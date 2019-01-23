PHT Morning Skate: Leafs, Matthews talking extension; Seattle wants to be perfect franchise

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews‘ camp have had productive conversations regarding a contract extension. (NHL.com)

• Speaking of the Leafs, GM Kyle Dubas could learn a thing or two from a few of his colleagues around the NHL. (Maple Leafs Nation)

• The trade to Calgary has turned around Elias Lindholm’s game and helped turn him into a complete player. (Sportsnet)

• The San Jose Sharks should be a serious Stanley Cup contender, but they have one big flay that may hold them back. (The Hockey News)

• Panthers forward Mike Hoffman sat down for a Q & A with NHL.com. He discussed his departure from the Sens and much more. (NHL.com)

• On the Tampa Bay Lightning and the routine of using smelling salts. (Tampa Bay Times)

• How is Seattle planning to become one of the model franchises in the NHL? ESPN takes a deeper look. (ESPN)

• Former Canadiens player and coach Guy Carbonneau doesn’t think the team will be able to fix their 31st ranked power play quickly. (Montreal Gazette)

• A look at the defensive turnaround of the New York Islanders. (The Point))

• In helping the St. Louis Blues get going in the right direction, Craig Berube has gone back to basic. (St. Louis Gametime)

• Did the Carter Hart era begin too soon? (Broad Street Hockey)

• The Boston Bruins just can’t stay healthy this season. (WEEI)

• Travis Green’s case for the 2019 Jack Adams Award. (The Canuck Way)

• If a team wants to acquire Chris Kreider for the Rangers, they’ll have to make them a perfect offer. (New York Post)

• Kris Letang has been really, really, really good for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. (Pensblog)

• The ECHL’s Manchester Monarchs are looking for a new owner. (Jewels from the Crown)

• With the trade deadline getting closer, the Oilers will have some interesting decisions to make. (TSN)

• Some members of the Bruins tried their hand at a Boston accent:

"Kevan Millah? Get that guy in the cornah…he'll throw you around and eat you for dinnah." Boston accents aren't the easiest to fake…but the guys tried their best: pic.twitter.com/zfQpFJLe4c — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 22, 2019

