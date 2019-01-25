NHL All-Star Skills 2019: Capitals’ Carlson wins hardest shot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Capitals don’t know if they’ll repeat as Stanley Cup champions, yet even with Alex Ovechkin taking a break for All-Star weekend, the team still employs the winner of the hardest shot competition.

In the 2019 edition, John Carlson took it. He actually topped Ovechkin, as Carlson rifled a shot at 102.8 mph, while Ovechkin’s 2018 winner was at 101.3.

The highlight of the event was probably hometown favorite Brent Burns missing the net altogether by a hair. Would you have expected any other All-Star to miss the net in that situation? Too perfect.

Carlson might not come to mind as the hardest shooter in the NHL, but his shot is part of what makes the Capitals power play so dangerous. As much as you want to key on Alex Ovechkin, can you really cheat too much when that unit also has Carlson’s shot among their many other weapons?

Johnny Rocket!@JohnCarlson74 is the 2019 Hardest Shot winner. pic.twitter.com/EmYVe4gOfP — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 26, 2019

As you can see from the full results, Carlson actually won both rounds:

ROUND 1

Player | Shot 1 (mph)

1. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 99.4

2. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 102.8

3. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 96.2

4. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | Miss

ROUND 2

Player | Shot 2 (mph)

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | 100.6

2. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 93.1

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 95.1

4. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 100.8

Winner: Carlson (102.8)

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.