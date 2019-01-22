WATCH LIVE: Red Wings at Oilers

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Off the ice, it feels like there’s never a dull moment for the Edmonton Oilers.
Connor McDavid is admonishing anonymous teammates for a perceived lack of buy-in. Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli continues to make … interesting moves, with Mikko Koskinen‘s extension being an eyebrow-raiser, and Ryan Spooner being a tragicomic waiver addition.
It’s almost easy to miss the actual on-ice product of a team fighting for a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Oilers risk heading into the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak, as they fell 5-2 to the Flames on Saturday and 7-4 to the Hurricanes on Sunday.
McDavid and the Oilers face a Red Wings team that’s currently tied for last place in the NHL with 43 standings points. There’s plenty on the line, including Koskinen playing in his first game since signing that extension, so we’ll see how Edmonton responds on Tuesday.
What: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
Where: Rogers Place
When: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RED WINGS
Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan Larkin – Gustav Nyquist
Thomas Vanek – Frans Nielsen – Anthony Mantha
Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Andreas Athanasiou
Jacob De La Rose – Christoffer Ehn – Justin Abdelkader
Niklas Kronwall – Mike Green
Dan DeKeyser – Nick Jensen
Jonathan Ericsson – Filip Hronek
Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard
OILERS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi
Jujhar Khaira – Leon Draisaitl – Alex Chiasson
Ryan Spooner – Colby Cave – Kailer Yamamoto
Milan Lucic – Kyle Brodziak – Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse – Adam Larsson
Kris Russell – Matt Benning
Brandon Manning – Alex Petrovic
Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen
Ken Daniels (play-by-play) and Ray Ferraro (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Rogers Place in Edmonton.
—
