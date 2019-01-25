More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Watch the P.K. Subban All-Star Special

By NBC SportsJan 25, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
NBC Sports Group is proud to present P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by Nashville Predators defenseman and three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban. The show aired following the conclusion of the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills on Friday night.

Following his monologue, Subban welcomed to his show 13-year-old Ty Cornett, who has been hearing racial slurs while playing youth hockey, and explains how the young defenseman has become a hero to him.

Subban then sat down with his Predators’ teammate Roman Josi for his All-Star Show to talk about controlling locker room music, his early modeling days and much more.

NBC SPORTS DIGITAL SERIES THE P.K. PROJECT AVAILABLE NOW ON NBCSPORTS.COM, NBC SPORTS APP AND NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Group and Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership to produce P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, as well as a multi-episode original digital series, THE P.K. PROJECT.

From a guided tour of Subban’s current hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to jamming with country music star Lee Brice, THE P.K. PROJECT takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of one of the NHL’s most popular and fashion-forward athletes.

In the premiere episode of the exclusive digital-only series, the Music City superstar, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist journeys to Toronto as the Predators visit the Maple Leafs. Subban spends time with his parents and sisters, gets some home cooking at his parents’ house, and then the entire family gathers at the game.

Episode one of THE P.K. PROJECT is available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.

Do Blues really have a shot at making the playoffs?

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Players are almost always going to be overly optimistic about their teams’ chances of digging out of a hole and earning a playoff spot, but when everyone gets together for All-Star game weekend, you’re likely to see even more glass-half-full talk.

So, yes, you can take Ryan O'Reilly‘s positive St. Louis Blues vibes with a grain of salt.

“We haven’t been perfect, but we are starting to get back into this fight and I am confident that we are going to play in the playoffs because of the way we work,” O’Reilly said on Thursday, via NHL.com’s Shawn P. Roarke.

Take a look at the crowded Western Conference bubble races and you can see some reasons for optimism, but also the considerable hurdles the Blues must clear.

That’s quite the motley group of contestants, right?

So, do the Blues really have a chance? Let’s consider some of the factors involved.

  • The projection models give them mixed results.

Interestingly, the Blues have better than 50-percent odds at Money Puck (52.93-percent) and Corsica (57.5), but are at just 24 percent according to projections from Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (sub required). One would guess that some of the models are especially kind to the Blues for being a top-10 possession team in many of the major measures like Corsi For and Fenwick For, as you can see at Natural Stat Trick.

  • In a league (and wild-card races) with this much parity, the Blues split of remaining home/away games provides some concern.

The Blues have played in 27 home games already, the most of any NHL team, which leaves them with 14 remaining. Meanwhile, they’ve played on the road 22 times, so they’ll play 19 of their final 33 games on the road. So far in 2018-19, they’ve actually been more effective on the road (10-9-3) than at home (12-13-2), so maybe that won’t be such a bad thing?

(I’d still generally want five more home games than five on the road, though.)

Being at 49 games played means that they either have a game or two in hand on their rivals, or the same number of contests remaining, so that diffuses some of that home/road pessimism.

  • How will their goaltending shake out for the rest of this season?

Jordan Binnington has been fantastic so far, posting a .924 save percentage in nine games, but his track record is sparse. He had only played in one NHL game before this season. If it all goes back to Jake Allen, will he be able to break recent trends and come through for the Blues?

One area of comfort is that, while Binnington’s doesn’t have much of an NHL resume, he’s performed nicely in the AHL over the past few years. Obviously, you’ll face a different caliber of shooters at the highest level, but success in the AHL and ECHL sure beat getting lit up or just being average in those leagues.

  • There are some reasons to believe that the Blues will continue to play better than they were performing when Mike Yeo got fired.

The acquisition of ROR was exciting because it felt like it could bring the Blues to another level because they already had some nice talent. Unfortunately, that talent hasn’t always come through for St. Louis – because of injuries, inconsistent play, or both – leaving ROR to be one of the few bright spots during the darkest moments.

But, again, there’s some intriguing talent that at least allows the Blues to theoretically have more than just a strong first line.

Vladimir Tarasenko‘s getting back on track, and it seems like Jaden Schwartz might be healthy, rounding out the top line (or at least the high-end portion) of the team with ROR. David Perron and Brayden Schenn give some supporting cast pop, while things may also get better for Patrick Maroon and Alex Steen. Combine some nice assets at forward with some decent defensemen (particularly Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo), and this team becomes increasingly formidable on paper.

  • Sell or stand pat?

In recent seasons, Blues GM Doug Armstrong has elected to punt during fork-in-the-road trade deadline moments. He gained assets for Kevin Shattenkirk, and did the same with Paul Stastny.

Armstrong will need to make similar, tough calls this time around. Pietrangelo’s been a frequent trade rumor magnet, and you’d think that contenders would give up considerable assets to land such a strong right-handed defenseman, particularly since he’s cost-controlled through 2019-20 at a $6.5 million cap hit. Schenn’s deal also extends through next season ($5.125M) so a would-be buyer would be getting a “rental” for two potential playoff runs.

Of course, the flip side is that Armstrong could survey his roster and determine that the smarter move is to go for it in both 2018-19, and maybe especially next season.

The West’s bubble races are sort of an Island of Misfit Toys. The Oilers are in crisis, the Coyotes are unpredictable, the Ducks are struggling, the Avs are fading, and the Stars are getting buried by their own management. For all we know, the Blues may simply end up standing simply by making fewer mistakes. They could also plummet to the depths of the West cellar. It’s tough to tell, and it’s not surprising that their projections are all over the place.

But, yeah, at least O’Reilly isn’t totally out of sync with reality when he says that the Blues have a shot at making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bettman: NHL owners not ‘looking for a fight’ in CBA talks

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
By Josh Dubow (AP Sports Writer)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday the owners aren’t ”looking for a fight” when it comes to collective bargaining negotiations with the players.

The current CBA runs until 2022, but the league and players each have the option this September to terminate it effective Sept. 15, 2020. Bettman said at a news conference at All-Star weekend that the owners are mostly satisfied with the last two negotiations that instituted a salary cap and then provided an even split of hockey-related revenues between players and owners.

”There’s no question that the league is healthier now dramatically,” Bettman said. ”We wouldn’t be where we are today if we didn’t have a system that corrected some of the ills in the past. We have stability, we have competitive balance and the game is able to grow. That’s good for everyone involved with the game.”

NHLPA special assistant to the executive director Mathieu Schneider agreed that the tenor of discussions has improved in a sport that has had one strike and three lockouts since 1992, but that players want to recoup some of the losses they suffered in the last two negotiations, including an end to the escrow payments that ensure the 50-50 split in revenues.

However, Schneider said he didn’t agree that the players are in control of whether there will be another work stoppage.

”There’s no question that the players have given back billions of dollars over the course of the past two negotiations,” Schneider said. ”That’s no secret. I don’t think I’d characterize it as the ball’s in the players’ hands.”

Both sides have had productive talks already and were able to reach an agreement on player and puck tracking , which Bettman said bodes well for more difficult negotiations ahead.

Schneider said the tension that was present at the start of the last talks that led to a lockout that wiped out 510 games is in in the past and both sides agree the relationship between players and owners is stronger than ever.

”Hopefully, we’re at a place where labor peace can be more important than anything else we need to accomplish,” Bettman said. ”Because I think the opportunities in front of us are even greater than what’s been behind us.”

Another potential sticking point is international play. Players were upset the league didn’t allow them to participate in the 2018 Olympics and want assurances that they can play in the 2022 games in Beijing.

The sides agreed not to stage the World Cup of Hockey in 2020 because of the uncertainty of the labor agreement but hope to hammer out a plan for international play in the current CBA negotiations. Schneider said the players would be open to playing the World Cup in February 2021 during a break in the season, but Bettman downplayed that possibility.

”I think we’d all like to develop that long-term calendar,” Schneider said. ”For whatever reason, we can sit here and point fingers at each other, it hasn’t gotten done.”

In other news, Bettman said next season will open with a game in Prague and there will also be regular-season games in Stockholm, as well as exhibitions in Germany and Switzerland. The league also is working on going back to China for preseason games.

The league announced two outdoor games for next season with the Dallas Stars hosting Nashville in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at the Cotton Bowl and Colorado playing Los Angeles at the Air Force Academy later in the season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Coyne Schofield’s NHL All-Star Skills participation makes big statement

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 2:05 AM EST
SAN JOSE — It was Kendall Coyne Schofield’s test loop on Thursday that got the idea rolling.

The U.S. women’s national team player was in San Jose, along teammate Brianna Decker, and Rebecca Johnston and Renata Fast of Canada, to help demonstrate the NHL All-Star Skills events. On Thursday she did a test lap of the Fastest Skater and clocked in at 14.226 seconds. With Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon pulling out of the weekend due to a sore foot, an idea was hatched.

Full of nervous energy and adrenaline, Coyne Schofield went first and as the SAP Center crowd showered her with U-S-A! chants she took over and blazed to a time of 14.346, finishing ahead of Clayton Keller (14.526) of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Obviously, I was a little nervous, but I knew it was a moment that was going to break a lot of barriers and a moment that would change the perception of our game and show support to our game,” Coyne Schofield said. “It was so exciting.”

When she finished, she received a well-earned standing ovation. The Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion helped opened a door that could see the NHL include women in the actual All-Star Skills events in the future.

“I think today the NHL made that statement and I was fortunate enough to be a part of a lot of people pushing for it, a lot of hard conversations that have been had,” she said “I’m thankful for the opportunity and I think it went pretty well.”

Coyne Schofield’s speed didn’t just impress the sold out crowd, she also had NHLers throwing their support behind her.

“When she took off, I was like, ‘Wow!'” said Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who won the event for the third year in a row with a time of 13.378. “I thought she might have won the way she was moving. She was a really good skater and that was an amazing thing for the game to see her participate like that in an event like this.”

“She beat me so she’s doing something right,” Keller said. “She’s really fast. I was surprised. It was great to see that. It was a great experience for the NHL to have her do that event. It was really cool.”

The NHL is always looking for ways to improve the All-Star Skills event and going forward it shouldn’t be a difficult decision to include women on the teams and have them participate. Growing the game is a big priority on the league’s to-do list and this a good place to start.

Next up for Coyne Schofield, who also plays for the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps, and her U.S. teammates is a three-game series against Canada in February with games in Detroit, Toronto and London, Ont. The final matchup will take place Feb. 17 at Little Caesars Arena as part of Hockey Week Across America.

It’s been quite a year for Coyne Schofield. Eleven months ago the U.S. team was celebrating an Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang. She got married over the summer. In November, the Americans won their fourth straight Four Nations Cup. And now Friday night she became the first woman to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills event. 

This wasn’t the first time Coyne Schofield broken down a barrier. Over the summer she became the first woman to play in the Chicago Pro Hockey League, which featured a number of NHLers like Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks. She held her own and that drive to make an impact in the lives of young hockey playing girls continues.

“I would say especially to young girls, to women, follow your dreams, believe in yourselves and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” she said. “I think tonight was an example of that.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

2019 NHL All-Star Skills: Winners, funny moments, Gritty

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 1:35 AM EST
With six often-challenging events, inspired moments, and lightning-fast Kendall Coyne, the 2019 NHL All-Star SKills brought a wonderful mix of the expected and unexpected.

In the video above, you can take a look at:

Of course, with an event like this, it’s not just about the winners, losers, near-misses, and near-injuries. (Wipe some sweat off your brow for Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars fans.)

Mascots would try their hands (Paws? Hooves? Tentacles?) at various events, which of course meant that there was Gritty. There’s even an “accidental” nod to Gritty falling over … at least it seemed not-so-accidental:

(Hopefully giving Gritty all this attention doesn’t ruffle any fea–let’s move on.)

Click here for a thread of flossing. Dare I say it, but Jon Cooper’s better at it than Roman Josi, right?

Auston Matthews giving a nod to current Maple Leaf and former Shark Patrick Marleau was one of the biggest crowd-pleasing moments.

Brent Burns‘ son showed some shot-blocking prowess.

Take your pick of heartwarming moments with kiddos, honestly.

I’ve never played World of Warcraft, but this is basically what the NHL version would look like, right?

You can see it in the full highlight package, but how about we watch that Coyne lap one more time?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.