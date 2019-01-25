Subban hosting TV special after All-Star Skills competition

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has found a way to go beyond his more than 1.1 million followers on Twitter and 844,000 more on Instagram.
He’s hitting national television.
The 2013 Norris Trophy winner will host ”P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” Friday night on NBC Sports Network airing immediately after the NHL All-Star Skills competition, and Subban is ready to have some fun.
”It allows me to have a platform to be able to talk about things that I care about,” Subban told The Associated Press on Thursday. ”It’s not all about me with the guests that we have coming on and I guess some of the promo that we give certain players and athletes and people that I’m involved with. I think it’s a benefit not only for me but for everybody involved.”
The hour-long special is part-talk show taped at the San Jose Improv with fans as the audience in San Jose, California. Subban’ guests will include Jay Leno, comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, country singer Lee Brice, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Columbus defenseman Seth Jones and 13-year-old hockey player Ty Cornett.
The show also includes live comedy sketches by Subban along with segments featuring Subban at a jam session with Brice and a recent visit with his family in Toronto. Subban gave no hint of the topics that will be covered, saying only to tune in and watch.
”There’s definitely some things that I’m going to talk about in my monologue that I’m sure that people will get a good kick out of, and that’s the whole point of watching it,” Subban said. ”Hopefully enough people think enough about the show to tune in and see the interviews with the guests, the skits that we’ve done and the work that’s been put into the script.”
Television is nothing new for Subban. NBC Sport producer Sam Flood said they learned what a great communicator the defenseman is when Subban worked the final game of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
”He worked well with Mike Tirico, was involved in an interview with the commissioner, and it was fun to see,” Flood said.
That led to further talks between NBC Sports Group about how to showcase Subban without interfering with his top priority, the Nashville Predators. They announced the All-Star special and ”The P.K. Project” digital series earlier this month. The first episode of “The P.K. Project” just debuted giving viewers a look into his personal life.
”P.K. is doing a wonderful job working with our team to get some unique content and content that only could happen with his relationships and his personality,” Flood said.
The All-Star special and ”The P.K. Project” work around Subban’s schedule. Subban said players are at the rink for about three hours a day, leaving them with plenty of free time. Away from hockey, Subban said he has plenty of other interests keeping him busy including food, fashion and television.
”Just because the person next to me doesn’t think that they can host their own show doesn’t mean that I can’t,” Subban said.
To the 29-year-old defenseman who made his NHL debut in February 2010 with Montreal, what matters is finding what works for himself. Subban knows some people might criticize him spending time on something other than his Predators’ job, which pays him $9 million a year through the 2021-22 season.
”But some people do other things because it makes them better at their job,” Subban said.
Starting his own production company – PeeK Productions – is something Subban has wanted to do for a long time.
”Now to be able to own the content that I’m doing and develop it and have a team and put out meaningful content that you can see and own it was a priority for me and my team,” Subban said. ”I’m very excited about today and moving forward.”
SAN JOSE — The NHL will officially announce its player and puck tracking plans during a Friday press conference one day before the 2019 All-Star Game.
The technology was tested earlier this month during a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks. It was also used during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and soon there will be a ton of data available to television broadcasts, fans and gamblers, as prop bets using this information can be created by sports books.
Each player and puck will be fitted with a microchip and stats such as shot speed, skate speed, distance traveled and possession time will be tracked. The technology will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S. during the All-Star Skills Friday and then during a digital-only, second-screen experience on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app during the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday night at SAP Center.
While the data collected will be exciting for fans and broadcasters to dissect, players are little wary about it. Well, those who were even aware that it was being done. During All-Star Media Day on Friday night, a number of NHL players didn’t even know the player and puck tracking was taking place this weekend. Those who knew about it, however, had mixed feelings.
“I’m not a big fan of that,” said Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues. “There’s so many analytics that I think at certain times they can tell you a bit of a story of the way a game’s turned out. But as a player, there’s so much feel involved in the game. It’s one of the fastest sports there is and the decisions that I just make in my head during a game… there’s certain reads that you just have that I don’t think a device can assess that. That’s one of the things I love about this sport. There are some interesting things. From a fans perspective, when you see how far a guy skated or how fast a guy gets up to, it’s interesting stuff, for sure.”
O’Reilly added that he wouldn’t be interested in seeing the results unless a coach brought it up to him to address something. “I do enough self-evaluation inside my own game,” he said.
San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski was a little more open to the idea, but still skeptical.
“There’s so many questions that need to be answered with it — how distances traveled and puck speed, types of shots,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s not always the hardest shot. There’s a lot of times you miss a shot and it bounces off something and it ends up in the net. There’s certain things that they’ll be able to attach to certain plays. It’s hard to really control what they’re going to use it for yet. Am I worried about it? Yeah and no.”
Pavelski said he would be interested in seeing what comes of the data, but preferred to hold off on an opinion until there was more information readily available.
Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets feels that the value placed on the new data could make everyone overlook the variables in hockey.
“I think hockey’s such a unique game,” he said. “I think the Corsi thing was such a fad for so long. People kind of got over it because you kind of lose what hockey is all about. It’s almost like soccer a little bit in terms of there’s so much that goes on around the play before you take a shot or a goal is scored that gets lost if you’re just looking at things like Corsi or player and puck tracking.”
One area that the data could come into play is contract talks. If the numbers are publicly available and the league and players agree that they can be used in negotiations, it’s another tool for both sides to use.
“That’s what everyone goes to right away,” said Pavelski. “Any time you’re looking at building a team there’s a lot of different things you can do. That’s what everyone is worried about is how someone’s going to be affected by it, positively or negatively. I really don’t know where to go with it. I’m not that worried about it. I know when I watch other sports and they draw the lines and give us numbers, I enjoy seeing that and seeing how they break down plays.
“If it helps for our game, I’m all for it.”
The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).
“We’re here for the All-Star Game. I want to enjoy that as much as I can,” he said.
As the Oilers sit three points out of a Western Conference wild card spot, McDavid said he’s ready to push the negativity surrounding the franchise to the side and help the team make a playoff push.
“What I look forward to coming back from the break is trying our best to prove everyone wrong,” he said. “We have an opportunity here where things seem pretty down on us. There’s a sense of negativity with the media, with everyone around the team, and we get to prove people wrong. We get to decide how we’re going to finish the second half.”
Despite some talk (and hope in some cities) that McDavid was sick of the constant failures of the Oilers and would look to find a way out of Edmonton, he shot that idea down quickly.
“That’s just not the case at all,” he said. “I’m here to be a part of the solution, and that’s all I’ll say.”
The Oilers are a team that needed the All-Star break as a chance to get away and clear their heads. They’ve banked enough points, despite their issues, that the hole they’re currently in isn’t too deep. The captain is keeping the faith that the final 32 games of the season will be looked at in a positive light.
“You’ve got to believe,” McDavid said. “You have to believe that we’re going to turn it around and, like I said the other day, if you don’t, you don’t have to be here.
“Obviously, losing isn’t fun. It’s not fun for anybody. I’m no different. You want to win and you want to build something special and something that you’re proud to be a part of, and we’ve got to still build it.”
Matthews, Karlsson talk contracts
One’s set to become a restricted free agent, while the other can hit unrestricted status. Both will see rather large increases in their salary next season, it’s just matter of what the term and dollars look like.
“The sides are talking and making progress and that’s great,” said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who can become an RFA on July 1.
“I mean, I wouldn’t say [it’d be a] relief. I would say it’s just a step,” he said. “For me, it’s not something I think about much. When it gets done it gets done. Until then, I’m not worrying about it. I’ll let my agent handle it with [Leafs GM] Kyle [Dubas] and his management team. They’ll talk. When my agent calls and says I’m ready to sign, then I’ll sign. Until then I’m focusing on the Toronto Maple Leafs and just live every day.”
“We have no timetable on anything,” said San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who cannot sign an eight-year extension until after the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline. He has been eligible to ink a seven-year deal since Jan. 1. “Whatever goes on is going to be handled privately. [Sharks GM] Doug Wilson has been great with us ever since we got here. He’s been very respectful. I appreciate that a lot, both me and my wife do. When the time comes for a decision to be made, whenever that is, I think they’ve done everything they possibly can to give us the most information we need to make the right decision.
“We came in here with an open mind, and I think we’re going to do everything we can to make the best possible decision for everyone, and especially ourselves with the information that we have at the time. They provided more than enough.”
Giroux on Flyers’ changes, Gritty
He’s the goalie of the future but may also end up as the goalie of the now depending on how the Flyers play out the rest of the season. Goaltender Carter Hart was reassigned back down to AHL Lehigh Valley this week but showed glimpses in 12 starts this season why the franchise thinks so highly of him.
“You don’t see a lot of goalies that are 20 years old and they come in this fast,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux. “For him to get called up and do the things that he’s doing right now, it’s obviously not a circumstance that we wanted to happen. We had a few injuries for our goaltenders, but for him to come in, play the way he is right now, it’s pretty amazing.”
“Yeah, when you see a coach or GM get fired, as a player you take it personally,” he said. “You’re responsible for it. You could have done something else to not let that happen. New GM, new coach, a lot of things are happening right now, but we’re going in the right direction.”
On the positive side, this has been the year of Gritty, the jovial mascot who is also trying to get Giroux to become its best friend.
“He is a big deal. I remember the first preseason game, he got booed and I think it was a big motivation for him to do better,” Giroux said. “He’s been shining still.”
Landeskog enjoying All-Star Weekend
The Colorado Avalanche’s top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog are all in San Jose this weekend after a first half that put them in the conversation of who employs the best line in the NHL. The 26-year-old Landeskog is tied for third in goals scored (29) this season and despite his success didn’t expect to see himself taking part in the festivities.
“To be honest, I never really see myself as an All-Star. I think this popped out of nowhere. It’s the result of a good line and a team that’s been doing pretty good in the first half of the season,” he said. “An All-Star Game is always something that you keep an eye on and you always know who’s an All-Star in the league. But to say that I was expecting this, I’d be lying if I said that.”
ONE-TIMERS
“It’s hard to not choose Connor McDavid. Just the way he skates, he’s faster than everybody else. His hands kind of follow his feet. He makes plays that not a lot of players can make.” – Giroux on who he thinks is the NHL’s best player.
“When you just come here, you’re just taking everything in, you’re not doing anything out of the ordinary, you’re just going with the flow. I think that’s what I did my first year. This year, I’m more comfortable knowing what to expect coming in and that’s important.” – Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones on taking part in his third straight All-Star Weekend.
“I like this layout…The 3-on-3 format is nice because you can’t really hide. When you play 5-on-5 sometimes you get a little lazy. When it’s 3-on-3, you’ve gotta skate. If you don’t, you’ll get embarrassed, especially the talent that’s here. It forces you to play intense and I think that’s what the fans want to see.” – Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues on the 3-on-3 format.
“I wouldn’t say there’s anything that really jumps off the page. As you get closer, the little details start to come out a little bit more. In terms of that, there hasn’t even been any bargaining, any real discussions over what either side wants. It’s a little bit premature to have those talks.” – Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler on important facets of the next CBA from the players’ side.
“Every single day he’s the hardest worker on the ice, in the gym. First person at the rink, last person at the rink. He’s the ultimate captain. The success he’s having this year doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s just a great leader and a great hockey player. I could talk about Gio for 10 straight minutes everything he does for our team, what he does for the community. It’s just awesome to be able to play for him and play with him and learn from him as a captain.” – Johnny Gaudreau on Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.
At the time, there were seven teams separated by six points fighting for what would basically be three playoff spots (the third place spot in the Central Division and two Wild Card spots). One team I omitted from the discussion was the Arizona Coyotes. They were even further back than the rest of that group sitting seven points back of a playoff spot, with an extra game played than most of their competitors, and with five teams sitting between them and a playoff spot. They were only on a 78-point pace for the season and have been one of the hardest hit teams in the league this season for injuries.
It just seemed like a real long shot to even include them based on all of the variables working against them. It was easy to write them off.
In hindsight, at least for now, I seem to have underestimated two things.
First, just how historically weak the lower half of the Western Conference playoff race is where absolutely nobody has shown any ability to distance themselves from everybody else. In just about any other year a 78-point pace halfway through the season would be more than enough to bury a team and all but end their playoff hopes. Over in the Eastern Conference teams on a similar pace are currently sitting at least eight points back and probably preparing to go into sell-mode for the trade deadline. It’s almost as if some of the teams involved in the Western Conference are fighting to stay out of the playoffs as opposed to getting in the playoffs.
And second, I seem to have underestimated just how hard this Coyotes team has played under second-year coach Rick Tocchet and how quickly they have changed their season outlook to at least get back within striking distance of a potential playoff spot.
They are not just hanging around, they are now all of a sudden in the playoff race.
Entering the All-Star break the Coyotes find themselves with a 23-23-4 record, giving them 50 points in the standings. That leaves them only two points back of the current eighth-seeded Colorado Avalanche (with now only two teams between them). They have managed to gain that ground by going on a 6-2-2 run over their past eight games.
What stands out about this recent run is the fact they have not only done it by picking up points against some of the league’s elite teams (beating San Jose, getting a point against Pittsburgh in a game they easily could have won, winning in Toronto), they have done it with a roster that just been absolutely devastated by injuries all season. it only kept getting worse on Wednesday night when star defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson exited their game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury.
And that does not even include third-year forward Christian Dvorak who has not played in a game this season and may miss the season entirely or defender Jakob Chychrun who has missed a significant chunk of the season as well.
At the start of the season I had the Coyotes pegged as a team that could take a massive leap forward this season if a few things went in their favor, specifically as it related to offseason acquisition Alex Galchenyuk (who also missed 10 games earlier this season), the development of recent No. 3 overall pick Dylan Strome, and Raanta’s ability to stay healthy and play like he did when he was in the crease a year ago.
Some of that has worked and some of it hasn’t.
Galchenyuk has been fine once he returned to to the lineup, while Strome was traded to Chicago for Schmaltz. But Schmaltz was playing pretty well after the trade until he also recently joined the list of walking wounded. He is now done for the season.
Raanta is the one that seems like it should have been the crushing blow. When he was in the lineup last season he was good enough to allow the Coyotes to play at a pace that would have put them on the fringes of playoff contention over a full season, if not actually in a playoff spot. It was when he was out of the lineup due to injury, with no capable backup behind him, that the house of cards fell over.
That has not been the case this season where veteran backup Darcy Kuemper has done an outstanding job to keep the Coyotes in games and give them a chance on most nights, and especially throughout the month of January.
This is all encouraging, and should at least offer some hope that when this team has all of its pieces in place there could be something to build on here.
What’s discouraging is we will not see that this season because most of the players that are currently injured are done for a long time.
Schmaltz and Raanta are all done for the season. Dvorak might be done as well. Demers and Grabner are still sidelined for an undetermined amount of time and if Ekman-Larsson has to miss any games that will be a problem. For a team that was short on depth to begin with, especially offensively, that is a lot to overcome.
So far, thanks to some excellent goaltending recently and some stingy defense that has seen them be one of the best shot suppression teams in the league over the past 16 games (a stretch that has seen them go 9-5-2), they have managed to overcome it.
Whether or not it results in what would be a stunning playoff berth remains to be seen, but they have at least given themselves a chance to keep fighting for one this season.