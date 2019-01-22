More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Robin Lehner’s turnaround powers surging Islanders

By Sean LeahyJan 22, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Just as news was breaking that he was the NHL’s “First Star of the Week,” New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner was deflecting the individual praise and identifying the accomplishment as a team effort.

“It’s nice when you get recognized sometimes but when the team plays good there’s going to be personal success for people, too,” Lehner said after Monday’s practice. “We’re playing a helluva team game and it’s rewarding everyone.”

His teammates have certainly helped during the team’s five-game winning streak that has helped put them atop the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have held their last three opponents — the Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and New Jersey Devils — to under 20 shots, which is the first time that’s happened since their 1977-78 NHL season, per Eric Hornick. They’ve also averaged 3.1 goals per game in January, up a tick from their average of 2.95 from October to New Year’s Eve.

Lehner, who detailed his mental health and addiction issues in an article for The Athletic in September, has helped the Islanders win 10 of his last 11 starts and leads all goaltenders with at least 25 appearances in even strength save percentage (.937). His crease partner, Thomas Greiss, has posted a .930 ESSV% in 26 games this season. The success in net has been improved this season thanks to the work of goaltending coach Piero Greco and Director of Goaltending Mitch Korn.

Greco’s work with Lehner opened the 27-year-old’s eyes to what he could be doing better in his own game, like simplifying it.

“I don’t move that much. It’s not very exciting in there. It’s not a lot of flashy saves,” Lehner said. “Them calming me down, teaching me a little bit on how to play my angles has opened up some potential that I have reading plays. Before maybe I’ve been moving a little bit too much, I’ve been scrambling a little bit too much; but a key part to my game that I feel is reading plays, being patient, and with them slowing all that stuff down it’s really bringing that out.”

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz noted that the play of both of his goalies is in part to Greco and Korn earning their trust and “connecting the dots” in their games that’s led to winning habits through 48 games. 

“When we do breakdown, it’s not necessarily all the saves but it’s when you make those saves and they’ve been making the saves at the right time,” he added.

The saves have been coming at the right times with the Islanders entering Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks after two straight shutouts and a streak of 132:53 without allowing a goal. 

Among Lehner’s improvements this season includes handling the puck, something that he categorized as “below par.”

“People talk a lot the last few games we haven’t let in many shots at net, but it’s also a lot of the work me and Greisser are doing in playing the puck,” he said. “People try to get pressure, they dump the puck in and we’ve been able to break it out fast and all of a sudden we’re in their zone. That just keeps adding to what we want to do as a team here.”

Before this run of form, there was a span from November to early December when success wasn’t coming Lehner’s way. While he’s felt great all season, a back injury and a six-start streak of losses preceded this success for the goaltender and his team. But getting back to being patient and simplifying things has vaulted the team up the standings and helped the netminder to a stunning first-half turnaround.

“There were a couple games [earlier in the season] where I played really good but didn’t get a result,” he said. “That’s kind of sticking with it. We keep working with the goalie coaches, believing the structure of our team will take our steps and turn it around. That’s what we done.”

————

NHL on NBCSN: Oilers believe there’s still time to change fortunes

By Sean LeahyJan 22, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

If you only read the headlines, you’d think that the Edmonton Oilers were heading for another spring hoping the NHL Draft Lottery balls bounce their way yet again. That may be the conclusion come April, but as of Tuesday morning they sit just three points out of a Western Conference wild card spot, which, looking how the Pacific Division is going, will be their only hope of playoff entry.

Monday was an eventful day in Edmonton with the team waiving preseason darling Ty Rattie, as well as Ryan Spooner, whom they acquired in November for Ryan Strome. Captain Connor McDavid also called on his team to be better as a critical period for the team continues ahead of the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

“We hear the boos and we hear the stuff that’s going on, but we understand the fans are frustrated,” McDavid said. “We expect better out of ourselves and they obviously expect better of us. We need to be better. … The only people that seem to believe in us are the guys in the locker room and we need to rally behind that.”

“If you don’t believe in this group and you’re in the locker room, then you need to leave. I don’t get that sense, I don’t feel that way. I think that everyone in there believes in each other and believes we’ll get it done.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Oilers are 14-13-2 since dismissing Todd McLellan and bringing Ken Hitchcock back out of retirement. That’s 30 out of a possible 58 points that’s kept them in the playoff mix. As general manager Peter Chiarelli surveys his trade options to try and make a push over the final 33 games of the season, he’s also working with the pressure of his job being on the line. Another playoff-spring or a first-round embarrassment will likely lead to major changes in Edmonton and another wasted year for McDavid.

Tuesday’s first-half finale against the Red Wings is an opportunity to rebound following a poor weekend that saw back-to-back losses to Calgary and Carolina by a combined score of 12-6. Their playoff hopes may just be a mirage and a true roster carving should happen, but with the pressures on Chiarelli at the moment the Oilers aren’t approaching the next few weeks that way, which could be to their detriment.

MORE: Oilers bet on Koskinen with three-year extension

————

PHT Morning Skate: Central Scouting midterm rankings; Blue Jackets hire St. Louis

By Sean LeahyJan 22, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko are atop the 2019 NHL Draft Central Scouting midterm rankings. [NHL.com]

• Sounds like the Seattle NHL team could hire its general manager as soon as this summer. [Seattle Times]

• Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis has been hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets as a special teams consultant. [Blue Jackets]

• Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson on crease crashers: “Make the crease six inches smaller and if a guy goes in the crease then blow it down. You won’t have guys running into the goalie.” [Ottawa Sun]

• On save percentage and the Jack Adams Award. [TSN]

• “The NHL and its players need to strike out on their own and grow their brand, and the way to do that is to strike an agreement with the KHL and hold a World Cup of serious hockey countries with the flexibility to have it in consumer societies where the game has a realistic chance of pushing product and brand.” [Sportsnet]

• It’s been unexpected, but the New York Islanders are enjoying the ride this season. [Islanders Insight]

• Looking at Carter Hart’s numbers for the Philadelphia Flyers and comparing them to other starters around the NHL. [Broadstreet Hockey]

• Why the Edmonton Oilers should just make Ken Hitchcock the team’s GM. Wait, what? [Edmonton Journal]

Clayton Keller has really stepped up his game for the Arizona Coyotes this season. [The Hockey News]

• A lack of consistency on defense has been hindering the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Which Florida Panthers could be on the move before the Feb. 25 trade deadline? [Featurd]

Charlie Coyle continues chugging along for the Minnesota Wild despite yet another position switch. [Pioneer Press]

• There should be some tough lineup decisions for Todd Reirden if he’s going to help the Washington Capitals out of their current rut. [NoVa Caps]

• It was a good night for Dajon Mingo of the Jacksonville Icemen at the ECHL All-Star Game in Toledo, Ohio. The defenseman, who played at nearby Bowling Green State University, put home the winning shootout goal to give the Eastern Conference the victory. [Color of Hockey]

• Finally, here’s a good look at some of the stuff Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is doing out in the community:

The Buzzer: Vatrano’s four-point night; Laviolette earns win No. 600

By Sean LeahyJan 21, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
Three Stars

1. Frank Vatrano, Florida Panthers: Continuing his career year, Vatrano notched his 16th goal and added three assists as the Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2. The score was knotted at two as the third period began but goals from Keith Yandle and Vincent Trocheck nine seconds apart blew the game open in the Panthers’ favor. Aleksander Barkov chipped in with three helpers of his own. According to the NHL, Vatrano is the third undrafted player in franchise history to record a four-point game, joining Steve Reinprecht and Jesse Belanger.

2. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators: The Finnish netminder turned aside 35 of 36 shots he faced as Nashville downed the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. The win snapped Rinne’s three-game losing streak and helped Predators head coach Peter Laviolette earn his 600th NHL victory. Nick Bonino recorded his 100th career goal and now has four goals in his last four games. Nashville has won 12 of its last 13 regular-season games against Colorado.

3. Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild: Staal scored his 15th of the season and later helped set up Charlie Coyle‘s game-winning goal during a 4-2 Wild victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves and has stopped 64 of his last 67 shots faced. Minnesota is now 4-0-1 against Vegas and are one of two teams (St. Louis) without a regulation loss against the reigning Western Conference champions.

Highlights of the Night

Pretty little goal here from Viktor Arvidsson, who leads all NHL players with 10 goals since the calendar turned to 2019:

Paul LaDue‘s first goal since October was the difference as the Kings topped the Blues:

Congrats to Mackenzie MacEachern for scoring his first NHL goal in the Blues loss:

One heck of an effort by Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise to help set up Mikko Koivu‘s empty-netter:

Justin Braun‘s going to want another shot at this one:

Factoids of the Night

• Via the AP: Laviolette is the 20th coach in NHL history to each 600 career wins and third this season joining John Tortorella and Claude Julien.

• Per the NHL, birthday boy Jonathan Quick recorded his 302nd victory, which is fourth-best among U.S.-born goaltenders. He’s now 67 behind Tom Barrasso.

• Also per the NHL, Aaron Ekblad of the Panthers is the 13th defenseman in the League’s modern era (since 1943-44) to record at least 10 goals in each of his first five seasons.

Scores
Predators 4, Avalanche 1
Kings 4, Blues 3
Wild 4, Golden Knights 2
Panthers 6, Sharks 2

————

LaDue’s third-period goal helps Kings edge Blues

By Sean LeahyJan 21, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
The Los Angeles Kings will head into the NHL All-Star break and their bye week on a winning note following a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against the St. Louis Blues Monday.

Paul LaDue, who hadn’t played for the Kings since Dec. 29, scored 9:53 into the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and give the LA the lead — a lead they would not relinquish.

The Blues entered the game on a positive swing after grabbing points in six of their previous seven games. Goaltender Jordan Binnington has been a difference-maker (4-0-1, .954 SV%, 1.19 GAA) since taking the No. 1 reins from Jake Allen. 

It was a good start for St. Louis as Mackenzie MacEachern tallied his first NHL goal late in the opening period and Oskar Sundqvist followed up 8:18 later to give the Blues a 2-0 lead.

The good times were short-lived for the Blues as Tyler Toffoli got LA on the board 15 seconds after Sundqvist’s goal and the Kings used the second period to flip the script. Goals from Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty changed the scoreline to the home teams’ favor. But while they were on good behavior for most of the game, a Dion Phaneuf cross-check opened the door and gave Ryan O’Reilly the room to fire home the tying goal on the ensuing power play.

The loss was the sixth time this season that a 2-0 lead for St. Louis ended up as a defeat.

Birthday boy Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 302nd career victory, which moves him past Mike Richter and into fourth place on the NHL’s list of most wins by a U.S. born goaltender.

————

