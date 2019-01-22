PHT Morning Skate: Central Scouting midterm rankings; Blue Jackets hire St. Louis

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko are atop the 2019 NHL Draft Central Scouting midterm rankings. [NHL.com]
• Sounds like the Seattle NHL team could hire its general manager as soon as this summer. [Seattle Times]
• Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis has been hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets as a special teams consultant. [Blue Jackets]
• Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson on crease crashers: “Make the crease six inches smaller and if a guy goes in the crease then blow it down. You won’t have guys running into the goalie.” [Ottawa Sun]
• On save percentage and the Jack Adams Award. [TSN]
• “The NHL and its players need to strike out on their own and grow their brand, and the way to do that is to strike an agreement with the KHL and hold a World Cup of serious hockey countries with the flexibility to have it in consumer societies where the game has a realistic chance of pushing product and brand.” [Sportsnet]
• It’s been unexpected, but the New York Islanders are enjoying the ride this season. [Islanders Insight]
• Looking at Carter Hart’s numbers for the Philadelphia Flyers and comparing them to other starters around the NHL. [Broadstreet Hockey]
• Why the Edmonton Oilers should just make Ken Hitchcock the team’s GM. Wait, what? [Edmonton Journal]
• Clayton Keller has really stepped up his game for the Arizona Coyotes this season. [The Hockey News]
• A lack of consistency on defense has been hindering the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Which Florida Panthers could be on the move before the Feb. 25 trade deadline? [Featurd]
• Charlie Coyle continues chugging along for the Minnesota Wild despite yet another position switch. [Pioneer Press]
• There should be some tough lineup decisions for Todd Reirden if he’s going to help the Washington Capitals out of their current rut. [NoVa Caps]
• It was a good night for Dajon Mingo of the Jacksonville Icemen at the ECHL All-Star Game in Toledo, Ohio. The defenseman, who played at nearby Bowling Green State University, put home the winning shootout goal to give the Eastern Conference the victory. [Color of Hockey]
• Finally, here’s a good look at some of the stuff Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is doing out in the community: