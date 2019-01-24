The Buzzer: Kadri sinks Capitals; Saros turns out the lights in Vegas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs

Three goals and an assist helped the Maple Leafs end a two-game losing skid and send the Washington Capitals to their seventh straight loss in a 5-3 win.

The Leafs had just three wins in their past 10 games coming into Wednesday, so the win was a big deal. Kadri had just one goal in his past 13 games before going off.

2. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Saros could easily be the first star after making a career-high 47 saves in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas had little chance based on how well Saros was tracking the puck in this one. He made 37 straight saves (a busy night by its own right) after Max Pacioretty gave Vegas a 1-0 lead in the first period.

From there it was lights out on The Strip.

3. Alex Nedeljkovic, Carolina Hurricanes

First NHL start, first NHL win. Not a bad debut from Nedeljkovic.

The 23-year-old stopped 24 of 26 shots sent his way and the Hurricanes, led by Teuvo Teravainen‘s three-point night, did the rest in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

His only other NHL action came in 2016-17 when he played 30 minutes in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, making all 17 required stops.

It sure would fill a void if Nedeljkovic turns into starting material down the line.

Highlights of the night

Here’s the filthiest save Saros made of the 47:

The fans still appreciate him, even if management didn’t:

Alex Galchenyuk reçoit une grande ovation de la foule du Centre Bell pour son retour à Montréal. 👏 Big ovation from the Bell Centre crowd for @AGally94's return to Montreal. 👏#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MPnsC6slqf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2019

Yeah, nice passing:

This right here. This is SICK. 🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/hAijogEDxr — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2019

Factoids

Seventeen different @PredsNHL have scored at least one GWG this season. The only other season in franchise history to feature as many different players each with at least one game-winner was 2010-11 (20). #NHLStats #NSHvsVGK pic.twitter.com/oEj3tsRhZ1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2019

The 2018-19 campaign (49 GP) marks the second-fastest instance in @MapleLeafs franchise history in which the club reached the 30-win mark, second only to 1934-35 (48 GP). #NHLStats #WSHvsTOR pic.twitter.com/gzrroCRTHo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2019

Scores

Maple Leafs 6, Capitals 3

Canadiens 2, Coyotes 1

Wild 5, Avalanche 2

Predators 2, Golden Knights 1

Blues 5, Ducks 1

Hurricanes 5, Canucks 2

