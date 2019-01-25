WATCH LIVE: P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports Group presents P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by Nashville Predators defenseman and three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban. It airs Friday, January 25 on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills.

Featured on the show are stand-up comic and award-winning television host W. Kamau Bell, two-time Grammy Song of the Year nominee Lee Brice, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones, and 13-year old hockey player Ty Cornett. In addition, comedian Jay Leno will make a special appearance.

P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will also feature several live comedy vignettes by Subban, including “Tech Inventions Gone Bad” and “What I Did While On Injured Reserve.” The All-Star special will also be highlighted by taped segments in which Subban takes viewers along for a jam session with Brice, as well as a recent trip to visit his family in Toronto.

NBC SPORTS DIGITAL SERIES THE P.K. PROJECT AVAILABLE NOW ON NBCSPORTS.COM, NBC SPORTS APP AND NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Group and Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership to produce P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, as well as a multi-episode original digital series, THE P.K. PROJECT.

From a guided tour of Subban’s current hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to jamming with country music star Lee Brice, THE P.K. PROJECT takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of one of the NHL’s most popular and fashion-forward athletes.

In the premiere episode of the exclusive digital-only series, the Music City superstar, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist journeys to Toronto as the Predators visit the Maple Leafs. Subban spends time with his parents and sisters, gets some home cooking at his parents’ house, and then the entire family gathers at the game.

Episode one of THE P.K. PROJECT is available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.