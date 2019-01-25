WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Skills on NBCSN

More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Jan 25, 2019
NBC Sports’ comprehensive NHL All-Star Weekend coverage begins Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN with pre-game coverage on NHL Live, leading into the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s who will be participating in each of the six events:

As part of NBC Sports Group’s coverage of All-Star Weekend, NBC Sports will also present P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by three-time NHL All-Star and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. Produced in conjunction with Glassman Media and PeeK Productions, P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will air Friday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the SAP NHL All-Star Skills. The special will feature several vignettes, as Subban interviews some of the brightest NHL stars and entertainers, amidst a backdrop of fans in the heart of downtown San Jose, Calif.

Jan 25, 2019
The NHL’s All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday night (coverage begins 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and we now know who exactly will be taking place in what events.

Below is the official lineup from the NHL for each skills challenge.

It was announced earlier on Friday Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will not participate in the event due to illness but is still expected to play in the game on Saturday night.

On to the events…

FASTEST SKATER

Key rules: Each skater will do one full lap around the rink in the direction of their choice, and can position themselves as far as three-feet behind the starting line. The clock will begin when the skater crosses the start line.

Key note: Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche was supposed to participate in this event but is being replaced by Kendall Coyne of the U.S. Women’s National team.

1. Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets
2. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
3. Kendall Coyne, U.S. Women’s National Team
4. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
5. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
6. Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
7. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
8. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

PUCK CONTROL

Key rules: A timed single-round event that will highlight three skills: Puckhandling, cone control where they must skate through eight cones in a zig-zag formation, and gates where a skater approaches each gate and is required to shoot or otherwise guide the puck through the lit rung of the gate.

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
2. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
4. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
5. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
6. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
7. Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres
8. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

SAVE STREAK

Key rules: Let’s just let the NHL explain it…

A minimum of four goalies and all 36 skaters will participate in the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak™, a shootout grouped by division where goalies compete to make the most consecutive saves. Each goalie will face one opposing division and a minimum of nine scoring attempts. Each scoring attempt is officiated in accordance with NHL shootout rules and begins on the referee’s whistle. Players from each division will shoot in numerical order, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting ninth. A goalie’s round at the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak™ cannot end with a save – if the divisional captain’s shot is saved, the goalie will continue to face shooters until a goal is scored. If the goalie makes a save on the divisional captain’s shot, the order of shooters to follow is the same as the original order. The goalie with the longest consecutive save streak during his time in net is the winner of the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak ™

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

PREMIER PASSER

Key rules: Players will have to do three passes, including a breakout pass, a pass into the mini-nets, and a target pass where they must complete passes to targets that will light up every three seconds. The player that completes the three skills in the fastest time is the winner.

1. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
2. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
4. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
5. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
6. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
7. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
8. Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

HARDEST SHOT

Key rules: Shoot the puck as hard as you can.

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
2. John Carlson, Washington Capitals
3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
4. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Key rules: Let’s again go right to the NHL…

Eight players will compete in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™, a timed event where a shooter is positioned 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at five LED targets located in the net. On the referee’s whistle, one of the five LED targets will randomly light up for three seconds and the player will attempt to hit the lit target. Hit targets will be taken out of the random sequencing and if the target is not hit within three seconds, the next target will light up. The clock stops when the player has successfully hit all five targets, the player that hits all five targets in the fastest time will be crowned the winner of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™. If there is a tie for the fastest time, the tied players will compete again to determine the winner

1. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
5. Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils
6. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
7. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
8. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

Puck and player tracking coming to NHL next season

Jan 25, 2019
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

Puck and player tracking is coming to the NHL next season. A sneak preview is coming up this weekend, too.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the long-expected news Friday during All-Star Weekend in San Jose, California, calling it a ”breakthrough that is years in the making.” The league is partnering with German company Jogmo World Corp. to put microchips on player jerseys and inside game pucks. Real-time data will be gathered by antennas in all 31 NHL arenas.

The NHL joins the NFL as the two major North American professional sports leagues with wearable tracking technology. The NBA and Major League Baseball use sophisticated systems that can include radar and cameras.

”Being on the forefront of innovation is good for our game and most especially for our fans,” Bettman said. ”With the speed and complexity of hockey, it makes for an unparalleled on-ice product, but at the same time it also presents an incredible challenge. So as a league we have made significant investment to create new technology that quite literally did not exist.”

Long after the glowing puck of FoxTrax a generation ago, the NHL began its work on puck and player tracking in earnest in 2013. Tests of various systems were done at All-Star games, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and two regular-season games earlier this month in Las Vegas.

While the glowing puck isn’t coming back, this All-Star Weekend is another test. NBC Sports in the United States and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada will be showcasing tracking data with NBC featuring it as part of a digital-only broadcast of the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday night.

Players have agreed to the tracking, but the NHL is not yet committing to a firm start date because officials say testing is ongoing with the potential for changes after feedback from players, teams and broadcasters. But the league is confident in the accuracy of the radio frequency-based system and its application for 1,271 regular-season games and the playoffs.

”This will continue to evolve and be monitored and tested and perfected over the course of the rest of this season and parts of next season,” NHL chief revenue officer Keith Wachtel said. ”But this is our opportunity to say that we are far enough along where the commissioner is comfortable with the data and our broadcasters are comfortable and the NHLPA is comfortable that we can go ahead and unleash this, which we’re obviously excited about.”

The six-year effort included what NHL senior vice president of business development David Lehanski called ”unforeseen” challenges, primarily with how to make the puck.

”A lot of testing (was done) on the performance of the puck both with regard to its durability but also its playability,” Lehanski said. ”The puck itself is really something unlike anything else … any other sport has really had to contend with.”

Researchers and engineers at the Fraunhofer Institute and Jogmo believe they have reached to the point where players don’t notice the microchips on their shoulder pads and can’t tell the difference between the new ”smart puck” and the frozen rubber that has been part of hockey for more than a century.

”It’s an active puck, so it needs to be activated before it goes on the ice and deactivated after that,” Jogmo founder and CEO Martin Bachmayer said. ”It’s kind of a different handling for the officials and for the people in the box. … That’s the kind of stuff we try to figure out in the next couple of months before the season starts: how to really make this right.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Stars-Predators, Avalanche-Kings complete ‘19-20 NHL outdoor schedule

Jan 25, 2019
The NHL finalized its outdoor scheduled for the 2019-20 season on Friday afternoon when commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Dallas Stars will be hosting the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

We had known for several weeks now that the Stars would be hosting the event for the first time at the iconic college football venue, but their opponent was a mystery until Friday.

This will be the first outdoor game for both franchises.

From the NHL:

Located just east of downtown Dallas, the historic Cotton Bowl® Stadium becomes the sixth football stadium to host the NHL Winter Classic. Cotton Bowl® Stadium is the third college football venue to host the game, joining Michigan Stadium (2014) and Notre Dame Stadium (2019). From 1937 to 2009, the venue hosted the Cotton Bowl® Classic, an annual NCAA Division I bowl game. Since 1932, the annual University of Texas/University of Oklahoma “Red River Showdown” football game has been held at Cotton Bowl® Stadium during the State Fair of Texas. Along with college football, the stadium has served as the home field for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League and the Dallas Texans of the American Football League. Both the Southern Methodist University Mustangs football team and FC Dallas of Major League Soccer have called Cotton Bowl® Stadium home on several occasions. Cotton Bowl® Stadium also served as a venue for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, one of nine stadiums in the United States selected to host matches during the international event.

Along with that announcement, the league also announced that the Colorado Avalanche will be hosting the Los Angeles Kings in the Stadium Series game to be played at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Feb. 15.

This will be the second outdoor game held at one of the military academies, following the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Naval Academy a year ago.

From the NHL:

The game at Falcon Stadium will mark the second time the NHL has brought the NHL Stadium Series™ to a U.S. Service Academy following the Washington-Toronto matchup at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in 2018. Standing in the base of the Rampart Range of the Rocky Mountains, Falcon Stadium opened on Sept. 22, 1962, when a then-overflow crowd of 41,350 saw Air Force defeat Colorado State 24-0. The stadium was originally built solely for football, but lacrosse plays all of its home matches in the stadium, which is also the site of the Academy’s annual graduation. The 2020 NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first-ever outdoor hockey game held at Falcon Stadium.

This will be the Avalanche’s second outdoor game and the third for the Kings.

The third outdoor game, which had already been finalized, will be the Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames. That game will take place Oct. 26 in Regina, Saskatchewan. This will be the fifth Heritage Classic game and the first since the 2016 season.

Illness forces Crosby to miss All-Star Skills, expects to play in game

Jan 25, 2019
The NHL announced that Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby will not participate in Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills (8 p.m. ET NBCSN) due to an illness. Despite his absence on Friday night he is still expected to play in Saturday’s game for the Metropolitan Division team where he will be joined by his Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang.

Crosby has appeared in 45 games this season for the Penguins, having scored 21 goals to go with 36 assists giving him 57 points on the season.

He is on track for what would be his best offensive season since the 2013-14 campaign when he won his most recent scoring title.

While Crosby has been one of the league’s best players from the moment he arrived this is only the fourth All-Star weekend he has taken part in during his career. He missed several due to injury and then had a couple of All-Star games fall in Olympic years when he otherwise would have played.

Coverage of the NHL Skills begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be followed by a TV special hosted by Nashville Predators defender P.K. Subban.

