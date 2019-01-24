PHT Morning Skate: Fixing Oilers most difficult NHL task; Datsyuk return?

We (allegedly) have a biter.

At least P.K. Subban seems to think so, and the video suggests something happened based on Subban’s reaction. What actually occurred late in the second period on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN, or perhaps the severity, is still up in the air.

The incident happened in front of the Nashville net with less than a minute left in the frame. Juuse Saros had covered up the puck and Subban was engaged with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The former had his hand over the latter’s face. Not long after, Subban pulled away, shaking off his glove and grabbing his fingers.

Skating back to the Predators bench, Subban appeared to be pleading his case with Vegas’, making a few chomping motions.

He then tried to make his case to the referee, who didn’t see the incident, nor did any of the linesmen. Subban appeared to have blood on his jersey and some sort of cut on his hand right hand.

“I mean, he bit me. My finger was bleeding,” Subban said after the game. “All I tried to do was grab him. I grabbed him by his head to pull him up and he bit me. That’s it.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how I walk out of there with four minutes in penalties. It wasn’t explained.”

Subban said the refs tried to apologize after the penalties were doled out.

“My finger is bleeding, like I don’t know what you want me to do,” he said.

A shot of Bellemare on the bench following the incident showed him suggesting that Subban had his hand in his mouth and was pulling up on Bellemare’s face.

“I ended up with an entire glove in my mouth and I’m like choking so obviously when he put his hand in there he removed my mouth guard and then he tried to pull me up so he gets my teeth and then he’s acting on it,” Bellemare said after the game. “He started yelling like ‘I bit him, I bit him.’ I mean, I don’t know what you have in your mouth but like if you put all of your hand all the way through and you pull up you are going to feel the teeth, I’m like, ‘What the f— is he doing?’

“I mean, I don’t know why he’s going absolutely crazy there. I don’t know what to do with this situation, I have a half glove in my throat and playing with the back of it and pulling me up and there was no mouthguard so it’s like those are my teeth.”

Bellemare was a little lost for words but found enough of them to take a shot at Subban.

“It’s like, am I surprised? Not really,” he said.

Bellemare was not penalized on the play. Subban, however, was — for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct following an altercation with Ryan Reaves not long after the bite.

Subban left the game to get repairs but returned for the third period.

