scheifele goal.

As you’d expect from a team that scored 10 goals, the Central sported plenty of standouts, but Gabriel Landeskog might have had the best time, generating a hat trick and one assist. One of his goals was especially impressive:

Can the Central carry that over to win the final round? We’ll find out.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

John Gibson’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad All-Star Game period

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE — Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson was given the nod to start the first half of the opening game of the 2019 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament against the Central Division. He didn’t enjoy his 10 minutes of action in the defense-optional game, however.

The Pacific Division featured three hometown San Jose Sharks — Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski, and Brent Burns — so the SAP Center was revved up and ready to cheer. Well, about that. The Ducks netminder had a first half to forget allowing seven goals on nine shots faced. Patrick Kane and Mikko Rantanen would score twice.

The Sharks fans in attendance didn’t appreciate his performance and not only started an anti-Ducks chant, but also directed a Bronx cheer his way after he made one of his two saves.

According to the NHL, the seven goals scored in the first half tied a record under this All-Star formate set by the Metropolitan Division in 2017.

The crowd did have one thing to cheer for during that forgettable period: Karlsson scoring on a breakaway for the Pacific’s only goal.

The Central would advance to the final game with a 10-4 victory.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Game on NBC

By Scott BilleckJan 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday night on NBC, with four teams vying to share a $1 million prize.

Coverage gets underway at 8 p.m ET, with puck drop between the Central Division all-stars and the Pacific Division all-stars set for 8:15 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the Metropolitan Division all-stars battling the Atlantic Division all-stars.

The winners of both games will square off for a deciding third game, with a cool $1 million on the line.

Atlantic Division

F Jack Eichel, BUF
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL
F Auston Matthews, TOR
F Jeff Skinner, BUF
F David Pastrnak, BOS
F Steven Stamkos, TBL
F John Tavares, TOR
D Thomas Chabot, OTT
D Keith Yandle, FLA
G Jimmy Howard, DET
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Coach: Jon Cooper, TBL

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, CAR
F Cam Atkinson, CBJ
F Mathew Barzal, NYI
F Sidney Crosby, PIT
F Claude Giroux, PHI
F Kyle Palmieri, NJD
D John Carlson, WSH
D Seth Jones, CBJ
D Kris Letang, PIT
G Braden Holtby, WSH
G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR
Coach: Todd Reirden, WSH

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, CHI
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL
F Ryan O'Reilly, STL
F Mikko Rantanen, COL
F Mark Scheifele, WPG
F Blake Wheeler, WPG
F Gabriel Landeskog, COL
D Miro Heiskanen, DAL
D Roman Josi, NSH
G Devan Dubnyk, MIN
G Pekka Rinne, NSH
Coach: Paul Maurice, WPG

Pacific Division

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
F Clayton Keller, ARI
F Connor McDavid, EDM
F Joe Pavelski, SJS
F Elias Pettersson, VAN
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM
D Brent Burns, SJS
D Drew Doughty, LAK
D Erik Karlsson, SJS
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK
G John Gibson, ANA
Coach: Bill Peters, CGY

The NHL All-Star Skills event took place on Friday.

McDavid was one against crowned the winner of the fastest skater, clocking a time of 13.378 seconds for his third consecutive triumph in the event.

Gaudreau retained his title in the puck control contest, finishing with a time of 27.045 seconds to edge out Kane.

Lundqvist is the oldest all-star among this year’s cast, but the “King” would take his throne, recording 12 straight saves in the Save Streak contest.

Draisaitl showed his peers how it was done in the Premier Passer event with a time of 1:09:088.

Carlson took home the hardest shot, blasting a puck 102.8 MPH.

Pastrnak was first up in the Accuracy Shooting event and his time of 11.309 seconds went unmatched.

If you haven’t yet, take some time today to watch P.K. Subban’s excellent All-Star Special that air after Friday’s All-Star Skills. Subban had several guests appear on his show, including 13-year-old Ty Cornett, who reached out to Subban earlier this month after experiencing racism while playing youth hockey.

And if you’re looking for more ASG coverage, don’t forget to read these stories from PHT’s Sean Leahy, who is on the ground in San Jose and has been providing top-notch coverage from the event.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.