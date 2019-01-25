More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL All-Star Skills 2019: Capitals’ Carlson wins hardest shot

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2019, 11:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Washington Capitals don’t know if they’ll repeat as Stanley Cup champions, yet even with Alex Ovechkin taking a break for All-Star weekend, the team still employs the winner of the hardest shot competition.

In the 2019 edition, John Carlson took it. He actually topped Ovechkin, as Carlson rifled a shot at 102.8 mph, while Ovechkin’s 2018 winner was at 101.3.

The highlight of the event was probably hometown favorite Brent Burns missing the net altogether by a hair. Would you have expected any other All-Star to miss the net in that situation? Too perfect.

Carlson might not come to mind as the hardest shooter in the NHL, but his shot is part of what makes the Capitals power play so dangerous. As much as you want to key on Alex Ovechkin, can you really cheat too much when that unit also has Carlson’s shot among their many other weapons?

As you can see from the full results, Carlson actually won both rounds:

ROUND 1

Player | Shot 1 (mph)

1. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 99.4

2. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 102.8

3. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 96.2

4. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | Miss

ROUND 2

Player | Shot 2 (mph)

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | 100.6

2. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 93.1

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 95.1

4. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 100.8

Winner: Carlson (102.8)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ Pastrnak wins accuracy shooting at 2019 NHL All-Star Skills

NBC
By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 12:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

The NHL has a knack for adding fun seasoning to the accuracy shooting event, which is already a good time in its old-school, vanilla rendition.

In 2019, players aimed at glowing emoji-style player faces, and successful strikes inspired arcade-style happy sound effects. When David Pastrnak won, you half-expected him to trade in a bunch of tickets for a Bowser doll or a kazoo.

Pastrnak was picking apart those targets as if he was finishing chances from Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand:

Speaking of playing off of your teammates, Auston Matthews got one of the best pops of the night with a pro-wrestling babyface move by removing his jersey to reveal a Patrick Marleau number 12 jersey. You might be shocked to learn that this was a very, very popular move in San Jose.

That’s an even better fashion statement than when Matthews dressed up like M. Bison from “Street Fighter II.”

Here are the full results. Matthews’ results look worse because he missed a target but didn’t realize it, so he had to go back. Otherwise, there were some close calls, as Kris Letang and Joe Pavelski weren’t very far behind Pastrnak.

Player | Time (Seconds)

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins | 11.309
2. Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils | 20.209
3. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings | 13.591
4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs | 31.256
5. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets | 18.585
6. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins | 12.683
7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning | 19.076
8. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks | 14.423

Winner: Pastrnak (11.309)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special

Getty Images
By NBC SportsJan 25, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC Sports Group presents P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by Nashville Predators defenseman and three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban. It airs Friday, January 25 on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills.

Featured on the show are stand-up comic and award-winning television host W. Kamau Bell, two-time Grammy Song of the Year nominee Lee Brice, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones, and 13-year old hockey player Ty Cornett. In addition, comedian Jay Leno will make a special appearance.

P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will also feature several live comedy vignettes by Subban, including “Tech Inventions Gone Bad” and “What I Did While On Injured Reserve.” The All-Star special will also be highlighted by taped segments in which Subban takes viewers along for a jam session with Brice, as well as a recent trip to visit his family in Toronto.

[WATCH LIVE – RIGHT AFTER 2019 NHL ALL-STAR SKILLS. ET – NBCSN]

NBC SPORTS DIGITAL SERIES THE P.K. PROJECT AVAILABLE NOW ON NBCSPORTS.COM, NBC SPORTS APP AND NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Group and Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership to produce P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, as well as a multi-episode original digital series, THE P.K. PROJECT.

From a guided tour of Subban’s current hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to jamming with country music star Lee Brice, THE P.K. PROJECT takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of one of the NHL’s most popular and fashion-forward athletes.

In the premiere episode of the exclusive digital-only series, the Music City superstar, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist journeys to Toronto as the Predators visit the Maple Leafs. Subban spends time with his parents and sisters, gets some home cooking at his parents’ house, and then the entire family gathers at the game.

Episode one of THE P.K. PROJECT is available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.

NHL All-Star Skills 2019: McDavid wins third straight Fastest Skater

By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2019, 10:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE — Connor McDavid once again defended his crown as the NHL’s fastest skater by winning the All-Star Skills event for the third straight year. His winning time beat a field of seven others, including U.S. women’s national team player Kendall Coyne Schofield, who replaced an injured Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid’s time of 13.378 beat his title-winning lap at the 2018 All-Star Skills in Tampa, but was just shy of his personal best of 13.172 set in 2017 in Los Angeles.

The quest for Fastest Skater title No. 4 will take place next year in St. Louis.

Coyne Schofield kicked off the event to U-S-A chants and impressed, then received a standing ovation after her turn.

Connor McDavid 13.378
Jack Eichel: 13.582
Mathew Barzal: 13.780
Miro Heiskanen: 13.914
Elias Pettersson: 13.930
Cam Atkinson: 14.152
Kendall Coyne Schofield: 14.346
Clayton Keller: 14.526

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

This video has: JR in green suit, NHL 94 references, Tappen gaming

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
1 Comment

Jeremy Roenick has gone all-out for NBC Sports videos, but he was truly in elite form for All-Star weekend.

While certain moments of Roenick in a green suit might be filed under “Things You Can’t Un-See,” this video is a true gem for a few reasons.

  • Kathryn Tappen is the person gaming as Roenick goes Into the EA Hockeyverse, as a PS4 controller is used to play both “NHL 94” and “NHL 19.”
  • JR is definitely Dad Spider-Man, right?
  • Again, there were references to Roenick being really good in those 16-bit EA hockey games, by way of Vince Vaughn in “Swingers.” This is virtually always a good thing.
  • Roenick provides some goal celebrations and slapstick comedy.
  • Green. Suit.

Overall, it’s a lot to absorb, so enjoy.

Also, you will likely quite enjoy the 2019 All-Star Skills event tonight, and probably not come across as much nightmare fuel. Enjoy that on NBCSN on Friday.

[WATCH LIVE – NHL ALL-STAR SKILLS 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Here’s the “Silicon Valley” riff that was referenced. Very cool:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.