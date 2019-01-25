More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Six stunning numbers at the NHL All-Star break

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
With the NHL on its All-Star break throughout the rest of the weekend it is time to once again do our periodic check in on some stunning numbers around the league.

What is standing out to us lately?

Have a look…

Offense is still up and goaltending is way down

The spike in offense around the NHL is always viewed through the lens of offensive players.

As in, look at how many 40-goal scorers we could have this season, or maybe a bunch of players will actually hit the 100-point mark again!

In the end, it means a lot more pucks are going in the net, and if a lot more pucks are going in the net, and more players are seeing their offensive numbers surge, that also has to mean that goalies are seeing their numbers drop. They are. Big time.

Right now there are only two goalies in the NHL that have appeared in at least 30 games and have a save percentage higher than .920.

On this same date a year ago there were nine, same as there was in 2016-17.

On this date in 2015-16 there were 11.

In 2014-15 there were 10.

The game might be shifting back to offense, at least until the league’s 31 coaches figure out how to shut it down again. They always do.

Southern California Power Outage

While everyone else in the NHL is scoring goals at an increased rate, the two southern California teams are stuck in another era. The Los Angeles Kings (2.26 goals per game) and the Anaheim Ducks (2.29) are the two lowest scoring teams in the league this season, and their marks would be among the 15-worst in the NHL over the past 10 years.

Among the teams they are keeping company with in that group: The 2013-14 and 2014-15 Buffalo Sabres Tank teams. The tanking 2014-15 Arizona Coyotes. Five different New Jersey Devils teams. The 2016-17 Colorado Avalanche team that only won 22 games and only recorded 48 points on the season.

These two teams are not only bad offensively for this season, they would be bad among the bad teams from worse offensive seasons. Not a great sign!

Fifty-Two Percent

The percentage of the Edmonton Oilers goals this season, at the All-Star break, that Connor McDavid has a goal or an assist on.

Fifty.

Two.

Percent.

That is insane. But not quite as insane as the fact that when he is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Oilers are a positive possession team and outscore their opponents by a 31-22 margin (plus-nine goal differential), and drop down to a 48 percent possession team and get outscored 46-70 when he is not on the ice.

Keep in mind this is a team that also has another top-10 scorer in the league (Leon Draisaitl) on it and another No. 1 overall draft pick that is a pretty darn good player in his own right in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

That is just how bad the rest of the roster is.

The Vegas Golden Knights might be better in year two

Their record is slightly worse (though not by much), but they might actually be playing better than they did in their magical debut season.

Let’s just take a look at some of their underlying 5-on-5 numbers including Corsi Percentage (CF%), Scoring Chance percentage (SC%), High-Danger Scoring Chance percentage (HD SC%), Goals For percentage (GF%), their save percentage, shooting percentage, and PDO (5-on-5 save percentage plus 5-on-5 shooting percentage, a measure of “puck luck”) through the first 52 games of each season.

Their league-wide rank in each category is in parenthesis.

Interesting numbers here.

Their possession and scoring chance numbers are all significantly better and among the top in the league, right where the Stanley Cup contenders usually reside.

The big difference is in the goal differential, and a lot of that drop is probably related to 1) Lesser goaltending, and 2) Some poor shooting puck offensively. The fact they are creating as many shots and chances as they are, and dominating the way they have, is an encouraging sign that goal differential could spike. Vegas had a slow start to the season when some injuries piled up and they were still without Nate Schmidt, but once they got healthy they have really taken off.

And there is something else worth keeping in mind here: Their top line is not as good as it was a year ago. They are carrying the play at a high level while getting less production from their best group.

This team is legit, and it is for real.

Patric Hornqvist has taken only one penalty this season

This is kind of mind-blowing because Patric Hornqvist is one of the most relentless and physical players in the NHL. He is a pest around the front of the net, he is always bumping into goalies and wrestling with defenders around the crease, and he is so fiery and intense that he has been prone to take the occasional unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Throughout his career he typically averages around 35-50 penalty minutes per 82 games played. Now, that does not put him in goon territory but it’s still far more than his current pace which would put him on track for 4.6 penalty minutes over 82 games this season.

No one is better than Aleksander Barkov at this

By now we should all know that Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is one of the NHL’s best all-around players, mixing top-line skill with shutdown defense. One of his most underrated skills is his ability to put his team on the power play through drawn penalties and his ability to keep his team off of the penalty kill by never taking penalties. At the All-Star break he has already drawn a league-best 28 penalties this season, while only taking … one. That is a penalty-differential of plus-27 on the season, a number that is far and away better than any other player in the league. Just for comparisons sake, the second best mark in the league belongs to Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson at plus-18. That is impressive on its own just because of how many games Pettersson has missed, but it is still not on the same level as Barkov.

The worst penalty differential in the league?

Winnipeg Jets defender Dustin Byfuglien and St. Louis Blues defender Joel Edmundson, both at minus-18.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Raw moments for Stars show eagerness for playoff relevance

AP Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
By Schuyler Dixon (AP Sports Writer)

DALLAS (AP) — First-year Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery called out the franchise for a ”culture of mediocrity,” led a feedback-sharing session with players and briefly benched one of his top-scoring forwards.

And this was all in less than a week, not long after team CEO Jim Lites profanely ripped the performances of captain Jamie Benn and fellow high-priced forward Tyler Seguin.

While they will never say Lites’ somewhat shocking comments about his highest-profile and most expensive players have anything to do with it, the Stars clearly are eager to escape a rut of missing the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons. Dallas has a precarious hold on one of the final two Western Conference playoff spots at the All-Star break.

”Right now we’re getting challenged as a group and individually,” forward Jason Spezza told The Associated Press. ”As a veteran guy, it’s exciting because it means they want us to push and they’re not happy with where we’re at. When you’re older, you’re trying to win now. You’re not really worried about the future. I like the way the message is going to help us win now.”

Perhaps it’s easier for Spezza to pick a word such as ”exciting” because the 35-year-old player, now in his 16th season, wasn’t the target of Lites’ rant late last month.

The longtime team executive sought out some of the reporters who cover the team regularly and used plenty of profanity along with ”terrible” and ”embarrassing” to describe the play of Benn and Seguin. Lites turned down an AP request for an interview Thursday.

Asked what he made of the events of the few weeks that started with Lites’ bombshell, Benn smiled through apparent disdain for the question and said, ”Nothing.” Seguin wasn’t available to reporters after the last practice, morning skate and game before the team’s seven-day break.

The day after the criticism from Lites, Benn and Seguin said they needed to play better while taking issue with some of Lites’ more pointed jabs. Both said they played for their teammates, not Lites.

”We’re trying to push the envelope,” Montgomery said. ”Everybody is, from their respective positions, and trying to make us better and trying to get more consistent at what we are.”

Montgomery met with players and the coaching staff on Jan. 14, the same day Dallas traded young forward Devin Shore to Anaheim for 12-year veteran Andrew Cogliano, a move to add experience and speed.

Three days later, Montgomery benched Alexander Radulov for the last half of the first period after the Russian forward said he talked back to the coach. In that 2-1 loss to the last-place Los Angeles Kings, the Stars came within 64 seconds of getting shut out in two straight games, both at home, for the first time in 20 years. He wasn’t very happy five nights earlier either after a second straight loss to an also-ran, 3-1 to St. Louis at home following a 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia.

The coach making the rare transition from college to the pros wasn’t scathing with his comments on the level of Lites, but his reaction was notable nonetheless.

”Two games in a row where we don’t compete at a level that is acceptable, and it is everybody and unfortunately, I am very frustrated that I have not been able to gain consistency in our performance and I haven’t been able to change the culture of mediocrity,” Montgomery said.

Lites picked Benn and Seguin because he believed they were underperforming for a team falling short of expectations, and because Lites said he had the support of equally frustrated owner Tom Gaglardi.

It also had a lot to do with money. Benn is on an eight-year, $76 million contract that started in July 2016, and Seguin signed an eight-year, $79 million extension before this season that kicks in for 2019-20.

While Benn and Seguin are tied for the team lead with 18 goals apiece, neither is in the top 40 in the NHL in points after both finished among the 25 best their first five seasons together. This is also the first time at least one of the two didn’t make the All-Star game since they’ve been teammates.

The timing of Lites’ comments was curious, with Dallas in the playoff picture and coming off a 2-0 win at Nashville that was notable for backup goalie Anton Khudobin‘s club record for saves in a shutout with 49.

General manager Jim Nill said he agreed with the message , although not with the use of profanity. Then came the “mediocrity” line from his third coach in three seasons .

”My biggest thing is, what’s our identity?” Nill said. ”We’ve seen we can be fast. We’ve seen we can be a heavy, hard team. Are we that? Or are we a mix of that? That’s what we have to find out right now. And it’s the consistency of the game.”

Consistency is what Montgomery seeks. The question is how many more times the quest will be displayed in such raw terms for everyone to see.

”I think it’s a coach trying to push buttons and trying to figure out how to get us from being the middle team to being a team that’s comfortably in the playoffs and looking for bigger things,” Spezza said. ”It wasn’t a shock at all to me because we all feel like we’re trying to push the right buttons to get this group to take another step.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Subban hosting TV special after All-Star Skills competition

Associated PressJan 25, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
By Teresa M. Walker (AP Sports Writer)

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has found a way to go beyond his more than 1.1 million followers on Twitter and 844,000 more on Instagram.

He’s hitting national television.

The 2013 Norris Trophy winner will host ”P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” Friday night on NBC Sports Network airing immediately after the NHL All-Star Skills competition, and Subban is ready to have some fun.

”It allows me to have a platform to be able to talk about things that I care about,” Subban told The Associated Press on Thursday. ”It’s not all about me with the guests that we have coming on and I guess some of the promo that we give certain players and athletes and people that I’m involved with. I think it’s a benefit not only for me but for everybody involved.”

The hour-long special is part-talk show taped at the San Jose Improv with fans as the audience in San Jose, California. Subban’ guests will include Jay Leno, comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, country singer Lee Brice, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Columbus defenseman Seth Jones and 13-year-old hockey player Ty Cornett.

The show also includes live comedy sketches by Subban along with segments featuring Subban at a jam session with Brice and a recent visit with his family in Toronto. Subban gave no hint of the topics that will be covered, saying only to tune in and watch.

”There’s definitely some things that I’m going to talk about in my monologue that I’m sure that people will get a good kick out of, and that’s the whole point of watching it,” Subban said. ”Hopefully enough people think enough about the show to tune in and see the interviews with the guests, the skits that we’ve done and the work that’s been put into the script.”

Television is nothing new for Subban. NBC Sport producer Sam Flood said they learned what a great communicator the defenseman is when Subban worked the final game of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

”He worked well with Mike Tirico, was involved in an interview with the commissioner, and it was fun to see,” Flood said.

That led to further talks between NBC Sports Group about how to showcase Subban without interfering with his top priority, the Nashville Predators. They announced the All-Star special and ”The P.K. Project” digital series earlier this month. The first episode of “The P.K. Project” just debuted giving viewers a look into his personal life.

”P.K. is doing a wonderful job working with our team to get some unique content and content that only could happen with his relationships and his personality,” Flood said.

The All-Star special and ”The P.K. Project” work around Subban’s schedule. Subban said players are at the rink for about three hours a day, leaving them with plenty of free time. Away from hockey, Subban said he has plenty of other interests keeping him busy including food, fashion and television.

”Just because the person next to me doesn’t think that they can host their own show doesn’t mean that I can’t,” Subban said.

To the 29-year-old defenseman who made his NHL debut in February 2010 with Montreal, what matters is finding what works for himself. Subban knows some people might criticize him spending time on something other than his Predators’ job, which pays him $9 million a year through the 2021-22 season.

”But some people do other things because it makes them better at their job,” Subban said.

Starting his own production company – PeeK Productions – is something Subban has wanted to do for a long time.

”Now to be able to own the content that I’m doing and develop it and have a team and put out meaningful content that you can see and own it was a priority for me and my team,” Subban said. ”I’m very excited about today and moving forward.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
NBC Sports Group will present P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, Friday, January 25, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills.

NHL players express mixed feelings about player and puck tracking

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
SAN JOSE — The NHL will officially announce its player and puck tracking plans during a Friday press conference one day before the 2019 All-Star Game.

The technology was tested earlier this month during a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks. It was also used during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and soon there will be a ton of data available to television broadcasts, fans and gamblers, as prop bets using this information can be created by sports books.

Each player and puck will be fitted with a microchip and stats such as shot speed, skate speed, distance traveled and possession time will be tracked. The technology will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S. during the All-Star Skills Friday and then during a digital-only, second-screen experience on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app during the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday night at SAP Center.

While the data collected will be exciting for fans and broadcasters to dissect, players are little wary about it. Well, those who were even aware that it was being done. During All-Star Media Day on Friday night, a number of NHL players didn’t even know the player and puck tracking was taking place this weekend. Those who knew about it, however, had mixed feelings.

“I’m not a big fan of that,” said Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues. “There’s so many analytics that I think at certain times they can tell you a bit of a story of the way a game’s turned out. But as a player, there’s so much feel involved in the game. It’s one of the fastest sports there is and the decisions that I just make in my head during a game… there’s certain reads that you just have that I don’t think a device can assess that. That’s one of the things I love about this sport. There are some interesting things. From a fans perspective, when you see how far a guy skated or how fast a guy gets up to, it’s interesting stuff, for sure.”

O’Reilly added that he wouldn’t be interested in seeing the results unless a coach brought it up to him to address something. “I do enough self-evaluation inside my own game,” he said.

[Puck and player tracking gets TV test at All-Star Weekend]

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski was a little more open to the idea, but still skeptical.

“There’s so many questions that need to be answered with it — how distances traveled and puck speed, types of shots,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s not always the hardest shot. There’s a lot of times you miss a shot and it bounces off something and it ends up in the net. There’s certain things that they’ll be able to attach to certain plays. It’s hard to really control what they’re going to use it for yet. Am I worried about it? Yeah and no.”

Pavelski said he would be interested in seeing what comes of the data, but preferred to hold off on an opinion until there was more information readily available.

Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets feels that the value placed on the new data could make everyone overlook the variables in hockey.

“I think hockey’s such a unique game,” he said. “I think the Corsi thing was such a fad for so long. People kind of got over it because you kind of lose what hockey is all about. It’s almost like soccer a little bit in terms of there’s so much that goes on around the play before you take a shot or a goal is scored that gets lost if you’re just looking at things like Corsi or player and puck tracking.”

One area that the data could come into play is contract talks. If the numbers are publicly available and the league and players agree that they can be used in negotiations, it’s another tool for both sides to use.

“That’s what everyone goes to right away,” said Pavelski. “Any time you’re looking at building a team there’s a lot of different things you can do. That’s what everyone is worried about is how someone’s going to be affected by it, positively or negatively. I really don’t know where to go with it. I’m not that worried about it. I know when I watch other sports and they draw the lines and give us numbers, I enjoy seeing that and seeing how they break down plays. 

“If it helps for our game, I’m all for it.”

The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

NHL All-Star Media Day notebook

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL All-Star Media Day notebook: McDavid on doubters; Karlsson, Matthews talk contracts

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
SAN JOSE — You were out of luck if you were hoping to get a comment out of Connor McDavid regarding the Edmonton Oilers’ firing of general manager Peter Chiarelli this week.

“We’re here for the All-Star Game. I want to enjoy that as much as I can,” he said.

As the Oilers sit three points out of a Western Conference wild card spot, McDavid said he’s ready to push the negativity surrounding the franchise to the side and help the team make a playoff push.

“What I look forward to coming back from the break is trying our best to prove everyone wrong,” he said. “We have an opportunity here where things seem pretty down on us. There’s a sense of negativity with the media, with everyone around the team, and we get to prove people wrong. We get to decide how we’re going to finish the second half.”

Despite some talk (and hope in some cities) that McDavid was sick of the constant failures of the Oilers and would look to find a way out of Edmonton, he shot that idea down quickly.

“That’s just not the case at all,” he said. “I’m here to be a part of the solution, and that’s all I’ll say.”

The Oilers are a team that needed the All-Star break as a chance to get away and clear their heads. They’ve banked enough points, despite their issues, that the hole they’re currently in isn’t too deep. The captain is keeping the faith that the final 32 games of the season will be looked at in a positive light.

“You’ve got to believe,” McDavid said. “You have to believe that we’re going to turn it around and, like I said the other day, if you don’t, you don’t have to be here.

“Obviously, losing isn’t fun. It’s not fun for anybody. I’m no different. You want to win and you want to build something special and something that you’re proud to be a part of, and we’ve got to still build it.”

Matthews, Karlsson talk contracts

One’s set to become a restricted free agent, while the other can hit unrestricted status. Both will see rather large increases in their salary next season, it’s just matter of what the term and dollars look like.

“The sides are talking and making progress and that’s great,” said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who can become an RFA on July 1.

“I mean, I wouldn’t say [it’d be a] relief. I would say it’s just a step,” he said. “For me, it’s not something I think about much. When it gets done it gets done. Until then, I’m not worrying about it. I’ll let my agent handle it with [Leafs GM] Kyle [Dubas] and his management team. They’ll talk. When my agent calls and says I’m ready to sign, then I’ll sign. Until then I’m focusing on the Toronto Maple Leafs and just live every day.”

[NHL players express mixed feelings about player and puck tracking]

“We have no timetable on anything,” said San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who cannot sign an eight-year extension until after the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline. He has been eligible to ink a seven-year deal since Jan. 1. “Whatever goes on is going to be handled privately. [Sharks GM] Doug Wilson has been great with us ever since we got here. He’s been very respectful. I appreciate that a lot, both me and my wife do. When the time comes for a decision to be made, whenever that is, I think they’ve done everything they possibly can to give us the most information we need to make the right decision.  

“We came in here with an open mind, and I think we’re going to do everything we can to make the best possible decision for everyone, and especially ourselves with the information that we have at the time. They provided more than enough.”

Giroux on Flyers’ changes, Gritty

He’s the goalie of the future but may also end up as the goalie of the now depending on how the Flyers play out the rest of the season. Goaltender Carter Hart was reassigned back down to AHL Lehigh Valley this week but showed glimpses in 12 starts this season why the franchise thinks so highly of him.

“You don’t see a lot of goalies that are 20 years old and they come in this fast,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux. “For him to get called up and do the things that he’s doing right now, it’s obviously not a circumstance that we wanted to happen. We had a few injuries for our goaltenders, but for him to come in, play the way he is right now, it’s pretty amazing.”

Hart’s NHL arrival was one of a number of changes for the team this season. Gone are GM Ron Hextall and head coach Dave Hakstol. Replacing them are Chuck Fletcher and, on an interim basis, Scott Gordon. Those changes acted as a wakeup call that Giroux believe the team needed.

“Yeah, when you see a coach or GM get fired, as a player you take it personally,” he said. “You’re responsible for it. You could have done something else to not let that happen. New GM, new coach, a lot of things are happening right now, but we’re going in the right direction.”

On the positive side, this has been the year of Gritty, the jovial mascot who is also trying to get Giroux to become its best friend.

“He is a big deal. I remember the first preseason game, he got booed and I think it was a big motivation for him to do better,” Giroux said. “He’s been shining still.”

Landeskog enjoying All-Star Weekend

The Colorado Avalanche’s top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog are all in San Jose this weekend after a first half that put them in the conversation of who employs the best line in the NHL. The 26-year-old Landeskog is tied for third in goals scored (29) this season and despite his success didn’t expect to see himself taking part in the festivities.

“To be honest, I never really see myself as an All-Star. I think this popped out of nowhere. It’s the result of a good line and a team that’s been doing pretty good in the first half of the season,” he said. “An All-Star Game is always something that you keep an eye on and you always know who’s an All-Star in the league. But to say that I was expecting this, I’d be lying if I said that.”

Getty Images

ONE-TIMERS

“It’s hard to not choose Connor McDavid. Just the way he skates, he’s faster than everybody else. His hands kind of follow his feet. He makes plays that not a lot of players can make.” – Giroux on who he thinks is the NHL’s best player.

“When you just come here, you’re just taking everything in, you’re not doing anything out of the ordinary, you’re just going with the flow. I think that’s what I did my first year. This year, I’m more comfortable knowing what to expect coming in and that’s important.” – Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones on taking part in his third straight All-Star Weekend.

“I like this layout…  The 3-on-3 format is nice because you can’t really hide. When you play 5-on-5 sometimes you get a little lazy. When it’s 3-on-3, you’ve gotta skate. If you don’t, you’ll get embarrassed, especially the talent that’s here. It forces you to play intense and I think that’s what the fans want to see.” – Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues on the 3-on-3 format.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything that really jumps off the page. As you get closer, the little details start to come out a little bit more. In terms of that, there hasn’t even been any bargaining, any real discussions over what either side wants. It’s a little bit premature to have those talks.” – Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler on important facets of the next CBA from the players’ side.

“Every single day he’s the hardest worker on the ice, in the gym. First person at the rink, last person at the rink. He’s the ultimate captain. The success he’s having this year doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s just a great leader and a great hockey player. I could talk about Gio for 10 straight minutes everything he does for our team, what he does for the community. It’s just awesome to be able to play for him and play with him and learn from him as a captain.” – Johnny Gaudreau on Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.