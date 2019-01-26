NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro makes final by beating Atlantic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Metropolitan Division beat the Atlantic 7-4 in their semifinal round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll face the Central Division in the final round on NBC.

After skipping the All-Star Skills on Friday, Sidney Crosby was productive for the Metro, scoring two goals and one assist.

Seth Jones had an impressive run of his own, with both goals being impressive, with this one being an especially nice display:

The Atlantic Division lost, but they provided some of the best goals of the night so far. Good luck to any player hoping to top Steven Stamkos‘ wicked bit of work:

It will be enjoyable to see other highlight-reel entries, though, including red-hot Jeff Skinner showing some fantastic touch.

Braden Holtby‘s numbers were the best of the four goalies in that game, as he managed to stop 11 out of 13 shots. Considering how many good looks players get during these events, that’s pretty impressive stuff. Here’s Holtby on the Capitals’ struggles heading into the break; maybe this fun weekend might help Holtby and the Caps turn things around?

