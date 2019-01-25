More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Stars-Predators, Avalanche-Kings complete ‘19-20 NHL outdoor schedule

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
1 Comment

The NHL finalized its outdoor scheduled for the 2019-20 season on Friday afternoon when commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Dallas Stars will be hosting the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

We had known for several weeks now that the Stars would be hosting the event for the first time at the iconic college football venue, but their opponent was a mystery until Friday.

This will be the first outdoor game for both franchises.

From the NHL:

Located just east of downtown Dallas, the historic Cotton Bowl® Stadium becomes the sixth football stadium to host the NHL Winter Classic. Cotton Bowl® Stadium is the third college football venue to host the game, joining Michigan Stadium (2014) and Notre Dame Stadium (2019). From 1937 to 2009, the venue hosted the Cotton Bowl® Classic, an annual NCAA Division I bowl game. Since 1932, the annual University of Texas/University of Oklahoma “Red River Showdown” football game has been held at Cotton Bowl® Stadium during the State Fair of Texas. Along with college football, the stadium has served as the home field for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League and the Dallas Texans of the American Football League. Both the Southern Methodist University Mustangs football team and FC Dallas of Major League Soccer have called Cotton Bowl® Stadium home on several occasions. Cotton Bowl® Stadium also served as a venue for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, one of nine stadiums in the United States selected to host matches during the international event.

Along with that announcement, the league also announced that the Colorado Avalanche will be hosting the Los Angeles Kings in the Stadium Series game to be played at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Feb. 15.

This will be the second outdoor game held at one of the military academies, following the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Naval Academy a year ago.

From the NHL:

The game at Falcon Stadium will mark the second time the NHL has brought the NHL Stadium Series™ to a U.S. Service Academy following the Washington-Toronto matchup at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in 2018. Standing in the base of the Rampart Range of the Rocky Mountains, Falcon Stadium opened on Sept. 22, 1962, when a then-overflow crowd of 41,350 saw Air Force defeat Colorado State 24-0. The stadium was originally built solely for football, but lacrosse plays all of its home matches in the stadium, which is also the site of the Academy’s annual graduation. The 2020 NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first-ever outdoor hockey game held at Falcon Stadium.

This will be the Avalanche’s second outdoor game and the third for the Kings.

The third outdoor game, which had already been finalized, will be the Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames. That game will take place Oct. 26 in Regina, Saskatchewan. This will be the fifth Heritage Classic game and the first since the 2016 season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Puck and player tracking coming to NHL next season

AP Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

Puck and player tracking is coming to the NHL next season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the long-expected news Friday during All-Star Weekend in San Jose, California. The league is partnering with German company Jogmo World Corp. to put microchips on player jerseys and inside game pucks. Real-time data will be gathered by antennas in all 31 NHL arenas.

The NHL will join the NFL as the two major North American professional sports leagues with wearable tracking technology. The NBA and Major League Baseball use sophisticated systems that can include radar and cameras.

Players have agreed to the tracking, but the NHL is not yet committing to a firm start date because officials say testing is ongoing with the potential for changes after feedback from players, teams and broadcasters. But the league is confident in the accuracy of the radio frequency-based system and its application for 1,271 regular-season games and the playoffs.

”This will continue to evolve and be monitored and tested and perfected over the course of the rest of this season and parts of next season,” NHL chief revenue officer Keith Wachtel said. ”But this is our opportunity to say that we are far enough along where the commissioner is comfortable with the data and our broadcasters are comfortable and the NHLPA is comfortable that we can go ahead and unleash this, which we’re obviously excited about.”

Long after the glowing puck seemed like hockey’s future on television, the NHL began its work on puck and player tracking in earnest in 2013. Tests of various systems were done at All-Star games (including this weekend), the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and two regular-season games earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The six-year effort included what NHL senior vice president of business development David Lehanski called ”unforeseen” challenges, primarily with how to make the puck.

”A lot of testing (was done) on the performance of the puck both with regard to its durability but also its playability,” Lehanski said. ”The puck itself is really something unlike anything else … any other sport has really had to contend with.”

Researchers and engineers at the Fraunhofer Institute and Jogmo believe they have reached to the point where players don’t notice the microchips on their shoulder pads and can’t tell the difference between the new ”smart puck” and the frozen rubber that has been part of hockey for more than a century.

”It’s an active puck, so it needs to be activated before it goes on the ice and deactivated after that,” Jogmo founder and CEO Martin Bachmayer said. ”It’s kind of a different handling for the officials and for the people in the box. … That’s the kind of stuff we try to figure out in the next couple of months before the season starts: how to really make this right.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Illness forces Crosby to miss All-Star Skills, expects to play in game

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 25, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NHL announced that Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby will not participate in Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills (8 p.m. ET NBCSN) due to an illness. Despite his absence on Friday night he is still expected to play in Saturday’s game for the Metropolitan Division team where he will be joined by his Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang.

Crosby has appeared in 45 games this season for the Penguins, having scored 21 goals to go with 36 assists giving him 57 points on the season.

He is on track for what would be his best offensive season since the 2013-14 campaign when he won his most recent scoring title.

While Crosby has been one of the league’s best players from the moment he arrived this is only the fourth All-Star weekend he has taken part in during his career. He missed several due to injury and then had a couple of All-Star games fall in Olympic years when he otherwise would have played.

Coverage of the NHL Skills begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be followed by a TV special hosted by Nashville Predators defender P.K. Subban.

MORE:
Capitals’ Ovechkin to sit first game after All-Star break
Carey Price will not play in 2019 NHL All-Star Game
P.K. Subban hosting special after Skills competition

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Six stunning numbers at the NHL All-Star break

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 25, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
1 Comment

With the NHL on its All-Star break throughout the rest of the weekend it is time to once again do our periodic check in on some stunning numbers around the league.

What is standing out to us lately?

Have a look…

Offense is still up and goaltending is way down

The spike in offense around the NHL is always viewed through the lens of offensive players.

As in, look at how many 40-goal scorers we could have this season, or maybe a bunch of players will actually hit the 100-point mark again!

In the end, it means a lot more pucks are going in the net, and if a lot more pucks are going in the net, and more players are seeing their offensive numbers surge, that also has to mean that goalies are seeing their numbers drop. They are. Big time.

Right now there are only two goalies in the NHL that have appeared in at least 30 games and have a save percentage higher than .920.

On this same date a year ago there were nine, same as there was in 2016-17.

On this date in 2015-16 there were 11.

In 2014-15 there were 10.

The game might be shifting back to offense, at least until the league’s 31 coaches figure out how to shut it down again. They always do.

Southern California Power Outage

While everyone else in the NHL is scoring goals at an increased rate, the two southern California teams are stuck in another era. The Los Angeles Kings (2.26 goals per game) and the Anaheim Ducks (2.29) are the two lowest scoring teams in the league this season, and their marks would be among the 15-worst in the NHL over the past 10 years.

Among the teams they are keeping company with in that group: The 2013-14 and 2014-15 Buffalo Sabres Tank teams. The tanking 2014-15 Arizona Coyotes. Five different New Jersey Devils teams. The 2016-17 Colorado Avalanche team that only won 22 games and only recorded 48 points on the season.

These two teams are not only bad offensively for this season, they would be bad among the bad teams from worse offensive seasons. Not a great sign!

Fifty-Two Percent

The percentage of the Edmonton Oilers goals this season, at the All-Star break, that Connor McDavid has a goal or an assist on.

Fifty.

Two.

Percent.

That is insane. But not quite as insane as the fact that when he is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Oilers are a positive possession team and outscore their opponents by a 31-22 margin (plus-nine goal differential), and drop down to a 48 percent possession team and get outscored 46-70 when he is not on the ice.

Keep in mind this is a team that also has another top-10 scorer in the league (Leon Draisaitl) on it and another No. 1 overall draft pick that is a pretty darn good player in his own right in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

That is just how bad the rest of the roster is.

The Vegas Golden Knights might be better in year two

Their record is slightly worse (though not by much), but they might actually be playing better than they did in their magical debut season.

Let’s just take a look at some of their underlying 5-on-5 numbers including Corsi Percentage (CF%), Scoring Chance percentage (SC%), High-Danger Scoring Chance percentage (HD SC%), Goals For percentage (GF%), their save percentage, shooting percentage, and PDO (5-on-5 save percentage plus 5-on-5 shooting percentage, a measure of “puck luck”) through the first 52 games of each season.

Their league-wide rank in each category is in parenthesis.

Interesting numbers here.

Their possession and scoring chance numbers are all significantly better and among the top in the league, right where the Stanley Cup contenders usually reside.

The big difference is in the goal differential, and a lot of that drop is probably related to 1) Lesser goaltending, and 2) Some poor shooting puck offensively. The fact they are creating as many shots and chances as they are, and dominating the way they have, is an encouraging sign that goal differential could spike. Vegas had a slow start to the season when some injuries piled up and they were still without Nate Schmidt, but once they got healthy they have really taken off.

And there is something else worth keeping in mind here: Their top line is not as good as it was a year ago. They are carrying the play at a high level while getting less production from their best group.

This team is legit, and it is for real.

Patric Hornqvist has taken only one penalty this season

This is kind of mind-blowing because Patric Hornqvist is one of the most relentless and physical players in the NHL. He is a pest around the front of the net, he is always bumping into goalies and wrestling with defenders around the crease, and he is so fiery and intense that he has been prone to take the occasional unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Throughout his career he typically averages around 35-50 penalty minutes per 82 games played. Now, that does not put him in goon territory but it’s still far more than his current pace which would put him on track for 4.6 penalty minutes over 82 games this season.

No one is better than Aleksander Barkov at this

By now we should all know that Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is one of the NHL’s best all-around players, mixing top-line skill with shutdown defense. One of his most underrated skills is his ability to put his team on the power play through drawn penalties and his ability to keep his team off of the penalty kill by never taking penalties. At the All-Star break he has already drawn a league-best 28 penalties this season, while only taking … one. That is a penalty-differential of plus-27 on the season, a number that is far and away better than any other player in the league. Just for comparisons sake, the second best mark in the league belongs to Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson at plus-18. That is impressive on its own just because of how many games Pettersson has missed, but it is still not on the same level as Barkov.

The worst penalty differential in the league?

Winnipeg Jets defender Dustin Byfuglien and St. Louis Blues defender Joel Edmundson, both at minus-18.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Raw moments for Stars show eagerness for playoff relevance

AP Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
1 Comment

By Schuyler Dixon (AP Sports Writer)

DALLAS (AP) — First-year Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery called out the franchise for a ”culture of mediocrity,” led a feedback-sharing session with players and briefly benched one of his top-scoring forwards.

And this was all in less than a week, not long after team CEO Jim Lites profanely ripped the performances of captain Jamie Benn and fellow high-priced forward Tyler Seguin.

While they will never say Lites’ somewhat shocking comments about his highest-profile and most expensive players have anything to do with it, the Stars clearly are eager to escape a rut of missing the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons. Dallas has a precarious hold on one of the final two Western Conference playoff spots at the All-Star break.

”Right now we’re getting challenged as a group and individually,” forward Jason Spezza told The Associated Press. ”As a veteran guy, it’s exciting because it means they want us to push and they’re not happy with where we’re at. When you’re older, you’re trying to win now. You’re not really worried about the future. I like the way the message is going to help us win now.”

Perhaps it’s easier for Spezza to pick a word such as ”exciting” because the 35-year-old player, now in his 16th season, wasn’t the target of Lites’ rant late last month.

The longtime team executive sought out some of the reporters who cover the team regularly and used plenty of profanity along with ”terrible” and ”embarrassing” to describe the play of Benn and Seguin. Lites turned down an AP request for an interview Thursday.

Asked what he made of the events of the few weeks that started with Lites’ bombshell, Benn smiled through apparent disdain for the question and said, ”Nothing.” Seguin wasn’t available to reporters after the last practice, morning skate and game before the team’s seven-day break.

The day after the criticism from Lites, Benn and Seguin said they needed to play better while taking issue with some of Lites’ more pointed jabs. Both said they played for their teammates, not Lites.

”We’re trying to push the envelope,” Montgomery said. ”Everybody is, from their respective positions, and trying to make us better and trying to get more consistent at what we are.”

Montgomery met with players and the coaching staff on Jan. 14, the same day Dallas traded young forward Devin Shore to Anaheim for 12-year veteran Andrew Cogliano, a move to add experience and speed.

Three days later, Montgomery benched Alexander Radulov for the last half of the first period after the Russian forward said he talked back to the coach. In that 2-1 loss to the last-place Los Angeles Kings, the Stars came within 64 seconds of getting shut out in two straight games, both at home, for the first time in 20 years. He wasn’t very happy five nights earlier either after a second straight loss to an also-ran, 3-1 to St. Louis at home following a 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia.

The coach making the rare transition from college to the pros wasn’t scathing with his comments on the level of Lites, but his reaction was notable nonetheless.

”Two games in a row where we don’t compete at a level that is acceptable, and it is everybody and unfortunately, I am very frustrated that I have not been able to gain consistency in our performance and I haven’t been able to change the culture of mediocrity,” Montgomery said.

Lites picked Benn and Seguin because he believed they were underperforming for a team falling short of expectations, and because Lites said he had the support of equally frustrated owner Tom Gaglardi.

It also had a lot to do with money. Benn is on an eight-year, $76 million contract that started in July 2016, and Seguin signed an eight-year, $79 million extension before this season that kicks in for 2019-20.

While Benn and Seguin are tied for the team lead with 18 goals apiece, neither is in the top 40 in the NHL in points after both finished among the 25 best their first five seasons together. This is also the first time at least one of the two didn’t make the All-Star game since they’ve been teammates.

The timing of Lites’ comments was curious, with Dallas in the playoff picture and coming off a 2-0 win at Nashville that was notable for backup goalie Anton Khudobin‘s club record for saves in a shutout with 49.

General manager Jim Nill said he agreed with the message , although not with the use of profanity. Then came the “mediocrity” line from his third coach in three seasons .

”My biggest thing is, what’s our identity?” Nill said. ”We’ve seen we can be fast. We’ve seen we can be a heavy, hard team. Are we that? Or are we a mix of that? That’s what we have to find out right now. And it’s the consistency of the game.”

Consistency is what Montgomery seeks. The question is how many more times the quest will be displayed in such raw terms for everyone to see.

”I think it’s a coach trying to push buttons and trying to figure out how to get us from being the middle team to being a team that’s comfortably in the playoffs and looking for bigger things,” Spezza said. ”It wasn’t a shock at all to me because we all feel like we’re trying to push the right buttons to get this group to take another step.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports